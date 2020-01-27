Nick Saban reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant: ‘The world lost a truly special person today’
University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban reacted to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying, “The world lost a truly special person today.”
Saban further remarked, “Our hearts go out to Kobe’s family, friends and all who loved him as both a basketball player and a person. Kobe was one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly separated him was his competitive spirit and unmatched work ethic.”
Saban also referenced Bryant’s visit to the Bama football team in August of 2018.
“When Kobe spoke to our team, he talked about how he went to work knowing perfect was unattainable but put everything into closing the gap on perfect every day,” Saban added. “This is an unbelievably sad day. He leaves a tremendous legacy for all who knew and loved him.”
Bryant offered some wisdom and words of advice during that visit with the Crimson Tide players.
An asteroid could wipe out all life on Earth, so yes. But what if we mined and brought an asteroid’s valuable metals to Earth? NASA’s plan to send a probe to an asteroid generated some out-of-this-world economic claims.
The asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter may be the remnants of a proto-planet that broke up long ago. NASA plans to visit 16 Psyche, a heavy metal asteroid, which astronomers believe is mostly nickel and iron, but may contain precious metals like gold and platinum. The reported $10 quintillion (a 1 with eighteen zeros behind it) market value for Psyche’s metals seems to have been pulled out of thin air, or the vacuum of space.
Would the metals in 16 Psyche make everyone on Earth become a billionaire? Or would metals markets crash and somehow destroy the world economy? Economics suggests neither extreme.
We live in a world of scarcity, meaning that our desire for goods and services exceeds our ability to produce them. Production requires raw materials and, more importantly, know-how. Knowledge lies behind technology, from agriculture to supercomputers; discovering productive uses for nature’s bounty creates natural resources. The heavy metal asteroids have existed since before the first humans but will only become resources if we learn how to make space mining a reality.
Resource availability frequently constrains production. We cannot make metals or petroleum out of nothing. The harder we must toil to acquire resources, the greater their cost because everyone must be compensated for their hard work.
If technologically and economically feasible, space mining will increase the supply of metals and lower their prices. This will enable production of more goods at lower prices. Our standard of living will unambiguously rise.
But might a collapse of gold and precious metals prices bankrupt investors and cause a depression? Gold prices would likely tank, making investors holding gold suffer losses. At a price of $1,500 an ounce, all of the gold ever been mined is worth about $10 trillion. This is a lot of money, but Credit Suisse Research Institute estimates total world wealth at $360 trillion. Even a 90% drop in gold prices will not impoverish investors as a group.
The minerals from 16 Psyche would make some people wealthy, particularly the owners of Psyche’s minerals. Lower prices for cars, buildings, spaceships and other goods will increase investors’ effective wealth. The world’s economy will be more productive and investors (overall) more prosperous.
Furthermore, a decline in gold prices should not surprise investors. Expectations about demand and supply in the future influence commodity prices today. Market prices would fall as space mining becomes a reality.
Resource price adjustments also explain why 16 Psyche will not make everyone a billionaire. The news stories have a sliver of truth: $10 quintillion is over $1 billion for each of the world’s 7.5 billion persons. Yet if 16 Psyche has ten times more gold than currently in the world, gold’s price will be far below $1500 per ounce. As another way of considering this, no one has $10 quintillion to pay for Psyche’s resources.
Will space mining prove feasible? The scientific and engineering questions are well beyond my expertise. Two recently founded space mining companies, Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries, have some highly respected scientists and smart investors involved. If Google’s Larry Page and Erich Schmidt are investing in a venture, it probably has some chance of success.
Perhaps space mining’s biggest contribution is illustrating the innumerable possibilities of the future. The potential that we will run out of resources remains highly persuasive, even though objective measures like the Cato Institute’s Simon Abundance Index demonstrate otherwise. Ultimately knowledge and discovery create the resources we use and new inventions which improve our lives. Undiscovered discoveries, however, are inherently hard to foresee. To envision the enormous potential for future innovation, just remember asteroids and space mining.
Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.
State Rep. Easterbrook: No significant highway improvements from ALDOT in rural SW Alabama since 1983 — Calls for U.S. Hwy 45 widening
If you ever make a trip to Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Grove Hill, or any of the other small towns that dot the map in rural southwestern Alabama, you’ll discover places that have gone largely unchanged for the past several decades.
While some may think that is a good thing, it is, in part, a product of being isolated from the rest of Alabama. That has come at the cost of a decline in various quality of life factors, including health care and education.
Those areas to the north of Mobile include Choctaw, Washington and Clarke Counties, which are cut off from the rest of the state except for three U.S. Highways, only one of which has seen a significant improvement in the last 50 years. U.S. Highways 43, 45 and 84 serve as the main thoroughfares for that region of the state and have all existed in some form or another since the 1930s.
However, State Rep. Brett Easterbrook (R-Fruitdale) contends if rural economic development is a priority for Alabama’s policymakers, improvements must be made. During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Easterbrook made that case and noted the last significant highway improvement for this region came in the 1980s under then-House Speaker Joe McCorquodale (D-Jackson) with the widening of U.S. Highway 43 from Mobile County to Thomasville in northern Clarke County.
“My district, as you said, covers Choctaw, Clarke and Washington County,” Easterbrook said. “The only real state improvement — the last real state improvement in that district was when Joe McCorquodale was Speaker of the House in 1983. They four-laned Highway 43 — four-laned to Thomasville. It stopped there. So you really only have access headed south.”
Easterbrook explained the struggles of recruiting industry to his House district, which includes all of Washington County, most of Choctaw and Clarke Counties, and a portion of Marengo County, all adjacent to the Alabama-Mississippi state line.
“Industry follows infrastructure,” he added. “They like transportation. It’s a huge part of operating expenses. It’s killing rural Alabama — specifically Southwest Alabama. If you look at the map, there is no four-lane access from the Washington County — from I-65 in Mobile, all the way to I-20.”
According to Easterbrook, U.S. Highway 45 would be an ideal improvement for his district. U.S Highway 45 is four-laned from the Alabama-Mississippi state line north to Meridian, Miss., where it connects to Interstates 20 and 59, and then continues north as a major four-lane north-south thoroughfare in Mississippi.
“Highway 45 is one of those I’m highly interested in,” he said. “It’s the deadliest highway in the state. It’s four-laned from Chicago, Illinois all the way to the Washington County line. In 1992, when they passed the gas bill then, it was written into the law that Highway 45 would be four-laned. The next session, they opened it up and took it out. Highway 45, we had five deaths in December alone. Most of the accidents on Highway 45 were head-on collisions. It is a deadly highway … I think it is because of the highway conditions. If you bottleneck everything down from the four-lane coming all the way in, then the highway is hills and hollows and bad curves everywhere.”
Easterbrook lamented the lack of encouragement he has received from the Ivey administration, noting that he had met with both Alabama Department of Transportation director John Cooper and Gov. Kay Ivey personally, but was informed that despite the public safety elements, those projects did not meet the criteria to be a priority.
“I have met with both,” he explained. “I have not seen the encouragement yet. I met with Mr. Cooper, they talk about a formula they use to choose which road comes first, and obviously, they rank congestion number one. Safety is not a high priority nor rural economic development. If it was, you’d see the money coming out to go to those sites. We don’t see it.”
Choctaw County is one of 12 counties in Alabama without four-lane highway access to the Interstate highway system. Clarke and the far eastern portion of Washington are served by U.S. Highway 43. Easterbrook noted that beyond U.S. Highway 43, West Alabama was grossly underserved.
“Just get a state map and look at it — there is not any four-lane access all the way from I-65 to I-20 in Tuscaloosa,” Easterbrook said. “It’s hard for me to imagine how one-fourth of the state does not have four-lane access. To me, it has to come down to votes. In that area, the population is not that high. So, it gets overlooked. And if we are really serious about rural economic development, then we have to have the four-lane access.”
Jalen Hurts missed grandfather’s funeral for Senior Bowl practice — ‘Incredibly difficult’
Publicly this past week, it appeared that former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was enjoying his return to the state as he prepared for Saturday’s Senior Bowl game.
However, under the surface, Hurts has also been hurting.
According to a report by NFL.com, Hurts’ maternal grandfather passed away on January 13. His funeral was Wednesday during a daily Senior Bowl Week practice.
Since Hurts had committed to play in the Senior Bowl before the funeral was scheduled and the week’s practices are integral to NFL scouts evaluating Hurts ahead of April’s NFL Draft, he missed the funeral to stay in Mobile this week.
“He’s a team player,” Hurts’ mother told NFL.com on Friday. “Even though that was family, he’s worked all his life to get here and this is a critical time. He’s very, very family-oriented.”
Nicole Lynn, Hurts’ agent, reportedly described the two as very close.
“Jalen had an incredibly difficult decision to make after finding out his grandpa’s funeral would be during the Wednesday practice of the Senior Bowl,” Lynn said in a statement to NFL.com. “With a heavy heart, Jalen ultimately felt his grandpa would want him to keep his commitment and play in the game — so Jalen decided to play. I would be lying if I said this week has not been extremely difficult for Jalen considering the circumstance, but I admire his strength through it all.”
Incredibly, playing through the pain, Hurts shown bright during the Senior Bowl Week practices.
Teammates voted Hurts as the South Team Offensive Practice Player of the Week among the quarterbacks over the likes of Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
Hurts’ mother, citing his maturity and compassion, said “it’s hard for me to put into words” how proud she is of the former Tide star. Her comments came after the Senior Bowl Experience’s Meet the Players event, in which Hurts drew a huge crowd of fans trying to get his autograph and visit with the player.
“I’m in awe of the lives that he impacts, but just his character alone,” Hurts’ mother added. “It almost doesn’t feel real to me. Even today, all these people in line to see him with their Alabama gear on.”
In Saturday’s Senior Bowl game, Hurts went 6/13 passing for 58 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception.
The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas, NV.
Auburn basketball to host ESPN’s College GameDay for first time
The basketball version of ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Auburn for the first time ever on Saturday, February 1.
The national show is set to broadcast prior to Auburn’s upcoming top-20 matchup with Kentucky.
Host Rece Davis (an alumnus of the University of Alabama) and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from Auburn Arena, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on ESPN.
According to the university, this marks the first time Auburn has been featured on the show as a host or visiting team. Head coach Bruce Pearl has made four previous appearances on the show when he was coaching at Tennessee.
The Tigers have split the last six meetings with the Wildcats, including winning two of the last three inside Auburn Arena.
Additionally, Countdown to GameDay Live will serve as the pregame show to the pregame show. Each week, ESPN’s Rece Davis, Jason Fitz and Christine Williamson will join a wide array of ESPN college basketball analysts and reporters. The show will premiere this Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn