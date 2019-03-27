Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

Madison County Commission chairman wants an end to the Alabama law that subsidizes newspapers

Tuesday, State Rep. Andrew Sorrell (R-Muscle Shoals) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” to update the public on the status of the bill he is drafting in response to issues raised on the program concerning the state subsidizing local newspapers to the tune of a couple of million dollars a year.

Sorrell noted that there is a bill being drafted by the Legislative Services Agency in Montgomery, which is responsible for crafting legislators bills so they are both legal and effective.

When asked about the bill, Sorrell mentioned the cost of the current legal notice law to local municipalities, its impact on local business and the overall impact of good government not being served by a law that creates cost across all facets of government with little actual benefit. The problem is so complex that Sorrell is still attempting to get a grasp on the significant cost to state government by the current law that requires the publication of legal notices in newspapers, which brings in significant business to those entities and creates a significant cost to taxpayers.

On Wednesday, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong discussed the burden of legal notices created by the law Sorrell is trying to change, saying on “The Dale Jackson Show” that it would be welcome by Madison County’s government. Strong called the legal advertisement “a waste,” adding it doesn’t “benefit the taxpayers of our county one bit.”

For clarity:

  • The state of Alabama spends up to $800,000 each year.
  • The city of Huntsville spends up to $115,000 each year.
  • Madison County spends up to $153,000 each year.

Not looking to complain about an issue without a solution, Strong believes there are better ways to reach people.

“It’s just not a way to hit the masses,” he stated. “You can do it online, [there are] a lot more economical ways to do it.”

Sorrell mentioned that he would prefer a state-run website, maybe through the Secretary of State’s Office that could host the public notices at a greatly reduced cost. He shared he is going to work with current Secretary of State John Merrill on developing the best way to handle the issue.

The dollars at stake here for newspapers is significant. The Alabama Press Association has worked to kill previous attempts at bills like Sorrell’s, and legislators have said they are lobbying pretty hard against Sorrell’s idea before he even has a bill officially filed.

Sorrell:

Strong (18:10 mark:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Hubbard asks Alabama Supreme Court to toss ethics conviction

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is asking the state Supreme Court to toss out his 2016 conviction on ethics charges.

In a brief filed this week, Hubbard’s attorneys argued he did not commit a violation and that prosecutors stretched the intent of the ethics law when they brought charges against him.

A jury convicted Hubbard of multiple ethics violations, including that he improperly asked company executives for work and investments in his businesses.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 counts. The Alabama Supreme Court this month agreed to hear Hubbard’s appeal.

The state attorney general has said he is confident the conviction will be upheld.

Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

4 hours ago

Doug Jones follows Schumer in coming out for ‘Democrat Politician Protection Act’

Shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday held a press conference in support of companion legislation to H.R. 1, which has been criticized as the “Democrat Politician Protection Act,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) followed suit.

Officially dubbed the “For The People Act,” the legislation is being spearheaded by a group of Democrats that includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and presidential candidates in the Senate and is driven by the narrative recently peddled by Jones that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.”

Despite Jones’ claims on “voter suppression” being rebutted with facts by Secretary of State John Merrill, Jones tweeted Wednesday, “It’s time to put our democracy back where it belongs: in the hands of the American people. The #ForThePeople Act will help expand access to the ballot box & restore ethics and integrity to our political system.”

This came just minutes after Schumer, in a Capitol Hill press conference, claimed that the right to vote is “at risk.”

“People of malign influence have figured out ways around the fundamental core principle of this democracy,” Schumer said. “Our soldiers died for this since the Revolution of 1776. People have marched for this and gotten beaten up and brutalized and killed. And now insidiously, these evil forces… are gaining ground.”

Seventy-two House Democrats last year voted against a resolution opposing illegal aliens voting in American elections, while Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted “present” along with 68 of her cohorts.

The resolution recognized “that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens.”

Yet on Wednesday, Schumer asserted, “What we are doing is so American – it’s restoring that democracy.”

“I just find it stomach curdling what people will do to deprive minorities of voting,” he added. “And they explicitly say it.”

The “For The People Act” also purports to reform campaign finance laws in a way that would benefit “the average American.”

Jones’ support comes in the wake of recent revelations that he raised more money from overseas than Alabama last quarter and that he has been running digital ads soliciting contributions from every state besides his own. It also comes the day after Jones came under renewed criticism that he defers to Schumer in how he votes.

An analysis Wednesday by Yellowhammer News of Jones’ total contributions since 2017 showed that he has only raised 23 percent of his campaign funds from inside the state of Alabama. A combined 45 percent of his total contributions came from California, New York and Washington, D.C. Jones has raised more from foreign countries than he has from 30 individual states.

Additionally, Jones has a registered joint fundraising committee attached to his name, entitled “Victory 2017.” This committee has raised 51 percent of its total funds from New York alone.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Eight Alabama companies honored with Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, which recognize companies that fuel Alabama’s robust export business and sell their innovative designs and products in markets worldwide.

This year’s honorees include key players in the transportation industry, which has sparked new jobs and investments in communities across the Yellowhammer State.

“Our winners this year range in size from the small business to the large corporation, and also hail from different parts of Alabama. They each represent the type of company that makes us strong as a state,” Ivey said in a statement. “We also see a concentration of firms in the aerospace and automotive industries, which underscores the importance of these industries to our economy.”

Award winners as follows:

Aerostar: The Mobile-based company provides component maintenance on civilian aircraft, with a customer base that covers Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Established in 2011 with two employees and a 6,000-square-foot facility, Aerostar has grown to 35 employees and more than 25,000 square feet, with space to grow its workforce to 60. The company is targeting Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific Rim to capitalize on projected air traffic growth in those regions.

GKN Aerospace–Alabama: The Tallassee facility is part of GKN Aerospace, a global first-tier supplier of airframe and engine structures, components, assemblies and engineering services to aircraft prime contractors. More than 800 employees produce composite aerostructures for major aerospace industry partners, including Bell Helicopter Textron, Sikorsky, HondaJet, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE Aviation.

Help Lightning: The Birmingham company delivers patented, mobile augmented reality and virtual interactive presence technologies. Through Help Lightning’s services, experts in the technical, health care, manufacturing and service fields can show a resolution, not just describe it. The company is reimagining how businesses, customers and employees give and receive help.

Polyvance: Rainsville’s Polyvance repairs damaged plastic automotive bumpers and also provides a range of related products. In 2006, the company was the first in the industry to commercialize nitrogen plastic welding for the repair of thermoplastic parts, and the technology is now a recognized standard for the sector. Export sales have long been a priority for Polyvance, accounting for about 10 percent of total sales, with expansions under way in both Latin America and Asia.

Port of Huntsville: Known officially as the Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority, the Port of Huntsville incorporates Huntsville International Airport (HSV), International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park. It is an inland port facility and has the only scheduled international cargo flights in the state, with roundtrip cargo flights to Europe and Mexico, inbound flights from China and outbound flights to Brazil. HSV ranks 18th among continental U.S. airports in international air cargo volume. The International Intermodal Center ships and receives ocean containers, by rail, to and from both East and West Coast seaports.

RMCI Inc.: RMCI of Huntsville designed and created a system that is installed on aircraft to detect emerging faults and prevent mechanical failure. This health and usage monitoring system has the ability to track the mechanical health of the aircraft, and the company has experience analyzing data from more than 3,000 helicopters. RMCI aggressively pursues global markets with travel to Colombia, New Zealand, Morocco, Spain, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

Trinity Highway Products: This company has been leading the way for innovation in crash cushion impact protection for highway and work zone safety since 1969. It first began operations in California in 1969, but the manufacturing plant was relocated to Pell City in 1985. The Alabama plant manufactures and ships proprietary products to all 50 states and 70 countries. Trinity’s international business is directed by sales offices in the U.S., Colombia, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom. With a network of distributors spanning over 70 countries, Trinity’s footprint reaches markets in every corner of the world.

Zorn Molds Inc.: This Trafford company designs and manufactures several types of high-quality CNC machined molds and parts, including fishing lure molds, soft plastic molds, blister pack molds, investment casting molds, Styrofoam molds and general CNC machined parts. The business, which started more than 25 years ago serving the fishing lure industry, has diversified to grow into other sectors.

‘These companies are on the cutting edge’

The award presentations Wednesday came after the Alabama Department of Commerce earlier this month announced that the value of Alabama exports topped $21 billion last year, with shipments reaching 191 countries. The total, which came during a year marked by global trade tensions, is just 2 percent shy of the record $21.8 billion in exports set in 2017.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners,” Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said in a release. “Their success comes as a result of the hard work and ingenuity of our businesspeople, as well as the commitment and cooperation that exist among our federal, state and local entities that work together to help Alabama companies increase their exports.

“These companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, both in the U.S. and globally,” he added.

Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, explained that the companies and organizations receiving the 2019 Trade Excellence Awards have shown a remarkable commitment to be the best in their field on a global scale.

“The eight companies range from large to small, but the common theme is the growth they have shown by selling abroad, the tenacity to stay innovative and the agility to incorporate whatever changes are necessary to deliver a first-class product to the buyer,” she stated.

“We are especially pleased to recognize the Port of Huntsville this year,” Lockhart continued. “Without this first-class multi-modal transportation operation, many of Alabama’s products would not be shipped from our state. This facility is certainly a critical part of our state’s international infrastructure.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Byrne calls for stronger border security, immigration laws in wake of Mobile woman’s death

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday as he seeks justice for the hit-and-run victim of an illegal immigrant.

Sonya Jones of Mobile was killed in a hit-and-run car accident last week by Domingo Francisco Marcos, a 16-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

Describing the event, Byrne said, “She’s minding her own business, driving her car, this 17-year-old illegal immigrant runs into her and kills her. He tries to leave the scene of the accident. He’s so injured, he can’t. They apprehend him.”

He added, “Now we find out he came into this country illegally, obviously, then claimed asylum, and like so many people he tried to gain the system. When he had a court date for his asylum claim, he didn’t show up. And now this happens.”

Byrne then reaffirmed his support for President Trump’s agenda of repairing America’s broken immigration system.

“This is why the president is so insistent that we build the wall and that we change our law so that these sorts of incidents don’t happen to innocent American citizens,” he stated.

Byrne also made the case that illegal immigration is impacting every state, not just those near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Look what happened in Mobile, Alabama, well away from the Mexican border. By the way, we’ve had two rapes by illegal immigrants in the northern part of Alabama,” Byrne said. “It doesn’t matter where you live in America, these people can come into our country and harm us.”

He added, “He came across as a minor, we’ve heard a lot about minors. Well, minors can cause harm, minors can cause death. We need to have a system that protects everybody in America and that means building a wall, changing our laws so that people like him can’t gain the system and harm people like you and me.”

Byrne concluded the interview by discussing the harsh impact of illegal immigration and the role elected politicians play in the process.

“If these incidents don’t tell us anything, it should tell us we have a solemn responsibility to protect our citizens and we failed this family and the friends of this dear woman, who obviously did not deserve this,” he advised. “We need to do something about this and do it now.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 hours ago

State Rep. Dimitri Polizos passes away

State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) passed away Wednesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack Tuesday afternoon.

Polizos, 68, was first elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and again in November. Polizos served on the Montgomery County Commission from 2004 until his election to the House.

Born and raised in Montgomery, Polizos graduated from Troy State University, as it was known then, with a degree in business. He was the gregarious owner of Mr. Gus’ Ristorante, specializing in Greek and Italian food, as well as “home cooking.”

Elected officials across the state mourned Polizo’s death on Wednesday, honoring a friend, colleague, champion of conservatism and small business and a family man with “a true servant’s heart.”

“Representative Polizos was a man of honor and distinction. He was first and foremost a proud family man and member of his community,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “He was a successful small business owner who believed in hard work and treating people the right way. Each day when he went to work in the State House he took that viewpoint with him and served the people of his district with their best interests in mind. His presence will be missed.”

Polizos is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren. Funeral services have not been announced at this time.

The governor said, “My prayers for peace and comfort are with his wife Dorothy and their family during this difficult time.”

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) released a statement, saying, “Rep. Polizos leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service that others would do well to emulate.”

McCutcheon’s statement as follows:

Dimitri Polizos was a man with a true servant’s heart, which was on full display whenever he was filling the needs of his constituents in House District 74, the residents of the Montgomery County Commission district he once represented, or the customers in the many landmark restaurants he owned and operated.

Quick with a smile and an encouraging word to all he met, Rep. Polizos was a unifying and positive force in the Alabama House, and his presence and big personality will be deeply missed.

Memories of Rep. Polizos bring to mind the words in Matthew 23:11 – 12, which read, ‘The greatest among you shall be your servant. Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.’

Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family and his scores of friends who can all rest assured in the knowledge that Rep. Polizos leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service that others would do well to emulate.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) released a statement, saying, “Rep. Polizos was universally respected, liked, and appreciated by members on both sides of the political aisle, which offers true testament to his innate kindness and easygoing nature.”

Ledbetter’s statement as follows:

The members of the House Republican Caucus are profoundly saddened by the loss of our friend, our colleague, and our fellow lawmaker, State Rep. Dimitri Polizos.

Throughout his legislative service, Rep. Polizos demonstrated his commitment to the conservative principles and ideals that remain at the core of our Alabama Republican Party, and he worked each day to ensure that the needs of his legislative district were met.

A tireless worker for both his constituents and his customers, Rep. Polizos would often spend all day representing his district in the Alabama State House and devote all night to serving the patrons of his famous Mr. G’s restaurant.

In the sometimes partisan and rancorous atmosphere of the Alabama State House, Rep. Polizos was universally respected, liked, and appreciated by members on both sides of the political aisle, which offers true testament to his innate kindness and easygoing nature.

House District 74 is better for having had Dimitri Polizos as its state representative, and all of us who served with him are better for having had the privilege of calling him our friend.

The thoughts and prayers of all of the members of the House Republican Caucus remain with his family at this time of great loss.

Secretary of State John Merrill said in a Facebook post, “This morning, Cindy and I were so very sad to learn of the passing of our dear friend Dimitri Polizos! I first met Dimitri in 2013 after his election to the Alabama legislature! As a member of the House of Representatives, I had the privilege to sit by him during his first term in office! We frequently visited Mr. G’s Ristorante and he was always there and always joined us during our meal! We will miss him, his smile, and his words of encouragement more than I can express!‬”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

