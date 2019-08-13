Black Belt Adventures founder honored as Conservationist of the Year by Alabama Wildlife Federation
Monday, the Alabama Wildlife Federation announced that Black Belt Adventures founder Thomas A. Harris was honored as the Conservationist of the Year in the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s 2019 Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.
Harris, of Montgomery, was recognized along with other award winners at a banquet last Friday at the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill.
“I am humbled to receive this award,” Harris said. “To be recognized by such an important organization as the Alabama Wildlife Federation is truly remarkable.”
“Improving wildlife habitat is important to me and to my family. Working on these conservation and economic development projects has been a labor of love for me and for many others who have been major contributors in making the Alabama Black Belt
Adventures Association and the Alabama Quail Trail successful,” Harris added. “I ask that they accept this honor along with me.”
The Alabama Wildlife Federation said in a press release, “The AWF Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards have been presented for more than 40 years to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources. The purpose of the awards program is to promote leadership by example and, in turn, increase conservation
for the natural resources of the state of Alabama – its wildlife, forests, soils, water, and air.”
A native of the Black Belt, Harris worked to create the ALBBAA to spotlight the abundance of outdoor activities available in the region of the state, to ensure outdoor tourism was a leading economic driver for the area. In order for his idea to take hold, landowners in the Black Belt had to make conservation a priority and with his leadership – and that of others – they have. Harris also founded the Alabama Quail Trail to work to help restore the Northern bobwhite quail population in the state.
