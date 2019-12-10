Merrill meets with Facebook, Twitter representatives in battle against disinformation

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday met with representatives from Facebook and Twitter to ensure the Yellowhammer State is prepared for the 2020 election cycle in the evolving war to stop the spread of misinformation online.

This comes after Alabama’s 2017 special election cycle saw partisan disinformation attempts to mislead voters on various social media platforms, including Project Birmingham orchestrated by Democratic operatives.

Merrill since that cycle has worked with leaders from both Facebook and Twitter to prevent similar occurrences.

The secretary of state urged voters to get election-related information directly from his office, which can be done as easily as by accessing the “Vote for Alabama” mobile app.

“It is of paramount importance that the 4.8 million people who make up our state are informed with up-to-date, complete, and accurate information,” Merrill said in a statement. “All election-related information should come directly from our website or from your local election official. We are your trusted source for information related to the elections process.”

During the 2018 midterm election cycle, the Facebook Elections Operation Center removed more than 45,000 pieces of alleged voter suppression and intimidation content across the nation, and their efforts have reportedly only intensified since then. Facebook’s team is constantly working to detect and take down fake networks and accounts.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation of Facebook and Twitter to ensure users are not being misled by blatantly false statements, but instead, are receiving correct information,” Merrill remarked. “Today’s meetings are another indication of how prepared Alabama is as we move toward the 2020 election cycle.”

“Further, election security and protocol is higher than ever in Alabama. We continue to introduce new ways to improve security every single day,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

An academic report released Tuesday by one of Alabama’s preeminent economists outlines a litany of positive news for the state’s coal industry.

Dr. M. Keivan Deravi, Ph. D., of Economic Research Services Inc. performed a quantitative economic impact study on behalf of the Alabama Coal Association. He is renowned for developing the Alabama Economic Forecasting Model and the Alabama input/output model, used for 35 years by the state’s elected officials to generate state budgets. Deravi is a retired professor of economics at Auburn University Montgomery.

The newly released report illustrated that metallurgical (met) coal, the valuable type of coal used to make steel and not involved in electricity generation, is primarily what drives Alabama’s robust coal industry. Met coal, exported around the world to various steel mills, accounts for 82% (11 million short tons in 2018) of the coal mined in Alabama, and this segment of the mining industry is on track to keep growing.

Incredibly, the study found that at Alabama’s current impressive rate of met coal production, the state’s met coal resources will last for another 309 years, “making it Alabama’s most lasting fossil fuel resource.” Data showed that the state holds approximately four billion tons of economically recoverable coal reserves.

“Alabama is blessed with abundant natural resources,” Patrick Cagle, president of the Alabama Coal Association, commented in a press release.

Besides the bright future forecast, the report detailed the tremendous impact the coal industry is having on Alabama families today.

This includes a huge jobs impact, both through coal industry employees and direct suppliers. Plus, these jobs are not what many people perceive the industry as — Alabama’s coal jobs are high-tech, high-skill and high-paying.

“Currently, the coal industry in Alabama directly employs more than 3,000 people and generates $370 million in annual payroll, for an average salary of more than $100,000 a year,” Deravi explained in a statement. “Coal jobs are among the highest-paid positions in the state, around 1.6 times the average annual salary for workers in Alabama. The industry also generates approximately $69 million in taxes for the state.”

Moreover, the study examined the direct, indirect and induced effects of each coal job on local economies. The direct effect is the economic impact of the regular operation of a company. Indirect effects include impacts on suppliers, vendors or associated materials industries. Induced effects result from positive changes to an economy that happen when a worker’s spending enhances a local economy.

Using those stated multipliers, the study found that Alabama’s coal mining industry has a total output impact of $2.9 billion, a total earnings impact of $1.2 billion and a total economic impact of 15,000 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The report detailed that besides mining and suppliers, the largest employment beneficiaries of the coal industry are the service sector, transportation sector, manufacturing sector, finance sector and wholesale and retail trade.

“From the high-quality met coal we ship to steelmakers around the globe to thermal coal that fuels local manufacturers and power production, the coal industry continues to responsibly use our resources to create high-paying jobs, strengthen our economy and build better lives for hardworking Alabama families,” Cagle said. “We are pleased this report objectively quantified through real data the positive things we see every day in our business.”

According to Deravi’s model, the coal industry is estimated to have generated a total of $69 million in income, sales, use and utility taxes for the State of Alabama’s coffers in addition to $5 million in coal severance taxes in 2018.

Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), who represents parts of Alabama where most of its coal is located (Walker, Winston, Fayette, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties), advised the state has a “long historical tradition of being blessed with hard-working coal miners.” Reed proudly calls himself “the coal senator.”

“Today, these miners are making high wages – starting at an average of around $85,000 a year – to support their families, which in turn helps boost local economies,” Reed stated. “The coal industry fuels the growth of many suppliers and vendors and is pouring revenue into state budgets to help provide roads, bridges, schools and first responders.”

Additionally, the report highlighted something that Yellowhammer News has reported on extensively in the recent past: the majority of met coal mined in Alabama is shipped around the world to customers in South America, Europe and Asia, thus majorly driving economic activity at the Port of Mobile. In fact, the McDuffie Coal Terminal generates approximately 50% of the total annual revenue earned by the Alabama State Port Authority. In 2018, the Mobile seaport ranked fourth in the nation for shipping coal exports, and with sunny days forecasted ahead for the state’s met coal industry, this boon should continue.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Gus Malzahn’s staff got a lot stronger on Tuesday.

The Auburn head coach announced that he has hired Chad Morris as offensive coordinator, according to a release from the team.

Morris, a native of Dallas, Texas, most recently served as head coach at Arkansas and SMU. Previous to those tenures, he coordinated record-breaking offenses at Clemson from 2011-2104.

Morris was not on the market long after leaving the Arkansas program. Teaming up with Malzahn on the Plains seemed a natural fit for both coaches.

Malzahn agrees.

“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn,” he explained. “He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!”

Morris formed his offensive philosophy largely based on his studying of Malzahn’s approach. As a high-profile high school coach in Texas, Morris traveled to Arkansas to visit Malzahn. What resulted was Morris crafting an offensive system from the principles he learned during those visits with Malzahn.

Morris cites that connection as instrumental to his arrival in Auburn.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn,” he said. “ I’ve known Gus since the early 2000s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built. We are excited about joining the Auburn family.”

Morris is noted for his development of quarterbacks which should be a welcome contribution to the staff with true freshman Bo Nix looking to elevate his game going into next season.

There is at least one other familiar face in the football complex for Morris. He and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele coached together at Clemson in 2011. Steele was defensive coordinator at Clemson that year.

In addition to his oversight of the Tigers’ offense, Malzahn will likely count on Morris to enhance Auburn’s recruiting efforts in the prospect-rich state of Texas.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Morris spent 16 years as a head coach in Texas high school football, posting a 169-38 overall record, while capturing three state titles.

Malzahn’s 12th-ranked Tigers face off against Big Ten opponent Minnesota in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on January 1. Kickoff is noon CT.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer News

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth endorsed State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) for Supreme Court Place 1. Ainsworth confirmed his tweet constituted an endorsement in a message to Yellowhammer News.

Ward is running to unseat GOP incumbent Justice Greg Shaw. Shaw is seeking reelection to the court for what would be his third six-year term after first being elected in 2008.

“I have worked closely with Senator Ward, and we need conservatives like him on the Alabama Supreme Court. I am supporting his candidacy and encourage my friends to do the same,” Ainsworth told Yellowhammer.

“I’m honored to have a strong conservative like Lt Governor Ainsworth supporting me. He knows my legislative record and the conservative values I will bring to our Supreme Court,” Ward said in a statement to Yellowhammer on Tuesday.

Ward is respected and influential in the Alabama Senate, and currently chairs the Judiciary Committee. As of the end of November, he has $112,924.06 in his campaign account. He is serving his third term in the Alabama Senate after first being elected in 2010. Previously, he served two terms in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Also qualified in the GOP primary for Supreme Court Place 1 is former State Senator Brian Taylor (R-Prattville), but he has yet to announce a decision about whether he will launch a campaign for the seat. Taylor’s wife is running for the open AL-02 congressional seat. The deadline to take a name off the voting ballot is December 17.

The Alabama Republican Primary is March 3.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Yellowhammer News on Tuesday obtained a poll conducted this month by the Alabama Farmers Federation showing a tight race between former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville in Alabama’s 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary.

This comes after Yellowhammer News earlier in the day reported on a new Sessions internal poll that showed Sessions with a sizable lead.

The Alabama Farmers Federation’s polling is well respected in Yellowhammer State politics. This latest survey was conducted December 1-3 via live callers and measured 600 likely Alabama GOP voters. The margin of error was +/-4.00%.

The poll showed Sessions leading just at the margin of error, coming in at 35% compared to Tuberville’s 31% on the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary).

Next came Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) at 12%, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore at 8% and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and former televangelist Stanley Adair each with 1%.

When it came to favorability, Sessions enjoyed a 3:1 ratio — 63% viewed him favorably, compared to 21% unfavorably. Sessions had 98% name identification, with 13% saying they had no opinion of him. Tuberville had a ratio above 4:1, at 57% favorable and 14% unfavorable while 9.5% of respondents had never heard of Tuberville and 19.5% had no opinion of him.

Both the Sessions internal poll and the federation poll accounted for Secretary of State John Merrill suspending his campaign the evening of December 1. While the federation began polling earlier that day, they scrapped the 10 Merrill ballot test responses they received on December 1 and took his name out of the survey after he announced the campaign suspension.

Tuberville is endorsed by the federation’s grassroots political arm, FarmPAC. Endorsements are recommended by farmer representatives from all 67 counties on behalf of the organization’s 350,000 member families.

In a statement, Alabama Farmers Federation external affairs director Matthew Durdin expressed that the poll shows Tuberville maintains momentum despite Sessions’ late entry into the race.

“Coach Tuberville’s position as a political outsider who’s committed to fighting the entrenched Washington establishment while supporting Christian values, veterans, farmers and working families resonates with voters,” Durdin said. “He seeks to continue President Trump’s policies which have resulted in record low unemployment and economic growth.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

