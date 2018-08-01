Low voter turnout in Republican Primary Runoff for Bullock County

While voter turnout was low in last month’s Primary Runoff election, Bullock County had extremely low numbers with only 208 ballots being cast in the Republican Primary, says a report by Union Springs Herald.

One precinct, Guerryton, failed to have a single voter cast a ballot, which is seemingly unheard of, especially for a Republican Primary Runoff in Alabama.

Population estimates for July 1, 2017 show Bullock County, Alabama, with a total population of 10,309 people. That’s a 5.5 percent difference from April 2010, where the estimated total population was 10,911.

Total ballots cast in the Bullock County precincts were: Midway – 3, Three Notch – 5, Guerryton – 0, Peachburg – 8, Union Springs Armory – 45, Aberfoil – 7, Sardis – 3, Indian Creek – 6, Perote – 19, Corinth – 7, Inverness – 10, Fitzpatrick – 40, Thompson – 7, Cornerstone – 10, Post Oak – 25, and Absentee – 13

Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum said, “One of the precincts, Guerryton, did not have anyone to vote at all. It was a very light turnout. The general election is November 6, 2018. There was 272 votes cast in the Republican primary on June 5. There was no run-off in last Tuesday’s Bullock County election for any local or statewide democratic candidate. None of the local democratic candidates have opposition in the general election.”

In the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton received 75.1 percent of the Bullock County vote, while Donald Trump only received 24.2 percent, proving the county is largely compromised of Democrat voters.

The Alabama Senate 2017 special election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones also provides evidence that Bullock County is largely represented by Democrats. Jones received 80.4 percent of the county vote while Moore only received 19.4.

Bullock County faced scrutiny last December after sample ballots marked for Democratic candidate Doug Jones were found in the Bullock County Probate Judge Office.

After being made aware that marked sample ballots were found around his office, Tatum said, via Alabama News, “We have a high volume of traffic throughout the day in this office because it’s a public office and people tend to leave different fliers and we try to police that as best we can.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller