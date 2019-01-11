Sign up for Our Newsletter

2 hours ago

Search for two missing boaters in third day on Mobile Bay

The search for two missing boaters is continuing on Mobile Bay.

The Coast Guard says 85-year-old Floyd Nelson and 40-year-old David Stadman have not been seen since they left to go fishing on Tuesday afternoon.Relatives reported the two missing Wednesday morning after they did not return in a 20-foot-long white fishing boat.

The capsized boat has been located, but there was no sign of the men.

The search has included a Coast Guard helicopter and boat, plus crews from Baldwin and Mobile counties.
3 hours ago

Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. announce two scholarship winners

Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. teamed up to award two Alabama students each a $5,000 scholarship.

“We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to support students who want to further their education in a trade,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “And, we’re even more pleased to provide additional scholarship opportunities for students.”

The two scholarship recipients are Brenton Godwin of Stapleton and Grey Terry of Tuscaloosa.

Godwin, who is currently a senior at Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette, AL., plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College.

“I plan on starting my college career at Coastal Alabama Community College, then transferring to Auburn University to obtain my Bachelor’s Degree in Poultry Science Production,” Godwin said. “While in college, I aspire to fish at Auburn on the collegiate level.”

Godwin has been an active member in school and community organizations, including the Baldwin County Fishing Team, which he has been a part of for three years. He is a member of the Key Club, French Club, Technology Student Association, Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society and the BCHS varsity baseball team.

Terry, who is currently a senior at Northridge High School, has been a student in the welding program at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy and also attends Shelton State Community College’s Dual Enrollment Welding class.

“My goal is to complete an Associate’s Degree at Shelton State and pursue a career in welding,” Terry said. “Since I began taking these courses, I have learned so much about the importance of skilled trades.”

“Congratulations to Brenton and Grey for this acknowledgment of their environmental stewardship and hard work in the classroom,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power executive vice president of External Affairs. “These scholarships continue to help students develop the high-demand skills needed for a career in the future workforce of Alabama, and we are proud to partner with BASS to make it happen.”

Scholarship winners are allowed to apply the award toward tuition, textbooks or living expenses.

Applications for the 2019-2020 school year will open early this year. For more details, visit Bassmaster.com.

According to the official press release, B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, the 500,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2 and Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

Alabama judge rules Maori Davenport can play while lawsuit against AHSAA is reviewed

Circuit Judge Sonny Reagan in Pike County has issued a temporary restraining order against the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), meaning USA Basketball and Charles Henderson High School star Maori Davenport will at least temporarily be able to play again.

The TRO was first reported by Alabama Daily News and came hours after the Davenport family filed a lawsuit against the AHSAA on Friday.

“We’re aware of the litigation and in discussions to formulate an appropriate response,” AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram told Alabama Media Group.

The association, which deemed the star player in Troy ineligible for her senior season, has been heavily criticized by national media and sports figures, as well as members of the Alabama State Legislature.

After the ruling, Davenport’s mother said, “Thank you, God.”

The star player is eligible to play in Friday night’s home game against Carroll. Davenport will continue to be eligible to play pending a hearing in Reagan’s courtroom. A hearing date has yet to be set.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Thirteen-year-old Bessemer City Middle School student caught with loaded gun

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been caught with a loaded gun at an Alabama school and taken into custody.

Police Chief Mike Roper says the student was arrested at Bessemer City Middle School on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

AL.com reports the investigation began when a school resource officer received information that the boy was in possession of the weapon.

Police and school officials found the loaded firearm in the student’s backpack.

Roper says the school was placed on lockdown while school officials carried out additional searches.

The student is initially being charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
6 hours ago

Polling shows Doug Jones’ approval plummeted in 2018

New polling released by Morning Consult on Thursday shows that Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) entered 2019 with a net approval rating 17 points lower than the first quarter of 2018.

Jones’ current numbers, which cover the final quarter of 2018, stand at 40 percent of Alabamians approving and 35 percent disapproving. 25 percent do not know him or have no opinion. The poll had a margin of error of only one percent, surveying registered voters.

The numbers reflect the first public polling conducted after Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Regarding the difference between the third and fourth quarters of 2018, Morning Consult explained that Jones “saw an 8-point drop in his net approval.”

“Since the first quarter of 2018, his net approval has dropped 17 points,” the research technology company added.

You can read more about the methodology here.

On the other hand, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) continues to enjoy a low disapproval rating and especially strong net approval rating. Of Alabama’s senior senator, 47 percent of Alabamians approve, only 27 percent disapprove and 25 percent have no opinion.

Jones is expected to face a tough re-election fight in 2020.

Stuart Rothenberg, a prominent national political analyst, wrote for Roll Call this week that Jones starts “as a heavy underdog for re-election.”

He added, “I don’t think Jones has much chance at all of holding on to his seat next year. Simply put, his special election win was a fluke, not likely to be repeated.”

That prediction came with an important caveat: “Obviously, Jones’ prospects would improve if the Republicans select another damaged Senate nominee.”

“Jones’s special election victory was entirely due to Moore’s nomination,” Rothenberg explained.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Mo Brooks battles CNN host over Trump border wall emergency authority: ‘How many dead people do you have to have, John, before it’s an emergency?’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) had a heated exchange with show co-host John Berman over whether or not President Donald Trump had the authority to build a border wall without money earmarked explicitly by Congress.

Brooks argued U.S. Code gave Trump the authority to begin wall construction and accused Berman of “misleading the public” on the issue.

Berman questioned the potential use of the categorization of “emergency,” to which Brooks offered statistics of U.S. casualties that could be a result of a U.S.-Mexican porous border.

“What’s the emergency?” Berman said.

“With the southern border, we have the loss of at least 15,000 Americans a year. You have 2,000 that are homicides by illegal aliens, according to federal government data. You’ve got another 15,000, 16,000 that die each year from heroin overdoses, 90 percent of which comes across our porous southern border. That’s not counting the 55,000 additional deaths that are caused by overdoses, a significant amount of which comes across the southern border,” Brooks stated. “So, how many dead people do you have to have, John, before you’ll consider it an emergency?”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

