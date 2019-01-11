Sign up for Our Newsletter

Newest Stories

Rogers’ report from Washington: Pelosi’s liberal agenda takes shape 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Maori Davenport has been ‘consulting with God’ throughout AHSAA ordeal 4 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Search for two missing boaters in third day on Mobile Bay 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. announce two scholarship winners 7 hours ago / News
Alabama judge rules Maori Davenport can play while lawsuit against AHSAA is reviewed 8 hours ago / News
Thirteen-year-old Bessemer City Middle School student caught with loaded gun 10 hours ago / News
Polling shows Doug Jones’ approval plummeted in 2018 11 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks battles CNN host over Trump border wall emergency authority: ‘How many dead people do you have to have, John, before it’s an emergency?’ 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Roughly 800,000 federal employees miss a payday, Trump inches toward declaring a national emergency, Doug Jones calls for an investigation into Democratic dirty tricks and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Kobe Bryant on Alabama’s Maori Davenport: ‘Let her play!’ 13 hours ago / News
Roby on border security: ‘We are in the midst of a real crisis, and we must act now’ 15 hours ago / National Politics
Swinney on connection with mentor from Atmore: ‘This is how God works through the game of football’ 1 day ago / Faith & Culture
Coalition forms to support children, parents seeking better schools 1 day ago / News
Alabama ranked one of the best states for female entrepreneurs 1 day ago / News
Alabama Senate GOP Caucus names Chambliss floor leader 1 day ago / News
Bill to provide AHSAA accountability officially prefiled 1 day ago / News
Alabama bans smoking on public beach 1 day ago / News
Prominent tea party activist named Alabama Eagle Forum executive director 1 day ago / News
Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day to be held Friday 1 day ago / News
Mo Brooks cosponsors seven new border security bills 1 day ago / National Politics
4 hours ago

Maori Davenport has been ‘consulting with God’ throughout AHSAA ordeal

Throughout USA Basketball and Charles Henderson High School star Maori Davenport’s ongoing saga with the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), she has leaned on her faith to carry her through and find the silver lining in a trying time.

Davenport’s mother explained in a Facebook post, “I have always told Maori to glorify God with her talents, and she will never go wrong.”

She added, “Even though it seems that her world is turned upside down. She is still consulting with God! What more can a mother ask for!?!”

The basketball phenom’s mother also shared a heartwarming text message exchange between the two.

Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan, who presides over Pike and Coffee Counties, on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the AHSAA, meaning Davenport will at least temporarily be able to play again.

The TRO came hours after the Davenport family filed a lawsuit against the AHSAA.

The association, which deemed the star player in Troy ineligible for her senior season, has been heavily criticized by national media and sports figures, as well as members of the Alabama State Legislature.

Davenport is eligible to play in Friday night’s home game against Ozark’s Carroll High School. She will continue to be eligible to play pending a hearing in Reagan’s courtroom. A hearing date has yet to be set.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Rogers’ report from Washington: Pelosi’s liberal agenda takes shape

On January 3, the 116th Congress convened under the control of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As folks across East Alabama know, a few days before Christmas, the federal government partially shutdown because of the Senate’s unwillingness to consider House passed legislation that funded the government for the rest of the fiscal year along with over $5 billion for the border wall system.

I, along with many of my House Republican colleagues, stand with President Trump that we need to build the border wall on our Southwest border with Mexico.

Now, we find ourselves in a new year and a new Congress with the federal government partially closed, as of this writing, and the crisis continues unabated at our border.

Thousands of people from Central America continue to make the extremely dangerous journey, putting themselves and their children in harm’s way, drawn here because of our porous Southwest border. The continued availability of this illegal entryway only exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. This is in addition to the national security crisis America faces because of all the things we don’t know about the folks coming here illegally.

As of now, Democrats are coming to the table with no solutions or offers of compromise, but just simple refusal to build a wall.

Nancy Pelosi, who supports open borders and sanctuary cities, has even gone as far as calling a border wall “immoral.”

As if the Democratic shut down wasn’t enough, when Pelosi took control of the House, Democrats hit the ground running to push a liberal agenda from day one.

Our first week back, Democrats voted to raise taxes on working families as well as allow our taxpayer dollars to be used for abortions in foreign countries.  Talk about what’s truly immoral.

They also passed what I called in my House Floor speech a “smoke and mirrors” vote to reopen the government without a cent of funding for the border wall.

But of course, instead of staying in town to do their jobs and find a way to reopen the federal government, Democrats blocked that vote and headed home for the weekend.

As the incoming Ranking Member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, securing our borders is a priority for me.

I will continue to stand with President Trump because I know firsthand how dangerous the situation is if we don’t take control of our borders. A sovereign nation is a nation with borders.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.

7 hours ago

Search for two missing boaters in third day on Mobile Bay

The search for two missing boaters is continuing on Mobile Bay.

The Coast Guard says 85-year-old Floyd Nelson and 40-year-old David Stadman have not been seen since they left to go fishing on Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives reported the two missing Wednesday morning after they did not return in a 20-foot-long white fishing boat.

The capsized boat has been located, but there was no sign of the men.

The search has included a Coast Guard helicopter and boat, plus crews from Baldwin and Mobile counties.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 hours ago

Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. announce two scholarship winners

Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. teamed up to award two Alabama students each a $5,000 scholarship.

“We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to support students who want to further their education in a trade,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “And, we’re even more pleased to provide additional scholarship opportunities for students.”

The two scholarship recipients are Brenton Godwin of Stapleton and Grey Terry of Tuscaloosa.

Godwin, who is currently a senior at Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette, AL., plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College.

“I plan on starting my college career at Coastal Alabama Community College, then transferring to Auburn University to obtain my Bachelor’s Degree in Poultry Science Production,” Godwin said. “While in college, I aspire to fish at Auburn on the collegiate level.”

Godwin has been an active member in school and community organizations, including the Baldwin County Fishing Team, which he has been a part of for three years. He is a member of the Key Club, French Club, Technology Student Association, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and the BCHS varsity baseball team.

Terry, who is currently a senior at Northridge High School, has been a student in the welding program at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy and also attends Shelton State Community College’s Dual Enrollment Welding class.

“My goal is to complete an Associate’s Degree at Shelton State and pursue a career in welding,” Terry said. “Since I began taking these courses, I have learned so much about the importance of skilled trades.”

“Congratulations to Brenton and Grey for this acknowledgment of their environmental stewardship and hard work in the classroom,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “These scholarships continue to help students develop the high-demand skills needed for a career in the future workforce of Alabama, and we are proud to partner with BASS to make it happen.”

Scholarship winners are allowed to apply the award toward tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications for the 2019-2020 school year will open early this year. For more details, visit Bassmaster.com.

According to the official press release, B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, the 500,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2 and Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

10 hours ago

Thirteen-year-old Bessemer City Middle School student caught with loaded gun

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been caught with a loaded gun at an Alabama school and taken into custody.

Police Chief Mike Roper says the student was arrested at Bessemer City Middle School on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

AL.com reports the investigation began when a school resource officer received information that the boy was in possession of the weapon.

Police and school officials found the loaded firearm in the student’s backpack.

Roper says the school was placed on lockdown while school officials carried out additional searches.

The student is initially being charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

