Live blog — Super Tuesday

The state of Alabama is voting Tuesday, March 3. Follow along for live coverage throughout the day regarding the primaries for president, U.S. Senate and more, including Amendment One.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m.

Update 10:21:

Sessions in speech to supporters: “I have some terrible news for Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer: Doug Jones’ brief visit in the United States Senate is just about over.”

Update 10:20:

AP calls some races in Alabama.

BREAKING: Republican Jeff Coleman advances to primary runoff for U.S. House in Alabama’s 2nd congressional district. #APracecall at 10:14 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #ALprimary https://t.co/lGfinkb1KC — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Republican Bill Hightower advances to primary runoff for U.S. House in Alabama’s 1st congressional district. #APracecall at 10:09 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #ALprimary https://t.co/lGfinkb1KC — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Republican Jeff Sessions advances to primary runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama primary election. #APracecall at 10:06 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #ALprimary https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2020

Update 10:15:

Byrne not conceding just yet, but will accept the results.

“Whatever the returns are tonight we will live by them,” says Byrne. “We’re going to fire Doug Jones this fall,” he adds. “I’m going to all the way through that tape,” he continues. Not a concession from the AL-01 Rep, but an acknowledgment of incredibly long odds. — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 10:03:

.@TTuberville calls this a good night for Alabama and a bad night for the swamp #alsen https://t.co/ScU32EgSwI — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) March 4, 2020



Update 10:00:

.@JeffColemanAL giving his speech now. Going into runoff in 1st. An anchor on WSFA just called @JessicaTaylorAL “Jessica Simpson,” by the way. #AL01 #alpolitics — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) March 4, 2020

Update 9:57:

Story: Amendment One rejected by Alabama voters by wide margin

Update 9:49:

From Gina Maiola, press secretary for Governor Kay Ivey, on Amendment One’s failure:

Amendment One was a bold and ambitious effort to transform our state’s public schools. Governor Ivey was willing to step out and support this idea because she firmly believed leadership – and change – started with the Board itself. Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made. While disappointed, the governor’s resolve to improve our public education system remains intact. Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama.

Update 9:39:

Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh shines on Super Tuesday.

Early indicators for the Alabama Primary – Public Service Commission President Race are showing Twinkle Cavanaugh as the Republican nominee winner and Laura Casey as the Democrat nominee winner #ALPolitics #Decision2020 — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 4, 2020

Update 9:27:

It’s a no from Alabama on Amendment One.

Looks like we have a call on Amendment 1 — and it went down hard, 75 percent to 25 percent. State school board elections will continue in the state of Alabama. #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) March 4, 2020

Update 9:25:

The scene at Tuberville’s watch party:

NOW: Nearly a 100+ people are here to support former Auburn football coach, Tommy Tuberville at his watch party. Tuberville is running for the U.S senate in Alabama @FoxNewsMMR pic.twitter.com/VhohSbxkEm — Jayla Whitfield (@JaylaWhitfield) March 4, 2020

Update 9:16

The Riverboat Gambler looking strong so far.

32% in, Tuberville surprising many with very impressive numbers so far. via @politico pic.twitter.com/WWc0Tf9P8K — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 9:02:

Mo all smiles after beating Lewis.

Update 9:00:

Mo Brooks blows out Chris Lewis.

Update 8:49:

Looking like a no on Amendment One.

About 8 percent in on Amendment 1 (to replace the elected state school board with an appointed one) and it’s still losing badly, with 75% opposed. It’s losing by more than 2:1 in both Montgomery and Elmore counties, about as opposite politically as one can get. #alpolitics — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) March 4, 2020

Update 8:45:

Early numbers for some Alabama congressional races.

Politico has 8% in for AL-01. pic.twitter.com/b8XPaftwZu — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Politico has 15% in for AL-02. pic.twitter.com/UadbMmnJdB — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 8:42:

Sessions and Tuberville neck and neck.



Update 8:39:

Team Byrne still optimistic.

Just talked with Bradley Byrne’s press secretary. She said that Team Byrne is still very optimistic, especially because of the early Baldwin County results. Added that it is still early and the the campaign “plans[s] to be in the runoff at the end of the day.” — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 8:33:

Story: Trump wins Alabama’s Republican presidential primary in rout

Update 8:12:

Just over 1% reporting, but a look at the GOP U.S. Senate race in Alabama:

First real chunk of votes in @politico pic.twitter.com/BqnrkEkNg9 — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 8:05:

Check out Yellowhammer News’ story on Biden winning in Alabama here.

Update 7:46:

Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama had a 30-35% voter turnout for Super Tuesday.

Alabama saw a 30-35% voter turnout today for the state primaries, according to Alabama Secretary of State @JohnHMerrill. He says the state increased election security for the primaries by requiring two-factor authentication to access voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/nZNgNX7CLr — WBHM 90.3 FM (@WBHM) March 4, 2020

Update 7:39:

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who ran unopposed, released the following statement on the Alabama Senate primary:

Thanks to my friend, Jason Isbell, our One Alabama concert kicked off tonight by bringing people together to celebrate good music and unity and all that Alabamians have in common. That’s what our campaign is about — calling on all Alabamians to reject those that seek to divide us and come together as one Alabama to build a better future. As Alabama’s United States Senator, I’m focused on the kitchen table issues that affect all Alabamians, not divisive rhetoric or political pandering. I look forward to discussing issues like health care, education and supporting our military families with whoever wins the primary.

Update 7:36:

The RNC’s Kevin Knox issued the following statement regarding the 2020 Democratic primary in Alabama:

While President Trump cruised to victory in tonight’s Republican presidential primary, the 2020 Democrat field showcased nothing more than a mix of radical and socialist agendas that are despised by Alabamians. Super Tuesday cemented Alabama loudly and proudly as Trump country, with voters ready to defeat whichever socialist Democrat is chosen to face the president’s unprecedented record of success in November.

Update 7:32:

Trump has a message for Alabama:

Update 7:27:

In news that surprises absolutely nobody…

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Alabama. — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 4, 2020

Update 7:24:

Black voters in Alabama overwhelmingly vote Biden.

Black voters in Alabama via preliminary @CNN exit polls: Biden 72% (!)

Sanders 12%

Bloomberg 9%

Warren 4%

Uncommitted 2% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 4, 2020

Update 7:11:

Big swing for Biden?

Biden leading exit polls in AL roughly 60% to 20% over Sanders. The key question is whether Sanders hits 15% in #AL07, the only African-American majority district in the state. If not, it’s a four-delegate swing for Biden. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

Update 7:04:

That was fast. AP says Biden has won the Dem. primary in Alabama.

Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, securing his third victory in the South on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/xdd5BzBAQC — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020

Update 7:00:

The polls are now closed. Kick back, relax and hit that refresh button often.

Update 6:41:

Sessions campaign watching the bigger counties

Asked Jon Jones who manages the Sessions campaign the same thing. He said that due to Sessions’ 20 years as a statewide the best indicators for him will be the big counties. — Henry Thornton (@HenryThornton95) March 4, 2020

Update 6:30:

For live radio coverage of tonight’s results, listen to Yellowhammer’s Jeff Poor on Huntsville’s WVNN. Yellowhammer’s Sean Ross, Dale Jackson and Henry Thornton are all scheduled to be on, as well as others from around the state. Coverage begins at 7:00.

Update 6:20:

Byrne campaign keeping an eye on the smaller counties in the first district