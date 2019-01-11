Maori Davenport has been ‘consulting with God’ throughout AHSAA ordeal
Throughout USA Basketball and Charles Henderson High School star Maori Davenport’s ongoing saga with the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), she has leaned on her faith to carry her through and find the silver lining in a trying time.
Davenport’s mother explained in a Facebook post, “I have always told Maori to glorify God with her talents, and she will never go wrong.”
She added, “Even though it seems that her world is turned upside down. She is still consulting with God! What more can a mother ask for!?!”
The basketball phenom’s mother also shared a heartwarming text message exchange between the two.
Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan, who presides over Pike and Coffee Counties, on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the AHSAA, meaning Davenport will at least temporarily be able to play again.
The TRO came hours after the Davenport family filed a lawsuit against the AHSAA.
The association, which deemed the star player in Troy ineligible for her senior season, has been heavily criticized by national media and sports figures, as well as members of the Alabama State Legislature.
Davenport is eligible to play in Friday night’s home game against Ozark’s Carroll High School. She will continue to be eligible to play pending a hearing in Reagan’s courtroom. A hearing date has yet to be set.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn