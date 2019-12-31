Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview 2 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
How Alabamians can fulfill children’s dreams of a better education 11 hours ago / Sponsored
Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more … 13 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors 15 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Pelosi drags out impeachment, Senator Doug Jones tries to find a way forward, medical marijuana and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Steve Flowers: Remembering some Alabama legends we lost in 2019 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club is an Alabama Bright Light shining the way for youths 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Top five stories for the Auburn Tigers in 2019 3 days ago / Sports
Top five stories for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019 3 days ago / Sports
AmeriCorps volunteers make improvements at Lakepoint State Park 3 days ago / Outdoors
‘God’s almighty power’: Ozark PD officer shot three times in head now walking, talking 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama native, former Troy WR John Johnson dies in motorcycle accident 3 days ago / News
Retired MLB star Jake Peavy visits patients at Univ. of South Alabama Children’s & Women’s Hospital for third straight Christmas season 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Books-A-Million gathers more than $110,000 in books and toys for Children’s of Alabama 3 days ago / Faith and Culture
Demopolis celebrates $99 million wood pellet plant announcement; Mayor applauds state government efforts for rural economic development 3 days ago / News
Auburn’s Derrick Brown beats out Jalen Hurts, named college football’s best student-athlete of 2019 3 days ago / News
2 hours ago

Episode 39: Outback Bowl preview

In this week’s podcast, DrunkAubie previews the Outback Bowl, reacts to the College Football Playoffs games, talks Auburn shooty hoops and a whole lot more.

– Is saying someone has a full fridge a compliment or an insult?
– No more CBS games for the SEC?
– Idiots of the week.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

5 hours ago

Alabama’s top faith moments of 2019 — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa & much more

Alabama experienced an up and down 2019 in the heart of the Bible Belt, and the people of the state displayed their strong faith in God through the good times and bad.

Religion intersected with sports, politics, tragedy, culture and everything in between this past year in Alabama, and Yellowhammer News was here to cover it all.

Here are 2019’s top faith storylines from across the Yellowhammer State:

1293
Keep reading 1293 WORDS

1). Tagovailoas, Hurts, rivals, oh my …

There are few things, if anything, more important to Alabamians than faith, family and football. Luckily, all three came together in 2019 on several occasions. And, although heartbreak was involved at times, the ultimate result was inspiring and uplifting thousands.

Take former University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, for example. When he led the Crimson Tide to an iconic comeback victory against Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship, Hurts gave the credit to his Lord and Savior. “I put it in God’s hands,” he advised.

Well, this past year saw more of the same testimony. Enjoying a Heisman-finalist season for the Oklahoma Sooners, Hurts explained his key to success.

“You’ve just got to keep your faith,” Hurts said. “Trust God. Know your why. Know why you do what you do. Keep faith and keep moving forward.”

Current Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also lets his light shine on and off the field.

In 2019, this was evidenced in trying times for the native Hawaiian.

After Tagovailoa suffered a devastating hip injury against Mississippi State this fall, he stayed optimistic because of his faith, expressing trust and confidence in God.

“God always has a plan,” he said.

Tagovailoa also retweeted former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander in reference to the injury.

“My confidence in life is not in my gifts, abilities, awards or accomplishments. My confidence comes from my faith in Jesus. His plan is perfect. Every part of the plan is PERFECT. Love you Tuaman. Walk through this like you was built to. Finish the Game. A legend is being made,” Alexander wrote.

This has been the theme of how Tagovailoa is handling his injury aftermath.

Speaking about his prognosis and recovery odds, he testified, “I firmly believe in the Bible, and the Bible says you walk by faith and not by sight. So, that’s pretty much what I’m holding onto — just trusting the good Lord. He’s the best doctor for me and what I believe in. I feel this is something that is bigger than me.”

The star quarterback also is using his faith as a guide in deciding his future football plans — whether he will declare for the NFL Draft in January or stay a final year in Tuscaloosa.

“Whatever God puts in my heart and my parents’ hearts, that will be the right thing,” Tagovailoa remarked.

And, speaking of his parents, Galu and Diane have displayed their faith publicly in 2019 as well.

In a joint statement after their son’s injury, they said,“We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback.”

Galu personally made headlines for two faith stories during the year.

First, he reaffirmed his faith and was baptized by Pastor Chris Hodges via the Church of the Highlands’ “I Have Decided To Follow Jesus” series.

Then, amidst the make-or-break Iron Bowl this season, Galu found unity through Jesus Christ with a diehard Auburn fan.

Finally, speaking of the Tigers, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl defended his Jewish faith in a major way again this past year.

After U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) equated current immigration facilities in the United States to “concentration camps” in past months, Pearl ripped her comments.

Pearl said, “Tell that to the people who died and survived those concentration camps that they don’t know the difference.”

“Never again is reserved for the 9 million people murdered including 6 million Jews,” he added. “The comparison is attempt to rewrite the holocaust! Stop!”

Additionally, at 2019’s “Bruce, Barkley and Basketball” golf tournament in Lee County, Pearl expressed his enthusiasm for Republican Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville having “Israel and the Second Amendment covered.”

2). In the worst of times

With a record-setting economy powering increased prosperity, there were still many tragic moments that rocked the entire state of Alabama in 2019.

While all of the examples of faith shining through dark clouds were too numerous to count, the aftermath of deadly tornadoes this past year was a good starting point.

Just this month, in the wake of a tornado killing two and critically injuring others in Lawrence County, hundreds of thousands of people were inspired by the open Bible found unharmed amidst rubble. One of the verses on the open pages made the moment even more powerful.

“I will return after this. I will build David’s house again. It has fallen down. I will build again the parts of his house that have been pulled down. I will make his house new.”

Acts‬ ‭15:16‬ ‭ERV‬‬

Faith also played major roles following the horrific tornadoes that hit Lee County and the Wetumpka area earlier this year.

Another recent tragedy has turned into inspiration, too.

Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh, who was shot six times (including three times in the head) in the line of duty earlier in December, now appears set for a “miracle” recovery, with “God’s almighty power” being praised.

While many of 2019’s tragedies did not have as positive of an ending, Alabamians were banded together in faith through many of them. This included prayer services held in relation to high profile kidnapping cases in the state.

3). Prayer as the power of love?

One under-the-radar storyline that touched hearts in 2019 pertained to the 70th anniversary of Pratt City’s Arthur and Bernice Lewis.

The secret ingredient to their lasting love? Faith.

Read that story here.

4). ‘Living Life on Purpose’

One consistent source of meaningful faith stories in 2019 was Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Living Life on Purpose” podcast. Hosted by Matt Wilson, this interview series has featured civic leaders, political figures and business titans, all talking candidly about their greatest purpose.

In one memorable episode this year, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) talked about how faith is critical to restoring communities in Alabama and across the nation.

Another episode that stuck out was Wilson’s interview with Tommy Brigham, Jr., who discussed the intersection of faith and race relations.

UAB head football coach Bill Clark was also among Wilson’s 2019 guests.

The entire podcast series is a must-follow for those interested in faith stories. You can subscribe here.

5). Prison ministries

Alabama is currently facing a crisis with its corrections system, and some county sheriffs are attempting to provide sustenance for the heart and spirit of prisoners in efforts to reduce violence and recidivism.

In 2019, prison baptisms made big impacts not just on prisoners, but members of the public as well.

Counties who led their own voluntary baptisms this past year included Blount County (multiple times), Walker County and Etowah County.

6). Lagniappe

Overall, Alabama is coming off of a year full of evergreen, heart warming stories about faith. Here were merely some of 2019’s best:

‘God loves you. Jesus paid the price’: Secret Santa pays off all layaways at Alabama Walmart

Jasper High students buying janitor new truck give God the credit: ‘He is making all of this possible’

WATCH: Ala. Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed stuns crowd with rendition of ‘My God Is Real’

Tuskegee Airman: America not perfect but it was, still is worth fighting for – ‘God’ was ‘my co-pilot’

Alabama’s Rodney Smith, Jr. has mowed veterans’ lawns in all 50 states — ‘I remember asking God to use me’

‘Led by Jesus’: Story of Alabama Chick-fil-A employee praying over customer goes national

7). THE top viewed faith story on Yellowhammer News in 2019

Finally, while there were many contenders, one faith story rose above them all when it came to views.

Thomas Roberts was an atheist for most of his life.

However, in his final days earlier this year, he was reborn, deciding he wanted to be baptized.

Read about this incredible story, made possible by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
11 hours ago

Many questions remain about Gulf Coast passenger rail

The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) is urging the Mobile City Council to commit $3 million in public money to match a “one-time federal grant opportunity” for which they are applying – but it appears they are applying prematurely. For several years now, the SRC has been pushing for new passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile. The SRC has come forward with urgent requests on multiple occasions, first approaching the Governor, and now the Mobile City Council, claiming each time that this opportunity for renewal will be “lost.” However, in their efforts to promote passenger rail, the SRC is short-circuiting the established process for ensuring the orderly and effective coexistence of passenger rail service and freight rail service – both of which must operate on the same rail lines.

598
Keep reading 598 WORDS

This coexistence is critical to the freight rail service which is relied upon by some of the largest employers in the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, and requires an initial impact study that will ensure a passenger rail implementation that will not negatively impact commerce. It has been reported that the host railroads (CSX & Norfolk Southern) are currently working with Amtrak on the terms of such a study. Once agreed upon, the impact study is estimated to take four to six months to complete. While the SRC has referenced a previous freight rail study that was conducted when they were contemplating long-distance service between New Orleans and Orlando, updated freight information and service times must be modeled in order to get an accurate picture of the impact to current and future freight rail service.

The SRC touts the economic benefits of tourism resulting from passenger rail, but any such benefits must be weighed against any negative financial impact to freight rail commerce. To that end, the freight impact study could help answer the following questions: What is the impact of increased rail traffic to current industries depending on freight rail service? What is the impact to potential expansion of area industries and the recruitment of new manufacturers who may consider reliable freight rail service in their site selection? With recent investments in the Port of Mobile, is new passenger rail traffic an enhancement or hindrance to the continued success of one of our state’s key economic engines? The elected officials being asked for financial commitments to passenger rail – and the taxpayers who will be footing the bill – deserve answers to these questions.

Most recently, the SRC has stated they intend to apply for a federal grant under the Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) program for the operation of this passenger service. But in addition to the operational costs of passenger rail, there must also be an assessment of the necessary infrastructure improvements to allow passenger rail and freight rail to operate on the same lines. Several SRC members have indicated that the state of Alabama and Mobile County will be approached to help cover some of these costs, which are also unknown until the completion of a full study between the parties. Will the City of Mobile be asked to further subsidize passenger rail if either of those entities balk at a funding request?

Governor Ivey has made it clear she would like the benefit of the freight rail impact study completed before committing state funds for Gulf Coast passenger rail. Should the City of Mobile commit funds without having the complete information the Governor has requested? Rather than proceeding under this “cart before the horse” scenario, the SRC should allow the study to be completed so that everyone has the benefit of full information. Our state and local economy, the jobs associated with it, and the taxpayers who will foot the bill, deserve no less.

The Alabama Railway Association is a non-profit association that was founded in 2003. It is a trade organization that represents all railroads in Alabama, from Short lines to Class I Railroads, along with many Associate Members that supply services and/or materials to support railroad operations.

The purpose of the Alabama Railway Association is to promote and support Alabama railroads within the state of Alabama, to assist in improving rail service within the state of Alabama, to increase railroad safety awareness within the industry and to the public, and to provide for interchange of ideas and cooperation among railroad businesses and state and local governments.

Maeci Walker is the executive director of the Alabama Railway Association

Show less
13 hours ago

7 Things: Violent attacks on worshipers, abortion called Alabama’s biggest story of 2019, ‘God’s almighty power’ at work and more …

7. President Donald Trump retweeted a link that upset a lot of people

  • President Donald Trump retweeted a link on Twitter that names the “whistleblower” responsible for kicking off the Ukranian investigation as Eric Ciaramella. The media and their Democrats are not happy about this as they have been refusing to tell the public the whole story.
  • The tweet proceeded to spark attention because the whistleblower’s name hasn’t really been mentioned in any official proceedings or media reports (some social media companies have even deleted his name), but there is nothing improper about naming this person.

6. Mobile is getting scooters

475
Keep reading 475 WORDS

  • Gotcha, based in Charleston, South Carolina, will send 200 electric scooters to downtown Mobile, Alabama, at the beginning of 2020, despite being rejected in Huntsville, experiencing issues in cities like Nashville and cities like New York City choosing to not allow the scooters.
  • The scooters will only be available for use between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to limit safety concerns downtown, mainly due to the nightlife scene of bars and clubs.

5. Five airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

  • The Pentagon has said that the facilities that the United States conducted airstrikes against in Iraq and Syria had ties to an Iranian-backed militia that is responsible for attacks made against a U.S.-Iraq military housing facility.
  • Spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman, said that these attacks were “prevision defensive strikes,” adding they will help to deter the group’s ability to attack in the future.

4. Bloomberg is coming to Montgomery

  • 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will bring his campaign to Montgomery Monday.
  • Bloomberg will meet with Mayor Steven Reed and mental health providers and experts. They’re planning to discuss the high infant mortality rate in Alabama.

3. Shot police officer is walking and talking with “God’s almighty power”

  • It appears an amazing recovery is underway for Ozark Police Department Officer Samuel Yoh, who was shot six times in the line of duty, including three times in the head, on December 12.
  • Reportedly, Officer Yoh recovery has been a “miracle” with Yoh having full movement in his limbs, the ability to stand, sit, walk short distances, open both eyes and feed himself. Yoh can even recognize his friends and family while reading and speaking fluently.

2. Abortion was the biggest story in Alabama this year

  • While national political news seems to have been dominated by the Trump/Russia hoax and President Donald Trump being impeached, Alabama also had the national spotlight when the state’s abortion ban passed.
  • The purpose of the abortion ban was always to challenge the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, but it drew attention for making performing an abortion a felony and offered no exceptions for an abortion in the event of rape or incest, but misreporting on this matter is probably the biggest media failure in the state as well.

1. Religious violence hits America in two attacks

  • In Greenwood Lake, New York, Grafton E. Thomas entered a rabbi’s house and then proceeded to stab five people while they were gathered to celebrate Hanukkah. Police have Thomas in custody, and he’s set to face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
  • At the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, a gunman opened fire during the Sunday morning communion, leaving two churchgoers dead. The shooter was shot and killed by two parishioners in the church.

Show less
15 hours ago

Alabama Power Anniston employees help Santa give holiday surprises to seniors

Some senior citizens in Oxford recently learned that good things come in small packages.

On Dec. 20, Eastern Division Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO)-Anniston sub-area members teamed up with Santa to deliver shoeboxes packed with gifts to seniors at the Diversicare of Oxford Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Employees filled 151 boxes – one for each resident – and gave them to Santa to distribute at the facility’s Christmas party.

267
Keep reading 267 WORDS

Terry Smiley, Alabama Power Eastern Division vice president, sponsored the project as part of his annual holiday reception for employees on Dec. 12. He invited them to bring their wrapped shoeboxes and place them under the Christmas tree in his office.

“It is wonderful to have our employees working together to make the holidays special for the residents at Diversicare,” Smiley said. “We are so fortunate to be part of a great company that believes in giving back to the community. I’m very proud of our team for supporting this worthwhile project. The holiday reception was a way to show our appreciation.”

Keisha Chapman, Eastern Division APSO president and Alabama Power Customer Accounting analyst, said employees gave everything from toiletries, lotions, tissues and non-slip socks to jigsaw puzzles, flashlights, Bibles and coloring books.

“We put one stuffed animal in every box so they would have something to hold close during the holidays,” said Chapman, who co-coordinated the project with Evan Rogers, Alabama Power Eastern Division market specialist. “Many of those people may not have family or friends to visit them. We hope that we can, in some way, bridge the gap. We wanted to make the holidays special and show them that someone cares.”

Christy Bombard, activities director at Diversicare of Oxford, said the residents were excited to receive the gifts from APSO.

“Our patients and residents turn into little kids at Christmas time,” she said. “They love seeing Santa and getting presents. It meant the world to us that, thanks to Alabama Power, everybody got a present. I love seeing the community reach out to the elderly.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less