7 Things: Iran terrorists killed, Alabama's GOP congressmen want Roe v. Wade overturned, a judge will decide an Alabama Twitter beef and more …
Federal judge to decide whether Ala. Secretary of State Merrill can block Twitter users 1 hour ago / News
Alabama’s GOP U.S. House delegation signs legal brief seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade 2 hours ago / News
Where Yellowhammer got it right (and wrong): How high should Bama have been ranked? 2 hours ago / Sports
History in the making: Alabama-managed SLS rocket for Artemis I on the move 16 hours ago / News
Are the dominoes starting to fall? Bama OT Alex Leatherwood will return for senior season 18 hours ago / Sports
AL-02 candidate Jeff Coleman calls for sending criminal illegal aliens back over the border — ‘I’m in the moving business’ 18 hours ago / News
Canadian eagles migrate to the warmth and Alabama 19 hours ago / News
Registration now open for industrial tech conference in Birmingham 20 hours ago / News
Boeing collecting encouraging data from Starliner space capsule 20 hours ago / News
Tommy Tuberville: Make America fiscally fit again 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Jessica Taylor scores major pro-life endorsement in AL-02 21 hours ago / News
I-20/59 bridges through downtown Birmingham could open by January 21 22 hours ago / News
Mobile Mayor: Officer’s post ridiculing homeless was inappropriate 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: The media and their Democrats root for Iran, Doug Jones still pretending he’s undecided on impeachment, Mobile cops survive the cancel mob and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Tua Tagovailoa to announce on Monday whether he will enter NFL Draft this year 1 day ago / Sports
Who’s next in Bama’s line of succession? 3 days ago / Sports
Watch the ball drop into 2020 with Can’t Miss Alabama festivities 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Vigil held to pray for return of missing Trussville woman 3 days ago / News
High-speed rail in North Alabama ‘will happen 20 years, 25 years from now,’ says Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle 3 days ago / News
Federal judge to decide whether Ala. Secretary of State Merrill can block Twitter users

A federal judge will make the decision as to whether Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is allowed to block other Twitter users from seeing his account’s tweets.

The decision will be the culmination of a lawsuit brought in 2018 by the ACLU that claims Merrill’s blocking of certain Twitter users violates those users’ free speech rights under the First Amendment. Briefing in the case was recently completed.

In July 2019, President Donald Trump was ordered by a federal court of appeals to stop blocking users from his Twitter account after he lost a similar lawsuit.

One of the reasons the appeals court gave in Trump’s case was that the president regularly used his Twitter account for official government business.

Merrill, in a Thursday phone interview with Yellowhammer News, maintained that he never conducts official state business from his Twitter account.

According to the Associated Press, “The lawsuit filed by blocked Twitter users contends that Merrill is putting a ‘viewpoint-based restriction’ to information about, and interaction with, his public office.”

Merrill did acknowledge occasionally answering questions about state issues from his personal account, but he maintains doing so does not amount to conducting the official duties of his office.

Merrill said he mostly answers questions “to not be rude” and brought up the existence of the official Twitter account for the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, which does not block anyone.

He drew a real-life analogy in his remarks to Yellowhammer News, “It’s just like … if people come to your home, knock on your door, you have the opportunity to decide if you want to answer the door or not.”

“If they start screaming at you, and you shut the door, that means it’s the end of the conversation. Nobody has the right to come to your home and scream at you on your doorstep,” Merrill added.

The Republican secretary of state has previously called the lawsuit against him “an attempted political hack job.” He emphasized that he gives his cell phone out to anyone who wants to reach him: 334.328.2787.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

7 Things: Iran terrorists killed, Alabama's GOP congressmen want Roe v. Wade overturned, a judge will decide an Alabama Twitter beef and more …

7. Virginia’s governor is trying to clean his record

  • Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) is now making headlines for his push to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the United States Capitol, which is there as Virginia’s statue.
  • There are two statues for Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection, but U.S. Representatives Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) and A. Donald McEachin (D-VA) wrote a letter to Northam, who has been involved in a blackface scandal, saying that the “statues aimed to rewrite Lee’s reputation from that of a cruel slave owner and Confederal General to portraying him as a kind man and reluctant war hero who selflessly served his home state of Virginia.”

6. Money flows to both parties gearing up for 2020

  • In the fourth quarter of 2019, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised $46 million, which was a good bit more than the top earner out of the Democratic presidential candidates, with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) raising $34.5 million.
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg brought in $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, which was just above former Vice President Joe Biden, who raised $22.7 million. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million.

5. War on smokers continues

  • The Trump administration has finally announced plans to ban sales of flavored e-cigarette cartridges, except for menthol and tobacco flavors. Those who want more done are not pleased at all because it doesn’t go far enough.
  • In 21 states, U-Haul has announced that they’ll no longer hire people who use nicotine products; Alabama is included in those 21 states.

4. Congressional candidate touts a strong stance against illegal immigration

  • Jeff Coleman, a businessman and Republican congressional candidate in the District 2 race, has released a new campaign ad to air on television where he clearly states his stance on illegal immigration.
  • In the ad, he says that part of the reason for his campaign is to “help President Trump end illegal immigration and finally built that wall.” He then goes on to say that illegal immigrants who have committed other crimes, such as human trafficking, terrorism and drug dealing, need to be deported, adding, “How can we get ‘em all back across the border? Well, I’m in the moving business.”

3. A judge is about to decide if Merrill is allowed to block people on Twitter

  • A federal judge is set to decide if Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has violated people’s free speech rights by blocking them on Twitter, which is an absurd thing for a judge to be deciding.
  • The lawsuit was filed in 2018 and in December 2019, lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in a court filing that if letting public officials “block individuals from their public social media accounts if they post replies which the public officials find ‘annoying’ or ‘harassing’ would run afoul of the very liberties protected by the First Amendment.”

2. Alabama lawmakers ready to take on Roe v. Wade

  • All six of Alabama’s six Republican members of the House of Representatives have requested that the Supreme Court look to overturn Roe v. Wade and another abortion case that has stood for decades and guaranteed the “right” to an abortion.
  • The Supreme Court will take up a Louisiana law that requires an abortion provider to have admitting privileges at a local hospital. This will be the first major abortion case to come in front of the Supreme Court since President Donald Trump appointed two conservative justices to the court.

1. Terrorists dead in U.S.-controlled Iraq

  • It was confirmed via Iraqi state TV that Iran’s most revered military leader, Qassem Soleimani, was killed by an American airstrike. Hezbollah commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was also killed.
  • This blow to Iran comes after increased tensions over an attempted raid on the U.S. Embassy and after Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei taunted President Donald Trump, telling him, “You can’t do anything.” He was wrong.

Alabama's GOP U.S. House delegation signs legal brief seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade

Each of Alabama’s six Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives signed onto an Amicus Brief that calls on the Supreme Court to change its stance on the legal basis for abortion in America.

The members, Reps. Mo Brooks (AL-05), Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Mike Rogers (AL-03), Gary Palmer (AL-06), Martha Roby (AL-02) and Bradley Byrne (AL-01), have all accrued strong pro-life voting records while in Congress.

The legal filing comes on the heels of the court agreeing to take up an abortion law from Lousiana that requires doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.

The signers of the brief believe that the constant courthouse struggles over the legal groundwork for abortion in America “illustrates the unworkability of the ‘right to abortion’ found in Roe and the need for the Court to take up the issue of whether Roe and Casey should be reconsidered and, if appropriate, overruled.”

The Louisiana law will be the first major abortion case to come in front of the Supreme Court since Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were appointed by President Trump.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Where Yellowhammer got it right (and wrong): How high should Bama have been ranked?

The New Year’s Day bowl games are now in college football’s rear view mirror.

The days which follow bowl season are met with extreme highs and lows for most fanbases. Some teams want to fire their coach – again. Others will fall victim to irrational exuberance. These swings for fans are made worse by the fact that there is no game this weekend to help level out the emotions.

As the state waits breathlessly for the return of Tua Tagovailoa to become official, we join the masses and overreact to bowl season by reexamining the season-ending Yellowhammer Power Poll.

The poll was released immediately following the conference championship games in December.

Let’s see who was ranked too high, too low or just right.

1. LSU

Since our last ranking, Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy and his team put on a clinic against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers are rolling. There appears to be no better team in college football this year.

Final ranking: Correct

2. OHIO STATE

The Big Ten champion Buckeyes fielded a talented, physical team in the Fiesta Bowl last weekend. There were no weaknesses on that team. Setting aside the officiating for another day, Ohio State simply made one less play than Clemson. If the two teams faced off in a five-game series, we suspect head coach Ryan Day’s squad would come out on top.

Final ranking: Just right

3. CLEMSON

Pick plays, lucky breaks and officials on-the-take, those have been the ingredients for the college playoff runs by Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Just kidding. Trevor Lawrence is a generational talent at quarterback and it showed on Saturday night. This is a well-coached and confident group. But it was evident in Phoenix that there is a drop off from the 2018 champs to this season’s version of Clemson.

Final ranking: Just right

4. OKLAHOMA

Big whiff. Jalen Hurts produced more than 5,000 yards of offense and came in second in Heisman Trophy voting. Oklahoma never gave Hurts the help he needed to be competitive against LSU. Burrow and LSU have steamrolled nearly every defense they have seen, but the Sooners defense got exposed in the worst way.

Final ranking: Way too high

5. GEORGIA

The Bulldogs were the best ball-control, defensive-oriented team in the country. They were also not going to make the same mistake two years in a row at the Sugar Bowl and lose to an overmatched opponent. Kirby Smart and his coaches deserve credit for getting the team ready to play. As tends to happen after a bowl win, the pendulum of fan emotion swung wildly as social media buzzed with suggestions that Georgia should have been a playoff team after beating a Baylor team which averaged around 35 in recruiting rankings the last three years. We suggest they pump the brakes in case they have forgotten the loss to 4-8 South Carolina and the drubbing in Atlanta.

Final ranking: About right

6. AUBURN

Auburn’s postseason matchup against Minnesota was always going to be a weird game, so we do not put much stock in its outcome. On one sideline was P.J. Fleck rowing his boat and coaching a team foaming at the mouth to play a big-name out of conference opponent. For its part, Auburn was in the middle of a transition with new coordinator Chad Morris no where close to putting his full imprint on the offense. The reality is that if there were games this weekend, not many teams would want to go out and play Auburn.

Final ranking: A little high

7. ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide went to Orlando and hammered a Michigan team which had a lot more incentive to play well than they did. The final version of Alabama was really good. Its receiving corps may have been the greatest in the history of college football. And Mac Jones showed what player development is supposed to look like. Najee Harris turned in a season cut from the same mold as other great Bama running backs. Finally, the metrics point to Saban’s team being among the nation’s best. Both Sagarin and ESPN’s FPI have the Tide ranked No. 4.

Final ranking: Way too low

If we could do it all over again, this is how we would rank them:

History in the making: Alabama-managed SLS rocket for Artemis I on the move

History is gradually unfolding before our very eyes.

NASA on Thursday announced that teams at New Orleans’ Michoud Assembly Facility the day prior moved the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage, complete with all four RS-25 engines, to Building 110 for final shipping preparations.

Boeing is the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne is the RS-25 engines lead contractor. The SLS program is managed out of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work.

The SLS core stage includes state-of-the-art avionics, propulsion systems and two colossal propellant tanks that collectively hold 733,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to power its engines. The completed stage, which will provide more than two million pounds of thrust to help power the Artemis I mission to the Moon, will be shipped via the agency’s Pegasus barge from Michoud to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, later this month.

Once at Stennis, the 212-foot-long Artemis rocket stage — which is the largest NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program — will be loaded into the B-2 Test Stand for the core stage Green Run test series. This comprehensive test campaign will progressively bring the entire core stage, including its avionics and engines, to life for the first time to verify the stage is fit for flight ahead of the launch of Artemis I.

SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in some of these other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Are the dominoes starting to fall? Bama OT Alex Leatherwood will return for senior season

Another big-name player will be back for his senior season with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Thursday tweeted that he is coming back for his final year of eligibility rather than entering the NFL Draft this spring.

A first-team All-SEC honoree in 2019, Leatherwood was viewed as a potential first-round selection in this year’s draft, currently ranking No. 21 on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s latest board.

Leatherwood starred at left tackle this season after starting at right guard previously, including in 2018 when he was named a second-team All-SEC selection. He has started 28 games total over his career at Bama.

Thursday’s announcement comes days after star linebacker Dylan Moses announced that he will return for his senior season with the Tide. After Moses’ announcement, the University of Alabama football program tweeted out a clip of dominoes falling, suggesting Moses would not be the last standout junior to make a return.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Tide’s 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted that he will announce this coming Monday whether he will stay in Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

Running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III are among the players faced with the same decision, as well as defensive back Xavier McKinney.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is January 20.

Update on Moses:

Also on Thursday, Dylan Moses’ father, who is an attorney and represents his son’s trust, posted a letter explaining that Moses’ announced decision to return is “preliminary” due to ongoing insurance matters. Moses’ final decision will come on January 20.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

