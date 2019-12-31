Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne: 2019 — A year in review 28 mins ago / Guest Opinion
Tua Tagovailoa named top model of faith in college football for 2019 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Jones before impeachment trial: ‘The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment’ 2 hours ago / News
Crimson Tide star LB Dylan Moses returning for 2020 season; Will Tua follow suit? 2 hours ago / Sports
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 15: Interview with Dennis Daughety 4 hours ago / Podcasts
Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview 15 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more 18 hours ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
Steve Flowers: Remembering some Alabama legends we lost in 2019 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 3 days ago / Sponsored
Top five stories for the Auburn Tigers in 2019 3 days ago / Sports
Top five stories for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019 3 days ago / Sports
AmeriCorps volunteers make improvements at Lakepoint State Park 3 days ago / Outdoors
‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking 4 days ago / Faith and Culture
4 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 15: Interview with Dennis Daughety

Living a life of purpose doesn’t often make sense. In fact, more often than not, doing the most impactful thing is also the most difficult. Dennis Daughety, a franchise junkie, has chosen the path of an entrepreneur and allows the Holy Spirit to be his guide. He is a successful business owner but it’s how he has found the success that is intriguing. Listen to his story to find out how he got to this point, through the failure and trials, and how God has led the way.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

28 mins ago

Byrne: 2019 — A year in review

At this time last year, I predicted that the upcoming year with a Democrat majority in the House would be much different. While most activity in the House centered around efforts to impeach our president, I did not let that stop me from fighting for you and our state.

One of our most significant victories this year for Alabama was reforming the Medicare wage index formula. For three decades, hospitals in rural states like Alabama have been underpaid in Medicare reimbursements. Upon taking office, I began fighting for a fix.

With the election of President Trump, I found that we had an administration willing to listen and work with us, and as a result, Alabama’s hospitals have begun receiving significantly higher Medicare reimbursements. In the past, these dollars were siphoned off towards high population areas like New York and Los Angeles at an unfair rate.

442
Keep reading 442 WORDS

I was also proud to lead the Trump administration’s school choice bill in the House, the Education Freedom Scholarship and Opportunity Act. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos asked me and Senator Ted Cruz to be their champions in Congress for this Trump policy priority, and support continues growing for our bill.

It was an honor to join President Trump several weeks ago in an education roundtable at the White House and to advocate for providing options for students locked into failing schools.

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I’m proud of my record advocating for a strong national defense. This year Congress passed an important National Defense Authorization Act that enables us to rebuild our military readiness after years of stagnation in the Obama administration.

The bill allows for continued counter drug enforcement at our border, accelerates programs to counter Chinese and Russian aggression, and authorizes important bipartisan nuclear modernization programs. It also gives our troops the largest pay raise in a decade, repeals the widow’s tax, and establishes the Space Force.

Sadly, our Second Amendment rights are under assault like no time in our history. I was proud to lead 120 of my colleagues in filing a brief before the Supreme Court in support of protecting these fundamental American rights.

The case, N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, will determine if New York’s ban on transporting a handgun to a home or shooting range outside city limits is constitutional. Our Constitution is clear that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed, and I am glad to have had so much support from my colleagues in taking a stand against these radical efforts to take away our gun rights.

Finally, just weeks ago, the House passed President Trump’s USMCA trade deal to replace NAFTA. Our state stands to benefit significantly, particularly our automobile manufacturing and agriculture sectors as well as steel, energy and high-tech. The USMCA is projected to create 176,000 new American jobs and raise our GDP by $68.2 billion. We will reap benefits from this deal for years to come.

Of course, I continued holding constituent town halls throughout Southwest Alabama, and I have now held over 125 since taking office. Your input is important to me, and I appreciate everyone who has participated over the years. We have a great state full of amazing people, and I am glad to be among the leaders in Congress in the number of town halls held.

Thank you for allowing me to represent you in Congress. I will continue fighting for you in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Show less
2 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa named top model of faith in college football for 2019

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday was named the winner of the 2019 Bobby Bowden Award by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Named after the legendary Florida State head football coach, the award annually recognizes the Division I player “who epitomizes the student-athlete and conducts himself as a faith model in the community, in the classroom and on the field.”

93
Keep reading 93 WORDS

Bowden, known for his on-the-field success at FSU, has also worked throughout his career to advance his Christian faith. Now retired from football, he speaks monthly to various Christian groups across the country giving motivational speeches.

Tagovailoa’s faith was displayed most publicly this season amidst personal adversity, as he used his devastating hip injury to give his testimony and express his unwavering trust in God.

RELATED: Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Jones before impeachment trial: ‘The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment’

In an op-ed published Monday in The Washington Post rather than an in-state publication, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) expressed his “fear” that the U.S. Senate will hold an impeachment trial into President Donald Trump that “is not intended to find the whole truth.”

His piece was entitled, “Every trial is a pursuit of truth. Will my colleagues in the Senate uphold that?”

Jones begins the op-ed by teaching readers the Latin meaning of “verdict,” before raising the stakes of the upcoming impeachment trial.

“Our decision will have enormous consequences, not just for President Trump, but for future presidencies and Congresses, and our national security,” Alabama’s junior senator wrote.

382
Keep reading 382 WORDS

He continued, “For Americans to have confidence in the impeachment process, the Senate must conduct a full, fair and complete trial with all relevant evidence regarding the president’s conduct. I fear, however, that we are headed toward a trial that is not intended to find the whole truth. For the sake of the country, this must change.”

Jones then blamed Trump for the House’s impeachment inquiry not having brought to light “the whole truth.” Jones also asserted that past impeachment procedures do not apply to Trump.

“Procedures in prior impeachment trials set no precedents because each is unique to its particular set of facts. Unlike what happened during the investigation of President Bill Clinton, Trump has blocked both the production of virtually all relevant documents and the testimony of witnesses who have firsthand knowledge of the facts,” Jones said.

The freshman senator from Mountain Brook has consistently said that he needs to examine all of the evidence and hear from witnesses before making a judgement on whether to convict Trump.

Jones in the Monday op-ed stated, “The evidence we do have may be sufficient to make a judgment, but it is clearly incomplete.”

“There are four witnesses who could help fill those gaps: the president’s former national security adviser, his acting chief of staff, the senior adviser to his acting chief of staff and a top national security official in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Each has direct knowledge regarding the charges against the president and should testify under oath at a Senate trial,” he added.

As he did in the Kavanaugh confirmation process, Jones also proceeded to request more documents from the White House related to impeachment.

“Importantly, to evaluate any testimony, all relevant documents need to be produced. Everyone knows a paper trail exists — one always does — and it will either corroborate or contradict the testimony,” Jones wrote.

He then accused Trump of putting up a “blockade” on key witnesses testifying in the Senate. Jones has previously expressed his support of the impeachment whistleblower staying secret and not having to testify.

You can read the entire op-ed here.

RELATED: Doug Jones on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘Not a witch hunt … not a hoax, it’s not fake news’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Crimson Tide star LB Dylan Moses returning for 2020 season; Will Tua follow suit?

University of Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses will return for his senior season in 2020.

The 2018 All-American and Butkus Award finalist made the announcement Monday night on social media. Moses did not play during the 2019 season due to a torn ACL in August. He also missed the 2018 College Football Playoff due to a broken foot.

210
Keep reading 210 WORDS

Bama fans will hope that Moses returning next season will foreshadow more current juniors coming back instead of declaring for the NFL draft. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tops that list of rising seniors with a major decision to make, as well as running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs, III.

This past weekend, Tagovailoa posted a cryptic message on one of his social media accounts, saying, “Gimme some time. To be continued.” That caption accompanied a picture of him in his signature No. 13 Tide uniform.

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa ‘not too sure’ on entering NFL draft — ‘Whatever God puts in my heart’

The injured quarterback travelled to Orlando with his teammates as they prepare for the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview

In this week’s podcast, DrunkAubie previews the Outback Bowl, reacts to the College Football Playoffs games, talks Auburn shooty hoops and a whole lot more.

– Is saying someone has a full fridge a compliment or an insult?
– No more CBS games for the SEC?
– Idiots of the week.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less