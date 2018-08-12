Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Marion Mayor uses tools to prep residents for AlabamaWorks Success Plus Initiative

By: Dexter Hinton, Mayor of Marion, Alabama

When I was elected in late 2016 as Mayor of Marion, I knew there were certain areas in which our town needed to improve. One was education and work preparedness for those who did not want to attend a four-year college. We had gaps that needed to be filled.

As an Industrial Maintenance and Robotics Instructor at the Career Center in Greene County, I know what resources are available to assist those seeking a job or a skills education. When people come to the center, our team has a plethora of tests, assessments, job listings, resume-building sessions and other items at our disposal to help folks get the right position or training that matches their needs or abilities.

As Mayor, I realized we needed to get educational tools to Marion residents, especially after Moller Tech announced that it would be locating in Bibb County, adjacent to Perry County, and bringing 222 jobs with it. But with a small town like Marion (population 3,432) not having a dedicated resource center, we didn’t quite know how to unite the two. Then one day, I attended a Central AlabamaWorks meeting and saw AIDT’s mobile unit, which is the Department of Commerce’s skills education center on wheels.

I spoke with Mikki Ruttan, director of Central AlabamaWorks, after the meeting and asked her about the possibility of getting the unit to our area. I learned it could be customized for the needs of its audience. After numerous discussions with other local leaders, we selected basic resume building and a Ready-to-Work course as the initial offerings. I knew the mobile unit would be key in obtaining career readiness for the citizens of Marion. I also felt that our citizens would welcome the chance to improve their skills and knowledge base.

After dozens of conversations, we got the mobile unit scheduled this past April. We posted and delivered flyers all over the city, announcing when and where the unit would be located, and we created a Facebook page. We had no idea what kind of response we would have for this type of educational opportunity. But, our citizens realized how such training could give them a leg up in the job market. As a result, they turned out in droves to learn more and better position themselves for entry into the job market, or to simply upgrade their skill set.

With Gov. Kay Ivey’s Success Plus initiative rollout a few months ago, I knew we had to get our citizens more training to help them, and our state, reach the goal of 500,000 people with post-high-school credentials by 2025. The mobile training unit seemed like the perfect way to deliver those opportunities to our residents.

After some discussion, we were able to get the unit at The Lincoln School. We focused the training on Ready-to-Work. The classes filled immediately, and a waiting list soon formed. Our people were eager to gain knowledge to improve their lives and that of their families. Once they completed the course, they received credentials as an Alabama Certified Worker; a Career Readiness certificate; a free three-credit-hour course at Wallace Community College Selma (if they had a high school diploma); three credits toward a high school diploma (if they didn’t have one); and a referral to the Selma Career Center for free certificates or degree information from WCC in welding, industrial maintenance, electrical technology or nursing.

The unit has been so popular with our citizens that two classrooms are now being refurbished at The Lincoln School specifically for AIDT courses. This means we will have a permanent place for our people to get not only Ready-to-Work training, but also training in other much-needed professions offered by Wallace, such as cosmetology, carpentry, welding, automotive technician and others.

The excitement continues to build for our city. In fact, AIDT has already completed one Ready-to-Work training with several graduates who have received employment.

With the extra effort by Central AlabamaWorks, AIDT, the Career Centers and the Alabama Community College System – combined with the excitement and work ethic of our citizens – I know Marionites can and will be a valued part of the Success Plus endeavor. I look forward to seeing what our citizens can achieve for themselves, their families and our community.

16 mins ago

Alabama’s lagging infrastructure could hurt economic development efforts

In economic development, companies consider three key elements as they look to locate or expand in an area. When it comes to business climate and workforce development, Alabama is tops. When it comes to reliability and access to infrastructure, not so much. Shashi Nambisan, executive director of the Alabama Transportation Institute at the University of Alabama, said statistics show the state’s infrastructure needs action now.

“Over the last 25 years, there has been a tremendous increase in population, about 20 percent, (an) increase in the number of registered vehicles across the state and, most importantly, the vehicle miles driven across the state,” Nambisan said. “At the same time, we have had just a nominal 14 percent increase in the capacity, the number of new lanes or new lane miles that have been added.”

688
The reason is funding. Alabama hasn’t raised its gasoline tax, the primary source of roadway funding, in more than 25 years. In the years since, fuel efficiency has risen in cars and there has been a rise in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Jim Page is chairman of the Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure and president of the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce.

“We have not adjusted what we pay at the pump since 1992 and, certainly over a generation, inflation and construction costs, the dollar doesn’t go as far as it did back then. So, we’ve really been declining,” Page said.

“We do think a comprehensive package needs to be introduced where we need to take in technology considerations, the changing way vehicles are being made, all need to be on the table. But, for right now, and we think for the foreseeable future, paying at the pump is still the primary way for us to get revenue for road projects in this state. So a nominal tax increase, at the very least, has got to be introduced for us to be able to catch up.”

Page and Nambisan were on a panel that talked about the infrastructure needs in the state at the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s 2018 Summer Conference. They said Alabama suffers in safety, quality of life and economic development due to capacity and maintenance issues on roads and bridges, and the problem is only going to get worse.

“We have had a tremendous increase in the number of crashes, fatalities related to roadway crashes and, over the last couple of years, we’ve had about 1,100 people who have died from crashes on the roadways in Alabama,” Nambisan said.

“The other part is in terms of economic development,” Nambisan said. “If you do not address the capacity constraints, you will have congestion and, based on congestion, what we project is over the next 20 years, you’re going to see about a 300 percent increase in the delays on roadways. It is not only for us as individuals, but if you look at the freight and commerce activities, that’s a tremendous amount of delays that they encounter.”

Page said his organization and others will push for legislation this year that begins to address the needs in the state.

“Nobody likes the thought of paying more,” he said. “Nobody likes the term ‘tax increase’ or ‘revenue generation’ or ‘revenue enhancement,’ however you want to frame it. But this is a consumption fee that we pay based on our usage. So, while nobody likes that, we have seen numbers that bear out that Alabamians understand that we have to pay our fair share to get the high-quality roads and transportation system that we all want. So, while there is not a great appetite for having to do this, we do know there is an appetite for finally addressing this issue and not kicking the can down the road anymore.”

Page said Alabama is already behind other states that have addressed the infrastructure funding issue. Those states compete with Alabama in economic development and now have an advantage, he said.

“This is such a major topic for Alabama for us to maintain our economic competitiveness, but in the future, we’ve got to be competitive with our sister Southeastern states, many of whom have already addressed this issue,” he said. “We think it’s imperative in the 2019 legislative session that we finally address this issue for the first time since 1992.

“This is a critical component for being competitive for economic development projects and maintaining what we have now, but also being able to recruit new jobs, new industry to this state for the future,” Page said.

The gas tax also is beneficial because others contribute to help maintain and expand our roadways.

“We have such a high percentage of motorists from around the country that use our roads and our bridges to go to the beach or to get from one place to the other,” Page said. “So, really, the only way for us to capture their fair share, so to speak, is paying at the pump when they stop at our gas stations.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Backpack, supplies giveaway draws 2,500 Walker County residents

Many Walker County parents are starting off the school year with a little less pressure, thanks to a recent backpack giveaway at the Jasper Civic Center. Residents of Parrish and surrounding communities began lining up outside the civic center around 7:30 a.m. for the Aug. 3 event.

About 2,500 people attended the event, which is sponsored by several community service groups.

Jasper resident Sandie Farris, attending with her daughters, McKinley Ferguson, 16, and Ivie Farris, 5, said the giveaway was a huge help to her family.

691
“This is the first time I’ve come,” Farris said. “It’s been a really exciting day. I brought my girls here to get supplies, and it’s really been a blessing for all these people to come out and donate their time and everything for us, to get the kids our school supplies.”

Jasper resident Candace Hammond agreed the event came just in time to help families. She arrived early with her son, Nicholas, and her twin niece and nephew, Marian and Marquel Nash. Hammond’s 4-year-old son, Nicholas, will begin speech classes at Oakman Elementary School in September.

“This is a jumpstart, definitely, on at least a few things you need,” Hammond said. “They always give you the essentials and a little more. They’re very friendly. Any event that Capstone is involved with, they do a good job. They do it big for Walker County.”

Several Walker County-based groups were there to offer help. Members of the Gorgas Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) partnered with employees at Capstone Rural Health Center in Parrish to provide free backpacks filled with school supplies. The book bags were donated by Gorgas APSO, and Capstone Rural Health Center supplied pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks, loose-leaf paper and other supplies. Many charitable groups and businesses in Jasper also donated school supplies.

Gorgas APSO members James Brown, Dion Oliver and Andrew Lawhorn handed out 750 clear plastic backpacks, stuffed with most items that students need to start the school year. Oliver, 2018 Gorgas APSO president, said the event was for a good cause. The goal, Oliver said, was to assist underprivileged students in Parrish and surrounding areas, whose families have difficulty in supplying their children’s needs for the new school year. He said that Gorgas APSO members want to help the community wherever they can.

“We’ve been doing this for a while,” said Oliver, Gorgas assistant plant control operator. “We team up with Capstone in Parrish. It’s so joyful to see the looks on the kids’ faces when they get their new backpack.

“It takes some of the financial strain off the parents,” he said. “It’s just a great thing to do.”

Several little girls enjoyed getting their picture taken with Capstone employee Adrian Aaron, costumed as Elsa from “Frozen.” Many parents took time out to photograph their children with the Bumblebee character from “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Several youngsters stopped to talk with Mary Lou Kevorkian, a longtime volunteer of the Alabama Wildlife Center, who sported a barn owl on her right arm.

Jasper High School student McKinley Ferguson, 16, said that she enjoyed herself at the event.

Marcy Brown, chairman of the board of directors for Capstone Rural Health Center, was pleased with the turnout.

“We want to be the star for someone who needs it – this is our fifth-annual year of having the backpack giveaway,” said Brown, who has been on the board more than 10 years. “The first year we gave away 100 backpacks. This year, Gorgas APSO contributed 750 backpacks. Without us, many of the families here today would not be able to send their children to school with the needed supplies.

“It’s a reward within itself when you see a needy family and you make a smile on their face when you give a backpack,” she said.

Plant Gorgas Mechanic-Welder James Brown said that Gorgas APSO volunteers saw a tremendous response to the need for school supplies, as families lined up halfway around the block to enter the civic center.

“I believe this year’s event was the best so far,” Brown said. “We gave out all 750 backpacks and could have given close to 800. The partnership with the Capstone Clinic has been truly rewarding for the community and Gorgas APSO.”

Alabama Power Community Initiatives Program Manager Tan Grayson said that APSO volunteers are committed to strengthening their communities, especially when it comes to helping children.

“APSO members are very passionate about posterity and making sure children have the tools they need for school,” Grayson said. “One organization can’t touch every child, but with partners like Capstone, we can assist more children.”

Several other organizations took part in information sharing, including the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Positive Maturity Inc.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Confirmation hearing set for Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Doug Jones under fire

The Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday announced that a three or four day confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, will begin September 4.

This came hours after Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan questioned Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-Mountain Brook) “inability to make a decision” on backing the nominee and called on the senator to at least meet with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing.

Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him recently, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided, even though a majority of Alabamians polled support his confirmation.

“Senator Doug Jones’ inability to make a decision on casting an Alabama vote for Judge Kavanaugh is disconcerting,” she told Yellowhammer News. “If Senator Shelby can meet with Judge Kavanaugh prior to the hearings on behalf of our citizens, why can’t Senator Jones?”

On Friday afternoon, Jones doubled down in a statement to Yellowhammer News, and Lathan fired right back once again.

444
“The statement of Ms. Latha[n] is simply silly and demonstrates that she does not understand the process of vetting a Supreme Court nominee,” Jones said. “It is not a question of finding the time, but finding the right time so that our meeting is most meaningful. For me that means waiting to see the questions and answers in Judge Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, which just today was set to begin September 4th.”

Conservative efforts are underway calling on Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and confirm Kavanaugh.

The Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves since July 9, and the NRA started their own ambitious television campaign this week.

Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization, is also focusing grassroots efforts on the state.

Jones concluded his statement by saying, “I certainly intend to meet with Judge Kavanaugh and have reached out to the White House to schedule a meeting as soon as possible following his hearing. This is the exact same process that I have followed with other presidential nominees like Secretary Pompeo, Director Haspel and most recently VA Secretary Wilkie. As I have previously stated, my responsibility when examining Judge Kavanaugh’s extensive political and judicial record is to be as thorough as possible, not to bend to political pressure from folks on either side of the aisle, especially partisans like Ms. Latha[n] who wish to put this nomination on a fast track, rather than one that is thorough.”

Lathan responded to Jones in a statement to Yellowhammer News, mentioning Saturday’s failed takeover of the Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee which he backed.

“If Senator Jones had time to go to the AL Democratic Party meeting and nominate a state chair who lost, one would think he would put more priority in speaking with a SCOTUS nominee who is going to win his confirmation,” Lathan said.

“There is no reason for Senator Jones not to meet with Kavanaugh prior to the hearing like Senator Shelby did – none,” she concluded.

The final part of Jones’ statement above notably tracks with what he told AL.com last week, when reminiscing about former President Barack Obama’s final appointment to the Supreme Court not being confirmed.

“If it is something that could have and should be rushed, then we could have had Merrick Garland on the bench two years ago,” Alabama’s Democratic Senator said.

The White House noted Friday that the Senate has already reviewed more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history, and there are still three more weeks to go before the hearing.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Two firms form artificial intelligence joint venture in Florence

Nevada-based Sierra Artificial Neural Networks announced plans today to locate its headquarters in Florence and form a joint development partnership with IPWatch Systems Corp. to advance artificial intelligence products.

Sierra Artificial Neural Networks said the Florence area represents an ideal location for the firm to pursue application creation and ongoing development. The region is home to the University of North Alabama (UNA) and provides access to the talent needed for AI research and commercialization, the company said.

660
5 hours ago

Alabama-built rocket powers launch

If you ever want to know how something gets into space, spend time with the people involved in the mission on the day of a launch. The anticipation and excitement in their voices and on their faces tells you everything you need to know.

People make it possible.

And, this morning, it was people from Alabama’s turn to send something to space.

372
Early Sunday, the Parker Solar Probe lifted off in Cape Canaveral, FL, atop United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket built in Decatur, AL.

The rocket from ULA’s Decatur plant will allow the Parker probe to fly seven times closer to the sun and more effectively study solar winds, which disrupt satellites and cause power outages.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno told Yellowhammer News on Friday that the Delta IV rocket is a critical component of the overall mission.

“The Delta IV is the only rocket in the world that can deliver the type of precision accuracy required of a mission like this,” said Bruno.

Bruno was quick to point out, though, that it is really about the people.

“People are the greatest assets we have,” said Bruno.

Bruno has spent considerable time at ULA’s Decatur plant and has come away impressed each time.

“We have great craftsmen at our Decatur facility,” Bruno was quick to mention. “These big rockets are handcrafted machines, and there is no substitute for skilled technicians.”

The role of Alabama’s workforce in this mission cannot be understated, Bruno believes.

“Decatur built this rocket,” he said. “The work done there makes this mission possible. Alabama’s workforce is wonderful.”

ULA’s rocket manufacturing plant in Alabama is 1.6 million square feet and is the largest such facility in the Western Hemisphere.

This morning’s launch is the culmination of years of effort by those involved. NASA started working on the Parker Solar Probe mission in 2006.

Yet Alabama’s participation in the country’s renewed interest in space will only increase.

Last week, NASA announced a plan to resume manned missions. ULA rockets from Alabama will power those missions as well.

Bruno accompanied the astronauts for those missions to Decatur to see the rockets that will send them into space.

“It was great for the astronauts to see it, touch it and ask how it is put together,” said Bruno.

Add astronaut Josh Cassada to the list of those recognizing the importance of the Alabama workforce to America’s future in space.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” said Cassada.

