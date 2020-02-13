Mo Brooks announces support for legislation to combat green-light sanctuary laws

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) has announced his support for legislation from U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) that supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat so-called green-light sanctuary laws.

According to a press release, “H.R. 5862, The Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act, withholds certain federal grants for states that give driver licenses to illegal immigrants and shield criminal illegal immigrants from deportation.”

“Each year illegal aliens kill roughly 2,000 Americans on American soil,” Brooks stated. “That American blood is on the hands of those who adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’. To make matters even worse, Socialist Democrats double down on their radical agenda by giving drivers licenses to illegal aliens—encouraging and promoting lawlessness. ”

“The federal government must use every arrow in its quiver to end sanctuary policies across the country,” Brooks added. “I fully support withholding federal grants from states that offer drivers licenses to illegal aliens, and I am proud to cosponsor Congressman Buck’s Stop Greenlighting Drivers Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act.”

Among many others, members of Congress who have announced their support for the bill include Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The press release also stated The Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act “combats misguided and dangerous laws by allowing the Department of Justice to withhold Byrne JAG grant funds from states that offer driver licenses to illegal immigrants or forbid law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration officials.”

The bill would also “make these states ineligible for future JAG grants until they comply with federal immigration laws, and require offending states to return unobligated money within 30 days.”

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01) is also an original cosponsor of the bill.

In a tweet, Byrne said, “It’s ridiculous that any state would issue an illegal immigrant a driver’s license! Proud to serve as an original cosponsor of this important bill in the House. We must withhold federal funds if these states won’t comply with the law.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.