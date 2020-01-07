Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Iran strikes two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops 5 hours ago / News
Alabama teachers selected for Curriculum Associates’ Extraordinary Educators program 7 hours ago / News
Byrne: Fighting the swamp spending culture 7 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Example of things to come? Ivey appoints Dr. Tommie Stewart to Alabama state school board 7 hours ago / News
Auburn, South Alabama baseball players named to preseason All-America teams 8 hours ago / Sports
‘Ohana’: Tua Tagovailoa is leaving Tuscaloosa but what about Taulia? 8 hours ago / Sports
Forgive the American media — they are grieving over a lost friend 9 hours ago / Opinion
Ainsworth: President Trump continues keeping his promise to make America great again 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
AIDT announces comprehensive upgrades to Alabama Robotic Technologies Park to stay at cutting edge of workforce development 10 hours ago / News
Private South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians 10 hours ago / News
Mazda-Toyota plant set to begin hiring bulk of workforce 11 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne: ‘I don’t see World War III coming at all’ 11 hours ago / News
AL-02 candidate Barry Moore comments on Alabama-stationed soldier killed in terrorist attack 11 hours ago / News
Alabama presence at top high-tech show includes inventions, recruiting push 14 hours ago / News
Byrne fires back after attack from out-of-state atheist group 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment impasse will be broken, grocery tax in the crosshairs again, Alabama candidates target ‘The Squad’ and more … 16 hours ago / Analysis
Former Tide QB Jalen Hurts to play collegiately in Alabama one last time 18 hours ago / Sports
State of Alabama wins international tourism award for marketing civil rights trail 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama-stationed soldier killed in Kenyan terrorist attack 1 day ago / News
Jessica Taylor: ‘Not surprised’ that Ilhan Omar spouting ‘frankly un-American’ things again 1 day ago / News
7 hours ago

Example of things to come? Ivey appoints Dr. Tommie Stewart to Alabama state school board

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday afternoon announced the appointment of distinguished academic Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart to the Alabama State Board of Education.

Stewart fills the vacancy created by longtime Democratic district five board member Ella Bell’s passing in November.

“Alabama’s students and teachers deserve our best, and Dr. Stewart is prepared to offer that,” Ivey said in a statement. “Dr. Stewart is bringing forth a great passion and a lifetime of unique experience that I know will greatly benefit Alabama’s students and educators. I look forward to serving alongside her as we work to build a stronger future for our state. Education must be at the core of all of our efforts, and that begins with the leadership at the top.”

The governor spoke with Stewart earlier in the day Tuesday and asked her to serve. Stewart comes to the board with a unique understanding of what students need in order to be successful post-high school. For the last decade, she served as the dean and a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University (ASU). Prior to her tenure as dean, she served as chair and a professor in ASU’s Department of Theatre Arts, in addition to being director and holding other positions in the department. Throughout that time, Stewart contributed to several scholarly works.

“Education is the pathway for our children’s future. It is our charge to motivate, validate, and create a positive environment for teaching the youth and supporting the employees that our children encounter,” Stewart stated. “This was the focus of Board Member Ella Bell, and her work will not be in vain. It is important that the state of Alabama’s educational system deserves student preparedness.”

In conjunction with Stewart’s decades of experience in higher education, she has a diverse and impressive background through her work across the country, internationally and on the screen. As a professional actress, she appeared in many films, television series and stage productions, including roles in “A Time to Kill,” “The Rosa Parks Story” and “American Horror Stories.” She has been a celebrity guest to Turkey, the Scottish Parliament and in Seoul, South Korea.

Stewart earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University. She also holds a Master of Arts from the University of California in Santa Barbara and a doctorate from Florida State University. She was the first African American female to receive a doctorate from the FSU School of Theatre. Stewart and her husband, Dr. Allen Stewart, have children who were educated in the Montgomery Public School System.

Prelude of more to come?

The appointment, which is effective immediately, comes with just 56 days remaining until Alabama’s voters go to the polls for a referendum on Amendment One, which would change the elected board to a commission appointed by the governor — the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Proponents of the amendment, which overwhelmingly passed the state legislature on bipartisan lines in the spring of 2019, argue that this appointment is a clear example of the apolitical, expert type of appointees that the public should see if the referendum is successful.

The historic constitutional amendment would also establish the Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, appointed by the commission, to replace the current state superintendent position. The governor’s appointments and the secretary must be confirmed by the Senate and will be required to have the geographical, gender and racial diversity that reflects the state public-school population.

Alabama is one of only six states with an elected school board appointing a chief state school officer. All of Alabama’s neighboring states have governor-appointed school boards.

Additionally, the Yellowhammer State’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a report published last year and has consistently been stagnant (at best) near the bottom of other national K-12 educational rankings for years.

Ivey in 2019 launched the “Take the Lead, Alabama” initiative to raise awareness over K-12 education issues in the state and rally support for the important upcoming referendum.

Speaking to attendees at a press conference this past summer, Ivey emphasized this effort is a continuation of the core promise she made to the people of Alabama when she assumed office in 2017: Alabama’s education system has been broken for years, starting with its system of governance at the top, and Ivey is dedicated to righting the ship.

“Since taking office, I’ve made improving education a top priority. As a former teacher, I recognize that strong leadership and a strong plan are necessary components to improving our education system,” Ivey said. “Through my ‘Take the Lead, Alabama’ initiative, we will shake up how we do things in our state to improve educational outcomes for students in every region. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in supporting this constitutional amendment, so that Alabama can take the lead!”

Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), after spearheading the legislative side of the proposal, has continued to be an integral advocate ahead of the referendum.

“Our current system is broken,” Marsh has said previously. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

At the press conference, he thanked Ivey for her support and dedication to improving education in the state

“No issue is more important in Alabama than education,” Marsh stressed. “[In] March, the voters will have the chance to send a strong message that we want a school board that is capable of making decisions in the best interests of our schools, teachers and students.”

The top states in The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) —Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Vermont, South Dakota, Iowa — have governor-appointed boards. Studies have shown that states where governors appoint state education chiefs perform better than states where chiefs gain their posts by other means.

Marsh added, “I believe students learn best when innovation is allowed to take place in the classroom. If we have a school board that is made up of qualified individuals who are held accountable, we can increase local control, reduce the amount of time the Legislature spends on education reform and put the power back where it belongs, in the hands of educators.”

The amendment would also mandate that the newly formed commission adopt a uniform set of standards “in lieu of” Common Core.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Iran strikes two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

The Department of Defense on Tuesday evening confirmed that a missile attack targeted at least two military bases in Iraq housing United States troops, including Al-Assad Airbase, where President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump memorably posed for a group photo holding a University of Alabama flag with U.S. troops on December 26, 2018.

Per a statement from Jonathan Huffman, a DoD spokesman, Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at approximately 4:30 p.m. CST Tuesday. Al-Assad and Irbil bases were confirmed as targets; both house American and allied coalition forces.

Huffman wrote, “It is clear these missiles were launched from Iran…”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has already taken credit for the attack. This comes in the wake of the U.S. military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

A three-day mourning period in Iran for Soleimani ended Tuesday.

Huffman advised that the Pentagon is still “working on initial battle assessments.” The U.S. military had already placed the two bases on high alert ahead of the attack due to recent Iranian threats. Appropriate safeguards were reportedly in place at the time of the attack.

When Trump visited Al-Assad Airbase the day after Christmas in 2018, he said his administration would be “maintaining the U.S. presence in Iraq to prevent an ISIS resurgence and to protect U.S. interests, and also to always watch very closely over any potential reformation of ISIS and also to watch over Iran. We’ll be watching.”

The soldiers seen posing with the UA flag and the Trumps at the time were Army Reserve Soldiers from the 375th Engineer Company deployed out of Huntsville. That unit returned from deployment in September of 2019.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.

In an interview with CNN shortly after the news of the attack broke, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said, “[W]hat we know is that the president and the administration, with the killing of Soleimani, has put Americans at risk.”

Jones said that senators will be briefed tomorrow and that he is currently only going off of publicly available information, just as members of the media are.

“What I want to know is what are we doing now,” Jones added. “We can go back and we can revisit what happened, why was there an imminent threat, but I’m really obviously — more important, I’ve got Alabama men and women who are going to be going over there. I want to know if they’re going to be at risk, and we need to have a briefing, a full and complete briefing on what’s going on and what they expect in the near future.”

In the immediate wake of Soleimani’s death last week, Jones said, “I commend our intelligence personnel for their critical role and our military personnel who successfully implemented President Trump’s orders. Qassim Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless American service members and innocent civilians. The world is most certainly a better place without him at the helm of Iran’s notorious Quds Force.”

Jones is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.

National media outlets are widely reporting that there were no American casualties immediately apparent from the attack. President Trump is not currently expected to address the nation Tuesday.

It is still unclear to what extent there were injuries or casualties among Iraqi forces.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.

After an event in Marshall County on Tuesday night, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) told Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor, “[I]f this is the [expected retaliatory] strike and there are no casualties — I hate to see any strike happen and I hate to see any destruction of our property but — it doesn’t strike me as being something that is serious enough for us to continue to get into a fracas with them (Iran) about.”

Poor then asked if Trump would be justified in ordering an American military strike within Iran’s borders if there are no casualties from the Tuesday attack.

“If this was the equal strike against our people (from Iran) — taking out Soleimani was a huge deal. And so far from what I know, and we don’t know everything, I don’t consider this strike to be anywhere near as significant as that one,” Byrne responded.

UPDATE 9:00 p.m.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville said, “The swamp tries to divide us even during the nation’s most somber moments. Put politics aside tonight and pray for our troops and for God to give our leaders wisdom.”

This is breaking news and may be updated.

RELATED: South Alabama Veterans Council website hack attributed to Iranians

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Alabama teachers selected for Curriculum Associates’ Extraordinary Educators program

Two Alabama teachers have been chosen by Curriculum Associates to join the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program.

According to a press release, the Extraordinary Educators program “establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide.”

The teachers, Anna Bone of Boaz Elementary School in Boaz City Schools in Boaz and Sachiko Green of Pelham Oaks Elementary School in Pelham City Schools in Pelham will join 29 other teachers “who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.”

“As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates.

“We are proud to recognize Anna and Sachiko as Extraordinary Educators,” Waldron added. “We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Alabama schools.”

The press release also noted that “all Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates.” In addition, they will “also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020.”

“I am honored to have been chosen as one of the Extraordinary Educators from Curriculum Associates this year,” Bone said. “Using Curriculum Associates has provided tools and resources to help all students learn by using fun and engaging differentiated instruction. I look forward to working with the other Extraordinary Educators in this program to express how Curriculum Associates provides high-quality instruction, striving to make classrooms innovative and effective.”

Green echoed Bone’s excitement, saying she is “truly honored.”

“I am truly honored to be chosen as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates,” stated Green. “Curriculum Associates’ research-based differentiated instruction ensures every child is challenged to grow through the content. This personalized approach has allowed every one of my students to engage in rigorous instruction while supporting me to become a more effective educator.”

For more information on i-Ready and how it is benefitting Alabama, click here.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 hours ago

Byrne: Fighting the swamp spending culture

The national debt of our country now stands at a staggering $23 trillion. By failing to act, we are placing an unearned and undeserved burden on our children and grandchildren. That is why I voted no when Speaker Pelosi rammed the $1.4 trillion 2020 spending bills through Congress in December.

We are spending too much money in the funding bills that Congress passes every year. But, these annual bills that get so much attention are just a part of the problem.

Most Americans do not know that around 61% of federal spending is on autopilot. Another 8% is spent on interest on the debt. That leaves just over 30% of federal spending for Congress to actually control each year. In 2020, the federal government will spend $4.826 trillion dollars, and $2.962 trillion of that will go out the door in the form of mandatory spending without Congress ever taking a vote on it. Unless Congress acts, the mandatory spending number will only grow larger with time.

As long as certain requirements are met, these mandatory spending programs receive money almost automatically. This is contrary to what our founding fathers envisioned when they gave Congress the power of the purse and allows Congress to have a convenient excuse to duck hard spending choices.

Within mandatory spending are many entitlement programs that we are wasting billions of dollars on and that are in desperate need of reform. These include programs like Medicaid, Disability, Obamacare, Food Stamps and other welfare programs.

With spending for these programs on autopilot – and rising every year – the incentive to pursue new reforms and innovations to more responsibly spend taxpayer money is not there. Once mandatory spending programs are established, there can be very little future accountability for their operation.

For example, in 2009 during the Great Recession, the federal government spent $59 billion on food stamps. At the time, this was a record-breaking number, a 41% increase, but it was supposed to go down as the economy improved and we got over the financial crisis. Unbelievably, during the best economy in years, we will spend $63 billion in 2020 on food stamps! These are dollars that could go towards important priorities such as increasing our military readiness or reducing the national debt. Yet, Congress has ceded control of them and the spending continues to rise.

Until we address the inherent problems with mandatory spending, our progress towards increasing spending accountability will be limited. That is why I have introduced H.R. 5538, the Mandatory Spending Control and Accountability Act. My bill would end all autopilot spending other than the Social Security retirement program, Medicare, TRICARE and VA Benefits. That reduces mandatory spending to a manageable 35% of the federal budget and limits autopilot spending to just programs people have earned through their work or service to our country.

Making programs like Obamacare and food stamps subject to the annual Congressional spending process will make Congress more accountable for those dollars. It will give us new sources to cut to reduce the deficit or to reprogram for priorities like protecting our national defense or job training without having to borrow new money.

Most importantly, it’s just common sense. Imagine if your family had a serious credit card problem, but you consistently tried to fix it by only changing 30% of your spending. You probably would not get very far, just like Congress hasn’t over the years.

I take seriously the responsibility to be a wise steward of your tax dollars. My bill won’t do everything to fix our debt and deficit, but it is an important start. I will continue fighting against the swamp culture that resists making tough decisions on spending, and I will continue working towards spending your money responsibly.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

8 hours ago

Auburn, South Alabama baseball players named to preseason All-America teams

One player each from the Auburn University and University of South Alabama baseball teams have been selected by Perfect Game to the Rawlings Preseason All-America teams.

Seventeen players from across the nation were named to each the first, second and third teams. Players were reportedly chosen based on past performance, expectations for this coming season and their prospective talent relative to the MLB Draft. The teams were announced on Tuesday.

Tanner Burns of Auburn was named as a starting pitcher to the first team.

In 2019, Burns boasted a 2.82 ERA, striking out 101 batters in just under 80 innings pitched.

Here’s what Perfect Game wrote about Burns:

Although fatigue got the best of Burns down the stretch and limited his availability in Omaha with Auburn advancing to the CWS for the first time since 1997, he had a great season in 2019 and really established himself as one of the top aces in the nation, something the SEC has no shortage of. A PG All-American and promising two-way player coming out of high school, Burns hit the ground running as a freshman, going 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA while serving as the team’s Saturday starter behind eventual No. 1 pick Casey Mize. Down the stretch his freshman year it was Burns, and not Mize, who was consistently more effective, and so far through 166 1/3 college innings he has an 11-8 record and a 2.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts. Built compact yet strong at 6-foot, 205-pounds, Burns attacks the strike zone with a 91-93 mph fastball that frequently peaks at 95. He uses the pitch well to establish himself while mixing in a slider that has swing-and-miss potential while occasionally showing a changeup to make sure opposing hitters know he has it in his back pocket.

Additionally, South Alabama’s Ethan Wilson was named as an outfielder to the second team.

Last season, Wilson recorded a .345 batting average, .453 on-base percentage and .686 slugging percentage. Wilson had 17 homeruns and 51 runs batted in for the Jaguars.

Burns was also named a second team Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in December. He is a native of Decatur.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

‘Ohana’: Tua Tagovailoa is leaving Tuscaloosa but what about Taulia?

The Alabama Crimson Tide start a new era at the quarterback position this week with Tua Tagovailoa’s announcement he would enter this year’s NFL draft.

Head coach Nick Saban has no shortage of options in tapping his team’s next starting quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones filled in admirably for the injured Tua, throwing for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three starts.

Alabama’s quarterback room also includes former four-star recruit Paul Tyson, great grandson of the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant, and Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Tua.

The Tide signed five-star recruit Bryce Young out of California. Young is considered by many to be the No. 1 high school quarterback in the country and is being billed as “Alabama’s next great quarterback.”

With the departure of Tua, and the logjam at the quarterback position, could Taulia Tagovailoa seek playing time at another school?

Possibly. Here is a look at what some of his options might be:

Option 1 – Transfer in-state.

The logical program if he sought a transfer in-state would be UAB. Having moved all the way from Hawaii, the Tagovailoa family settled in Alabaster where Taulia finished his high school career at Thompson High School. UAB head coach Bill Clark is well-respected in the coaching profession and there would already be a familiarity with the Birmingham area.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Taulia could sit out a year as part of his transfer and then be ready to compete with would-be senior Tyler Johnston for the starting job.

Option 2 – Move with Tua.

This is the more intriguing option. The Tagovailoas are an extremely close-knit family. Would they move as a family to whichever NFL city Tua lands in?

Beyond the Cinncinati Bengals, who have the first pick and are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the teams at the top of the draft order with the most need for a quarterback are the Miami Dolphins at pick five and the Los Angeles Chargers at pick six. Should the Carolina Panthers move on from Auburn legend Cam Newton, they will be looking for a quarterback at pick seven.

The Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also try to move up into the top of the draft to select Tua.

The University of Miami: Tua to the Dolphins makes a ton of sense, and it could provide an opportunity for Taulia. Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz desperately needs to get the quarterback situation settled at The U. The Tagovailoas taking over the south Florida football scene would be an epic storyline.

UCLA: Alabama native Philip Rivers is nearing the end of his career with the Chargers, so they should be in the market for a quarterback in the draft. A move to Los Angeles naturally brings UCLA into play as a potential transfer option. Incumbent starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson has two more years of eligibility, but his 2,701 passing yards this season are not particularly intimidating. Chip Kelly could use an infusion of excitement into his Bruins’ program.

Charlotte: Head coach Will Healy is one of college football’s rising stars. He took Charlotte to its first-ever bowl game this year and would welcome a player of Taulia’s stature as he continues to elevate his program. If the Carolina Panthers decide to swap out one legendary quarterback who played football in the state of Alabama for another, this could be a great option.

USF: It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers want to commit to Jameis Winston or whether they want to make a run at trading up to take Tua. If they did, USF would seem to be the perfect destination for Taulia. New head coach Jeff Scott takes over after having coached Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence at Clemson. Taulia would be a big get for Scott.

Purdue: The Colts have made it known they are in the market for a new quarterback. Indy has a front office among the league’s best and an offensive line solidified for the next decade. The combination of those two things make it a highly desirable destination for Tua. It is a bit more of a riddle for Taulia, though. Purdue, an hour and change drive from Indianapolis, stands as the best option with the offensive-minded Jeff Brohm as head coach and decent competition in the Big Ten.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

