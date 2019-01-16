Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed named to national GOPAC advisory board

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) on Wednesday was named to GOPAC’s 2019 Legislative Leaders Advisory Board.

GOPAC is a federal 527 organization dedicated to educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Reed said, “GOPAC is committed to advancing ideas at the state and federal level that will spur job creation, rein in government spending, and ensure that future generations inherit a free and prosperous nation, so it is an honor to serve on GOPAC’s advisory board with legislative leaders from across the country.”

He added, “The exchange of policy ideas—hearing about what’s working in other states, and sharing what we have done well in Alabama—is tremendously valuable.”

Members of the Legislative Leaders Advisory Board promote ideas they are championing by addressing elected officials, candidates and members at GOPAC events and via its digital program. In addition, they nominate a promising state legislator for the Emerging Leaders Program and provide updates on key legislative and political developments.

This is the second consecutive year that Reed has been tapped for this leadership position.

“Our Advisory Board Members are essential in our efforts to educate and elect leaders focused on Americans’ personal and economic security,” GOPAC Chairman David Avella said in a press release.

GOPAC describes its mission as follows:

Since 1978, GOPAC has been a force in America because we realize Republicans must champion the ideas that unite voters around a vision of creating jobs, getting government spending under control, making government more effective, and keeping America safe. This is why Republicans turn to GOPAC for coaching and best practices on effective ways to communicate conservative ideas and solutions. GOPAC has proven success at building a healthy roster of prepared and tested Republican leaders ready to run for higher office. GOPAC is committed to identifying and supporting the next generation of Republican leaders by: Advancing Free Market Conservatism: Each year GOPAC hosts three premium events to bring together legislative, industry, and community leaders to discuss conservative solutions to the challenges our country and states face. These multi-day conferences feature public policy briefings, issue discussions, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

Teaching Best Practices: GOPAC works with experienced political professionals to determine and teach effective campaign strategies through online video presentations known as “Imagine. Share. Impact.”

Teaming with Our Legislative Leaders Advisory Board: Composed of State Senate and House leadership, the Advisory Board helps promote the ideas and policies being implemented at the state level, as well as assist with electing a new generation of Republican leaders.

Analyzing Elections and Supporting Promising Candidates in Competitive Races: GOPAC provides financial support to promising Republican candidates in competitive federal, state, and local elections nationwide.

Reed was integral in the Alabama Senate Republican Caucus’ electoral success in the 2018 cycle.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn