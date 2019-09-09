McCutcheon: Don’t expect a bunch of new toll projects after Mobile Bay Bridge’s demise
Shortly after the apparent cancelation of the $2.1 billion bridge project in Mobile, there has been lots of talk about what projects could be done next.
Thoughts about the feasibility of getting future road projects that can be financed with tolls differ, but the general consensus is that it will not be tried again anytime soon.
Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) appeared on WVNN Monday morning and said there are no plans in place right now.
“Well, I don’t know if you need to say it ‘well that’s over, next’ the next project, because there’s not a list of projects out there that are listed on a page that says ‘these are toll projects,’ no we don’t have nothing like that,” McCutcheon stated on “The Dale Jackson Show.”
The Alabama Department of Transportation may have other plans, but as of right now there doesn’t appear to be any plans for new tolls in the state.
It is a very old tradition for Congress to recess during the hot and humid month of August. Years ago, Congress had completed its work by this time and took the rest of the year off. However, we now reconvene after what has become known as the August District Work Period.
This time has always been valuable for me to spend listening to my constituents. This year, with Speaker Pelosi setting aside six whole weeks for my colleagues and me to spend in our respective districts, I took advantage. I was glad to be able to see so many old and new friends and speak directly with people I represent throughout the district.
During the first week of the District Work Period, Alabama got some good news. That week, I received a call from Seema Verna, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Administrator Verma informed me that the Trump administration had finalized a new rule containing reforms to the Medicare Wage Index I have fought for since coming to Congress.
These reforms mean millions of dollars that should have been coming to Alabama hospitals will now come our way. In the past, these dollars were going to hospitals in more populated areas like New York and Los Angeles. This important news will especially aid our rural hospitals who have struggled for too long.
Our district has a diversity of interests including our Gulf fisheries, manufacturing and industry, diversity small businesses, and agriculture. I held an Economic Development Roundtable in my Mobile office with community leaders from the district to discuss all the issues and challenges they face. I also attended a franchise roundtable at CertaPro Painters in Daphne.
Fortunately, the Trump economy is benefitting small businesses and local economies, and tax cuts and reduced regulations have freed business owners to do what they do best.
Of course, the water resources in our district are second to none. It was a pleasure to speak at the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Conference about our port and waterways and the need to responsibly manage these valuable resources.
In Spanish Fort, I was able to speak to the Society of Military Engineers about all the work they do for our national security. And I was able to make the drive to Ozark to speak with members of the Association of the United States Army.
As you probably know, I enjoy hosting town hall meetings so I can hear directly from constituents. Since taking office in 2014, I have held over 100 district town halls. In August, I held lively town halls in Grand Bay and Atmore.
Even when I am not in the district, my staff is working for you. They hold monthly community office hours in each of the six counties I represent. Here members of my staff can personally help you with any problems you may be experiencing with federal agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Medicare and Social Security. We can help you with your passport too.
Of course, you can always call or email my office as well if you need our assistance. I am proud that we have helped hundreds of constituents navigate the federal bureaucracy. Little is more satisfying to me or my staff then helping a veteran get the assistance he or she deserves.
Speaking with Alabama nurses, farmers, mechanics, veterans, teachers and retirees over the past six weeks was a great pleasure. Getting the chance over Labor Day to spend time with my grandkids was a wonderful treat too.
With Congress reconvening this week, I look forward to continuing my service to you and bringing Alabama values to Washington.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Port of Mobile receives federal authorization to deepen, widen harbor channel
The historic planned modernization of the Port of Mobile is moving forward.
The Alabama State Port Authority on Monday announced it has received federal authorization to upgrade Mobile Harbor to accommodate larger vessels and improve transit efficiencies at Alabama’s only deep-water seaport.
This comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) South Atlantic Division signed the Record of Decision for the Mobile Harbor General Reevaluation Report (GRR) and Integrated Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) on Friday.
The proposed harbor improvement project would deepen the existing bar, bay and river channels to 52 feet (15.84m), 50 feet (15.24m) and 50 feet (15.24m), respectively. The project also includes widening the bay channel by 100 feet (328.08m) for three nautical miles to accommodate two-way vessel traffic, expanding the current Post-Panamax sized turning basin and incorporating a minor bend easing in the lower bay channel.
Shoreside, the Alabama State Port Authority and its partner, APM Terminals, have been expanding the terminal to meet year over year growth. A $50 million expansion finished in late 2017, and the following year, another $50 million expansion launched.
In a statement, James K. Lyons, director and chief executive officer for the Port Authority, said, “With completion of the Phase 3 expansion, the port and its partner, APM Terminals, will have nearly $500 million in container intermodal assets to serve our customers. As demand dictates, we’re positioned to respond quickly to further expansion.”
The Phase 3 expansion, when completed in February 2020, will extend the dock to allow for the simultaneous berth of two Post-Panamax sized vessels and bring annual throughput capacity to 650,000 TEUs. The dock extension will leverage operational efficiencies generated by newly constructed yard capacity, applied technology, additional outbound gates and two Super Post-Panamax and two Post-Panamax ship to shore container cranes.
The deepening and widening of the harbor channel has been a long time coming, with the landmark leadership of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Governor Kay Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act paving the way for the necessary funding.
In June 2014, the Port Authority requested that the Corps initiate the necessary studies to achieve justified improvements to support the seaport’s rapid growth in manufacturing, mining, retail/distribution and agribusiness markets.
The resulting Mobile Harbor GRR and SEIS underwent a $7.8 million, comprehensive four-year study to evaluate the benefits and potential impacts of the project. Throughout the study process, the Port Authority and the USACE jointly conducted public scoping meetings, general public meetings in both open house and town hall formats, numerous meetings with cooperating agencies and extensive focus group meetings with seafood interests, commercial fisherman, environmental non-governmental organizations, Dauphin Island property owners and interests and environmental justice communities. In May 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency released the Draft GRR/SEIS for public comment to be considered in the preparation of the Record of Decision.
During the study process, the Port Authority’s container carriers servicing Asia trade lanes added new market options and some have shifted to 7000-8500 TEU class ships.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will next execute a design agreement with the Port Authority to begin the preconstruction, engineering and design phase. Construction on the modifications could begin in late 2020.
The Alabama State Port Authority represents the State of Alabama’s public, deep-water terminals serving general cargo, container, over-dimensional and bulk cargoes supporting over 134,600 jobs and $22.4 billion in economic impact to the Yellowhammer State.
This is incredible news, & I look forward to working with the Corps of Engineers & the Alabama State Port Authority to begin the next phase in the process – Preconstruction, Engineering, and Design. We’re one step closer to transforming the entire state of Alabama. #PortofMobile
Ivey replaces Chris Elliot with Vivian Davis Figures on ATRIP-II Committee
Governor Kay Ivey on Monday appointed State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) to serve on the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) Committee, replacing State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Daphne).
ATRIP-II, administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), is a transportation infrastructure grant program for projects of local interest. The program was created this year through the Rebuild Alabama Act. State-maintained highway systems, along with local roads and bridges essential to them, are eligible to receive these grants. The committee is charged with awarding grants to eligible projects.
The governor’s office advised Yellowhammer News that Ivey called Figures Monday morning with news of the appointment, and letters have been delivered to both her office and Elliot’s office.
In a statement, the governor said, “Serving on ATRIP II is a privilege, not an entitlement.”
“It also carries with it significant responsibilities and as such, I have asked Senator Vivian Davis Figures, the most senior senator from the Mobile/Baldwin County Delegation, to take my appointment to this committee,” Ivey continued. “Senator Figures has a proven track-record of seeking progress and finding ways to bring people together who are seeking common ground.”
“Given that South Alabama has so many priorities reflecting the growth and activity in this region, I thought it was better to have someone who knows how to get things done and has a record of working with everyone,” she concluded.
Elliot is a freshman legislator, and Figures has served in the state senate since 1997. She was considering a challenge to Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Worley earlier this year but dropped out of contention in June.
The ATRIP-II Committee is now comprised of: ALDOT Director John Cooper; State Sens. Arthur Orr, Vivian Davis Figures and Garlan Gudger; Reps. Bill Poole, Steve Clouse and Debbie Wood; and Association of County Commissions of Alabama immediate past president and Choctaw County Commissioner Tony Cherry.
Elliot’s removal comes soon after the death of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.
In a statement, he pointed to “withdraw[ing]” his support for this project as a factor in his removal. Elliot also provided a copy of the letter his office received, which can be viewed here.
“I was disappointed to initially learn through a single online blog of the Governor’s decision to remove me from the ATRIP II Committee,” Elliot said.
“Unfortunately, this action did not come as a surprise,” he continued. “It’s clear that the Governor’s office is disappointed with my decision to withdraw my support from her flawed I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway proposal.”
“I have long been and remain a supporter of a solution for the I-10 corridor, but as details of the scheme proposed by ALDOT were made available, it was clear that this was a bad deal for my constituents and bad deal for Coastal Alabama. Despite this action, I remain committed to work with the Governor’s office on a realistic solution for this critical infrastructure need,” Elliot concluded.
Reacting to Elliot’s statement, Gina Maiola, the governor’s press secretary, advised, “The governor’s decision to appoint Sen. Figures is reflective of her leadership style – goal oriented and results driven.”
“As the governor mentioned, ‘serving on ATRIP II is a privilege, not an entitlement.’ It makes sense for Sen. Figures, the most senior senator from the Mobile/Baldwin County Delegation, who has a proven track record of seeking progress and seeking common ground, to serve in this capacity,” Maiola added.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
State Sen. Andrew Jones: Bring unused I-10 Mobile Bridge funds to my district — ‘No’ to future tolls ‘not a viable alternative’
In the days following Gov. Kay Ivey’s formal declaration of calling the proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge “dead,” some state lawmakers have seized the opportunity to say if southwestern Alabama does not want those resources, send them our way.
Among those is Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre), who even before Ivey’s statement had made overtures that the Alabama Department of Transportation consider projects in his senate district.
During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Jones once again called on ALDOT to take a look at a connector for Interstate 759 near Gadsden and a new span for a bridge over the Coosa River on Alabama Highway 77 near Southside.
“We have several key projects, particularly in Gadsden and Etowah County,” Jones said. “The 759 Eastern connector, which would allow folks to come off of the interstate, bypass the city of Gadsden and connect to U.S. 431 and 278. It’s crucial for the economic development and the traffic congestion in my district. Also, the Southside bridge, as it is known, which is a bridge over the Coosa River on Highway 77 in Southside, is also a crucial bridge that is needed in my district. So, in looking at this I-10 toll bridge situation, I quickly realized that it might not pan out, and if so, we want to make sure we do everything we can to get those resources in my district.”
Jones confirmed that immediately upon the news that the I-10 project was “dead,” he reached out to Ivey’s office and ALDOT Director John Cooper.
“As soon as the project was declared dead, I reached out to the governor’s office, and look forward to sitting down with the governor and the Director of Transportation Cooper very soon to talk about those two key projects in my district,” he added.
Jones’ senate district was, however, one of the first recipients of improvements made under the Rebuild Alabama Act, which passed the Alabama legislature and was signed into law earlier this year. Back in April, Ivey’s office announced the widening of U.S. Highway 411 to Cherokee County, which would give the county four-lane access to an interstate highway.
The Cherokee County Republican lawmaker also expressed his disappointment in how the I-10 Mobile Bridge saga played out and said any obstacles to future tolling or public-private partnerships would be something that he would oppose.
“Don, I was a little disappointed in some of the rhetoric by some of our elected officials around the state,” Jones said. “You know, to build the Alabama of tomorrow, we have to have solutions to problems, and simply saying ‘no,’ in my opinion, is not an adequate solution. It’s incumbent upon us as elected officials to find alternatives, to look forward with a vision. And I think that should have been part of the discussion with this project. And certainly, when you think about the scope of the project — $2.1 billion, which is as much as the entire 2020 general fund budget that we set for fiscal year 2020 – you look at that and you think if a portion doesn’t come from tolls, then it has to be entirely state and federal funded.”
“I can tell you now that folks in my district would not see that as a fair use of resources because we have needs in our area,” he continued. “A project of that scale and that scope, you have to have public-private partnerships. So looking forward, I want to make sure we do everything we can. You know, there are several proposals to look at, you know, blocking tolls or public-private partnerships that may come before the legislature next sessions. And I think I would be derelict in my duty as a senator for Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb [Counties] to allow such a proposal to go forward because you’ve got to have mechanisms like that so the folks in the rest of Alabama can also fund the projects that we need without having it all sent toward one massive project.”
Jones went on to call on elected officials to reopen a dialogue with Ivey and ALDOT.
“I think the option should be open,” he added. “I think it’s incumbent upon the folks in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, particularly the leadership, to sit down with the governor and the highway director and come up with an alternative. But again, I firmly believe ‘no’ is not a viable alternative.”