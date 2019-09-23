Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Ivey appoints prosecutor Leigh Gwathney as chair of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles 3 hours ago / News
Momma Manual: Top 10 pediatrician picking pointers 4 hours ago / Lifestyle
Matt Fridy endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association for Court of Civil Appeals 4 hours ago / Politics
Byrne: Americans want results, not impeachment 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Ivey upbeat after cancer diagnosis, optimistic at treatment outlook — ‘God is good’ 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Maybe Rep. Martha Roby is tired of defending Trump — Do you blame her? 6 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Democratic Party vice chair: ‘Doug Jones is a racist’ 6 hours ago / News
Grant money to help assist immigrant crime victims 7 hours ago / News
Counties publicize Rebuild Alabama 2020 road construction plans, Alabama boasts nation’s third lowest fuel prices 8 hours ago / News
Merrill celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, continuing historic efforts 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump calling for investigations into the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine, Ivey back in Montgomery, Alabama’s prison population decreases and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
NWS Birmingham head meteorologist blames media for Trump-Dorian brouhaha — ‘We had reporters going to people’s houses’ 13 hours ago / News
Alabama trade mission team travels to United Arab Emirates 14 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley: ‘I have no plans to step down’ 15 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Democrats whiff on Kavanaugh again, 2020 Alabama primary drama, A&M/UNA allegations and more on Guerrilla Politics … 1 day ago / Analysis
University of Alabama creates pediatric fellowship for family medicine physicians 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s newest ‘Smart Neighborhood’ to be finished in 2020 1 day ago / Uncategorized
Discovery of an endangered species in a well-known cave raises questions 1 day ago / News
USA leads $1.3M fight against opioid addiction 1 day ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Supporting STEM education 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
4 hours ago

Momma Manual: Top 10 pediatrician picking pointers

Momma Manual: Top 10 pediatrician picking pointers

Whether you have just learned you’re pregnant, or already have a few youngsters running around, one thing we can all agree on is that picking your child’s pediatrician may be the single most important health-related decision you ever make as a mom. After all, this is the individual you are entrusting to supervise your child’s health and wellness from birth to the age of 18. This person will walk with you in those precious first moments of life. He/she will make recommendations regarding vaccinations, medications and other potentially lifesaving care. He/she will nurture and care for your child during times of sickness and rejoice with you in times of good health.

But that feels like a lot of pressure, right? I mean, wow. You’ve just selected an OB/GYN, a delivery hospital, a crib, a booger sucking bulb syringe, a tummy time mat and the infamous going home the hospital outfit. And now you have to add another decision to your seemingly neverending checklist?

Have no fear. The hope with this post is to provide you a handy dandy checklist to take all the guesswork and stress out of making this call.  When making this ever-important decision, I would recommend doing a quick search to discover all of the options in your close vicinity. Jot down names of particular interest to you. Next, seek referrals from other parents. Compile a list of pediatricians receiving high marks from other moms. After you feel that you have a solid list of vetted candidates, narrow it down to the top two or three. Make an appointment with these individuals to see for yourself which one you feel is best suited for your family. All reputable pediatricians welcome “new-parent” appointments and consider them standard practice. If you call one to set up a meeting and he/she declines, that might be your first clue that they are not the one for your child!

OK. So, you’ve done your homework. You’ve picked a few candidates to research a little further. What do you do once you’ve scheduled a call or quick visit with them? Consider the criteria below as your stress-free cheatsheet guide of conversation topics to refer to during your time together (in no particular order because arguably they are all equally important):

(1) Office Hours – When is he/she available to see your child? Do they provide any after-hour appointments for working parents or parents who desire extended scheduling opportunities? A growing number of practices are open at least for a few hours on the weekends for sick visits. Some offices even offer well visit checks during certain weekend hours, which is particularly helpful for parents who are unable to step away from obligations/responsibilities during the week, but wish to attend doctor visits with their child. If the doctor is only open from 8:00-5:00 Monday through Friday, I would think about how those restrictions could potentially affect your family. Unfortunately, your precious little one’s sicknesses will not always fall within that time frame. Most doctors are offering a few appointments throughout the weekend now and even offer later hours during the week to meet the needs of a wider range of families.

(2) On-call Nurse Assistance – It never fails that the moment you need the doctor is 6:37 p.m. on a Saturday night moments after kickoff of the state’s biggest football game. Not shockingly, you won’t find many doctors chilling in their offices in those random moments. On a few occasions, my daughters have run high fevers late at night or even very early in the morning. Understandably, you probably aren’t jazzed about hanging out in the waiting room of the local children’s hospital for hours just to be told that little Junior is suffering from the common cold. And this is exactly why you will want to track down a pediatrician’s office that offers a 24-7 nurse on call. This service is outstanding because you simply call the regular office phone number at any hour of the day and you can be connected to a nurse who can answer any question you may have and even schedule an appointment if necessary. Trust me, when your child is sick – especially in those first few years of life – you will visit panic mode quite a few times. Knowing that you have a nurse waiting to offer you immediate assistance no matter the time of day is incredibly reassuring.

(3) Well Entrance vs. Sick Entrance – Imagine taking your child to the doctor for a well visit and being forced to sit next to a sneezing, coughing, snotty-nosed kid for 30 minutes while you wait to be called back. Not cool. What’s the point of taking your healthy child for a well visit if he/she leaves sick each time from sitting in the waiting room with those feeling under the weather?!? Well clinics vs. sick clinics is a huge discussion/trend amongst pediatricians. In fact, I would argue it’s becoming the industry norm. This is not a complete deal-breaker, but I would weigh the repercussions of sitting next to Flu-filled Felicia in your mind when making this important pediatrician picking decision.

(4) Office Visit Wait Time – This topic can stir up all kinds of drama – but trust me when I say, this may be one of the most important factors in your decision, Momma. When your child is sick, haste is key in solving the problem and steering towards a safe solution. How much time you spend (or waste in some instances) in a waiting room is a factor worth calculating. A few questions you will want answered related to office visit wait time: How long do patients typically wait on average to see the doctor for well visits? For sick visits?  Some doctors are so popular that their waiting rooms are filled to the brim daily with overwhelmed mommas and tired toddlers. This can be a drawback if you want efficient service. Make sure to inquire with other families about appointment wait time.

First and foremost, the care of every child in the office is equally imperative. There are bound to be moments with every pediatrician where his/her timing is off due to a special need with a patient or circumstances outside of his/her control. These are instances that cannot be avoided. On the flip side, there are also habitual offenders of the “sit in the waiting room for forever” phenomenon. As a human being, I strive to respect the time of others. I may not always be early to the party, but I try really hard not to be late. Using similar logic, it’s important for medical professionals to respect the time of their patients as well. Nothing burns me up worse than hearing discussions of goat cheese appetizers going on in the hallway when my child has been vomiting in my hands for 47.5 minutes … and counting. My best advice for tackling this factor is to ask current patients. Ask them what the average wait time is for a sick visit is vs. the average wait time for a well visit. For point of reference, our pediatrician’s wait time is equal for both types of visits – which I would argue is outstanding. Especially since he has a track record of under 20 minutes for both! Once you’ve asked around with current patients, there’s no shame in the game of broaching the topic with your prospective medical professional as well – after all, you are interviewing this individual to care for your child for the next 18 years of their life.

(5) Medicine Philosophy – in a world where “organic” and “natural” have become more than just trends, how does your doctor feel about prescribing medicine? Is he/she opposed to antibiotics? Does he/she encourage to provide over-the-counter pain medication such as Tylenol if baby has a fever or allow the fever to break naturally? What are the doctor’s thoughts on vaccinations and other forms of preventative medicine? Do his / her philosophies comport with your views as the parent? Nowadays this discussion is imperative. If the plan presented does not suit you, you will want to know that ahead of time.

(6) Affiliation with a local hospital – God forbid your child ever need the assistance of emergency medical care or extended medical treatment. However, to assist you in those times of extra need, many pediatricians have relationships with local hospitals to make these instances less frustrating for the parents and physicians. I would recommend asking if they have an affiliation with a local hospital. If not, why not? If they do, inquire regarding the admission process and if you need to place a call to your pediatrician’s office prior to arriving at the hospital. You may think this is overbearing, but there are even physicians who can get you in to see a hospital doctor much quicker by simply making a call on your child’s behalf. At 4 am when you are struggling for sanity, you are going to want to have this information handy.

(7) Available network and relationships with various specialists – When my second daughter was born, she had some hearing related issues – or so we thought based on her initial hearing tests. Thankfully, our pediatrician had a connection with one of the best audiologists in town and we were seen the day she left the labor and delivery wing.  Being well connected is imperative in any profession, but particularly attractive for a pediatrician. Referrals are made daily in pediatric offices. Having an established relationship with teams of specialists in place can make the transition to more intensive medical care much less stressful for the child and the parent. Plus, answers received today are much more helpful than waiting weeks just to get in to visit with a specialist. At the very least, your pediatrician should be willing to provide you a list of several specialists in case you ever need one.

(8) Experience – No offense to Doogie Howser … I’m sure he was incredible. Experience is key. There is really no hard and fast rule regarding experience. But logic tells you that a doctor who has been practicing for several years will likely have seen an untold amount of unique illnesses and become much more targeted when delivering diagnoses. My suggestion would be to inquire about years in the field, any specialties or extra degrees, etc. Again, age is not necessarily a defining characteristic here, but I stand by the notion that experience is key.

(9) Reputation in the community – You will most likely have to rely on word-of-mouth, online reviews and accolades received for this item on the list. Google has made it easier than ever to discover whatever you want to know about perfect strangers. I suggest spending some time researching your doctor’s reputation online first. If you notice several reviews complaining about customer service, rudeness, tardiness, etc. I would weigh that heavily when making your decision. Many physicians even have public social media accounts. Take a second to give them a gander if that type of personal information is important to you as well. Second, reach out to local moms and particularly current patients of the physician for a firsthand report.

Another aspect related to reputation is the friendliness/understanding of the staff and nurses. When you enter the office, are you greeted with a smiling face? Do you feel that the nurses are nurturing and patient with you and your child? You will spend much more time with the nurses and staff over the years, so it’s important to value each of them as a partner in your child’s health journey – and to treat them with that level of respect as well!

(10) Bedside Manner – Bedside manner will matter to you, I promise. I want my children to grow to love the doctor, develop a level of trust and never fear visiting his office. Understandably, children grow very leery of the doctor after the first round of shots or swab of the throat. A really kind doctor knows how to set a child at ease and even foster a friendship with the child over the years. Here are a few questions to consider for this category:
– Does the doctor seem warm when approached?
– Is he/she easy to talk with? Does he/she seem distracted or disinterested in your conversation?
– Does the doctor interact freely with patients?
– How does he/she treat the staff and nurses?
– Does he/she offer affirmation or even a small treat for soothing or good behavior?
– Is he/she funny or at least willing to carry on light-hearted conversation?
– Does he/she use words that are only found in textbooks?
– Does he/she seem to truly care about the health and wellness of his patients?
The goal for both the patient/patient’s family and the doctor is to develop a trusting professional partnership backed by active participation and mutual respect.

This list may seem overwhelming at first glance, but when considering the medical care provider for your child, researching these important factors beforehand will protect you fro a great deal of regret later down the road. Consider this just like you would an interview for a caretaker for your child. After all, this individual will be providing some of the most important care your child will receive outside your home.

In closing, know that even if at first you choose the wrong “fit,” you can always fix it! Your child’s health and wellness should always be a top priority, so I hope you feel empowered to make the best choice for your family.

3 hours ago

Ivey appoints prosecutor Leigh Gwathney as chair of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that she is appointing Leigh Gwathney to serve as chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

The governor signed Gwathney’s appointment letter Monday afternoon. The appointment follows the resignation of Lyn Head and is effective October 16.

Gwathney is currently serving as an Alabama assistant attorney general. She is the senior prosecutor responsible for prosecuting violent crimes throughout the Yellowhammer State. Additionally, she is the senior cold case prosecutor overseeing homicides and sexual assault cases across the state and is responsible for reviewing legislation and amendments to the Code of Alabama, per a press release from the governor’s office.

559
Keep reading 559 WORDS

In a statement, Ivey said, “There is no doubt Leigh Gwathney will serve the state well as chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

The appointment comes amidst a major overhaul with the the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

During the Alabama Legislature’s 2019 Regular Session, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall championed legislation aimed at reforming the board. With this new law now in effect, the governor has the authority to appoint the director. She recently exercised this right in appointing former Attorney General and Judge Charlie Graddick.

Additionally, based off recommendations by the lieutenant governor, attorney general, senate pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House, the governor has the ability to appoint the chairman of the board. Head last week announced she would resign this post effective October 1, paving the way for the appointment of Gwathney.

“Pardons and Paroles was in need of strong leadership, and I am confident with Judge Graddick and Ms. Gwathney at the helm, the system will better serve victims and their families, and ultimately, improve public safety across the state,” Ivey advised. “She is a proven prosecutor with an expertise and passion for the justice system, and I am proud to call on this impressive leader to serve in this capacity.”

Gwathney comes to the post with a strong background in prosecution and an impressive record of public service.

Prior to her work in the state attorney general’s office, she served as deputy district attorney for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. She also worked as a court advocate for the YMCA of Central Alabama.

In a statement, Marshall praised the appointment, also thanking Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh for submitting Gwathney’s name, among four other candidates, to the governor for her consideration.

“I applaud Governor Ivey’s selection of Assistant Attorney General Leigh Gwathney to lead the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” Marshall emphasized. “I am confident that Ms. Gwathney will restore integrity and diligence to the Board as it returns to its core mission of thoroughly vetting Alabama prison inmates’ petitions for parole.”

“I have worked with Leigh since becoming Attorney General two and a half years ago and I have been impressed with her knowledge of the law and her zeal for justice. She brings to the Board of Pardons and Paroles the perspective of a tough and experienced career prosecutor with a record of holding violent offenders accountable. She will ensure that the Board’s decisions adhere to the law and are in the best interests of the citizens of this state. I look forward to working with Leigh in the years to come,” he concluded.

A Birmingham native, Gwathney earned her bachelor’s degrees from Auburn University. She later earned her law degree from the University of Alabama.

“I am greatly honored to be asked by Governor Ivey to serve as chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and I will devote my best efforts to ensuring that Alabama laws are followed and public safety is protected,” Gwathney said. “I am eager to work with my fellow Board members and Director Graddick in restoring public trust in our state pardons and paroles system.”

Her effective appointment should come before parole hearings resume “on or about” November 1.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Matt Fridy endorsed by Alabama Forestry Association for Court of Civil Appeals

The Alabama Forestry Association (AFA) on Monday announced its endorsement of State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals seat being vacated by Judge Scott Donaldson.

In a statement, AFA executive vice president said,  “We believe that Matt Fridy is the most qualified candidate in this race. He has the background and legal experience that makes him an excellent addition to the Court.”

196
Keep reading 196 WORDS

Fridy is an attorney with the well-respected Birmingham law firm of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff, and Brandt, where he focuses on appellate practice with an emphasis on constitutional law, agricultural law, critical motions and corporate litigation.

He graduated magna cum laude from Stamford’s Cumberland School of Law, where he served as the executive editor of the Cumberland Law Review. Following graduation, he served a one-year appointment as a law clerk to United States District Judge Edwin Nelson. Fridy also served as a staff attorney on the Alabama Supreme Court and the Court of Civil Appeals for several years.

Accepting the endorsement, Fridy commented, “I am excited to have the endorsement of the Forestry Association.”

“They are the leading conservative association in Montgomery and I am proud to stand with them,” he added.

During his time in the House, Fridy has served in various leadership roles, including as vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee and chairman of the Committee on Constitution, Campaigns and Elections.

During the 2019 regular session, Fridy successfully championed a new law safeguarding freedom of speech and expression on collegiate campuses in the Yellowhammer State.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Byrne: Americans want results, not impeachment

The first year of Democratic control of the House of Representatives is almost up, and we have nothing to show for it.

For the first several months, perhaps some of this lack of results was understandable. After a decade in the minority, Democrats were anxious to vote on issues they prioritized. In other words, they could hold some political show votes to please their base before moving on to serious efforts at governance.

Nine months later, it is clear this initial aimlessness was not just a case of backlogged priorities. House Democrats continue to prioritize messaging for the 2020 elections.

526
Keep reading 526 WORDS

When traveling throughout Alabama, I consistently hear two concerns: border security and the high cost of healthcare. While both issues are complex, there is room for compromise and results.

I visited the border earlier this year, and after seeing the crisis firsthand, I can tell you how serious it is.

For years, there was bipartisan support for building a wall. After President Trump took office by promising to get serious with our border security, Democrats flipped. They insisted there was no crisis. Many refer to a border wall as “Trump’s vanity wall” despite voting only years ago to build it!

The fight for border funding has even stymied Congress’ ability to fund our government on time.

There is widespread agreement that our healthcare costs are too high. Clearly, Obamacare did not deliver on its promises. To me, the commonsense options are to repeal and replace it or improve it.

I was proud to vote in 2017 to repeal Obamacare. This bill was the result of months of compromise between the House and Senate. Unfortunately, that bill did not pass the Senate. It is one of my biggest disappointments since coming to Washington.

Although repealing Obamacare is not an option with Democrats running the House, for now, making improvements to our healthcare system to benefit working Americans is an area where both parties should have interest. Sadly, we have not seen efforts to pursue this option either.

Instead of trying to pass meaningful legislation with a chance of becoming law, Democrats have put all their eggs in the impeachment basket.

This isn’t a good way to run Congress. I don’t believe it is wise politically either. The American people want us to get something done on the issues they care about. After all, that is why they elected us. They don’t want us to spend all our efforts to impeach the president they elected lawfully. They want results.

Yet almost every committee in the House is pursuing some sort of investigation against President Trump. Many of these investigations are looking into Trump’s activities as a private citizen well before he ran for office.

For two years, special counsel Robert Muller’s report was all Democrats and their national media allies talked about. They promised the American people the report would be damning to the president.

When Mueller’s report and Congressional testimony landed with a whimper, many who had predicted bombshells were left looking silly or downright dishonest.

Democrats went into damage control mode. Nonetheless, many decided to double down. Instead of accepting the report, Democrats expanded their probe.

They are even seeking to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Recently, The New York Times reported allegations from Justice Kavanaugh’s time at college. These were similar to the baseless charges we heard during his confirmation hearing. But right on cue, many Democrats immediately began talks of impeaching Kavanaugh.

When the Times embarrassingly revealed they had knowingly withheld the fact that the alleged victim did not recall the incident, stunned Democrats went back into damage control.

If Democrats continue pursuing their impeachment fantasy at the expense of getting their job done, they’ll be doing damage control in November 2020.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
5 hours ago

Ivey upbeat after cancer diagnosis, optimistic at treatment outlook — ‘God is good’

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday appeared in public for the first time since announcing she has early-stage lung cancer.

Coming just three days after undergoing an initial outpatient procedure at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Ivey delivered remarks during an event hosted by the White House Historical Association at Fort Rucker’s U.S. Army Aviation Museum.

Per The Montgomery Advertiser, Ivey also spoke with reporters after the program had concluded.

Addressing her health, she said, “I’m doing fine. I feel fine. I hope I look fine.”

130
Keep reading 130 WORDS

The initial outpatient procedure will be followed by radiation treatments moving forward.

Announcing the diagnosis last week, Ivey expressed confidence in being treated by “some of the world’s leading physicians” at home in Alabama.

She echoed this optimism on Monday.

“My spirit is fine,” Ivey said, according to The Montgomery Advertiser. “God is good. I have great doctors who assure me full recovery is very, very possible and that’s what they expect and I do, too.”

“The doctors and I will do our best, and God will do the rest,” she added.

The governor also emphasized that she is “very, very grateful for the expressions of support and prayers” from around the state and nation in recent days.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Maybe Rep. Martha Roby is tired of defending Trump — Do you blame her?

Too many Republican primaries have devolved into contests over who loves Trump the most.

According to recent reports Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) is over it.

An aide close to Roby reportedly told the Washington Post that Roby was leaving Congress because “she was tired of pretending she backed Trump.”

379
Keep reading 379 WORDS

For her part, Roby said none of that matters.

Spokesperson Emily Taylor said, “It would not matter who is president or speaker of the House. Rep. Roby has chosen to close this chapter.”

Of course, Roby ran a campaign where she was constantly accosted by the media, her opponents and her constituents about this issue and it seemed like only this issue.

Obviously, this was just overblown nonsense. For all the attention it was given, she won a run-off for her seat and easily won reelection.

But Trump super fans are different. All disagreement is seen as an attack. Agreeing only 85% of the time might as well be viewed as switching your party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

Candidates continuously recount how often they voted with Trump, how they supported him before others did or how they are truly the one who loves him the most.

It’s sad and embarrassing, but it works.

We saw it in the 2017 U.S. Senate GOP primary, and this battle gave us U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). It is going to happen in the 2020 U.S. Senate GOP primary again.

In the past, the argument would be about who has the most conservative positions or who has the most conservative support.

For now, that is over. You are either 100% pro-Trump or your a traitor to the party.

Yes, the Joe Scarboroughs, Justin Amashes, Bill Welds, Mark Sanfords and John Kasichs of the world get all the attention, but the Democrats have their own Civil War brewing, although it will never be called that.

What these people don’t understand, or more likely don’t care about, is that the opposition to the current man in the White House is not enough.

The anti-Trump media that insists that anything short of renouncing any views Trump holds or refusing to support impeachment makes you “complicit.”

Being a conservative in this world has got to be infuriating.

This is truly a no-win situation. Trump supporters attack you for not being pro-Trump enough and his detractors attack you for not being anti-Trump enough.

So while we may never know for sure if this is why Roby is not running for reelection in a race she would most likely win, who would blame her if it was?

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less