Malzahn says he’s turning offense, play calling over to Chad Morris

MOBILE — Speaking at the first on-field practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during Senior Bowl Week on Tuesday, Auburn University head football coach Gus Malzahn confirmed that new offensive coordinator Chad Morris will indeed have full reign over the Bo Nix-led Tigers offense this coming season.

Morris was hired in December as Auburn’s offensive coordinator after being fired as the head coach of Arkansas in his second season with the Razorbacks.

However, when Malzahn made the hire, there was still doubt as to what extent he would truly let Morris spearhead the offense.

As The Montgomery Advertiser’s Josh Vitale noted, Malzahn at the 2019 SEC Media Days in Hoover said he “made a mistake” when he turned over control of his offense to Rhett Lashlee and, later, Chip Lindsey.

In Mobile on Tuesday, though, Malzahn made things crystal clear. The highly successful head coach confirmed that Morris will be making the play calls for the Tigers in 2020.

“Chad Morris, in my opinion, is one of the best offensive minds in all of college football,” Malzahn said. “And we’re going to turn him loose. I’m very excited that he’s a part [of the coaching staff]. I trust him 110%. He’s going to take our offense, and he’s going to run with it. And I’m very excited about that. It’s something that me and him have been talking about for a long time.”

Malzahn noted that the two had been high school coaches at different schools in Texas together. Their relationship goes back to 2003.

“[W]e finally get a chance to coach with each other,” he added. “And I’m excited that he’s going to be in charge of our offense. Really looking forward to next year.”

When asked if Morris will have “full control,” Malzahn answered, “Yeah. He’s going to do it. You don’t hire a guy like Chad Morris unless you’re going to do that.”

Watch:

Outgoing Auburn players Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho are in Mobile for the South Team during Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Wanogho will not play due to an injury.

Departing Auburn defensive star Derrick Brown was also on hand for Tuesday’s Senior Bowl Week practice, however he is not on a roster for the week and was merely spectating. Brown was pictured with Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Information about the game and tickets can be viewed here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives about his staunch pro-life views.

Wednesday marks the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling.

Aderholt’s remarks can be seen in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“I stand here today as pro-life, pro-family and pro-child,” he began.

“No matter what your faith is, everyone understands that life is very precious and that life is a gift,” Aderholt continued. “I believe that as members of Congress and really as all citizens, we’re called to protect the vulnerable — and this is one of my core beliefs.”

“Being pro-life means not just pro-birth but being interested in the welfare of the child during his or her entire formative years,” the dean of Alabama’s House delegation advised. “That’s why I’m not only a longtime member of the pro-life caucus but also the co-chair of the congressional coalition on adoption.”

He showed appreciation for the Trump administration’s work on pro-life issues.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank this administration for the work they have done to defend the unborn, including changing the rules for Title X and expanding the Mexico City Policy. I look forward to continuing to work with the administration on these issues as we come to the time of January [22], where we remember the ruling of Roe versus Wade,” Aderholt remarked.

“I look forward to the day when there are no more abortions because there’s no more unwanted children,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Alabamians are lazy

  • The Centers for Disease Control has released a list of physical activity levels by state for adults, and Alabama ranked fourth out of states with the highest inactivity level.
  • According to the report, 31% of adults in Alabama were reported as not being physically active. Mississippi ranked first with 33%, Arkansas second with 32.5%, Kentucky in third with 32.2% and Louisiana in fifth with 30.9%.

6. Biden slipping but still the favorite

  • Apparently, the idea that U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a giant sexist monster didn’t successfully derail his candidacy. In fact, a new poll has him leading the Democratic field with former Vice President Joe Biden with 24% closely behind U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) lagging with 14%.
  • Biden finds himself in a precarious situation. He has dropped 10 points in this poll since October while Sanders has surged up 11.

5. Daycares could be taking on a new responsibility

  • State Representative Randy Wood (R-Anniston) has prepared a bill to file with the legislature called the Cash Edwin Jordan Act. The bill would require that daycares contact the parents or guardians if a child doesn’t arrive by 9:30 am.
  • The act is named for an 11-month-old that was accidentally left in the car back in September and passed away. Last year, there were 53 kids who died due to being left in a hot car last year across the United States, most of them being three-years-old or younger.

4. Sentencing reform is going nowhere in Alabama

  • In Montgomery, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent time discussing President Donald Trump’s criminal justice reform bill. Sessions expressed his concern over the reduced sentences, saying he thinks some of them “went too far.”
  • Sessions went on to say the reductions made him “uneasy,” but he did go on to explain that he supported several parts of the bill, including educating and helping them successfully prepare for being released.

3. Indicted judge still getting paid — a state representative wants to change that

  • Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson has been indicted on felony charges, but he’s still on the state payroll and collecting his paycheck. Now, State Representative Andy Whitt (R-Harvest) is calling for Patterson’s resignation.
  • Whitt has said that Patterson shouldn’t continue to get paid if he isn’t a working judge, also mentioning how the other three judges in the county are overworked as they pick up Patterson’s work since he was suspended last year, but every month Patterson is getting paid $10,808.84.

2. Super-PAC is throwing punches at Doug Jones

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has shown no interest in opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and now the super-PAC America First Policies has put out an ad against Jones, deeming impeachment as a “radical left” project.
  • In the ad, Jones is shown to be in agreement with people like U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). The ad features a clip of Jones saying, “This is not a witch hunt, this is not a hoax.” Publicly, though, Jones has told CNN that he will be reelected no matter how he votes, but in the public, he hasn’t stated how he plans to vote on impeachment.

1. White House lawyers are playing offense, Democrats want witnesses

  • With the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump opening in the U.S. Senate, lawyers for Trump came out and said that the House Democrats have “no case.” White House counsel Pat Cipollone said some of the Democratic senators “should be in Iowa,” referencing U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MD).
  • Cipollone added, “Instead, we’re here and they’re not ready to go.” When U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) took the floor, he called for a “fair trial” that he thinks most people don’t expect, as he believes people think Trump will be acquitted because of partisan politics, as if he is not partisan.

Six-for-six. No, it is not the new deal at Wendy’s fast-food restaurants. That was Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 100% record of voting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday, the first day of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.

Jones has emphasized that he does not view impeachment through a partisan lens, however, all six of his votes fell along strict party lines to start off the impeachment trial.

The votes were on tabling Democrat amendments to the trial rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). All 53 Republicans all six times voted to table the amendments, while all 47 Democrats voted against tabling the amendments.

This comes after an ad was released earlier in the day accusing Jones of “siding with them” on impeachment, meaning siding with “the radical left.” A Jones spokesperson on Tuesday night blasted the ad as containing “blatant lies.”

RELATED: Jones vows to not be swayed by political forces on right or left on impeachment — ‘It is not worth their time’

Jones recently claimed in a CNN interview that he will be reelected in November even if he votes to remove Trump from office.

Additionally, Alabama’s junior senator recently said he is “not trying to please Chuck Schumer” nor is he “trying to necessarily please anyone” during the impeachment trial.

The “anyone” part of that statement may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process, when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.

Editor’s note: As of this writing, Jones shortly after 12:00 a.m. ET Wednesday voted with the Democrats on another impeachment trial rules amendment, making his record seven-for-seven.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

MOBILE — Speaking to Yellowhammer News during the Senior Bowl Week Media Day on Tuesday, outgoing University of Alabama Crimson Tide defender Terrell Lewis discussed how important his faith is to him and why he loves to give his testimony.

Lewis has faced a college career plagued by injuries, but he tormented opposing offenses when healthy.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy on Monday told reporters that Lewis is a “top 15” talent in the 2020 NFL Draft, however Nagy stressed that health concerns from NFL clubs will remain Lewis’ biggest question mark.

Yellowhammer News asked Lewis about his faith and how it has helped him overcome hurdles.

“[I]t’s prepared me for everything I’ve gone through [in life], even in college, the adversity that I’ve gone through,” Lewis said. “Just knowing that it has to be a higher power working and living through me to be able to withstand everything that I’ve been through.”

“So, I definitely try to just basically give praise through my actions and stuff like that — and the way that I go about life and making decisions to honor God in any way, shape or form,” he continued.

Lewis then said that he tries to publicly profess his faith and testify “because some people kind of take it for granted and don’t realize what all God is doing for them.”

Yellowhammer News then asked Lewis if the University of Alabama football program under head coach Nick Saban is supportive of players who want to proclaim and openly live out their faith. Lewis spoke highly of the program in that regard.

“Yeah, they do a good job of having a great chaplain,” he responded. “They definitely give you the opportunity to be able to honor your higher power, honor God, stuff like that. So, they definitely keep it involved in the program. And you still have time to give your praise to the Lord.”

Read more of Yellowhammer’s coverage of Senior Bowl Week Media Day here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

An Alabama activist is jailed on assault and other charges.

Records show 54-year-old Kenneth Glasgow was being held without bond at the Houston County Jail on Tuesday.

He was arrested Saturday on charges including drug possession, assault and evidence tampering.

Police tell news outlets that Glasgow struggled with an officer who tried to arrest him after finding crack inside his pocket.

Glasgow has worked for years to register prisoners to vote inside Alabama jails and prisons.

He was charged with capital murder in 2018 after a fatal shooting but was out on bond.

He’s the half-brother of nationally known activist Al Sharpton.

 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

RELATED: Al Sharpton’s half-brother, already facing Alabama capital murder charges, arrested again

