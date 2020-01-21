Montgomery honors Martin Luther King, Jr. — ‘This is a celebration’
MONTGOMERY — The city of Montgomery, which hosted Martin Luther King, Jr. for multiple famous speeches, braved the cold and came out in force to celebrate America’s most famous civil rights hero.
The two main events in Alabama’s capital city were a morning service at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, a venue where King ministered, and a parade through the heart of Montgomery that ended with remarks from the city’s leaders on the capitol steps.
The mood remained jovial throughout the day despite the cold temperatures. Quotes from Dr. King echoed throughout each event, urging anyone who would listen to choose light and love over darkness and hate.
Henry Pugh and the Musicians started off the morning by performing the music for the “Celebration and Prelude” at Dexter Avenue Baptist. The event was billed as a birthday party for King, who would have turned 91 in 2020.
“This is a celebration now, be happy!” Pugh admonished the audience while smiling.
True to the spirit of the morning, Reverend Handy, the church’s pastor, donned a birthday party hat in his first appearance in the pulpit.
Later in the service, Reverend Raymonda Speller brought the whole church to its feet with a powerful message about how Dr. King would not want people today to let causes that need champions pass by.
On Dexter Avenue, crowds were treated to performances by marching bands, like the much-praised Jefferson Davis High School Marching Vols.
Later, there were remarks at the capitol from Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, the first black American elected to lead that city. Ragland, who is considered by some a rising star in Alabama’s Democratic Party, urged the people in the audience to demand change from their government.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, also the first black man elected mayor of his city, took the podium after Ragland.
“We’re here today because of his leadership, we’re here today because of his courage, we’re here today because of his conviction,” Reed said near the beginning of his remarks.
“As a beneficiary in a different Montgomery than the one he lived in. … As the 57th mayor of this city, that he pastored in a church just one block from here,” Reed continued, noting the change that has come to the city in the 55 years since the march from Selma.
“Dr. King fought for all of mankind, he fought for all of us,” Reed remarked.
