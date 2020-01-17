Mo Brooks: GAO ruling is routine — The media’s reaction is nothing but bias

This is it — the smoking gun.

The Government Accountability Office found that the Trump administration broke the law, technically.

This is the “bombshell” you have been waiting for; this is the “high crimes and misdemeanors” we have heard so much about.

This is where they get Trump.

Never has an American president been accused of such vicious acts by the GAO.

[T]he GAO found President Barack Obama’s Pentagon in violation of the law, thanks to the Bowe Bergdahl swap. […] As the GAO found, the move violated the 2014 Defense Appropriations Act and the Antideficiency Act.

Fine, forget it. It is still super-important and impeachable, according to the media and their Democrats.

More double standard: WaPo in 2014: GAO Ruling Against Obama Nothing More Than ‘Political Talking Point’ https://t.co/F0Frnmlnlo — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 17, 2020

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) laid out what is really going on with all of this during a radio appearance on WVNN in Huntsville.

When asked if this was a serious violation worthy of impeachment, Brooks said, “No, it’s not any crime at all.”

He added that this happens often at the federal level.

“This is routine,” he advised. “We have so many laws at the federal government level, that nobody can possibly understand all of them. So, as a consequence, you have to go to court every now and then to figure out what’s what.”

He also noted the previous administration did this stuff as well, saying, “The Obama administration went to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ruled against the Obama administration more than 100 times.”

My takeaway:

The attempt to paint this latest “offense” as a big deal and the “turning point” against the president is nothing new. The people doing this told us all of the following would destroy the Trump presidency.

Tax Returns

Russia

Inauguration crowd size

Calling the media the “enemy of the people”

Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti

Charlottesville

The media’s “very fine people” lies

Firing James Comey

Brett Kavanaugh

Meeting with Vladimir Putin

Meeting with Kim Jong-un

Ending NAFTA

Ending China trade deal

Michael Cohen

Paul Manafort

Complaining about Robert Mueller

Roger Stone

The whistleblower

Ukraine

Alexander Vindman

Gordon Sondland

Marie Yavonovich

Trump’s Benghazi

Killing Soleimani

Iran’s response

Lev Parnas

This GAO ruling is just the latest in a long list of things that will finally accomplish the media and their Democrats’ goal of overturning the 2016 election and avenging Hillary Clinton.

But if they want everyone to take this seriously, they should show us they are taking it seriously, reopen the impeachment investigation in the United States House of Representatives and put this GAO ruling (and Lev Parnas’ accusations) in yet another flimsy article of impeachment so the United States Senate can strike it down.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.