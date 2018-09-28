Subscription Preferences:

Mo Brooks continues work to ensure astronaut safety

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) on Wednesday thoroughly questioned NASA Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate Bill Gerstenmaier about ensuring commercial crew safety during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Space Subcommittee hearing marking NASA’s 60 year anniversary.

Brooks, who is vice-chair of the subcommittee, also officially welcomed newly appointed Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer to Capitol Hill.

“Mr. Gerstenmaier, the controversial load and go procedure appears to expose NASA astronauts to unnecessary additional risk,” Brooks said, opening his questioning.

He continued, “In that vein, I’ve got three questions. Is load and go an additional launch risk? Question number one. Question number two, is load and go necessary because of performance challenges in getting to the international space station? And then question number three, if it’s a cost-saving measure, is the added risk to astronauts appropriate to help save money?”

Brooks was also able to bring some levity to proceedings later when speaking with his fellow Alabamian, Singer.

“Director Singer, the chairman couldn’t say it but I will, Roll Tide,” Brooks said. “Welcome to the Hill as Marshall Space Flight Center’s Director, and congratulations, being from the Tennessee Valley, you’ve made us all proud.”

“The Marshall Space Flight Center’s first director, Dr. Wernher Von Braun, began his tenure in 1960 with a vision of taking humanity to the moon. This year as we celebrate NASA’s 60th anniversary, we are once again embarking on a mission to the moon with the intent of proving the technologies that are need for our next celestial achievement, taking humanity to Mars. As the Marshall Space Flight Center’s 14th center director, what is your vision for Marshall and what technical roles do you foresee as Marshall writes its future history?” Brooks asked.

Singer thanked Brooks for the warm welcome and answered his important question for Alabama and NASA.

“Thank you so much for that question, and thank you for the nice recognition,” Singer responded. “I would say that from my vision as the Center Director at Marshall Space Flight Center it’s probably very similar to the vision that many center directors have, it’s to definitely deliver on our commitments and our missions and making sure that the assignments that we do have, we’re able to execute them, and making sure that our infrastructure is in place to do that.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

East Alabama loses bid for Air Force training jet

A new Air Force training jet will not be built in eastern Alabama.

Developers proposed Tuskegee’s Moton Field as a site for an Italian manufacturer to assemble the T-100 trainer, but the Pentagon chose Boeing for the project.

The news is a disappointment for officials who hoped an aircraft plant would be a badly needed boost for the region.

But Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says it is good that the area united to pursue the aerospace factory.

The T-100 project would have brought more than 750 jobs to the region.

Instead, Boeing will receive a $9.2 billion contract to produce 351 T-X trainer jets, plus simulators and other equipment.

The proposed site for the Alabama project was once the training home of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Doug Jones, Terri Sewell refuse to condemn Keith Ellison

After denouncing Judge Brett Kavanaugh over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault, both Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) refused to condemn Rep. Keith Ellison (MN-5) when directly asked by Yellowhammer News.

Ellison, the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a Chief Deputy Minority Whip in the House alongside Sewell, has been facing an allegation that he physically and psychologically abused his former girlfriend in 2016.

Both of Alabama’s Democrats in Congress, Jones and Sewell, refused to voice support for Ellison’s alleged victim and would not comment on why they are choosing to stay silent.

This noticeably comes after Jones on Wednesday tweeted his support of the Violence Against Women Act, saying, “Let’s stand w/ women across America by finally making this legislation *permanent* — we need it now more than ever.”

While Alabama’s junior senator was quick to come out in support of Ford before hearing her testimony, the woman accusing Ellison is getting very different treatment than Kavanaugh’s accuser from Jones and his party. This includes Sewell, who managed seven tweets about the Kavanaugh/Ford hearing between Wednesday and Thursday but intentionally remained quiet about Ellison.

Another stark contrast is found upon examination of Kavanaugh and Ellison’s respective allegations. While Jones, Sewell and national Democrats cry out for an FBI investigation instead of a Senate investigation on Kavanaugh, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wants a House committee to handle Ellison’s charges.

Jones, in his statement announcing his “no” vote on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, asked, “What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama WWII vet honored by France for heroism – ‘A story of patriotism, love and endurance’

It might be more than 70 years later, but one Alabama World War Two veteran finally got a well-deserved recognition for his heroic service.

As WTVY reported, 92-year-old Homer Smith of Dothan served in the U.S. Army during the last world war, specifically the European campaign that eventually saw France liberated from Nazi control. However, before that eventual triumph, Smith was taken captive and held as a prisoner of war.

Over a half a century later, France is thanking the war hero. Since Smith, at his age, could not travel to the scheduled ceremony in Atlanta, state Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) presented the Legion of Honour on behalf of the French consulate. This is the highest military or civil award given by that country.

Watch the story:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Violent crime a ‘serious problem’ in Maddox’s Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa has a major violent crime problem, and reports say things are only getting worse for the city run by Mayor Walt Maddox, the Democratic nominee for governor.

As detailed by the Tuscaloosa News, for quarter one, the number of violent crime incidents investigated within the city almost doubled since last year, from 58 in 2017 to 113 this year. The biggest increase involved the number of shootings. There was an almost 300 percent increase in attempted murder cases, a doubling of felony assaults involving guns and an 80 percent jump in shootings into occupied vehicles and homes.

According to City Councilman Kip Tyner, the city’s first attempt at slowing the out-of-control crime this year – the “100 days of non-violence” initiative that asked people to solve disputes with words instead of bullets – has not been largely successful.

“The 100 days of non-violence did not go as we had hoped,” Tyner explained, per ABC 33/40.

Now, Tuscaloosa is proposing a new solution to their “serious problem” – an advertising campaign.

The proposed campaign, called the Behavior Change Initiative, will flood billboards, television, radio and social media, with a projected cost of at least $100,000. The city has agreed to pony up $50,000 already.

Another city council member, Raevan Howard, said this will be similar to anti-drug advertising campaigns that people are generally familiar with.

”My goal behind this campaign is to be able to target and help influence individuals that might be more prone to gun violence in their community and help them understand the harsh negative effects have on a community,” Howard said, per WBRC.

Tyner and Howard both emphasized that more than just the most violence-prone parts of Tuscaloosa need to be involved.

“For it to be effective, all parties have to be involved. Then you have to make sure you’re targeting the right people,” Tyner said. “It’s not going to be a cure-all by any means.”

University of Alabama professor and advertising expert Teri Henley said social media campaigns are far from a sure-thing.

“To totally change behavior with just a public service campaign, generally is not going to work,” Henley advised.

As Tuscaloosa searches for solutions, the problem itself is beginning to be widely recognized.

“You know gun violence doesn’t affect one neighborhood, or one community or one district. Gun violence in the city of Tuscaloosa affects everyone in the city. It affects individuals, families,” Howard told CBS 42.

The Tuscaloosa News, in an editorial earlier this year, noted, “We hope that the number of violent crimes this year is an outlier, but the fact is they have gone up considerably and this community can’t just assume things will get better.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne applauds Trump administration grant supporting innovative AL job growth

Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) on Thursday issued a statement applauding the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarding a $1,531,346 grant to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce in order to help with the acquisition and renovation of the former Threaded Fasteners Building to house “Innovation PortAL.”

Byrne said, “I appreciate the Trump Administration and the Economic Development Administration for their support of the Innovation PortAL project. This project will spur innovation in Southwest Alabama, bring new jobs to our area, and boost our local economy. I look forward to continuing to work with our local leaders to support the Innovation PortAL project and all economic development efforts in our area.”

Innovation PortAL is a world-class business incubator which will provide access to intense mentoring services, investment capital and network and a highly educated and skilled workforce – all of which will help facilitate new business formation, job growth, increased tax revenue and long-term economic diversification in the region.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

