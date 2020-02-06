Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Michael Bloomberg to address Saturday’s Alabama Democratic Convention 1 hour ago / News
ALGOP’s Lathan: State of the Union confirmed why Trump needs second term 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabamian who helped integrate U.S. Marine Corps dies at 92 2 hours ago / News
Watch: Melee breaks out at Alabama State University women’s basketball game 2 hours ago / Sports
Nick Saban announces return of Freddie Roach as Crimson Tide defensive line coach 3 hours ago / Sports
The utter fecklessness of the American media continues to be exposed 3 hours ago / Opinion
Ivey undergoes successful shoulder procedure — ‘In high spirits’ and ‘doing well’ 6 hours ago / News
Trump thanks Bradley Byrne for support on impeachment — ‘Alabama, what a great place’ 6 hours ago / News
Rep. Rogers credits Trump for putting ‘wind into the sails’ for Space Force — ‘Very pleased with progress’ 6 hours ago / News
Early childhood education program Birmingham Talks expanding footprint in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
State Rep. John Rogers on Doug Jones: ‘I support him 100%’ 7 hours ago / News
Business Council of Alabama endorses six candidates in 2020 congressional races 7 hours ago / News
Money for nothing: More prisons and more punishment haven’t made us safer 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
‘Foot soldier for Chuck Schumer’: Sessions, Byrne, Tuberville slam Jones for voting to convict Trump 8 hours ago / Politics
Cam Ward releases ad featuring his daughters 9 hours ago / News
Byrne moves to audit how much impeachment cost the American taxpayer 9 hours ago / News
Marshall applauds federal court ruling upholding Alabama’s system of electing appellate court judges 10 hours ago / News
Taylor, Coleman release dueling internal polling in AL-02 GOP primary 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones’ political career murdered, full exoneration for Trump, longer school days disputed and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Air Force conducts key test launch of Boeing-built ICBM 13 hours ago / News
3 hours ago

Nick Saban announces return of Freddie Roach as Crimson Tide defensive line coach

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced on Thursday the return of Freddie Roach to the Crimson Tide team’s coaching staff as the defensive line coach.

“We are pleased and happy to have Freddie Roach return to our staff at The University of Alabama,” Saban stated. “Freddie did a fantastic job at Ole Mis the last three years coaching their defensive line and we are excited to welcome him back to Tuscaloosa.”

“Freddie played here and has been a part of our staff on a couple of occasions,” Saban added. “He brings a tremendous understanding of what we do on defense, how we run our program while proving to be an outstanding recruiter.”

In a statement released Thursday, Roach shared his excitement to return to Tuscaloosa and work with the players to “continue that history of success.”

“It is hard to even put into words how exciting it is to come back to The University of Alabama,” Roach said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to return home and work for Coach Saban and my alma mater. I have a great deal of respect for Coach and his accomplishments as well as the rich history of Alabama football.”

“I also understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program,” Roach added. “I am looking forward to helping continue that history of success.”

For the last three seasons, Roach worked with Ole Miss and  “tutored a defensive line unit that anchored the Rebels’ defense.”

“Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Roach spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’ director of player development (2015-17),” an online statement read. “His focus in that role was the off-the-field activities of Alabama student-athletes, helping them balance the demands of academics, athletics and community outreach.”

During his time at the University of Alabama, Roach was a four-year letterman at linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2002 until 2005 and was named the National Freshman of the Year in addition to earning freshman All-America accolades. He was also twice tabbed as a second-team All-SEC honoree.

Roach was also a member of Alabama’s coaching staff when the Crimson Tide won both the BCS National Championship and Southeastern Conference title in 2009.

Roach, a native of Killen, Alabama, earned his bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama in 2008. He and his wife, Ashley, have three daughters, Mattie, Addison and Alexandria and a son, Freddie III.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

Michael Bloomberg to address Saturday’s Alabama Democratic Convention

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is set to attend a conference in Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, will address the Alabama Democratic Conference (ADC) between noon and 2:00 p.m. Bloomberg will be the keynote speaker for the Kennedy-Johnson-King Luncheon at the 60th Annual Convention of the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is being held at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

According to the ADC, Bloomberg’s campaign has 30 staff on the ground with plans to open additional offices and hire more staff members across the Yellowhammer State as time progresses.

“We welcome and appreciate Mr. Bloomberg’s visit,” ADC chairman Joe Reed said. “He has been a successful businessman, mayor for 12 years, and strong supporter of Democrats. He has supported numerous philanthropic causes worldwide.”

Months ago, it was announced that Bloomberg would spend at least $490,582 on television advertising in Alabama. The Alabama purchase was part of Bloomberg’s initial nationwide push that includes over $31 million worth of ad time in at least 100 markets across over 30 states. That was the biggest single ad buy in American political history.

Those advertisements ran from November 25 through December 3. Since then, Bloomberg’s ad spending has topped $300 million and is still climbing ahead of Super Tuesday.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

ALGOP’s Lathan: State of the Union confirmed why Trump needs second term

Two terrorist leaders killed. Two Supreme Court Justices confirmed. Two trade deals signed into law.

Throw in a record-breaking economy and what do you get? Two terms for President Trump.

That’s what Alabamians heard loud and clear from President Trump’s State of the Union Address this week. With the 2020 election just nine months away, the president continues to compile an undeniably impressive record, despite the fearmongering rhetoric and witch hunts from Democrats.

With this address, President Trump firmly laid out his reelection platform to the nation.

Take the economy, for starters. With an unemployment rate straddling all-time lows and an economy surpassing record after record (after record), everyday Americans are reaping the rewards of his efforts through higher wages and good jobs. In fact, Alabama is benefiting to the tune of a never-before-seen 2.7% unemployment rate.

And this boom is just the tip of the iceberg for economic success thanks to the USMCA, which President Trump signed into law after over a year of obstruction and delay by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats. With this new trade deal comes major wins for our farmers, manufacturers and businesses across the country: 176,000 new jobs, $68.2 billion added to the economy and a trade policy that finally works for them.

Democrats don’t stand a chance running against President Trump’s unprecedented economy, nor do they have a leg to stand on when it comes to putting America first on the World Stage – including protecting our nation from terroristic threats.

When the president isn’t busy completely obliterating ISIS or killing terrorist leaders, he’s standing tough abroad on a multitude of areas, holding foreign powers accountable on everything from regime sanctions on North Korea and Venezuela, withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Agreement and urging NATO members to pull their weight on defense spending. These foreign policy achievements not only make our country stronger, but they send a clear message to the world that the days of pushing America around are over.

All of these accomplishments over the past three years mentioned above don’t even touch on the fact that President Trump is quietly reshaping our judicial landscape for generations to come. Not only have two Supreme Court Justices been confirmed, but the president has installed more federal court judges than any president in the past four decades. This tireless commitment to fixing our nation’s court system will have a long-lasting impact on the future of our nation’s courts, and the lives we live every day.

And now Alabama’s own Doug Jones has just voted to remove President Trump in the baseless “let’s get him!” impeachment debacle, firmly showing the Yellowhammer State that the Senator does not represent our values. He needs to be loudly replaced on November 3. Alabamians deserve a senator that supports our president and is willing to work alongside him as he enacts his prosperous agenda, not against him with New York’s Chuck Schumer. Ignoring the majority will come with a heavy election price.

Clearly, a record of achievement at the level of President Trump’s is unbeatable at the 2020 ballot box. This week’s State of the Union Address confirmed what Alabamians already knew: We need another four years of President Trump.

Terry Lathan is the chairman of the Alabama Republican Party

2 hours ago

Alabamian who helped integrate U.S. Marine Corps dies at 92

On the second day of Black History Month, Raymond J. Williams passed away at his home in Birmingham at the age of 92. His passing was first reported by AL.com.

Williams was born and raised in New Orleans. He moved to Huntsville in 1999, and recently moved to Birmingham, both times to be near family.

Williams was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was one of the storied Montford Point Marines, the title given to the initial wave of black men who enlisted in the Marines from 1942-1949.

“Everything turned out good in the Marine Corps. I loved the Marine Corps,” Williams told the Redstone Rocket in 2015. “I am so proud of the Marine Corps and what they have done.

For most of World War II, the Marines were segregated; the black men who joined were all trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, NC –hence the title “Montford Point Marines.”

Williams enlisted in 1946, after the official end of hostilities but before the official war effort was wrapped up. Shortly after his initial training at Camp Montford Point, he became a military police officer and his unit transferred to the all-white Hadnot Point.

“There was some tension the first night we were there. But then they accepted us,” Williams told the Rocket of the white Marines at Hadnot Point.

In serving at Hadnot Point, Williams helped the installation become one of the first to be integrated in the American military. He later served to integrate a military depot in New Jersey, as well.

“Integration went so smoothly and quietly in the Marines. I’ve gone through a lot of books about the history of the Marines, and it’s hard to find out about the 1946 integration,” he told the Redstone Rocket.

President Harry S Truman issued an executive order in 1948 that ended segregation in the Marine Corps. Camp Montford was disbanded one year later.

The United States Congress approved in 2011 an act granting the entirety of the Montford Point Marines a Congressional Gold Medal.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor that Congress can bestow.

According to a 2019 AL.com article, An illness cost Williams his chance to attend the official ceremony where the medals were awarded, but a Marine unit presented him with it in 2012.

According to reports, one of Williams’ primary reasons for joining the armed forces was that the GI bill would pay for his college education. It did. He got two degrees from Xavier University in New Orleans.

Education continued to be important to Williams throughout his life. He made sure all seven of his children graduated from college.

They all survive him now, as do 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Watch: Melee breaks out at Alabama State University women’s basketball game

A brawl broke out at a women’s basketball game between Alabama State University and Texas Southern University at Montgomery’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome this week.

In a raw video captured by a fan, the height of the fight can be seen close-up:

ASU released statements the morning after the game.

Since then, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has suspended 10 players (five from each team) and one manager from each team for their roles in the altercation. Both schools were reportedly also fined $5,000 each.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

The utter fecklessness of the American media continues to be exposed

Social media has been an amazing tool for average Americans. With it, you can contact celebrities, politicians and media personalities on a one-on-one basis. They can ignore you, but they can also feel the feedback you deliver.

But social media has been more than just that. It has been illuminating in so many ways. When it comes to the political media, it has all but exposed them for what they really are: liberal hacks with axes to grind.

We always believed this, but now they are showing us exactly who they are. It’s ugly and it’s raw, but it is incredibly real and freeing at the same time.

Because of this, Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low.

With that comes a weakening of their power and their ability to control a narrative.

The media tried their best to drag Hillary Clinton over the finish line in 2016. She lost, so they failed.

The media tried to convince us that Trump colluded with the Russians. He didn’t, so they failed.

The media tried to make special counsel Robert Mueller the man who would take down President Donald Trump and lead to his impeachment. He couldn’t, so they failed.

The media tried to utilize our super-special relationship with Ukraine as the catalyst for the removal of the President of the United States while simultaneously spiking the story of Hunter Biden’s absurd Burisma deal. Trump was exonerated, and Biden’s dad has been wounded. So, they failed.

But boy did they try.

On the networks’ night newscasts, viewers were subjected to 1,100 negative minutes on President Donald Trump since September 2019 as Democrats were being pulled towards their failed impeachment.

The booming economy? A whopping 14 minutes.

While Democrats were conducting their impeachment hearings and trial, the networks dumped their soap operas for over 200 hours of boring hearings about Ukraine. Station managers lost revenue on this; they were not happy.

This doesn’t even account for the non-stop impeachment talk on cable news.

What impact did this have? What did all this “scandal” coverage do? Nothing.

No minds were changed. Trump gained a net eight points in his approval polls while the #Resistance picked up U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who cast an irrelevant vote to remove a president that isn’t going anywhere and is now a liberal icon?

This question was pondered by ABC News’ Terry Moran.

His answer is irrelevant.

The cost is clear. They further destroyed the credibility of their actual base — the American media.

The media is not controlled by the Democrats. The Democrats are controlled by the media.

People will whine about how Trump destroyed norms and erodes credibility in our “institutions.” They have the outcome right but the causation wrong.

Donald Trump is the solution to the problem of an out of control American media. He helped expose their dishonesty. He capitalized on it, but he didn’t cause it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

