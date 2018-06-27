Subscription Preferences:

Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man
Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa
Attorney for former Tide football player says don't rush to judge his client
7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn't want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more
A west Alabama county school board seeks to stop charter school opening
Trump is getting clobbered on the tariff public relations front in Alabama
Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor
Why conservatives need a (partially) viable Democratic Party in Alabama
Laura Ingalls Wilder stripped of honor; why not feminist hero Betty Friedan?
Tired of Facebook censoring what you read? Here's how to fix that
Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the issue of school safety with new DOJ grants
Alabama native, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the hero in the Trump 'travel ban' saga
Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year
Alabama pastor to the suicidal: 'Banish the thought of destruction. It's not the answer', 'Many' of us want to help
3 years after Obergefell same-sex marriage decision — Look to Europe for our future
Wow: Montgomery volunteers build a brand new playground in how long??
Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after police chase in Alabama
7 Things: Unpopular Democrat immigration policy — Alabama could get illegals processing facility — Trump can deport people without a hearing — and more
Alabama's Byrne questions wisdom of housing migrants in Baldwin County — Cites lack of utilities, heat, bugs, snakes and potential hurricanes as dangers
Historical sites to receive $750,000 in grants in Alabama
Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Tuscaloosa

Authorities say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at an Alabama barbershop.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 35-year-old Kevin Frankas Riley, also known as “ChiTown,” was arrested Monday in the shooting that happened in Tuscaloosa on Friday.It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Gary Hood says the victim told investigators that a man he knows as “ChiTown” began fighting him in a parking lot.

Hood says ChiTown began shooting at the victim outside before following him into the business that had between 10 and 15 customers inside at that time.

The victim said ChiTown continued to fire as he ran out of the store and across the street.

Hood says the victim has been treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Tennessee pair arrested in fatal shooting of Alabama man

Two Tennesseans are awaiting extradition to Alabama for the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month.

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said Tuesday that 18-year-old Hannah Burrows and 31-year-old Jessie Parker have been arrested in the death of 23-year-old Christopher “Devan” Cobb.

Al.com quotes Tyler as saying they’re being held on murder charges.

Police found Cobb dead with multiple gunshot wounds Friday after he was reported missing.

Florence Police Capt. Brad Holmes says detectives learned Monday that Burrows and Parker may have been involved and traveled to Memphis, where the pair was arrested.

Holmes says the relationship between Cobb and the two Tennesseans is unclear. Police still are searching for Cobb’s car, which was also reported missing.

Al.com doesn’t say if Burrows and Parker have lawyers.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Attorney for former Tide football player says don’t rush to judge his client

The attorney for a former Tampa Bay and University of Alabama defensive end arrested in Florida on drug charges says the public should withhold judgment until a proper investigation is complete.

Andrew Mallory, representing 50-year-old Keith McCants, said in a statement Tuesday that innocent people are too often tried and convicted in the court of public opinion based on limited or inaccurate information.

Pinellas County Jail records show McCants was arrested early Monday near St. Petersburg.

He’s charged with a felony count of possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

McCants made the All-America Team at Alabama and was selected fourth overall by the Buccaneers in the 1990 NFL Draft.

His career ended in 1995. He also played for the Oilers and Cardinals.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Trump wins on travel ban — Alabama Governor Ivey warns tariffs could cost 4,000 jobs — Rep. Byrne doesn’t want refugee center in Baldwin County — and more

1. President Donald Trump wins legal battle over his travel ban, a year plus of pouting and speculation loses

— There really is no way to spin the latest Supreme Court ruling as anything but an unmitigated total victory for Trump, the 5-to-4 ruling was based on the letter of the law not tweets or hysterical protests.

— The real hero in all of this is Alabama native, Senator Mitch McConnell, who stalled Obama’s pick of Merrick Garland, created the Supreme Court campaign issue, and saw Neil Gorsuch confirmed.

2. Gov. Kay Ivey continues to sound the alarm on tariffs, says it could cost 4,000 jobs

— The governor has spoken “directly” to Vice President Mike Pence, according to Al.com, adding she sent letters to Congress: “I’ve sent several letters not only to the president but also to our Congressional delegation, so they know about our concerns,” she said.

— Another letter went to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Al.com reports, citing the 4,000 jobs the tariffs could cost Alabama, calling it a “threat to Alabama’s economy,” adding  she strongly was against “any efforts that may harm those companies that employ thousands of Alabamians and contribute billions to our economy.”

3. Congressman Bradley Byrne believes holding immigrants on Orange Beach is “inhumane

— As the border issues continue to dominate the news, catch-and-release has been re-authorized until suitable housing is found for families and illegal aliens. Baldwin County has been identified as a possible place to house them.

— Rep. Byrne noted the current lack of appropriate accommodations at the site, “No utilities — which means no water, no electricity. So obviously there’s nothing out there, so they’ll just have to put them in tents. It’s very hot, very humid. You know, bugs, snakes and hurricanes potentially.”

4. The left ramps-up their harassment campaign, Internet Tough Guys pile-on, Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets Secret Service protection

— After a weekend of insane reactions to Trump administration officials, now Senator Mitch McConnell and his wife, Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Choi, were harassed on the street after leaving a Georgetown event.

— Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will now receive temporary Secret Service protection at her home after she was chased from a restaurant. Other Administration officials were harassed at home, and liberals cheer them on.

5. The gay-marriage ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, is now 3 years old; 8 Alabama counties still won’t issue marriage licenses

— In the three years since the issue of gay marriage became settled with a Supreme Court ruling, the public opinion hasn’t shifted that much, it was 55 in favor of same-sex marriage in 2015 and it is now 62 percent.

— After the ruling, Alabama changed its law to give counties the option of issuing any marriage licenses and 8 counties sill choose not to. They are Autauga, Clarke, Cleburne, Covington, Elmore, Geneva, Pike and Washington.

6. The Business Council of Alabama moves to replace Bill Canary after months of consternation and membership losses

— In a move that most political observers saw coming a mile away, the BCA finally agrees to a quicker transition plan that replaces Bill Canary by end-of-year rather than at end-of-contract in 2020 in a move they hope will stop the bleeding from their organization.

— A list of heavy-hitters have left the most-powerful organization in the state. Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Protective Life Corporation, Progress Rail and Parker Towing have all left the BCA during the last week.

7. Americans know nothing about their political enemies according to a new poll

— Democrats believe that large numbers of Republicans are old, rich, evangelical southerners — they are wrong.

— Republicans believe that large numbers of Democrats are black, gay, heathens who belong to unions — they are wrong.

A west Alabama county school board seeks to stop charter school opening

The case of an Alabama county board of education that’s trying to stop the opening of a charter school this fall will be heard in court this week.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Sumter County Board of Education is seeking an injunction against a charter school set to open in Livingston this year.

The case is set to go before a judge Friday.

Court documents say the board argues using the former Livingston High School as a charter school violates the terms of a 2011 sales agreement with the University of West Alabama.

The university bought the school in 2011 for $4 million.

The lawsuit says the university agreed to prevent the use of the building by a school outside of the board’s supervision.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Trump is getting clobbered on the tariff public relations front in Alabama

For some reason this election season, Republicans think the golden ticket to face an underdog Democrat in November’s general elections is to argue to primary voters that you are President Donald Trump’s biggest ally.

From top to bottom, GOP candidates have run commercials touting the Trump bona fides, some with success and others not so much.

It is probably true that Trump remains very popular in Alabama, much higher than in the rest of the country. Off to the side, however, there is grumbling over the president’s trade policy among some principle players in Alabama politics.

At the very top is Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey argued in a letter sent to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross earlier this month that was first reported by Al.com’s William Thornton the state could lose “approximately 4,000 jobs as a result of automotive tariffs.”

That caps off other gestures from Ivey, including remarks she made at a public appearance in Etowah County on Tuesday claiming to have directly communicated her tariff concerns to Vice President Mike Pence, and a statement she issued last week warning of the consequence of the trade policy.

Elsewhere around the state beyond the automotive industry, other alarm bells are sounding over Trump’s trade policy.

Alabama farmers have expressed some concern over the effects they could have on the soybean and peanut prices.

Last week, several local Alabama newspaper heads took to Washington, D.C. and had meetings with members of the state’s congressional delegation to protest tariffs on Canadian newsprint, which has sent ripples through the entire market and forced newsprint prices to increase.

Just as the saying goes that warns against quarreling with “men who buy ink by the barrel,” it is not advisable to quarrel with those that buy newsprint by the roll.

If Trump is indeed popular, why isn’t anyone in Alabama defending his trade policy?

Perhaps Alabama Republican affinity for the president has less to do with policy and more to do with his style.

However, there could be an appealing case to be made for taking an aggressive tack with regards to trade.

Some places in Alabama have been brought to their knees by the coming of globalization in the name of free trade. Former textile mill towns like Monroeville and Alexander City were brutalized by the trend and never recovered.

With the current economic conditions, it’s difficult for these places to reestablish their industrial base. For that reason, Trump’s policies have a broad appeal. It may not be the cure-all, but there is something emotionally appealing to beleaguered Rust Belt-type places for the Trump administration to take on foreign powers that manipulate their currency or artificially depress their wages to gain an unfair advantage.

If China, Mexico, Canada, the European Union or any other nation is levying tariffs on U.S. imports, there’s an impulse to return the favor, and the election of Trump in 2016 was a show some Americans were willing to act on that impulse.

As this has unfolded since inauguration, overall the American economy is doing well. It doesn’t seem to be any one particular thing the Trump administration has done that people can point to and credit. Even before he signed the tax legislation last year, the U.S. economy was trending upward.

For now, it would behoove the Trump administration to defend the policy. Whether one agrees or disagrees with tariffs, there is a case to be made for them.

However, no one is making it.

Rather than showing how this is going to revive the auto industry in Michigan, we’re told how it threatens Alabama and Tennessee. Instead of showing tariffs are going to bring a newsprint paper mill back online, we’re seeing the price of the local newspaper increasing. Soon, you may need a roll of quarters to buy the latest issue from an old-school newspaper machine.

Will this impact the president’s overall popularity in Alabama? Could it give Democrats ammunition to use against their Republican general election opponents that want voters to know about their sycophancies for the president?

Make no mistake about it — there is a perception Trump’s trade policy is terrible for the state – at least that is its portrayal by Alabama’s media.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be anyone offering an opposing view on this issue on Trump’s behalf. Maybe someone should.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

