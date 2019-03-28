Rogers: Congress must act now on ‘crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-3), as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, on Thursday called on Congress to stay in Washington, D.C. through the weekend in response to reports that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) stations are operating dangerously above capacity amid record-breaking migration levels.

This came after CBP on Wednesday announced that the agency had experienced the highest total of apprehensions and encounters in over a decade on Monday, which was then trumped by an even higher total Tuesday.

CBP tweeted, “On Monday and Tuesday, [CBP] started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of [Wednesday] morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000. 13,000 is unprecedented.”

A CBP press release Thursday added, “Border Patrol processing facilities on the Southwest border have far exceeded capacity and the Border Patrol does not have the personnel to process, care for, and transport individuals in custody.”

The agency is having to temporarily reassign 750 officers from ports of entry “to Border Patrol Sectors that are confronting the unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis on the Southwest border.”

However, because of this, ports of entry will reportedly be negatively affected in a major way and “impact CBP’s ability to process trade and travel.”

Rogers called on Congress to do its vital part in heeding CBP’s call to action.

“The crisis we are facing at the border is untenable – our law enforcement doesn’t have resources to address the crushing flow of migrants arriving at our southwest border,” Rogers said in a statement. “Democrats in Congress continue to deny that there’s a crisis and blame law enforcement for conditions that are a result of Congressional inaction.”

“Without Congressional action, the situation on the ground poses a serious threat to human life and national security. I call on my colleagues to work over the weekend to address the true emergency at our border. We need to act now, before it is too late,” he concluded.

RELATED: Doug Jones on border security: ‘I don’t think it rises to the level of a national emergency’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Last week, Alabama’s own Jeff Sessions returned to the Department of Justice to claim the brown leather chair he once sat in across the table from President Donald Trump during Cabinet meetings.

The Cabinet chair presentation is a tradition of the Justice Department. The former subordinates of an attorney general contribute to the cost of purchasing the chair so their former boss, in this case for $1,542, so Sessions could take it home.

During the presentation, Sessions’ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke on Sessions’ behalf, praising him for his push to “to restore regular order,” defined as “the neutral principles and unbiased procedures that promote public confidence in government.”

Rosenstein recognized Sessions’ tenure did not go as smoothly as one could hope during his speech but explained that he did not sway him from his stated mission.

“No Attorney General’s tenure goes exactly as planned,” Rosenstein said according to the prepared remarks on the Justice Department website. “Unexpected developments always arise. But Jeff Sessions stayed true to his values. He remained faithful to his goals. And he made America safer during his 21 months running this great Department.”

Rosenstein also reminded attendees that Sessions stuck true to his small-town Alabama roots.

“At 72 years old, despite decades of remarkable accomplishments, he remains a humble Eagle Scout from a small town,” Rosenstein said. “A patriot who lives by the biblical injunction that ‘you will know them by their fruit.’ A man who – in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln – maintains “malice toward none” and advocates “charity for all.” A mentor, a friend, and a role model.”

Sessions’ successor, Attorney General William Barr said Sessions had been “a direct beneficiary of your stewardship,” according to the Post report.

“I salute you, Jeff, and God bless you,” Barr said per the Post’s Matt Zapotosky.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
Thank you to the United Launch Alliance team and the entire workforce surrounding another successful launch.  Alabama’s Decatur based facility brings the utmost precision, passion and purpose to one of the most technically complex, critical American needs: affordable, reliable access to space.

Alabama has hired Nate Oats, who led Buffalo to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons, as its new men’s basketball coach.

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced the hiring Wednesday, three days after parting ways with Avery Johnson.

Oats was the Mid-American Conference coach of the year each of the past two seasons.

He went 96-43 with the Bulls and won three MAC Tournament championships.

Buffalo won first-round games in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. The Bulls are coming off a 32-4 season that included repeat MAC regular season and tournament championships.

Buffalo also spent 20 weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 for the program’s first national ranking.

Johnson, a former NBA head coach and player, went 75-62 in four seasons with one NCAA Tournament berth.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. The Department of Justice is looking into the decision to let “Empire” star Jussie Smollett off the hook

— ABC reported that the FBI is “reviewing” the circumstance that led to Smollett’s 16 felony charges being dropped. As of right now, this is not an investigation but is an “inquiry” or “review.” Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has already been seeking a federal investigation into Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office. Messages between Foxx and a relative of Smollett’s about talking to the police superintendent about the case have been made public, which raises questions. To make matters worse, Foxx admitted she believed that her office would have found Smollett guilty.

6. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard (R-Auburn) is asking the Supreme Court to toss out his 2016 conviction

— This week, Hubbard’s attorney filed a brief that claims he did not commit a violation of the ethics law, that he passed, and that prosecutors stretched the intent of ethics laws. Hubbard was convicted of multiple ethics violations, as well as asking company executives for investments in his business and work. The Alabama Supreme Court has agreed to hear Hubbard’s appeal. Hubbard has been free on bond since his conviction and will remain free as he appeals his conviction of four years in prison. This is not the first time we have seen Hubbard’s team try to get this thrown out. It appears to be unlikely that he is successful this time either.

5. In spite of the fact that we are told there isn’t an emergency at the border, the largest day for apprehension in 10 years took place this week

— U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted out that this week has been huge for apprehensions, saying, “#BorderPatrol recorded more than 3,700 apprehensions along the Southwest Border yesterday—the largest single day total in more than a decade.” This is all happening as the new chief in charge of most of Arizona’s international border, Roy Villareal, says his agency is near the breaking point with the surge of migrant families crossing the border. This week, it was also announced that catch-and-release is back and 24,000 individuals have been released into the interior over a two-week period.

4. Attempts to end the tax on food in Alabama are nothing new; A new approach would leave it up to cities and counties

— State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) wants to allow counties or municipalities the ability to reduce or completely remove their sales taxes on groceries. This comes up every single year and then goes nowhere. Leaving the issue up to the municipalities is a unique approach because the part of the sales tax on food that goes to the Education Trust Fund would go untouched while local governments could forgo their part of the sales tax. The exempting of food from sale taxes overall is the end game for this movement.

3. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) calls for stronger borders after a Mobile woman is killed in a car accident by an illegal immigrant

— Byrne appeared on “Fox and Friends” and voiced his support for more secure borders after Sonya Jones of Mobile was killed in a hit and run car accident by Domingo Francisco Marcos, a 16-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala who came to America claiming asylum. Marcos is one of the many illegal immigrants who never appeared for their court date after claiming asylum. Byrne spoke about the incident saying, “Look what happened in Mobile, Alabama, well away from the Mexican border. By the way, we’ve had two rapes by illegal immigrants in the northern part of Alabama. It doesn’t matter where you live in America, these people can come into our country and harm us.” During the interview, Byrne also spoke in favor of building a border wall,and stated that incidents just like this are why the country needs secure borders.

2. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is back to talking about voter suppression, but continues to fail to present one example

— On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a press conference in support of the “For The People Act,” which has been criticized as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act,” and Doug Jones followed suit. The legislation has the support of many Democrats, and it’s been driven with the narrative that Republicans don’t want African-Americans and other minorities voting. Jones tweeted, “It’s time to put our democracy back where it belongs: in the hands of the American people. The #ForThePeople Act will help expand access to the ballot box & restore ethics and integrity to our political system.” Jones’ tweet came only minutes after Schumer’s Capitol Hill press conference where he claimed that the right to vote is at risk. Jones has claimed many times that Alabama is guilty of “voter suppression,” but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has shut down those claims with facts and his appeals for evidence have gone unheeded.

1. A majority of Americans don’t believe that the Mueller report cleared the president of Russian collusion (it did); This proves Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-1) “Big Lie” speech was dead-on

— In what can only be seen as a failure of the American education system and the news media, 56 percent of Americans polled believe the president and his campaign have not been cleared of collusion. The synopsis from Attorney General William Barr does clear Trump and his campaign in no uncertain terms. He concluded, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” But, the American people have been digesting a steady stream of misinformation for two years and the media and their Democrats still haven’t come to grips with the facts of the Mueller report yet. Showing the “Big Lie” is working, 58 percent of independents say the president and his campaign were not exonerated. Also, the overall number of those that say the president was cleared, 43 percent, is almost the same as the number was a year ago and long before the actual exoneration.

With Vice President Mike Pence announcing earlier this week that the Trump administration wants to return American astronauts to the moon within five years, the CEO of an Alabama rocket builder feels certain this new era of space exploration will put the nation’s might on full display.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno sat down with Yellowhammer News following the most recent National Space Council meeting in Huntsville.

Bruno leads a company slated to power NASA’s next manned space mission, the first since 2011, with rockets built in Decatur.

The news of a lunar mission elicited a predictable reaction from someone who has been building rockets for more than 35 years.

“We are going to be boots in the regolith – as they say – we are going to be on the surface of the moon in five years or less,” he said. “That’s pretty darn exciting.”

Bruno senses the United States is harnessing the same type of strength it did at the height of its space program decades ago.

“It feels like we are harkening back to the days of Apollo, and Apollo was more than just exploration,” he pointed out.

Apollo was the set of American missions which ran from the early 1960s until 1972 and included six lunar landings.

For Bruno, the fact that the stakes were so high helped demonstrate the rationale for manned spaceflight and why it is still important today.

“It was also about showing the world the prowess, the might and the capability of the United States and what free people could do in an open system to innovate and accomplish amazing things that no one in the world could even dream to do,” he said. “And so it allowed us to be a beacon for freedom in the world.”

Another reason he believes manned space missions are critical to the nation’s future is because of what exists beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

“There are tremendous natural resources between here and the moon,” stated Bruno. “It defies imagination. There are about 17,000 asteroids between here and the moon, and together they contain one thousand years of last year’s entire planetary production in industrial metals. More gold and silver than humankind has ever extracted from the earth in all of human history, and it’s all right there about a week away.”

That commercial potential is difficult to ignore, he added.

“This is another very exciting thing about the current era is that we’re starting to see real potential for a vastly expanded commercial set of activities between here and the moon and on the moon itself,” Bruno said.

According to Bruno, the ability to harvest those resources exists as part of the resources themselves.

“We have also discovered that water exists just about everywhere we go,” revealed Bruno. “That’s important because it is rocket fuel. And so we have the basis and the capability now, the potential, to create a transportation system in space that can tap those resources and when we do that it is going to change everything about what it means to be living here on earth.”

Part of Pence’s charge to the National Space Council User Advisory Group (UAG), of which Bruno is a member, is a call for a renewed commitment to space exploration.

Pence’s call for renewed leadership in space is an appropriate one, and timely given the amount resources and focus currently devoted to exploration by other countries, Bruno explained.

“Space was taken for granted,” he said. “We had such tremendous success as a nation in space and of course we are the world’s leader beginning with the Apollo program right through decades afterwards – it was unquestioned. An era came to be when other nations were excited about space and were investing in it, and we were not. The word renew is in there because there is a real feeling that we’ve lost a little bit of ground in terms of our stature and our true leadership of the world in space, and it’s about time that we renew that.”

Pence has also emphasized taking steps to increase innovation and advancement throughout the aerospace industry.

This is an area in which Alabamians will likely serve a vital role, one essential to the Trump administration’s goal of touching down on the surface of the moon within five years.

“There are new things to be done and innovation will be key to getting things done in the timeframe we’re talking about,” Bruno concluded.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

