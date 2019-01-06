Sign up for Our Newsletter

* indicates required

Newest Stories

Are our highways less safe? 58 mins ago / Uncategorized
National outrage erupts over USA basketball star suspended by Alabama High School Athletic Association 2 hours ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘I am not going to give wall money just to give wall money’ 2 hours ago / National Politics
VIDEO: Shutdown positions harden, Alabama Congressman Brooks slams Pelosi and Schumer for border inaction, RSA calls for legalizing marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Student by day, pop star by night: Alabama’s Bailey Coats is real-life Hannah Montana 7 hours ago / News
Historic Auburn restaurant delights customers with Gulf Coast cuisine 10 hours ago / News
Man of service Don Lupo is an Alabama Bright Light 11 hours ago / News
Roby: Reflecting on 2018 and looking ahead to the 116th Congress 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
While the Supreme Court deliberates, Alabama should shine the light on asset forfeiture 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Judge orders delayed release of prison staffing numbers 1 day ago / News
State Sen. McClendon proposed bill would levy fines of up to $200 for holding cell phone while driving 1 day ago / News
GadRock brings indoor rock climbing to banks of Coosa River 1 day ago / News
Lake Martin Resource Association works to put lights on hazard markers 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Iron promises to feed Alabama’s appetite for football into the spring 2 days ago / News
Byrne introduces balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution 2 days ago / News
Alabama’s Western Market to discontinue operations, Publix to acquire two locations 2 days ago / News
Shelby announces future navy destroyer named for Alabama’s Jeremiah Denton 2 days ago / News
Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return 2 days ago / News
Judge upholds charges against former Auburn Coach Chuck Person 2 days ago / News
Shelby applauds Alabama’s Casey Wardynski being confirmed as assistant secretary of the army 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

National outrage erupts over USA basketball star suspended by Alabama High School Athletic Association

Support for Maori Davenport is pouring in from across the nation as the USA under-18 star continues to be suspended from playing her senior season at Charles Henderson High School in Troy by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

The AHSAA ruled Davenport ineligible after the forward/center cashed a check for $857.20 that was mistakenly sent to her by USA Basketball as a stipend for lost wages and costs associated with representing her country over the summer.

On Thursday, ESPN picked up Davenport’s story, which had thus far been chronicled mostly by local publications like the Troy Messenger.

On November 30, the star Rutgers signee and defending state champion was reportedly getting ready for the fifth game of her senior season when she got the summons to her principal’s office.

“I don’t know what this is,” Davenport told ESPN of her thinking at the time, “but it’s probably not good.”

Tipoff was hours away before the meeting. Afterwards, her high school basketball career was over.

Kelley and coach Dyneshia Jones told Davenport that she had been ruled ineligible for the rest of her senior season by the AHSAA. At issue was the stipend check for $857.20 sent to Davenport by USA Basketball. She had led Team USA in rebounding and blocks en route to a gold medal in Mexico City at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in August.

USA Basketball routinely pays players small amounts during its summer programs to help them recover costs, including lost wages and employment opportunities. Typically, they confer with high school federations to determine if players are allowed to accept payments.

But due to an error USA Basketball admits it made, no call was made to the AHSAA, which does not allow payments of more than $250.

When USA Basketball realized its mistake, it notified Henderson, the AHSAA and Davenport. Davenport then sent the money back and self-reported the incident (her mother notified the AHSAA on her behalf).

However the AHSAA showed no flexibility, ending Davenport’s season two days after being notified.

After hearing the news in her principal’s office, Davenport called her grandfather, Moses Davenport.

“He’s the toughest person I know,” Davenport told ESPN in her first public comments on the matter. “He’s survived four heart attacks. He told me that God has a plan for me.”

AHSAA ‘should be embarrassed,’ ‘ashamed of itself’

With the national spotlight now on the issue, outrage directed at the AHSAA is surging.

Renowned college basketball analyst Jay Bilas ripped the AHSAA for its decision in multiple tweets starting Friday.

“The Alabama High School Athletic Association should be embarrassed and, frankly, ashamed of itself over this ruling. The AHSAA acts as if the players exist for the AHSAA, and not the other way around. Just awful. Maori Davenport did NOTHING WRONG,” Bilas said, tagging the official AHSAA account at the end.

Later, he added, “On the side of harshly punishing a young player (for a clerical error) with ineligibility stands the Alabama High School Athletic Association. On the other side (reinstatement) stands, quite literally, everyone else. The AHSAA is wrong on this.”

More national basketball stalwarts are publicly joining Davenport’s defense, including the WNBA, NBA star Chris Paul and Spalding.

“No young woman should have her future jeopardized because of an unintentional administrative mistake,” Bethany Donaphin, head of WNBA league operations, explained. “When we heard Maori’s story, we wanted the AHSAA to know that we disagree with its decision and to let Maori know we support her right to play.”

Even Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer voiced her support, telling NJ Advance Media, “Maori hadn’t done a doggone thing except receive the check from USA Basketball. It was grown-ups’ fault. And grown-ups did not lay claim to that. Maori sent the money back the next day. She’s a great kid, great student. She tried to do the right thing. And then the Alabama association … are you kidding me? This girl was up for player of the year, All-American. How can you do that?”

On Saturday, NBA star Demarcus Cousins chimed in, drawing from his personal experience. The Mobile native played at LeFlore Magnet High School in his hometown.

Cousins tweeted, “What the Alabama High School Athletic Association has done to Maori Davenport is wrong on so many levels that I don’t know where to start. I know what this feels like because I was treated like shit by them too. Being a kid from Alabama, I’m with Maori Davenport. Fix this now!”

What next?

There is also a petition circulating calling on the AHSAA to reinstate Davenport, but so far the association has shown no signs of budging.

Her one-year suspension has been upheld twice on appeal, once by an AHSAA district board and then by the association’s central board. Davenport, who turned 18 on December 15, said that her holiday spirits have been dashed since that devastating meeting with her principal.

“I realize this is the reality,” Davenport told ESPN softly. “But it hasn’t gotten any easier.”

She said one bright spot has been the support she has received from her community, and now prominent decision-makers across the state are becoming more vocal in advocating for Davenport, too.

In addition to the strong support of Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette), who has been speaking out since December on the issue, Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) has taken to social media in recent days criticizing the AHSAA.

“I would love to see a reasonable explanation for this one. Seems to me that the Alabama High School Athletic Association needs some oversight,” England said.

Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy) tweeted that he is “exploring options to find a solution that remedies this unfortunate situation.”

“I agree this is nonsense,” Allen added.

The AHSAA has been silent on the issue since ESPN reported on the story Thursday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

58 mins ago

Are our highways less safe?

Highway fatalities have increased from under 33,000 in 2014 to 37,461 in 2016, before declining slightly in 2017. Many have speculated whether drivers distracted by smartphones have caused this increase. Before further restricting driving, we should examine the problem.

The recent increase in fatalities is unsettling because driving has become safer over time. Fifty years ago, over 50,000 Americans died annually on the highways; the worst year was 1972 with 54,589 deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Vehicle miles driven have increased dramatically as the death toll has fallen. Indeed, fatalities per mile driven have fallen by 80 percent since 1966. If we still had 1966’s fatality rate with today’s 3.2 trillion miles driven, we would have had 176,000 highway deaths in 2017.

Has driving truly become more deadly since 2014? The increase in fatalities might seem to answer this in the affirmative, but real world data never lies exactly on a smooth curve. Could the recent increases in fatalities just be random variation?

The two largest year-to-year percentage increases in highway fatalities were in 2015 and 2016, a total 14 percent increase. And yet multi-year fatality increases have occurred since 1966, including four consecutive years in the late 1970s and five consecutive years in the 1990s. The 1970’s fatalities increase was 15 percent. The recent increase in fatalities is not entirely unprecedented.

Thankfully, a very small percentage of accidents produce fatalities. If roads are more dangerous, we should also see increases in injuries and accidents. NHTSA injury totals go back only to 1988 and are much less accurate than fatalities data. Still, reported injuries increased 34 percent, or 800,000, between 2014 and 2016, including a 28 percent increase in 2016. The largest previous one-year increase in injuries was only 6.5 percent. Reliable nationwide totals on accidents are not available.

Not all states have seen fatality increases. In Alabama fatalities rose 26 percent between 2014 and 2016. Rhode Island had a 63 percent increase in fatalities, and eight other states saw increases of 30 percent or more. Yet fatalities declined in three states and increased less than 5 percent in four more. Are cell phones more distracting in some states than others?

Substantial differences in fatality rates exist across states. Between 2014 and 2017, South Carolina’s rate was more than two and a half times higher than Massachusetts’. Factors like rural vs. urban driving, highway type, and speed limits explain much of this variation, but making driving in all states as safe as in the safest states could save thousands of lives annually.

The NHTSA also reports fatalities by vehicle type, which have increased by 12 and 13 percent for cars and light trucks. Motorcyclists and bicyclists (15 percent each) and pedestrians (22 percent) saw larger increases, even though drivers of cars and trucks seem more likely to be distracted by cell phones. The fatality increases for cyclists and pedestrians suggest another cause, or may combine drivers’ distractions and these individuals’ vulnerability.

Cell phone use and texting have been around longer than we perhaps remember; Washington state banned texting and driving in 2007. According to NHTSA statistics, drivers’ cell phone use has fallen over the past decade, and fatalities fell 20 percent nationally between 2007 and 2014. New phones provide more ways to distract drivers, but why did cell phones start increasing fatalities only in 2015?

Many scholars from different disciplines study highway safety, including yours truly. To date, published research has not really addressed the recent jump in fatalities. World events drive academic research, so research should soon start offering concrete insights.

Highway fatalities continue to impose a heavy toll on the U.S. Even though the fatality rate has fallen 80 percent since 1966, the modest increase in fatalities since 2014 should concern citizens and experts. Fortunately, fatalities fell three percent during the first half of 2018. Perhaps the increase from 2014 to 2016 was only a pause in the long-term improvement in highway safety.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Doug Jones: ‘I am not going to give wall money just to give wall money’

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) asserted that reopening the government is more important to the people of Alabama than border security.

In what was called echoing the Democratic “party line,” Jones, when asked by host Jake Tapper why he would not support President Donald Trump’s top priority given that the president won Alabama by a huge margin, said that the government being partially closed is the biggest problem right now for his constituents.

“Well, the problem is that the government is shut down,” Jones responded. “You know, our state wants the government to open, to be open for business. I think that’s the most important thing for the people of Alabama right now. We have a lot of government workers in this state. We also have a lot of contractors who depend on that government work.”

528
Keep reading 528 WORDS

“A lot of people want border security for sure, but they also want the government services, and they want the government to operate. I do not believe that holding government workers and all those affected by government services hostage is the way to determine how best to secure our borders, which everyone wants,” he continued.

However, when asked by Tapper whether Democrats should compromise and approve some amount of money for increased border security, Jones refused to give a direct answer.

“It appears to be that the president wants to negotiate about reopening government, and Democrats want to talk about border security and trying to find common ground. And I think therein lies the problem. We do not believe that the government should be shut down and the people of this country held hostage just for a political purpose that the president has right now,” Jones opined.

Tapper then pressed Jones for a “yes or no” answer on whether he agreed with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stance that no money be given for Trump’s border wall package, yet Alabama’s junior senator again was unclear.

“I think that we have to talk about border security. We haven’t seen a plan to talk about border security,” Jones claimed.

“When I talk to people in Alabama, I hear that they want border security. It doesn’t matter what it is,” he added, before being interrupted by Tapper, who pushed back on the senator’s latest assertion.

“Well, it matters to the president, though,” Tapper said. “That’s the thing – we all agree on border security. Everyone agrees on border security. The question is: President Trump wants wall money, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say no wall money. I’m just trying to get an idea from you on whether or not you agree that wall money should be part of any compromise.”

Jones responded with a shake of the head, saying, “I, I’m not going to give wall money just to give wall money. What I would like to see is the plan about how that money is going to be spent, where it’s going to be spent. That’s what we have been lacking so far in this shutdown for the last three weeks. We’ve been talking about dollars and cents and not plans.”

Later in the interview, Jones complained about “political posturing” while claiming, “Democrats are open to anything that’s going to get the government open.”

On Thursday, Pelosi called the proposed wall “an immorality.”

She added, “We’re not doing a wall. Does anybody have any doubt about that? We are not doing a wall. So that’s that. It has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with: The wall is an immorality between countries. It’s an old way of thinking [and] it isn’t cost-effective.”

Jones is up for reelection in 2020. His comments to CNN came days after the news broke that a previously deported illegal immigrant and convicted drug trafficker had been arrested in Shelby County for the rape of a juvenile girl. Jones, a former prosecutor, has yet to comment on the charges against Amancio Betancourt Martinez.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

VIDEO: Shutdown positions harden, Alabama Congressman Brooks slams Pelosi and Schumer for border inaction, RSA calls for legalizing marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Will anyone cave on their shutdown position anytime soon?

— Did Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) go too far when he said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had blood on their hands??

— Where did RSA’s pro-pot and pro-gambling positions come from?

48
Keep reading 48 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by media consultant and former television anchor Mark Thornhill to discuss the state of the media in the next two years of the Trump presidency.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he asks about what happened to Governor Kay Ivey’s “Alabama Sentry Program”?

VIDEO: Shutdown positions harden, Alabama Congressman Brooks slams Pelosi and Schumer for border inaction, RSA calls for legalizing marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, January 6, 2019

Show less
7 hours ago

Student by day, pop star by night: Alabama’s Bailey Coats is real-life Hannah Montana

From the outside, Bailey Coats looks like your typical college student.

A senior in marketing at the University of Alabama, the 21-year-old is on full academic scholarship and planning to graduate in May.

428
Keep reading 428 WORDS

But while other students might be waiting tables or playing video games in their spare time, you’ll often find Coats behind the microphone – recording the music she’s been writing since an early age.

“It’s something my parents said has always been in my blood,” says Coats, who graduated from Mountain Brook High School. “At the age of 2, I had memorized the lyrics to Faith Hill’s song ‘Breathe.’”

It would be another 10 years or so, though, before Coats would begin to think of music as a career option. At age 13, she performed in a showcase for young performers, landed a development deal and produced her first EP, “American Girl.”

Since then, she has continued honing her craft and writing music, performing on stages throughout the Southeast and developing a following on YouTube. Videos for “American Girl” and the song “Deep Within” have more than 100,000 views each, and “Deep Within” recently reached the top 10 on KIX 95.9, a popular radio station in Nashville.

“’Deep Within’ was never intentionally labeled a country song, but it’s so humbling to be picked up by the country audience,” Coats says.

Her music is hard to pigeon-hole, as evidenced by the artists Coats mentions as her inspirations – Amy Winehouse, Michael Buble, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. The latter is on the list for more than her musical abilities. “I admire her incredible marketing skills as well as her relatability with her fans,” Coats says. “I’m a big fan of just basic Top 40 pop hits right now. I think it’s important to be aware of the music you’re trying to create.”

Coats is working with vocal coach Rob Stevenson, whose clients have included Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson and Rihanna. She and her team are continuing to build on the success she has already found.

“We’re anticipating more singles and an EP as well,” Coats says. “We’re going with the flow and looking for what the demand is in the market right now. I’ve been able to develop and write and grow on top of preparing new music that I’m preparing to release in the coming months.”

Until then, she’ll continue to balance the life of a student with that of a musician.

“It has definitely been a challenge to balance to completely different mindsets,” Coats says. “I’m surrounded by people trying to get their degree and A’s like I am, but I’m also thinking about how my songs are doing on Spotify and iTunes. It’s like ‘Hannah Montana’ in real life, just minus the secret-identity card. Everyone knows it’s me.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
10 hours ago

Historic Auburn restaurant delights customers with Gulf Coast cuisine

The trains no longer stop at the historic Auburn depot, but they continue to charge down the tracks outside the landmark, lending a charm of times gone by to the upscale restaurant that now occupies the beautifully restored space.

While The Depot is rooted in history, it is pushing the boundaries of Alabama’s culinary scene, bringing globally inspired cuisine to the heart of the South with ingredients sourced locally and from both U.S. coasts and the Gulf of Mexico.

754
Keep reading 754 WORDS

Executive chef and co-owner Scott Simpson is a California native, but has extensive experience working abroad and studying under some of the world’s finest chefs. That international background – he’s worked as a chef in South America, the Caribbean and southeast Asia – is evident in the menu.

“My idea was to bring Gulf coastal cuisine with a worldly flair to Auburn,” Simpson says, taking a break after a busy lunch service. “The idea is to either bring international or exotic products and put a Gulf coastal flavor to it, or take local Gulf catch and seafood and try out other items available locally, and present it with a more international, ethnic, cultural preparation.”

As an example, he notes on the menu a fish that he has flown in overnight from Hawaii, which he serves with a kimchi fried rice and Korean pear glaze. Even with exotic preparations, Alabama diners will find entrees that are familiar and non-intimidating: Carolina Mountain Rainbow Trout, Gulf Amberjack and Blackened Blue Crab Cakes, to name a few. And the rotating daily specials always feature at least six kinds of oysters, sourced from the Gulf and both coasts.

New life for old landmark

Simpson came to Auburn in 2014 to become executive chef and culinary educator at The Hotel at Auburn University and a culinary instructor in the school’s hospitality program. Matt and Jana Poirier, who own The Hound in Auburn, wanted to expand and create another concept restaurant; they reached out to Simpson for ideas and to gauge his interest.

Simpson felt the area lacked a high-quality seafood-focused restaurant. The Poiriers found the depot location, which had fallen into disrepair over the years (the last passenger train pulled into the depot on Jan. 7, 1970.) They worked with the city of Auburn to restore the landmark and make it suitable for a restaurant, while maintaining the integrity of the historic structure. The Depot restaurant opened in September 2015.

The result of the renovation is an inviting, spacious atmosphere – a classic look with industrial, 19th-century touches. Pieces of its past have been retained: The heartwood pine that was once the trail platform is repurposed into the chef’s table, bar and hostess stand. Original doors were restored. The black and white floor tiles harken to another era.

The Depot is one of several establishments that has helped boost the culinary scene in Auburn and Opelika. Simpson says professors and business people have been exposed to nice meals in other places, so the demand is there. The area pulls diners from Columbus, Georgia, and Montgomery, so there’s obviously a desire for more options and upscale dining.

Its clientele is not the younger college crowd that’s constantly on social media. “What gets the social media exposure is not really representative of what’s coming up in our community,” Simpson says.

Exceeding expectations

The Depot started out with dinner service, but soon branched into lunches – designed to be fast and affordable, but still well-prepared – as well as brunch on weekends.

“For lunch, I tried to grab iconic dishes from all over the world,” Simpson says. “With lobster, what’s the most famous worldwide lobster dish I could do? I went with a Maine lobster roll. I tried to pick some great fish tacos from Mexico, and do them as authentic as possible.”

The same attention is put into the dishes that originated a little closer to home. The Gourmet Gumbo, for example – with Cajun andouille, poblano rice, crawfish and Gulf shrimp – gets comments from diners who say it’s better than any gumbo they’ve had in New Orleans.

In addition to the regular menu, there are happy hour specials – like all-you-can-eat mussel night, or dollar oyster night – each one paired with cocktail specials. The seats are always full, Simpson says. The occasional wine dinners sell out with little promotion.

The seafood may be the star, but the meat and poultry entrees receive just as much praise. A diner told Simpson recently that The Depot’s New York strip was the best he’d ever had, and that he’d eaten at steakhouses all over the country.

“We want people to be blown away, to exceed their expectations,” Simpson says, “and make sure that eating here is a noteworthy, lingering memory.”

This article originally appeared in Alabama Living.

The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave. Auburn, AL 36830
334-521-5177 Online: allaboardauburn.com
(reservations recommended but not required, and can be made through the website)

Hours:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday;
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday;
Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less