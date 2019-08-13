Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

1 min ago

Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville operations given big boost

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) recently awarded Lockheed Martin a major, $240 million contract to support the modeling and simulation framework for the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS), a crucial national security program.

Through this contract, the Modeling and Simulation Contract – Framework and Tools (MASC-F), Lockheed Martin will ensure the BMDS remains ready for modern evolving threats by continually assessing system configurations, engagement conditions and target phenomena.

In a press release, the company said that the work on the MASC-F program will be performed at Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville facility.

“Testing the different elements of the Ballistic Missile Defense System together is an extremely complicated process,” said JD Hammond, vice president of C4ISR Systems for Lockheed Martin. “MASC-F will enable the MDA to run ‘what-if’ scenarios before fielding new configurations to ensure the warfighter gets the most effective system possible.”

(Photo: Missile Defense Agency)

Working with the MDA, Lockheed Martin’s team will enhance the system’s foundational simulation framework.

The Lockheed Martin-led team also includes Huntsville-based Dynetics and more subcontract teammates, such as: Northrop Grumman, CohesionForce, PeopleTec, Penta Research, Corvid Technologies, Archarithms, ISYS Technologies and M&M Technical Services Inc. The team will mature capabilities and develop common interfaces to join digital and hardware-in-the-loop representations into one modular, scalable, reconfigurable system.

Additionally, MASC-F will provide additional products and tools to support the MDA’s modeling and simulation enterprise and provide critical data to assess the operational effectiveness and survivability of the BMDS and its elements.

Through computer-based tools, modeling, algorithms and analysis techniques, MASC-F will enable the integration of real-world hardware and constructive models from each of the BMDS program elements into one system that accurately represents the performance of fielded BMDS equipment. These will then be used to evaluate fielded and conceptual BMDS architectures against a variety of threats in realistic environments.

Lockheed Martin also has a campus in Pike County, which recently broke ground on a new production facility. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, where it is led by University of Alabama alumna Marillyn Hewson.

RELATED: University of Alabama grad named nation’s most powerful woman in business

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

30 mins ago

Black Belt Adventures founder honored as Conservationist of the Year by Alabama Wildlife Federation

Monday, the Alabama Wildlife Federation announced that Black Belt Adventures founder Thomas A. Harris was honored as the Conservationist of the Year in the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s 2019 Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

Harris, of Montgomery, was recognized along with other award winners at a banquet last Friday at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill.

“I am humbled to receive this award,” Harris said. “To be recognized by such an important organization as the Alabama Wildlife Federation is truly remarkable.”

“Improving wildlife habitat is important to me and to my family. Working on these conservation and economic development projects has been a labor of love for me and for many others who have been major contributors in making the Alabama Black Belt
Adventures Association and the Alabama Quail Trail successful,” Harris added. “I ask that they accept this honor along with me.”

The Alabama Wildlife Federation said in a press release, “The AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards have been presented for more than 40 years to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources. The purpose of the awards program is to promote leadership by example and, in turn, increase conservation
for the natural resources of the state of Alabama – its wildlife, forests, soils, water, and air.”

A native of the Black Belt, Harris worked to create the ALBBAA to spotlight the abundance of outdoor activities available in the region of the state, to ensure outdoor tourism was a leading economic driver for the area. In order for his idea to take hold, landowners in the Black Belt had to make conservation a priority and with his leadership – and that of others – they have. Harris also founded the Alabama Quail Trail to work to help restore the Northern bobwhite quail population in the state.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

32 mins ago

How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts

Iron Tribe Fitness, founded in Birmingham, Alabama, is leading the way for workout programs across the nation. Ranked as one of the top five workouts in the nation, this 45-minute HIIT group workout class offers participants exciting and effective workouts in a time frame that works with any kind of schedule.

Recently, the gym hosted Coach 201, a weekend training session for their instructors in their downtown Birmingham corporate location. This session brought together all of Iron Tribe’s local coaching staff to review training guidelines and program goals.

In hosting this training, Iron Tribe is living out their core value of delivering a consistent experience. Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO says this training session taps into the heart of what the program does — which is creating communities that change lives.

“It’s always great to see the entire team come together to fellowship and dive deep into why we do what we do every day,” Walden said.

During the training, Iron Tribe coaches were given the opportunity to learn more about the classes they teach and strengthen their relationships with each other. As a result, the coaches are empowered to return to their home gyms and lead their athletes with renewed skills and confidence.

“Kyle Sottung, our director of product development, is extremely thorough and talented at what he does. To see him lead our Birmingham coaches is always such a blessing. Our coaches are more empowered now than ever to pour into the Birmingham community,” Walden stated.

According to Walden, Iron Tribe is successful because the program is more than just a workout, but a way to strengthen the communities they serve.

“Iron Tribe stands on a list off essential core beliefs. These beliefs steer what we do every day, both inside and outside the gym. It’s our hope that by continuing to develop ourselves that we can be exceptional coaches and role models within our communities,” Walden said.

Ready to get in the best shape of your life? Learn more by visiting irontribefitness.com.

1 hour ago

Roy Moore rails against sodomy, transgender in military during DeKalb County appearance — Says Klinger from ‘M*A*S*H’ would get a promotion

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s position on most things on LGBTQ issues have been well documented over the years. His stand against same-sex marriage led to his eventual suspension and removal from his Supreme Court post in 2016.

Moore, now a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) up in 2020, still maintains those same positions.

During a question-and-answer session at an appearance at the Dekalb County Republican Breakfast Club meeting on Saturday in Fort Payne, Moore was asked about his views on civil unions as a substitute for same-sex marriage.

Moore told the audience he would have been opposed to civil unions. The Etowah County Republican said he did not oppose what people did in the privacy of their home but said he did not think the government should recognize anything that deals with the act of sodomy.

“Civil unions – I would have been against civil unions,” Moore said. “I think people want to live together, fine, if two people want to live together and do what they want to do in private. I don’t think we should recognize it if it deals with sodomy. Sodomy used to be against our laws. I can’t support sodomy. I can’t support it. If a Christian supports sodomy, I wonder what the reason would be.”

Moore also took on the issue of transgender rights for military personnel, which he referenced fictional character Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger played by actor Jamie Farr on the long-running show “M*A*S*H,” who plotted to earn a Section 8 psychiatric discharge from the U.S. Army with his efforts of dressing like a woman. Moore surmised Klinger would have gotten a promotion in the modern U.S. military.

“You know, the LGBTQ-VRSTUV, I don’t know what it is – LGBTQ, when they first came out, I said, ‘Transgender? Never. That’s dumb,’” Moore said. “We’d never have that. Do you know what transgender is? That’s not Biblical. If that’s Biblical – God created man and woman. And when men want to be women? I was watching ‘M*A*S*H’ the other day – talking about Korea, Vietnam. I was watching ‘M*A*S*H,’ talking about what’s his name – Klinger. He wanted to get out of the Army because they didn’t accept transgender. Now, I guess he would get a promotion.”

Moore explained he did not want him or his family to be “smeared” any further and tied the “LGBT” to that the threat of being “smeared.”

“I’m simply trying to tell you, America is changing,” Moore said. “We’re older. I’m older. I got one life. Do you think I want to get smeared again? Do you think I want to go through this? Do you think I want to put her through this? After 34 years, we’ve been married. I’ve ran eight campaigns – for governor twice, chief justice twice, circuit judge, district attorney. I’ve run quite a few races, mostly in judicial fields. Do you think we want to get smeared?”

“LGBT have an agenda,” he continued. “They won’t even put my name on a billboard now on church because they would get attacked. Who speaks against LGBT? Tell me the last politician you heard to talk about transgender rights. Even the Supreme Court hasn’t recognized transgender rights.”

The former chief justice went on to call on members of the audience to ask elected officials for their stances on LGBT rights, which he insisted were not right from God but created by man.

“It’s being forced on you in the military, in other things,” he said. “Of course, Trump has opposed that. But they will attack anybody who supports me. Just like you said, they will attack you especially if you go out an put your name on a billboard. That’s OK, that’s just what they do.”

“Ask your next politician that comes before you, where do you stand on LGBT rights,” he said. “You know LGBT rights aren’t given to us by God. They’re created by man. I could go into the judicial philosophy on that, but I won’t. Ask them. I haven’t heard anybody talk against it. In fact, I’ve heard quite a few that I would have thought better of talk for it. I don’t see a right in our Constitution for a man to be a woman. If it was there, why wouldn’t it come up earlier? I don’t see a right.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

7 Things: Trump signals new fight over immigration, Byrne wants I-10 tolls slowed, Epstein case isn’t dead and more …

7. New “Voice of the Auburn Tigers”

  • On Monday, Auburn Sports Properties and Auburn Athletics announced that Andy Burcham will take over as the new “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” a position that was previously held by the late Rod Bramblett.
  • Burcham said that he’s thrilled about being selected, but “it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances created this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others.”

6. Changes to the school calendar could happen for reasons unknown

  • State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford) has been advocating for changing the school schedule in Alabama that would allow students to have summer vacation between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but after appearing on “The Dale Jackson Show,” it became very clear that Hurst doesn’t know if a longer summer vacation would actually improve education.
  • Hurst’s main concern is students being able to get summer jobs and students getting skilled training that aren’t going to college, but during the interview, Hurst admitted, “I didn’t say it would get better, and you didn’t say it would get better, and the polls don’t say it’ll get better, what the polls say is it hasn’t improved.”

5. Roy Moore loves his social issues

  • California wants to require at least one person “who self-identifies her gender as a woman” on the boards of companies located in their state. U.S. Senate candidate and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is having none of it.
  • The governor of California, at the time, questioned the legality of the law, but he signed it anyway. Moore says this signals how out of touch California is, stating, “What else can you expect out of California? This will lead to all kinds of problems in an age where people are picking a different gender every other day. They are the model state of liberalism in America and we should not follow their lead.”

4. Steve Marshall is returning gambling money

  • Bruce Pettway, the brother of Jefferson County sheriff, had his lawyers file a lawsuit in July against Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office claiming that Marshall’s office illegally seized $240,000 from a bank account due to $150,000 being deposited into the account from Pettway’s bingo operations.
  • Now, Marshall has agreed to grant Pettway access to all but $15,500 of the funds that were seized, which was decided after Chief United States District Judge Karon Bowdre wrote that it was possible the state’s “actions against plaintiffs were politically or personally motivated, have been procedurally tainted, were all with intent to harass plaintiffs and were all in bad faith.”

3. People linked to Jeffrey Epstein should be worried

  • While it appears it may in fact be suicide by his own hand, Epstein’s legal case may have legs that stretch further than most think. Attorney General William Barr made it clear that there were “serious irregularities” and announced, “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”
  • Epstein’s “pedophile island” was raided, which signals ongoing investigations. This could mean there are asset forfeiture plans in place or even that there could be additional arrests.

2. Hit the brakes on I-10

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) wants to see the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project paused so that the people of Alabama can be heard. He added that he doesn’t think state officials have listened to the people and their concerns with the current plan.
  • Despite the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) being willing to work with Byrne, he said that he’s been working with other state officials in an attempt to “fix” the project, however, Allison Gregg, ALDOT spokeswoman, previously sent an email saying that the “support of all elected leaders is vital” toward the Bridge and Bayway project being a reality.

1. Donald Trump getting tougher on immigration

  • On Monday, the Trump administration announced that now federal officials will be able to deny green cards to immigrants that are more likely to rely on government assistance, which is meant to further ensure that more self-sufficient immigrants are granted residency.
  • U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) acting Director Ken Cuccinelli told Fox News that this move “will also have the long-term benefit of protecting taxpayers by ensuring people who are immigrating to this country don’t become public burdens,” adding the new “public charge” will be defined as an immigrant who has received Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, most forms of Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), for more than 12 months within a 36 month period.

 

3 hours ago

State Sen. Butler: North Alabama’s I-565 widening could be completed by June 2020

Although the growth of North Alabama’s Limestone and Madison Counties is one of the state’s many economic success stories, it has not come without growing pains for the region.

Rush hour back-ups plague Interstate 565, an existing thoroughfare that connects Huntsville to Interstate 65 and nearby Decatur in Morgan County. That could soon change according to State Sen. Tom Butler (R-Madison).

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement earlier this year that the I-565 widening project would be part of the first phase of infrastructure upgrades of the Rebuild Alabama Act. During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Butler said the project could be completed as early as next summer.

271
Keep reading 271 WORDS

“[W]hat I did – I called the contractor – the contractor that is working on the Greenbrier overpass and the improvements there,” Butler said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “Nothing can be done on [Interstate] 565 until that is finished. He said that would finish in October and that the bid would go out for the widening of 565 sometime in December and would be awarded. He told me then it was about a six-month project. So I’m thinking in June, July – we’ll have six lanes there.”

Butler, who is now in the middle of serving a second tenure in the Alabama Senate, attributed the region’s traffic woes for inspiring his latest run for the Alabama Senate.

While the I-565 project is sure to provide relief to commuters, Butler told WVNN the area would still be “playing catch-up” with regards to all the other components needed for the area’s economic development.

“We’re going to be playing catch-up all the way around,” he replied. “Mazda Toyota – 4,000 jobs there. But when you add in their suppliers, when you add in the FBI’s components coming in here and ATF and NASA influx for the new challenges there, we’ve got thousands and thousands of jobs. It means thousands and thousands of houses, and thousands and thousands of people, which means schools, roads and all the other infrastructure. We’ve got to be working.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

