Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview

There are few things, if anything, more important to Alabamians than faith, family and football. Luckily, all three came together in 2019 on several occasions. And, although heartbreak was involved at times, the ultimate result was inspiring and uplifting thousands.

Take former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, for example. When he led the Crimson Tide to an iconic comeback victory against Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship, Hurts gave the credit to his Lord and Savior. “I put it in God’s hands,” he advised.

Well, this past year saw more of the same testimony. Enjoying a Heisman-finalist season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Hurts explained his key to success.

“You’ve just got to keep your faith,” Hurts said. “Trust God. Know your why. Know why you do what you do. Keep faith and keep moving forward.”

Current Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also lets his light shine on and off the field.

In 2019, this was evidenced in trying times for the native Hawaiian.

After Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury against Mississippi State this fall, he stayed optimistic because of his faith, expressing trust and confidence in God.

“God always has a plan,” he said.

Tagovailoa also retweeted former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander in reference to the injury.

“My confidence in life is not in my gifts, abilities, awards or accomplishments. My confidence comes from my faith in Jesus. His plan is perfect. Every part of the plan is PERFECT. Love you Tuaman. Walk through this like you was built to. Finish the Game. A legend is being made,” Alexander wrote.

This has been the theme of how Tagovailoa is handling his injury aftermath.

Speaking about his prognosis and recovery odds, he testified, “I firmly believe in the Bible, and the Bible says you walk by faith and not by sight. So, that’s pretty much what I’m holding onto — just trusting the good Lord. He’s the best doctor for me and what I believe in. I feel this is something that is bigger than me.”

The star quarterback also is using his faith as a guide in deciding his future football plans — whether he will declare for the NFL Draft in January or stay a final year in Tuscaloosa.

“Whatever God puts in my heart and my parents’ hearts, that will be the right thing,” Tagovailoa remarked.

And, speaking of his parents, Galu and Diane have displayed their faith publicly in 2019 as well.

In a joint statement after their son’s injury, they said,“We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback.”

Galu personally made headlines for two faith stories during the year.

First, he reaffirmed his faith and was baptized by Pastor Chris Hodges via the Church of the Highlands’ “I Have Decided To Follow Jesus” series.

Then, amidst the make-or-break Iron Bowl this season, Galu found unity through Jesus Christ with a diehard Auburn fan.

Finally, speaking of the Tigers, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl defended his Jewish faith in a major way again this past year.

After U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) equated current immigration facilities in the United States to “concentration camps” in past months, Pearl ripped her comments.

Pearl said, “Tell that to the people who died and survived those concentration camps that they don’t know the difference.”

“Never again is reserved for the 9 million people murdered including 6 million Jews,” he added. “The comparison is attempt to rewrite the holocaust! Stop!”

Additionally, at 2019’s “Bruce, Barkley and Basketball” golf tournament in Lee County, Pearl expressed his enthusiasm for Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville having “Israel and the Second Amendment covered.”