Mo Brooks’ comments on the ‘Big Lie’ proven accurate by the latest CNN poll

When Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took to the floor of the Senate this week and blasted the media and their Democrats for their disastrous and dishonest media coverage of the “Russian collusion” myth, he quoted a guy who was an expert at being dishonest for political gain: Adolph Hitler.

Keep in mind, Brooks was not praising Hitler — he was explaining what he did to demonize Jews and how forces inside the United States were trying to use the same tactics to demonize President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Since nuance is complicated and this is about the media setting the agenda for Democrats, no one in the media listened to what was said. Instead, they decided to pretend that Brooks was somehow out of line. He was not. He nailed it.

Appearing on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Thursday, Brooks said the “Big Lie” being told here was multi-faceted.

“The first ‘Big Lie’ was for two and a half years the democrats propagating the unsubstantiated argument that there was collusion between President Trump and the Russians with respect to the election,” Brooks stated.

He added that the “Big Lie” is not stopping now that the election is over, in fact, “they’ve doubled down on it,” Brooks explained.

Brooks also made it clear that he feels the “Big Lie” is effective.

“[I]t does work, that’s the danger of it and why we have to combat it,” lamented Brooks.

And it is obvious that it does work. CNN polling shows that Americans are generally unmoved by the latest findings thus far.

But then we went right back to “Yeah, but…” and a vast majority of Democrats believe the president has not been exonerated on the collusion issue, which is false but completely expected because of their partisan leanings.

More troubling in these poll results is the fact that 58 percent of independents hold this completely untrue belief.

This is the “Big Lie” in action in 2019. That’s not an indictment of Brooks for bringing it up. It is an indictment of the news media for failing to correct the record.

But don’t expect that because what’s missing from the reporting of this information is the scolding chyrons and headlines about Democrats and Independents being completely wrong and believing things “without evidence.”

These people who pushed this “Big Lie” for two years don’t care about facts. They will keep having known liars push busted narratives and conspiracy theories.

This is how media bias works.

Many will respond by declaring CNN is “fake news” or that the polling is “rigged.” All politicians (including President Donald Trump) believe in the science of polling and you should, too. These polls showed Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote and she did. Don’t believe the people telling you that the polling isn’t real. It is real and ignoring it is a dangerous game because it allows you to think you are winning.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN