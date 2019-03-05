Mo Brooks honored for 100 percent voting record by conservative group
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) Monday announced that he has been honored with the Family Research Council’s prestigious “True Blue” Award for his 100 percent voting record on conservative, pro-life and pro-family legislation in 2018.
In a press release, Brooks said, “Family Research Council is one of the premier organizations fighting for conservative, pro-life, pro-family values. I thank them for helping the American people better understand how key bills proposed in Congress impact these important values.”
“I was proud to receive the prestigious ‘True Blue’ Award for my 100% voting record in 2018. It is crucial we not falter and continue to work together to defend the foundational principles that have made our nation the greatest in world history,” he added.
Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, praised Brooks in a statement.
Perkins stated, “We thank Rep. Brooks for voting to defend and advance faith, family, and freedom. As a ‘True Blue Member’ he voted 100% on FRC Action’s Scorecard including votes to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, help hard-working families set aside funds for an unborn child’s future education, and defund the individual mandate in D.C.”
“Rep. Brooks deserves praise for his unwavering commitment to stand for life, family, marriage, and religious liberty. Alabamians should be encouraged to know that they have a Member of Congress such as Rep. Brooks who has come alongside other members and our president to begin the work of rebuilding our nation, and protecting the very values that made America great,” he concluded.
A search of Family Research Council’s scorecard revealed that all Republican members of Alabama’s House delegation received the distinction, while Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) was marked with a zero percent voting record.
I’m honored to receive the True Blue Award from the Family Research Council (@FRCAction). I’m proud to fight for our family values, including standing up for the unborn and supporting religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/WC6vDVID41
— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) March 4, 2019
Thanks to @FRCAction for the honor of the True Blue Award! pic.twitter.com/yeXtPxfiy2
— Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) February 28, 2019
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn