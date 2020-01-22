Bama’s Terrell Lewis: I try ‘to honor God in any way, shape or form’

MOBILE — Speaking to Yellowhammer News during the Senior Bowl Week Media Day on Tuesday, outgoing University of Alabama Crimson Tide defender Terrell Lewis discussed how important his faith is to him and why he loves to give his testimony.

Lewis has faced a college career plagued by injuries, but he tormented opposing offenses when healthy.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy on Monday told reporters that Lewis is a “top 15” talent in the 2020 NFL Draft, however Nagy stressed that health concerns from NFL clubs will remain Lewis’ biggest question mark.

Yellowhammer News asked Lewis about his faith and how it has helped him overcome hurdles.

“[I]t’s prepared me for everything I’ve gone through [in life], even in college, the adversity that I’ve gone through,” Lewis said. “Just knowing that it has to be a higher power working and living through me to be able to withstand everything that I’ve been through.”

“So, I definitely try to just basically give praise through my actions and stuff like that — and the way that I go about life and making decisions to honor God in any way, shape or form,” he continued.

Lewis then said that he tries to publicly profess his faith and testify “because some people kind of take it for granted and don’t realize what all God is doing for them.”

Here’s @_Real24_ of @AlabamaFTBL on what his faith means to him, how it’s gotten him through the hard times and how he tries to honor God with his words and actions:#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/540XUDZ52M — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) January 21, 2020

Yellowhammer News then asked Lewis if the University of Alabama football program under head coach Nick Saban is supportive of players who want to proclaim and openly live out their faith. Lewis spoke highly of the program in that regard.

“Yeah, they do a good job of having a great chaplain,” he responded. “They definitely give you the opportunity to be able to honor your higher power, honor God, stuff like that. So, they definitely keep it involved in the program. And you still have time to give your praise to the Lord.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn