Nick Saban announces return of Freddie Roach as Crimson Tide defensive line coach

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced on Thursday the return of Freddie Roach to the Crimson Tide team’s coaching staff as the defensive line coach.

“We are pleased and happy to have Freddie Roach return to our staff at The University of Alabama,” Saban stated. “Freddie did a fantastic job at Ole Mis the last three years coaching their defensive line and we are excited to welcome him back to Tuscaloosa.”

“Freddie played here and has been a part of our staff on a couple of occasions,” Saban added. “He brings a tremendous understanding of what we do on defense, how we run our program while proving to be an outstanding recruiter.”

In a statement released Thursday, Roach shared his excitement to return to Tuscaloosa and work with the players to “continue that history of success.”

“It is hard to even put into words how exciting it is to come back to The University of Alabama,” Roach said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to return home and work for Coach Saban and my alma mater. I have a great deal of respect for Coach and his accomplishments as well as the rich history of Alabama football.”

“I also understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program,” Roach added. “I am looking forward to helping continue that history of success.”

For the last three seasons, Roach worked with Ole Miss and “tutored a defensive line unit that anchored the Rebels’ defense.”

“Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Roach spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’ director of player development (2015-17),” an online statement read. “His focus in that role was the off-the-field activities of Alabama student-athletes, helping them balance the demands of academics, athletics and community outreach.”

During his time at the University of Alabama, Roach was a four-year letterman at linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2002 until 2005 and was named the National Freshman of the Year in addition to earning freshman All-America accolades. He was also twice tabbed as a second-team All-SEC honoree.

Roach was also a member of Alabama’s coaching staff when the Crimson Tide won both the BCS National Championship and Southeastern Conference title in 2009.

Roach, a native of Killen, Alabama, earned his bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama in 2008. He and his wife, Ashley, have three daughters, Mattie, Addison and Alexandria and a son, Freddie III.

