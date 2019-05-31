Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

NASA, Boeing continue next phase for Space Launch System

NASA and Boeing have entered a new phase of assembling structural parts for the powerful Space Launch System. The critical project is being overseen at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center with this phase of work completed at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Space Launch System (SLS) will be the rocket that launches America’s next lunar mission in 2024. It will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

This phase of construction merges the two largest parts of the 212-foot core stage: the massive liquid hydrogen tank and the completed forward section. Upon completion, 80% of the first flight SLS rocket will be connected.

NASA and Boeing will add the engine section and the four RS-25 engines to complete assembly of the core stage with the last piece scheduled to join later this summer.

NASA has produced an informative 60-second video filmed at Marshall Space Flight Center to explain some of the details and science behind SLS.

Watch:

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Alabama Congressmen Byrne, Brooks disagree about where the House could end up on impeachment

When FBI special counsel Robert Mueller left the podium, the only thing he told us that was new is that he was resigning.

The media and their Democrats decided that he had declared he wanted to charge President Donald Trump and would have had it not been for the Department of Justice’s guidance declaring the president cannot be charged with a crime and that Mueller and Attorney General William Barr are in conflict. And off the media went with that narrative.

Except that wasn’t true.

Mueller’s office and DOJ issued a joint statement rebuking the reporting.

Excerpt as follows:

The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements.

The media and their Democrats didn’t care. That statement was out by early Wednesday evening and they just ignored it.

They felt their impeachment narrative had new life. Now, we are learning that almost 52 Democrats and Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) are on board with impeachment.

They only need 165 more and they are ready to go.

U.S. Representatives Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) both appeared separately on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show”  on Friday and have different reads on where the House is at this point on the matter.

Byrne doesn’t think they can get the votes together, saying, “I think they’re going to try, I think we’ll hear too much about it over the next several months, but now I don’t think they can get the votes together for impeachment.”

He cited 30 Democratic members of Congress from districts that voted for President Trump and added, “I don’t think those people are going to want to be anywhere near an impeachment vote.”

But Brooks sees things differently.

He stated, “If there’s a House floor vote, and no one knows for sure, but if there’s a House floor vote that the Democrats have the votes for impeachment.”

He cited Democratic primaries as a reason, explaining, “A Democrat that does not vote to impeach is apt to lose a Democrat primary.”

My takeaway:

The confusion and misinformation on the matter is so common that two congressmen view their colleagues in Washington, D.C. in two different ways.

The pressure in this situation is clearly on the media and the Democrats. They promised that President Trump was corrupt, they said Mueller would prove it and it would take down the president of the United States.

Obviously, Mueller did not prove that, but they have decided to declare him corrupt anyway and say the absence of evidence is evidence of a “cover-up.” The media and their Democrats will now struggle to make that their narrative and use it to win an election in 2020.

Listen:


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Group praises legislature for proposed state constitutional amendment restricting voting to U.S. citizens

Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are receiving praise after the passage of a constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

As reported by Yellowhammer News, “SB 313 was unanimously passed by the Senate previously and will now appear on Alabama’s March 2020 primary ballot.”

Excerpt as follows:

No articles of the U.S. Constitution limit voting rights to citizens. Multiple amendments spell out the voting rights of U.S. citizens, but none of them explicitly exclude non-citizens, as explained here. Courts, however, have long held voting to be a “privilege” of citizenship.

Citizen Voters, an organization which pushes for similar amendments in states around the country, applauded the Alabama legislature for passing the constitutional amendment that would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

“Most people don’t realize cities around the country are already opening municipal elections to non-citizen voters. This constitutional amendment will ensure that trend never comes to Alabama,” said Joshua W. Jones, a grassroots leader of Citizen Voters.

“Hats off to Del Marsh, Chris Pringle, Arnold Mooney, and particularly to Speaker Mac McCutcheon. These guys are warriors for ballot security, the rule of law, and ensuring voting remains a sacred and solemn duty of citizens only,” Jones continued. “This proposed amendment got caught up in some procedural mechanisms in the last week of the legislative session, and it looked like it might fall through the cracks. But Speaker McCutcheon instantly recognized the importance of keeping non-citizens out of Alabama voting booths, and he assured this proposed amendment was going to get a full vote on the House floor. And it passed without any dissent.”

Jones added, “Our goal is to ensure every election in the United States is limited only to citizens of the United States.”

Last November, North Dakota passed a similar two-word amendment with 67% of the vote.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

SEC removes prohibition on alcohol sales in stadiums; UA President Bell involved in studying issue

In a major policy change, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Friday announced the end of its longstanding prohibition on beer and wine being sold for general seating in its members’ stadiums during athletic contests.

The Montgomery Advertiser’s Alex Byington reported that Dr. Stuart Bell, president of the University of Alabama, was a member of the select five-member working group who helped study the issue, which resulted in new regulations being adopted.

The new alcohol policies will be effective August 1, well in time for college football season. Hard liquor sales will still be banned.

New regulations as follows:

Individual universities will now have the power to decide whether to allow alcohol sales in general seating and concourses inside their stadiums. Many SEC programs, including the University of Alabama and Auburn University, already allow alcohol in private suites.

UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne has been a proponent of ending the SEC’s blanket alcohol sales prohibition. The new policies could be big boosts to UA and Auburn’s home basketball game revenues, if the universities eventually choose to participate, in addition to the obvious football possibilities.

Auburn Undercover is reporting that Auburn President Steven Leath said the university will not offer alcohol sales for general seating at home football games in 2019. The following year might be a possibility but is not a certainty even with the SEC’s new regulations.

“My personal opinion is that we ought to just think about, from a campus perspective, … what makes sense for us and I don’t have an answer for that,” Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene told Auburn Undercover. “That’s a much more collaborative institutional discussion.”

Alabama Media Group is reporting that Byrne on Friday only noted that UA was not “leading the charge” regarding in-stadium alcohol sales. He has previously advocated for each respective institution being able to study the issue and make the best decision for their unique situation regarding alcohol sales at athletic events.

An official UA statement concluded, “We have one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country, and we don’t envision making changes at this time.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated with additional comments.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Marsh, Reed celebrate historic education proposal, Common Core repeal heading to referendum

MONTGOMERY — Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) on Friday hailed the final passage of Marsh’s historic overhaul of the state school board, with Marsh saying that voters will now have the option to “put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.”

SB 397 will be up for referendum on Alabama’s March 2020 primary election ballot.

In a statement after the House put the final stamp of approval on the proposal, Marsh said, “This is a great day for education in Alabama. In the spring the voters will have the opportunity to fundamentally reform education in this state unlike we have seen at any point in the past 50 years and move to a system that has proven to work in the states who are top ranked in education across the country.”

Alabama’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published this month.

“For far too long our children and our teachers have been held hostage and used as a bargaining chip and we have seen the sad results- last in the country in education,” Marsh explained.

SB 397 joins on the 2020 primary ballot another Marsh-sponsored constitutional amendment which would clarify that only United States citizens have the right to vote in Alabama elections.

“Next March, the voters will have the chance to send a strong message that enough is enough,” he outlined. “We want a school board that is capable of making decisions in the best interests of our schools, a school board that has the interests of our teachers and students at heart and a school board this resembles the face of education in this state.”

Remainder of Marsh’s statement as follows:

I believe our students learn best when innovation is allowed to take place in the classroom. That is not happening with our current system. If we have a school board that is made up of qualified individuals, we can increase local control and significantly reduce the amount of time the Legislature spends on education reform and put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.

Finally, the voters will have the opportunity to remove the last vestiges of the failed common core standards. Like many, I wanted to give common core a chance to work but it is beyond obvious to anyone paying attention that it has not been a success. Repeal and replacing this failed system with strong standards, put forward by a reasonable school board, will only improve the quality of education for our students and put Alabama back on the right track of making our education system competitive on a national level.

I want to thank everybody in the Legislature who supported this bold reform. Change is never easy, yet members of the House and the Senate supported this legislation regardless of political party, economic status, race or gender. Every member of the Legislature who voted for this showed that they believe our children and their education come first and I thank them all for their support.

I also want to thank Governor Ivey. As I have stated in the past, there is nobody else in the state who could have built such a broad coalition of support. I truly believe that this is a watershed moment for education in Alabama and I thank her for her leadership.

Governor Kay Ivey was a major early proponent of SB 397, as was Reed.

In a statement Friday, Reed lamented,”Test scores in Alabama’s schools have been lagging behind the national average.”

“Teachers in the classroom are working very hard, doing everything they can to give students a chance at success,” he continued. “We need to make sure that Alabama’s teachers have strong support, from the top down in the educational system.”

“Close to 40 states already have appointed school boards of education, including some of the states with the highest educational rankings in the nation,” Reed concluded. “This is a solid reform — I appreciate Senator Marsh for moving this bill forward, Governor Kay Ivey for supporting it, and I urge the voters of Alabama to approve its passage in March.”

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rumors and Rumblings, 2nd Ed. Vol. IX

“Rumors and Rumblings” is a regular feature on Yellowhammer News. It is a compilation of the bits and pieces of information that we glean from conversations throughout the week.

Enjoy.

1. Twinkle for…?  Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, president of the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC), fired off a tweet earlier today indicating that she will be on the ballot as part of the 2020 election cycle.

What makes this tweet curious is the fact that she did not identify the office for which she was running. Cavanaugh defeated Democrat Lucy Baxley in 2012 to take over the presidency of the PSC. At the time, Baxley was the last-remaining Democrat to hold statewide office. Cavanaugh’s current term concludes in 2020, so it may be that she is seeking re-election to her seat on the PSC.

Like many other prominent Republicans in Alabama, though, Cavanaugh is known to have performed some amount of due diligence on what a candidacy for the U.S. Senate might look like. No female has announced for the seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL). The entrance of a well-known conservative woman — a description which fits Cavanaugh — into the race would completely change its complexion. One Republican political consultant told Yellowhammer News that if a strong, conservative female jumped in, then you could probably pencil that person into the run-off.

Cavanaugh has been a zealous advocate for conservative causes for many years. And as recently as 2018, she served as co-chair for the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama, which helped pass the state’s pro-life constitutional amendment.

Efforts to reach her at the time of publication were unsuccessful.

Cavanaugh’s Twitter handle is @TwinkleForAL. That much we know, at least.

2. “It’s easier to stay out than get out.” Mark Twain’s pearl of wisdom could easily describe the predominant political calculation of many considering a run for the U.S. Senate. Secretary of State John Merrill has said he is going to make a decision on the race this week or next. Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) has not ruled it out, yet, and has told people he will make a final decision at the end of the summer — which would lend to the notion that he is not running.

We have learned that State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) now fully intends to get into the race. We have reported previously that Dismukes was giving it strong consideration and had begun getting his feet wet campaigning in parts of the state outside of his district. In addition, he has spent time in Washington gauging potential support from interest groups and others in the nation’s capital.

As is the case with announced candidate State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), beginning a high-profile statewide race from the relatively small footprint of a State House district presents a significant challenge.

3. Follow the money. Yellowhammer News alerted its readers earlier this week to the fact that the House of Representatives had drastically cut funding for rural broadband in its version of the budget. The budget passed by the House cut the program’s funding by 73%.

Senate leaders Del Marsh and Arthur Orr had long made ramping up rural broadband efforts a priority so it was no surprise to see them dig in and fight for that number to climb back up to an acceptable level during conference committee negotiations on the budget. When all was said and done, the conference committee adopted a 150% increase in funding over the House-passed version of the bill, increasing the broadband appropriation from $8 million to $20 million.

The timing of that funding increase was critical given the passage of certain legislation this session. Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville), widely-recognized as the father of the rural broadband initiative, passed a bill to strengthen the program even further. His was one of two bills aimed at fueling economic development and increasing quality of life through expanding internet access in rural areas.

 

