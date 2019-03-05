 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Mo Brooks honored for 100 percent voting record by conservative group 15 mins ago / Politics
UAB Proton Therapy Center set to install 90-ton cancer-fighting cyclotron 13 hours ago / News
Bernie Sanders: ‘Climate change’ to blame for Alabama tornado deaths 13 hours ago / News
Mitch McConnell: ‘Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby’ 14 hours ago / News
Byrne: Defending the Second Amendment 14 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Why won’t anyone ask Doug Jones and other Democrats a follow-up question on voter suppression? 15 hours ago / Opinion
Sec. Canfield: ‘Rebuild Alabama’ will solidify economic development gains 16 hours ago / News
Trump: Gov. Ivey ‘one of the best in our country’ 17 hours ago / News
East Alabama tornado survivor: ‘I thank the Lord’ for saving me 17 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Watch live: Ivey, emergency management officials hold Lee County tornado briefing 18 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest continue partnership awarding monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 20 hours ago / Sponsored
Searches to resume after tornado kills 23 in Lee County 21 hours ago / News
7 Things: Deadly tornadoes hit Alabama, ‘Rebuild Alabama’ gains steam, Doug Jones panders on voter suppression and more … 21 hours ago / Analysis
Hillary, 2020 Dem hopefuls decry ‘voter suppression’ as they hit Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ commemoration 23 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: Republicans ‘do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote’ 1 day ago / News
Trump to east Alabama tornado victims: ‘God bless you all!’ 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: ‘Rebuild Alabama,’ Michael Cohen’s testimony is a mess for everyone, 49% of Democrats are socialists and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
New leaders to steer growth at Alabama operations of Mercedes, Honda 2 days ago / News
Auburn University senior who lost her brother to rare genetic disease is on a mission for a cure 2 days ago / News
Shelby becomes Alabama’s longest-serving U.S. Senator – ‘Alabama’s greatest statesman’ 2 days ago / News
15 mins ago

Mo Brooks honored for 100 percent voting record by conservative group

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Monday announced that he has been honored with the Family Research Council’s prestigious “True Blue” Award for his 100 percent voting record on conservative, pro-life and pro-family legislation in 2018.

In a press release, Brooks said, “Family Research Council is one of the premier organizations fighting for conservative, pro-life, pro-family values. I thank them for helping the American people better understand how key bills proposed in Congress impact these important values.”

“I was proud to receive the prestigious ‘True Blue’ Award for my 100% voting record in 2018. It is crucial we not falter and continue to work together to defend the foundational principles that have made our nation the greatest in world history,” he added.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, praised Brooks in a statement.

Perkins stated, “We thank Rep. Brooks for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. As a ‘True Blue Member’ he voted 100% on FRC Action’s Scorecard including votes to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, help hard-working families set aside funds for an unborn child’s future education, and defund the individual mandate in D.C.”

“Rep. Brooks deserves praise for his unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty. Alabamians should be encouraged to know that they have a Member of Congress such as Rep. Brooks who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great,” he concluded.

A search of Family Research Council’s scorecard revealed that all Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation received the distinction, while Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) was marked with a zero percent voting record.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

13 hours ago

UAB Proton Therapy Center set to install 90-ton cancer-fighting cyclotron

A 90-ton piece of cancer-fighting equipment is set to be installed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Proton Therapy Center on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The cyclotron, named Emma, came with a price tag of $25 million and will use an aimed beam of protons directed at a tumor site to fight cancer.

Per UAB, proton therapy is “used to treat tumors of the brain and central nervous system, spine, head and neck, lung, prostate, liver, and gastrointestinal tract and colon, and some breast tumors.”

With only 29 locations in the United States where this type of treatment is available, UAB will be the first to offer proton therapy in Alabama.

91
Keep reading 91 WORDS

Built in Germany, Emma was offloaded in Brunswick, Georgia, and will be brought to Birmingham by a special truck.

With the tool weighing so much, a specialized crane will be used to place Emma inside of the Proton Therapy Center, which is being constructed at the corner of 20th Street South and 4th Avenue.

Emma was originally set to be installed on Monday, but it was announced that the cyclotron would not arrive until Tuesday due to weather conditions.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
13 hours ago

Bernie Sanders: ‘Climate change’ to blame for Alabama tornado deaths

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, is blaming climate change after two tornadoes devastated east Alabama Sunday.

In a Facebook post on his official Senate account, Sanders shared an article from “Ecowatch.com” entitled, “23 Dead as Tornado Pummels Lee County, AL in Further Sign ‘Tornado Alley’ Is Moving East.”

In his caption, Sanders said, “The science is clear, climate change is making extreme weather events, including tornadoes, worse. We must prepare for the impacts of climate change that we know are coming.”

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

He added, “The full resources of the federal government must be provided to these families. Our thoughts are with the people of Alabama and their families.”

The article Sanders shared initially claimed that the tornadoes were the first ever in Lee County.

“There have in fact been 40 tornadoes in Lee County since 1950, according to NOAA’s Storm Events Database, not including Sunday’s storms,” the website admitted in a correction.

Sanders was in Selma on Sunday campaigning.

RELATED: East Alabama tornado survivor: ‘I thank the Lord’ for saving me

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

Mitch McConnell: ‘Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a Yellowhammer State native, took to the floor Monday to speak about the Sunday tornadoes in east Alabama and praise Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for “his hard work and steady hand” in securing disaster relief.

McConnell first made it clear where his heart was and thanked first responders for their heroic efforts.

“I know the entire Senate joins me today in offering deep sympathies to the communities affected by yesterday’s spate of tornadoes in east Alabama and Georgia,” he said. “As first responders continue to search for survivors in the rubble, we know that at least 23 innocent lives were lost to this disaster, all in Lee County, Alabama. Our condolences are especially with their loved ones — and our gratitude is with the emergency personnel and local officials who have spearheaded evacuation and rescue efforts.”

McConnell continued, “The people of Alabama are all too familiar with the pain caused by devastating storms like yesterday’s. The entire region has been hit hard in recent years, seemingly by one disaster after another. And they continue to brace against the threat of hurricanes and the flooding that so often impacts communities in my state of Kentucky.”

The Senate chief then singled out Shelby for his leadership.

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

“But at every step of the way — from response and recovery to resilient achievement — Alabama has benefited from the devoted leadership of Senator Richard Shelby,” McConnell advised.

He outlined, “On the specific issue of disaster recovery, [Shelby’s] hard work and steady hand have helped lead the charge. When supplemental funding for natural disaster relief receives floor time here in the Senate, it will be thanks to the hard work of our colleagues like Senator Perdue [R-GA], Senator Isakson [R-GA] and others, and Chairman Shelby.

McConnell then explained that this type of leadership exemplifies Shelby’s tenure serving the people of Alabama. Sunday marked Shelby becoming the longest-serving U.S. Senator ever from the state.

“Of course, this is far from the only area in which Richard Shelby has delivered results for his state and for the nation. For years, he’s made a personal mission out of restoring and improving our nation’s infrastructure,” McConnell said. “He’s brought wise and decisive leadership to as our chief appropriator. And the state of Alabama bears countless signs of Senator Shelby’s dedicated service: From supporting the missile defense and space exploration programs in Huntsville, to helping establish the National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, where researchers forecast floods and work to mitigate water-related hazards.”

He concluded, “So it’s as fitting a day as any to praise Senator Shelby’s continued service. But it also happens that over the weekend, the current senior Senator from Alabama became the longest-serving senator in the history of the state. I couldn’t be happier to recognize my friend, Richard Shelby, on this occasion. And I know each of our colleagues will join me in congratulating him on the years of faithful service to Alabamians that have made this recognition possible.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
14 hours ago

Byrne: Defending the Second Amendment

This past week, Democrats in Congress again launched an attack on our Constitution and the rights we cherish as Americans. This time, they came after the Second Amendment and our right to bear arms.

H.R. 8, the latest Democrat-led gun control bill does absolutely nothing to prevent criminals or violent persons from getting their hands on firearms.

What H.R. 8 does do is violate the Constitutional rights of millions of Americans, ignores the mental health crisis behind actions of mass violence and limits the Constitutional rights of millions of responsible gun owners.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

I’m a gun owner and hunter myself. I’ve talked to lots of folks from all around Alabama who proudly own guns for sport, work and protection. Congress should not and cannot limit the rights of the American people in the name of politics.

Under the Democrat bill, almost every time a lawful gun owner wants to transfer or sell a gun, he or she will have to go through a government-sanctioned middle-man. Under this bill, no longer could I sell my gun to my cousin or my neighbor in a private transaction.

If this bill were to become law, millions of law-abiding gun owners could suddenly be subject to federal prosecution. Of course, we all know that criminals are going to do what they already do: make illegal transfers of firearms. So, this won’t make any difference in cutting down on crime.

I have a long track record of supporting commonsense bills to provide Alabamians a way to protect themselves while offering smart background check programs and mental health services to those in need. My grandfather was shot and killed by someone suffering from mental illness. I know the importance of providing important resources for those in need without infringing on the rights guaranteed by our Founding Fathers.

The so-called solutions in the Democrat gun control bill do nothing to prevent mass violence. We should not punish law-abiding citizens. Instead, we should listen to responsible gun owners and work on solutions that protect our Second Amendment rights.

I have news for the out-of-touch Democrats: Gun owners of America are watching this debate. They know what H.R. 8 is all about, and they know that this bill is just a sham to chip away at the Second Amendment and our Constitution.

Instead of trying to attack the Second Amendment, we should be trying to protect it. During the debate last week, Speaker Pelosi blocked my amendment to strip out this anti-gun legislation and replace it with nationwide concealed carry reciprocity. Instead of trampling on our Constitution, Democrats could have accepted my amendment and allowed a vote on a bill that would have actually made our country safer.

Our Founding Fathers enshrined the right to keep and bear arms in our nation’s Constitution. Throughout our history, we have seen the importance of the Second Amendment for people to make a living, to provide for their families, and to protect their life and liberty.

It is clear that this bill was nothing more than yet another sham show vote from the Democratic leadership. The gun control bill promises much but delivers very little.

I opposed this bill, and I will oppose any bill that goes against the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans. It is my duty as a citizen of the United States and representative of the people of Alabama to defend our Constitution against any effort to roll back the important protections enshrined within it.

One thing is for sure: I will always stand up for our Constitution, the Second Amendment, and the rights of law-abiding gun owners in Alabama and around the United States.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
15 hours ago

Why won’t anyone ask Doug Jones and other Democrats a follow-up question on voter suppression?

The president of the United States has a problem with facts — so much so that the media took to qualifying things he said with the phrase “without evidence.”

Rightly, the media presses the president’s defenders to acknowledge some of the things he says are not true. This kind of journalism is important, but, unfortunately, the media does not treat Democrats the same way.

This weekend in Selma, Democrats continued their push to create a never-ending class of victims. They told anyone who would listen that they were being screwed by Republicans.

282
Keep reading 282 WORDS

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton said, “Candidates both black and white lost their races because they have been deprived of the votes they otherwise would have gotten. And the clearest example is from next door in Georgia. Stacey Abrams should be governor.”

Presidential candidate and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated, “We know that in Georgia, they stole the election from who should have been governor.”

Remember when questioning election outcomes was deemed un-American?

And our own Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even got into this act while he was doing a book tour as his fellow Democrats were grievance-mongering in Alabama.

“You have to look at the state legislatures, governors and members of Congress that are Republicans. For whatever reason they do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote,” he lamented. “Rather than trying to get those votes, they seem to want to restrict those votes.”

There are obvious questions that should be asked to Jones.

“Who wants to stop minorities from voting?”

“Can you highlight some cases of minorities being kept from voting?”

“What are the names of these people victimized by these policies you are decrying?”

When these issues allegedly come up, they get blown up.

That Alabama A&M story was the sole voter-suppression story in Alabama, and it was absolutely nothing.

It is time for the mainstream media to start drilling down on these issues.

If voter suppression is happening, we need to know who is being impacted and if it isn’t, the media needs to report this as well.

The failure to follow through on this because the results would destroy a Democratic talking point is just another reason people don’t trust the media.

TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less