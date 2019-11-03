Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Longtime Alabama state school board member Ella Bell dies 1 min ago / News
Ivey announces Alabama’s participation in 2020 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge 59 mins ago / News
Preventing a big hack attack 2 hours ago / News
UAB doctors find biomarker of early beta cell death before onset of Type 1 diabetes 3 hours ago / News
Did we win the trade war? 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Birmingham woman lives with, helps others fight epilepsy 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Economic Growth Summit: More innovation and technology startups moving to Alabama 9 hours ago / News
Cam Ward in the Shoals: Pushes prison reform in AL Supreme Court justice campaign stump speech 20 hours ago / News
Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham elevates bar food 24 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama Power volunteers go to bat for bats 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Code the Classic connects Birmingham-area companies with talent from HBCUs 1 day ago / News
Birmingham is the backdrop in ‘Line of Duty’ movie trailer 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again 1 day ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby: Continuing the fight against the opioid epidemic 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Mayor Randall Woodfin: New Birmingham stadium to level playing field with other cities 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
CWD seminars keep public updated on disease 1 day ago / Outdoors
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 2 days ago / Sports
Montgomery couple first from south, central Alabama to be inducted into Rotary International’s Arch Klumph Society 2 days ago / News
13th annual Semper Fi Heroes’ Week in Huntsville to be held November 6-12 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
The lessons Mike Lutzenkirchen learned from his late son, the Auburn football star 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
1 min ago

Longtime Alabama state school board member Ella Bell dies

Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell of Montgomery died on Sunday morning.

Bell, a Democrat, has represented district five on the state school board since first being elected in November of 2000.

In a statement, Governor Kay Ivey said that she will praying for Bell’s family.

“We shared a passion for the children of our state,” Ivey added. “She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time.”

You can read more via the Montgomery Advertiser here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

59 mins ago

Ivey announces Alabama’s participation in 2020 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge

Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama will participate in the 2020 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge.

According to a press release, “the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge is a skills-based competition designed to encourage girls to pursue cyber-based learning and career opportunities.”

“Initiatives like the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge are critical because they help the next generation of women in Alabama close the gender gap in STEM related fields,” Governor Ivey said.

316
Keep reading 316 WORDS

She added, “With so many tech-based firms choosing Alabama as their new home, it is extremely important that we encourage our state’s youth to hone their tech-based skillsets, which give them the best opportunity to have fulfilling careers in this high-demand field.”

The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge, which is open to girls in grades nine through 12, is an online game consisting of a series of challenges that places students in the role of a cyber protection agent charged with solving realistic problems and puzzles.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge addresses the most important intersectional needs in STEM – the growing demand for more cybersecurity and computer science specialists in the workforce, equity and diversity opportunities that engage more women in the most high demand and high need career areas,” said Dr. Jeff Gray, co-chairman of Governor Ivey’s Computer Science Advisory Council.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge provides young women with an engaging and fun competition that fosters collaboration and exploration to develop the most in-demand skillsets as society relies more on digital services,” Gray added. “Young women in Alabama are emerging as national leaders in this area and are very competitive each year.”

The press release noted that Alabama had 418 girls from 23 schools participate in the 2019 Girls Go CyberStart Challenge. Three Alabama schools qualified for the National Finals Championship and the Alabama state winner achieved rank number 16 out of 120 schools nationally.

“The Girls Go CyberStart Challenge is an engaging way to introduce young women to cybersecurity through digital puzzles and team-based learning opportunities,” chairman of Governor Ivey’s STEM Advisory Council, Dr. Neil Lamb said. “Nearly every industry is impacted by cybersecurity, and the CyberStart challenge opens the door to a host of career opportunities for these Alabama learners.”

Registration for the Girls Go CyberStart Challenge opens on December 2, with online gaming commencing on January 13, 2020.

Additional details and preregistration can be found atwww.girlsgocyberstart.org.

Show less
2 hours ago

Preventing a big hack attack

If you’re reading this story using an electronic device, you might be hacked before you get to the next paragraph.

Welcome to the 21st century, where new technologies and new vulnerabilities seem to be going hand in hand. The good news is, there are people on your side working and learning to protect you and your personal information. One of those people is University of South Alabama student Trinity Stroud, a junior in USA’s School of Computing.

And she acknowledges your cyber insecurities.

576
Keep reading 576 WORDS

“It is my understanding that most systems and software start out with vulnerabilities,” Stroud said. “As black hat and white hat hackers alike attempt to exploit these vulnerabilities, the cybersecurity community’s knowledge of the causes for these vulnerabilities and the means to prevent or avoid them grows.”

For the uninitiated, a black hat hacker tries to exploit computer security for malicious reasons. A white hat hacker looks for computer security flaws that a black hat hacker could exploit.

“I think that as technology advances and new systems are designed and implemented, vulnerabilities are to be expected,” Stroud continued. “Though we may not be moving toward an environment more secure from hacking overall, I believe we are making progress toward ensuring security in areas where years ago such a level of security was not the norm.”

Stroud, who graduated from Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes, participated earlier this year in the nationwide Cyber FastTrack Competition and emerged as one of 100 finalists from an initial group of 13,289 college students. The month-long competition, which took place online, tested research techniques, security disciplines such as Linux, cryptography, programming, identifying security flaws, in-depth code cracking and how to dissect a cyber criminal’s digital trail. Of the more than 250 “challenges” presented to the students, Stroud completed 86 percent.

As a reward for her top 100 finish, Stroud received a Cyber Honors academic scholarship valued at $22,000 from the SANS Institute, which bills itself as “by far the largest source for information security training and security certification in the world.”

Dr. Todd McDonald, USA computer science professor, echoed that sentiment. “SANS certifications are very significant in both industry and government for security-related professionals,” McDonald said.

The SANS courses run 90 days at a time and all are offered online. Stroud will begin her first course, Applied Cybersecurity Security Essentials, in December. “I expect to begin a more intensive study into hands-on IT systems roles with respect to security tasks,” she said. “This course should expose me to defense, cryptography, network and endpoint security, and penetration testing, among other topics.”

She is scheduled to graduate in May of 2021. And after that? “I hope to later apply what expertise I have developed by that time to a career focused in computer science and perhaps cybersecurity in particular.”

Stroud was one of 17 South Alabama students who participated in the competition. USA’s Jarrod Carson was among 541 students to reach the semifinals. “Given the number of students who participated nationally and the prominence of USA and School of Computing students who participated among other colleges in Alabama, this is a very distinguished honor for Trinity, Jarrod and our school,” McDonald said.

McDonald is the faculty advisor for USA’s DayZero student organization, which promotes professional development in cybersecurity knowledge and awareness. Club members participate in capture the flag and red team/blue team competitions, similar to Cyber FastTrack, on a regular basis.

“These competitions lay the foundation for students to join the cybersecurity workforce in both government and industry after graduation,” McDonald said. “With only 1 in 4 cybersecurity jobs currently being filled nationwide, the club opens up incredible opportunities for USA students.”

DayZero students participate in three major national competitions yearly, among many others, including the Cyber Collegiate Defense Competition, or CCDC, the Cyber Penetration Testing Competition and the Department of Energy’s CyberForce challenge. In 2017, USA’s team made it to the national CCDC competition and placed fifth in the nation among some 300 university teams.

(Courtesy of University of South Alabama)

Show less
3 hours ago

UAB doctors find biomarker of early beta cell death before onset of Type 1 diabetes

Beta cells in the pancreas produce insulin. Their death is a key feature of Type 1 diabetes, and that loss starts long before diagnosis. However, there has been no straightforward way to measure that early loss.

Anath Shalev, M.D., and colleagues at the University of Alabama at Birmingham now have identified an early biomarker of Type 1 diabetes-associated beta-cell loss in humans – microRNA-204, or miR-204.

“Serum miR-204,” Shalev said, “may provide a much needed novel approach to assess early Type 1 diabetes-associated human beta-cell loss, even before onset of overt disease.”

683
Keep reading 683 WORDS

MicroRNAs are found in animal and plant cells, where they help control gene expression. In previous work, Shalev found that miR-204 plays key roles in regulating insulin production and other critical beta-cell processes.

Now, in a study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, Shalev and colleagues report that miR-204, which is highly enriched in human beta cells, is released by dying beta cells. After that release, it becomes detectable in circulating blood.

Measurements using human blood samples showed that serum miR-204 was elevated in children and adults with early Type 1 diabetes, and in people with autoantibodies who are at risk for Type 1 diabetes, but it was not elevated in Type 2 diabetes or another autoimmune disease. Furthermore, serum miR-204 levels were inversely correlated with remaining beta-cell function in recent-onset Type 1 diabetes.

“Having a non-invasive, straightforward method sensitive enough to detect early beta-cell loss – especially prior to the diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes – is critical in order to allow for any therapeutic intervention to be started as early as possible in the disease process and ideally before the majority of beta cells has been destroyed,” Shalev said.

Shalev is a professor in the UAB Department of Medicine’s Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, and she directs the UAB Comprehensive Diabetes Center.

Discovery of the biomarker was a step-by-step, hypothesis-driven process, starting from the observation that miR-204 had 108-fold higher expression in pancreatic islet beta cells as compared to pancreatic alpha cells.

The researchers first showed that miR-204 was released by cultured rat beta cells after induction of cell death by streptozotocin. Then they showed that killing of beta cells in mice given streptozotocin led both to diabetes, as expected, and to a massive increase in serum miR-204 levels.

Next, they showed that Type 1 diabetes-associated inflammatory cytokines, which induce beta cell death, caused release of miR-204 from both cultured rat beta cells and primary human pancreatic islets.

To test miR-204 in humans, they looked at serum from people receiving autologous pancreatic islet transplantations. It is known that islet transplantation is associated with massive beta-cell death shortly after the transplantation. The researchers found that miR-204 levels in serum rose sharply, 20 to 40 minutes after islet infusion.

The researchers next found that serum miR-204 was significantly elevated in children with recent-onset Type 1 diabetes. It was also elevated nearly threefold in adults with recent onset Type 1 diabetes and more than twofold in people with autoantibodies that put them at risk for Type 1 diabetes.

In contrast, it was not significantly elevated in people with Type 2 diabetes or people with the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis. It was not significantly elevated in people who have had Type 1 diabetes for a long time and have lost most of their beta cells.

Serum miR-204, Shalev and colleagues found, correlated with remaining beta-cell function, as measured by the “gold standard” of mixed-meal stimulated C-peptide area under the curve. Serum miR-204 also showed good predictive diagnostic power in the context of early Type 1 diabetes, including the ability to differentiate adult recent-onset Type 1 diabetes from Type 2 diabetes. That is useful because adults with Type 1 diabetes are often misdiagnosed when first found to have diabetes.

Shalev says the study at UAB was highly interdisciplinary. Co-authors with her on the paper, “Serum miR-204 is an early biomarker of type 1 diabetes-associated pancreatic beta-cell loss,” are Guanlan Xu, Lance A. Thielen, Junqin Chen, Truman B. Grayson, Tiffany Grimes and Fernando Ovalle, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, UAB Department of Medicine; S. Louis Bridges Jr., Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, UAB Department of Medicine; Hubert M. Tse, UAB Department of Microbiology; Blair Smith, UAB Department of Surgery; Rakesh Patel, UAB Department of Pathology; Peng Li, UAB Department of Biostatistics; and Carmella Evans-Molina, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Support came from a National Institutes of Health Human Islet Research Network award and grant and from a JDRF grant.

At UAB, Shalev holds the Nancy R. and Eugene C. Gwaltney Family Endowed Chair in Juvenile Diabetes Research.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Did we win the trade war?

President Trump recently announced a partial trade settlement with China. Does this mean we have won the trade war?

Details remain sparse, and the present deal may merely forestall further tariff hikes. It may be a truce rather than a peace treaty. Nonetheless, avoiding escalation of the trade war is good news.

626
Keep reading 626 WORDS

To think about trade with China or other nations, we should not view nations as trading. Individuals and businesses trade through buying. As consumers, we face a range of options for cars, clothes, phones and so forth. Sometimes a “foreign” product better serves us or offers comparable value at a better price. Businesses similarly consider who can best supply the inputs they use. Today’s global supply chains make the difference between foreign and domestic manufacturers a matter of degree.

Viewing trade as individual action helps us recognize that trade makes consumers better off. Overseas sales boost American firms’ revenues and make their customers across the globe better off too. Voluntary trade in markets benefits all involved, even when they live in different countries.

All nations’ governments limit their citizens’ freedom to trade internationally. This is unfortunate; a world economy with everyone participating would be more prosperous. And governments use their tax dollars to help their companies sell in foreign markets. These export subsidies hurt the world economy by making products artificially attractive to consumers.

What can we do if other nations keep their citizens from buying American products? As a rule, I think we should engage in trade to the extent possible. Limited trade still produces benefits.

The charitable interpretation sees President Trump’s trade war as trying to make China open their markets. Tariffs on Chinese imports threaten the profits Chinese companies earn selling here. A trade war tries leveraging this pressure for a better deal. If successful, the costly trade war would yield future benefits.

Yet pressuring governments on trade is problematic. A government that restricts imports demonstrates relatively little concern for their citizens’ well-being. For many years Japan limited rice imports, an important staple of their national diet. If Japanese rice growers were so important that politicians were willing to make households (who could vote against the politicians in elections) pay more for rice, could we possibly have enough leverage to force a policy change?

The dispute with China also involves allegations of unfair trade. One element of unfairness is government assistance to companies exporting to the U.S. Another component is currency manipulation, or keeping the value of China’s currency, the yuan, low to make exports artificially cheap. (Intellectual property and technology transfer are also concerns but these issues are sufficiently involved to warrant separate treatment.)

Government export assistance raises fairness concerns and harms the world economy. We might accept it when American companies lose out in fair competition against companies from Canada, Europe or Asia. Export subsidies inflict pain on Americans with no gains for the world economy. Why should we let American companies go out of business and American workers lose their jobs due to government-assisted exporters?

Yet establishing the unfairness and even existence of specific forms of assistance when governments are extensively involved in the economy is exceedingly difficult. Are the tax breaks and worker training provided by Alabama and other states unfair assistance in international trade? International finance economists do not agree whether China is currently manipulating the yuan to aid exports. Absent some way to clearly identify unfair assistance, every American company facing international competition will seek protection.

The details on this agreement and any follow up agreements will tell us if President Trump’s trade war has increased the freedom of Americans and Chinese to trade. Wars sometimes result in bloody stalemates, with leaders then peddling a deal restoring the status quo ante as victory. The cost of trade wars and shooting wars makes peace with honor, if possible, an attractive alternative.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less
8 hours ago

Birmingham woman lives with, helps others fight epilepsy

Sara Franklin’s world turned upside down on the night of Aug. 25, 2018, when she experienced her first seizure. Now she has turned what began as a scary experience into an opportunity to help others facing similar situations.

“My husband woke in the middle of the night to find me convulsing, and I wasn’t responding. He didn’t know what to do, so he called 911,” said Franklin. “When I woke up about 15 minutes later, there were firemen in my room, and I didn’t remember anything.”

Franklin was rushed to a hospital after suffering a tonic clonic, more commonly known as grand mal seizure. She visited a neurologist several weeks later to undergo a series of tests but no cause for the seizure was immediately uncovered.

676
Keep reading 676 WORDS

Sara Franklin leads Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to educate, guide others from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“That was a blessing because cancer and tumors can sometimes bring on seizures,” Franklin said. “But it was also a setback to life as I knew it because state law forbids anyone to drive for six months after a seizure. I was a new mom with a 6-month-old baby and was determined not to let anyone around me down, whether it was my husband, my baby, my boss or even my extended family and friends.”

Franklin experienced several partial seizures in November, which prolonged the ban on driving. The logistics of relying on family and friends to get her to work, and organizing childcare for her infant son, became an increasing challenge. Franklin decided to step away from work until doctors could diagnose her condition and find ways to deal with it.

In April, just weeks before Franklin would be allowed to drive, the family hit another wall.

Franklin’s husband, Drew, began suffering from excruciating headaches and numbness in his arm and face. After six emergency room visits and two stays in intensive care, it was determined that he had a life-threatening brain infection. Although Drew fully recovered thanks to antibiotics, the situation took a toll on Sara, causing another partial seizure.

Meanwhile, Sara was diagnosed with epilepsy, a condition that affects more than 54,000 people in Alabama, and she began receiving medication.

“The doctor thought the stress of my husband’s illness and the stress and lack of sleep that goes with having a new baby brought on my seizures,” Sara said.

About that time, Sara, who had been scouring the internet for information about her condition, saw a posting for the position of executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. She was hired after being recommended by the board chairman. Sara went to work in September. This organization, in coordination with the Epilepsy Foundation of America, works to provide treatment, support and resources; fund research and training for specialists; and educate the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid.

“I couldn’t believe that what I once saw as a tragedy has turned into an opportunity to walk with others and encourage them through their own journeys of epilepsy,” Franklin said. “My heart goes out to them. I want to walk alongside them as they seek to end seizures in their lives.”

Nearly two months later, Sara is heading up the foundation’s Walk to End Epilepsy on Nov. 2 – its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Birmingham walk will mobilize people from across the state to affect change through care, advocacy, research and education. More than 400 people are expected to take part in the walk at Railroad Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 10 people will have a seizure during their life, and one in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy. More people have epilepsy than Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy, combined. But epilepsy receives one-tenth of the research funding of those other disorders.

“We are excited to hold the walk in Birmingham to further engage and mobilize the community to be a part of the fight to end epilepsy,” Sara said. “This annual event strengthens the current efforts of the foundation and generates funding to help families living with epilepsy and seizures.”

Along with the walk, there will be a face-painting station, music provided by DJ WellDunn and a booth where walkers can suit up in purple to show their support of people with epilepsy.

Sara is thrilled she has been seizure-free for six months and been given the go-ahead to get behind the wheel.

“This has been such a challenging year,” Sara said. “None of us are guaranteed a life without health scares. I’m thankful for my family, friends and church family who have helped me navigate through this journey, and the medical professionals who are helping keep my seizures under control.”

To sign up for the walk or for more information, visit WalktoEndEpilepsy.org/birmingham.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less