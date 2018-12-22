Sign up for Our Newsletter

Merrill: Facebook offered ‘no support’ at time of 2017 special election ‘secret experiment’ 7 mins ago / News
Birmingham boy’s generosity inspires children’s book with a purpose 51 mins ago / Sponsored
Growth companies power the Made in Alabama 2018 Holiday Gift Guide 2 hours ago / News
University of Alabama Gymnastics hosts Stallings RISE Center holiday play date 3 hours ago / News
Kelly gains valuable experience at mentored hunt 5 hours ago / outdoors
Morgan County DA files suit against outgoing sheriff to preserve jail food funds 20 hours ago / News
Marsh, Reed discuss strategy behind preventing a ‘blue wave’ in Alabama, voter issues, Trump in wide-ranging interview 21 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 22 hours ago / Sponsored
Montgomery County’s first charter school system to take over four public schools 23 hours ago / News
Dr. Swaid N. Swaid bringing state-of-the-art medical center to Vestavia Hills 1 day ago / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February 1 day ago / Sponsored
Brooks votes to support cutting Obamacare taxes, protecting free speech for churches 1 day ago / News
7 Things: House passes bill to give Trump $5 billion for the wall, Dems mimic Russians in Doug Jones’ win, ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis walks over Syria and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Watch: Mobile’s FOX 10’s Bob Grip signs off for retirement after 35 years as anchor 1 day ago / Video
Alexander Shunnarah continues ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving’ program: surprises Birmingham residents with free groceries 1 day ago / Sponsored
AG Marshall officially files Supreme Court appeal that could roll back Roe v. Wade 1 day ago / News
‘Tough on crime’: Mo Brooks touts ‘no’ vote on criminal justice reform package 2 days ago / National Politics
More Democratic dirty tricks come into view by faking Russian support for Roy Moore in Alabama’s 2017 special election 2 days ago / Opinion
ALGOP chair Lathan on report Democrats used Russian tactics to support Doug Jones: ‘Deeply disturbing’ 2 days ago / News
Alabama police department under fire after asking criminals to turn away from ‘Satan’ 2 days ago / News
51 mins ago

Birmingham boy’s generosity inspires children’s book with a purpose

A young boy’s generosity inspired the creation of a children’s book that’s sales will help those with autism spectrum disorder. 5-year-old Frankie one day woke with the mission to help others. He told his grandmother that he wanted to donate his piggy bank money to Glenwood, a Birmingham non-profit benefiting those with autism spectrum disorder, instead of treating himself to an ice pop like he had planned. “I just want to help people, GiGi,” he said. “Jesus wants us to.”

Frankie inspired Glenwood to share his story in the form of a children’s book in order to raise funds for the non-profit. The book, titled Frankie’s Change, is a truly collaborative and community-driven effort with writing by Glenwood employees and illustrations created by some of the individuals that Glenwood serves. The book’s printing was sponsored by National Bank of Commerce and printed by local Birmingham printer Craftsman Printing. All proceeds will go towards benefiting those that Glenwood serves.

Frankie’s Change is available to buy online alongside with Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism or on Glenwood’s campus at the Pecan Warehouse (Liberty Park area).

7 mins ago

Merrill: Facebook offered ‘no support’ at time of 2017 special election ‘secret experiment’

Earlier this week, a New York Times report detailed a so-called “secret experiment” conducted by “Democratic tech experts” that was carried out on social media to interfere with the 2017 U.S. Senate special election in Alabama.

In an interview with WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill discussed the report and how this “experiment” and others like it fell under the purview of his office.

Merrill indicated his office was aware of this long before The New York Times story and said early on Twitter was responsive to his concerns during the 2017 contest. However, he said dealing with Facebook was a different matter.

“One of the things that we did is we made sure that it was part of our responsibility because it is influencing elections,” Merrill said. “And we wanted to make sure we were investigating it as thoroughly as we possibly could to ensure that anybody that was participating was following the law and that they were also doing so as far as promotion of their candidate in a way that would not be breaking the law or attempting to influence it in a negative way.”

“We have to remember this took place well more than a year ago,” he added. “And well more than a year ago is when we brought it to the attention of people at Facebook and Twitter when it was going on. And we told them then we needed some help, and we needed some assistance. We wanted to resolve the issue then. Twitter was very receptive, and they helped us. Facebook, not so much. As a matter of fact, Facebook was of little or no value to us in that process.”

The secretary of state went on to explain how he confronted Facebook representatives at a conference in Washington, D.C. earlier this year about the alleged interference.

“I went to a meeting in Washington in February of last year, and they were making a presentation to the conference I was attending talking about how they had been helpful to us specifically in the 2017 general election for the U.S. Senate,” he added. “And I listened to it for a little bit.”

He continued, “Then I got up, and I said, ‘Friends, look I don’t mean to be disingenuous, and I certainly don’t mean to be calling you out here in front of all these folks. But you tell me what you did to help, and we’ll both know. We can’t find any evidence of any support you gave us. And yet, we have issued in repeated attempts to Facebook to encourage you to look into this and to give us some support, which you have declined to do. And the bigger problem with this is on December 12, 2017, we were the only game in town. There was not another national election going on and the entire national media had a presence here for the last five weeks of the campaign. The fact that you had all the resources available to you, you had no other distractions to keep you from helping us, and yet you offered no support. It was not a benefit to us, the people of the state of Alabama or the nation as a whole.’”

Merrill said following that interaction, he flew to Washington, D.C. and met with members of Facebook’s government affairs arm and talked with them about how they could have helped.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

2 hours ago

Growth companies power the Made in Alabama 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Companies across Alabama are creating jobs, making investments and helping shoppers check off their Christmas lists. This year’s edition of the Made In Alabama Holiday Gift Guide features businesses that are growing in the state, with recent projects and expansions in communities large and small.

From big-ticket items like a new car or boat to smaller fun and thoughtful presents, the products from Alabama’s manufacturers and entrepreneurs show off the ingenuity and craftsmanship of the state’s workforce.

Reclaimed wood furniture

Cashel Beams & Flooring of Brewton makes a variety of reclaimed wood products, including custom furniture.

The company, which specializes mainly in heart pine and oak, has various tables, desks, chests, bar tops and more. Its recent portfolio even includes a ping pong table.

Last year, Cashel announced a $1 million, 15-job expansion in Escambia County. It also offers solid plant and engineered flooring, wall paneling, stair parts, beams, mantels and special cut timbers.

The company calls reclaimed wood one of the most distinctive design choices available, since natural characteristics such as nail holes, insect marking, weather checking and knot structure provide a design that cannot be copied.

Grocery shopping service

Give the gift of time and convenience with a membership to Birmingham-based Shipt. The online grocery marketplace delivers fresh food and other items via an app and a community of personal shoppers.

Shipt made headlines last summer when it announced plans to create nearly 900 new jobs in Birmingham over the next few years. The firm, founded in 2014, is in the midst of a rapid rollout of its services across the U.S.

Shipt’s gift membership options include a yearlong subscription for $99 and a six-month subscription for $49. Shipt members who buy a 12-month gift membership by Dec. 25 get a $50 credit.

Pecan treats

For an authentic taste of Alabama, Troy’s Whaley Pecan Co. has you covered. The pecan shelling and processing facility sells a wide variety of treats, including the Sweet Home Alabama Basket that’s filled with chocolate-covered pecans, pecan brittle, mini pecan pies and more for $39.95.

Two years ago, Whaley added new jobs and announced a $280,000 investment in its Pike County operations. Founded in 1937, the company is in its third generation of family ownership.

Besides the Alabama basket, holiday goodies include Pecan Pie in a Jar, the Roasted and Salted Gift Bag Trio and Pecan Oil.

Craft beer

For the beer lover in your life, check out the offerings from Gadsden’s Back Forty Beer Co. The makers of Naked Pig, Freckle Belly, Truck Stop Honey and more, the brewery has been busy adding jobs and investments this year.

In July, Back Forty opened a new microbrewery in Birmingham. Sloss Docks Back Forty, near historic Sloss Furnaces, features a beer garden and American pub foods primarily sourced from local growers.

Several of Back Forty’s core beers are brewed on site, along with a steady rotation of experimental beers.

Back Forty has also been included in trade missions led by the Alabama Department of Commerce with the goal of stimulating overseas sales.

Boats and wheels

If you’re really feeling generous this Christmas, consider gifting your loved one with a key symbol of Alabama’s manufacturing success.

Glasstream Powerboats’ 240 CCX is produced at the company’s operating plant in Dothan, which opened in 2015.

The 240 CCX is a forward-seating center console model that is ready for the open water but also saves money at the fuel pump, thanks to Glasstream’s patented fuel-efficient hull design. It also features LED lighting, forward lounge seating with removable backrests and fish/storage box, and rod and cup holders.

Standard MSRP prices range from $52,000 to $55,000.

Glasstream has two operating plants, in Dothan and in Panama City, Florida, and everything was recently relocated to Dothan following Hurricane Michael. In addition, the company is adding 25,000 square feet to the Dothan plant to keep up with sales demand.

Elsewhere, the state’s auto industry continues to expand in communities across the state, driven by new and updated products rolling out of the vehicle assembly plants operated by Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai.

All three plants have made additions to their Alabama product lineups this year. Just this month, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama showed off the 2019 Honda Passport SUV, an all-new model.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its next-generation GLE SUV, the flagship product of its Tuscaloosa County factory. The 2020 model starts at $53,700.

Neither of those particular vehicles will be available until next year, but one new addition to Alabama’s auto assembly lines is already in dealer showrooms.

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, which the automaker’s Montgomery plant began producing last summer, starts at $25,500.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

University of Alabama Gymnastics hosts Stallings RISE Center holiday play date

The University of Alabama gymnastics team welcomed a group of special guests to the Frances Smith Practice Facility recently, hosting its annual holiday play date for the children of the Stallings RISE Center.

“This is such an amazing day for us every year,” UA head coach Dana Duckworth said. “To have this opportunity to get to spend time with the children of the RISE Center is such an amazing blessing and to see their smiles light up the gym never gets old and is such a joy every single time.”

The RISE Bell Choir played for everyone in attendance before the children and gymnasts took to the Tide’s practice gym for an afternoon of fun and games. The gymnasts and RISE students were joined by a pair of jolly guests when Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way to Coleman Coliseum and the practice gym again this year.

The Crimson Tide has joined with RISE for a holiday event for more than 20 years and has hosted the event in the UA practice facility since it opened in 1996.

The Tide’s 2019 season starts at home Friday, Jan. 4, with a quad meet against Southeast Missouri State University, Northern Illinois and Temple starting at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets can be purchased online at RollTide.com and through the Alabama Ticket Office (205-348-2262).

For all the latest information on Alabama gymnastics, follow BamaGymnastics on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and Duckworth on Twitter and Instagram at @UACoachDana.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Kelly gains valuable experience at mentored hunt

John Kelly decided he needed an early Christmas present after enjoying an Adult Mentored Hunt at the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division’s Portland Landing Special Opportunity Area (SOA) near Camden.

Kelly, an electrical engineer who works in the defense industry in the Huntsville area, said the experience at the mentored hunt inspired a desire to continue his hunting career. He just ordered a crossbow.

“I’ve been trying to learn how to hunt this year,” Kelly said. “I was on the outdooralabama.com website, just looking at hunting regulations, and I lucked onto a link about the mentored hunts. I thought, ‘Perfect.’ I had looked at websites and read books about hunting. There is only so much you can read. You can read two books and still not learn what you can by spending an afternoon in the deer blind with someone who knows what he’s doing.”

Kelly has family who own farms, but nobody in his family is considered a hunter. After his grandfather passed away, he started exploring the farm where his parents and grandmother live.

“There are these great wild spaces where I’ve never even wandered around or appreciated that much,” he said. “I’m just trying to connect with nature.”

Instead of going on a hiking trip and only observing nature, Kelly wanted to interact with nature, become a part of the cycle.

“When I got the email that I had gotten drawn, I was bouncing off the walls,” he said. “It was great. When I got there, I was expecting to get some educational stuff, like how to shoot, hunt and some demonstrations on how to field-dress a deer. That was the stuff I expected even though it was better than I thought it was going to be. But I think the thing I didn’t expect was how much I would connect with everybody there. I was expecting kind of an outdoor class, but I got really more of an emotional experience that I hadn’t expected at all. I really connected with the instructors and other mentees. It was very unexpected how close you can get to people by spending a couple of days in the woods with them, and just how open, warm and nice the people who were volunteering their time were. They were so incredibly welcoming and happy to have us there.

“It wasn’t like the camp-counselor vibe where the counselor says, ‘Welcome to Camp Idon’twanna. Over here we have the archery range.’ They were the nicest, warmest people. They were treating us like family. And we were so happy that they wanted us there. It was beyond my wildest expectations.”

Kelly showed up at Portland with no experience with rifles either.

“I’d never shot a rifle before, unless you count video games or virtual reality,” said the 32-year-old Kelly. “It was loud and fun. It was definitely less intimidating than I expected. I hadn’t been around them before, so I wasn’t super comfortable. But after spending a day on the range with the instructors, I said, ‘Oh, these are fine.’”

In total, Kelly fired the rifle nine times and discovered he became sufficiently proficient on the rifle range.

“I shot eight times on the range, and the ninth shot went straight through the heart of a doe,” he said.

Kelly said the prequel to the shot at the doe was enlightening as well with the quiet stalk into the woods to the blind, the watching and listening to nature unfold and spying the animals that inhabit the Alabama forests.

“You think, okay, it’s just an animal, like a squirrel at the park,” he said. “All of a sudden, these deer, like ghosts, appeared silently in front of you. You can feel your heart rate pick up. It was surprisingly exciting to see them show up.

“When I actually got ready for the shot, I got calm and focused and took care of business. Everything else, like sitting there watching nature, watching the birds feed and listening to my instructor tell me about the wildlife and plants, that was such a fantastic experience.”

Because of his lack of hunting experience, Kelly wasn’t positive he had hit the doe where he wanted. But they quickly picked up the blood trail and didn’t have to go far to find the deer.

“When I saw the deer lying 10 yards in the woods, it was more of a relief than anything else,” he said. “I was afraid I might have just injured it. To find it quickly was a very nice feeling.

“Now I understand that feeling, thinking about future hunts, that I want to make a clean shot or no shot. I understand a lot better now why people say that.”

With the doe retrieved and back at the lodge, the instructors went through the field-dress procedures and how to skin and quarter the deer.

“I came home with a cooler full of deer and wild boar,” Kelly said. “We decided to butcher it ourselves. It took three solid afternoons to finish butchering that deer and boar. I watched a YouTube video and this guy does an entire deer in 20 minutes. It took me a lot longer, but we got it.”

Kelly then shared his bounty with his family just across the Alabama line in Tennessee.

“We went to my parents’ house and grilled venison tenderloin,” he said. “Then we cooked a pot roast. My mom showed me her recipe for pot roast. I put in the venison and we cooked it and I got to serve it to them. That was an unexpected, awesome feeling to be able to serve the thing I’d had a hand in harvesting. It was hands-on all the way from field to table.”

As Kelly put on his Facebook page, “I finally understand how Granny felt all those times she would fix us a meal and tell us ‘these beans are from the garden’ or ‘this squash is from the garden’ or ‘this beef was raised here on this farm.’ It really is just a totally different feeling!”

Kelly wasn’t sure how his family, which also included an aunt and an uncle, would react to the venison.

“My parents told me they were prepared to grit their teeth and smile and say, ‘Oh, it’s delicious,’” Kelly said. “But it was a hit all the way around. They asked for seconds. I got good instruction on how to preserve and prepare it too. Plus, it was a tender doe. My family was pleasantly surprised at how delicious the venison was.”

Kelly’s experience is exactly what Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries had in mind when they established the Adult Mentored Hunting Program. Go to this link and this link to learn more about the adult mentored hunts and the Special Opportunity Areas utilized to host them.

Working for the U.S. Army, Kelly said his main job is to “go out in the desert and blow stuff up and do all kinds of cool things.”

His leisure time, however, will include more deer hunting. His Army credentials allow him to hunt Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, which is one of the areas he plans to explore.

Kelly and his hunting partner, Dianna Valdez, are already figuring out where their next hunt will occur. Valdez took some of the wild hog and prepared it for her family.

Because of the weapon restrictions at the Arsenal (archery and shotgun only), Kelly opted to purchase the crossbow to continue his deer hunting.

“I can hunt the Arsenal, and I’ve been looking up information on the WMAs (Wildlife Management Areas) and public land near me,” he said. “Yeah, we’re already planning where we can go next. I’m hooked.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

20 hours ago

Morgan County DA files suit against outgoing sheriff to preserve jail food funds

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson filed a lawsuit on Friday asking a court to prevent outgoing Sheriff Ana Franklin from spending money she improperly took from the county jail food fund, per a press release from Anderson’s office.

The suit, filed in Morgan County Circuit Court, asks for an injunction and also demands that Franklin repay any of the money she has spent from the jail fund not used to feed inmates.

“This is taxpayer money that was designated to pay for feeding the inmates in the Morgan County jail,” Anderson said at a press conference announcing the complaint. “Our goal in filing this lawsuit today is to preserve what money that is left in the fund and make sure it is used for its intended purpose.”

Franklin set up a bank account separate from the existing jail food fund when she originally took $160,000 from it. This was an individual personal account in her name only, which she labeled “food account.”

She invested $150,000 of those funds in an automobile dealership that eventually went bankrupt. In anticipation of a contempt proceeding before a federal judge, Franklin deposited sufficient funds so that the balance in the account totaled $160,000. She represented to the federal court that she had re-deposited the original funds she took from the food account.

In response, the judge found her in contempt of the federal court order and also fined Franklin $1,000. Anderson’s lawsuit contends the $160,000 was not returned to the original jail account and that funds spent from the account Franklin set up were not spent to feed inmates.

“Sheriff Franklin told the federal court the money she took from the jail food account has been returned,” Anderson explained. “Actually, the sheriff put the money into a personal savings account that only she controls, and there is no indication that the money taken from that account was used to buy or prepare food for the inmates. In our view, that’s a misappropriation of taxpayer dollars.”

Additionally, Franklin was found guilty in federal court just this week of not filing a tax return on the money she took from the jail fund. She faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

In response to Anderson’s lawsuit, Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson approved a temporary restraining order Friday morning freezing the account. He also set a hearing on the request for a permanent injunction for Friday, December 28. That hearing will be at 9:00 a.m. in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Morgan County’s sheriff-elect, Hartselle Police Chief Ron Puckett, added in a statement he was in full agreement with the district attorney’s lawsuit to preserve the jail food money. Puckett was elected in November and will take office on January 15. Franklin did not seek re-election.

“I want to assure Morgan County residents that our office will be a good steward of their money,” Puckett outlined. “That means jail funds that are designated for the operation of the jail and the feeding of inmates will be used to operate the jail and feed inmates. That includes any money the District Attorney is able to preserve or recoup.”

Anderson added that he is concerned that Franklin, before she leaves office next month, will spend whatever is left from the $160,000 she took from the jail food fund.

In summary, his lawsuit asks the court to:

• Freeze any funds currently remaining in any food account the sheriff maintains.
• Order an accounting of any and all jail food accounts.
• Order the sheriff to reimburse the county and state for any money that was spent improperly.

“Sheriff Franklin is leaving office, and taxpayers deserve assurance that she won’t spend or take with her money that rightfully should go to defraying the costs of feeding inmates,” Anderson concluded. “Taxpayers also are owed back every penny of the money that was taken from the jail fund and spent on anything other than for which it was intended.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

