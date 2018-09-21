Make-A-Wish surprises Pell City teen battling Leukemia

Magic was in the air as Mileena Painter attended her school’s football game Tuesday night in Pell City.

Per a report by WBRC, Mileena, who has been fighting Leukemia since August 2017, was left in awe after a balloon release revealed Make-A-Wish had granted her wish of a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios.

Overwhelmed with emotion as the announcement echoed throughout the stadium, Mileena burst into tears alongside many of her teammates.

“Thank you so much,” Mileena Painter said, via WBRC. “I know I’m gonna survive but this has given me so much hope.”

Mileena will be making the special trip with her family and many of her best friends.

Rachel, Mileena’s mother, shared her excitement after her daughter had found out about the trip.

“I’m just thankful we were able to do it here. where all of her friends are, with her squad mates and the other cheerleaders, who she loves and in front of all of her friends and family,” Rachel told WBRC. “This is … this is family.”

Mileena is scheduled to complete her treatments next December.

Watch WBRC’s report here.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller