Alabama PALS set to kick off 2020 ‘Don’t Drop It On Alabama’ Spring Cleanup in April
Alabama PALS (People Against a Littered State), announced Tuesday that it would kick off the 2020 Statewide “Don’t Drop It On Alabama” Spring Cleanup for the entire month of April.
Alabama PALS will also hold the cleanup as it coordinates and implements the Alabama Coastal Cleanup (partnership with ADCNR), the Alabama Clean Campus Program, the Alabama Adopt A Mile and Adopt A Stream programs (partnership with ALDOT) statewide.
The annual cleanup, which will be offered to all 67 Alabama counties and statewide volunteer groups, which will feature Coca-Cola as its title sponsor for the 2020 event.
“The Coca-Cola System is proud of our role as the Title Sponsor of the statewide 2020 Don’t Drop It on Alabama Spring Cleanup,” said Andy Britton, director of public affairs and communications for Coca-Cola. “We are especially pleased with our annual partnership with Alabama PALS as we all move forward towards our goal of a world without waste.”
According to a press release, the Spring Cleanup is also “made possible through PALS Sustaining Partners, ALDOT, ALFA, Coca-Cola, Alabama Farmer’s Cooperative, Vulcan Materials Company, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, and The Poarch Band of Creek Indians.”
Alabama PALS also announced a partnership with the Alabama Community College Systems campuses for the 2020 statewide April cleanup effort.
“We are extremely proud of the commitment from the Alabama Community College System, and appreciate the dedication form the ACCS, as well as the enthusiasm displayed from each ACCS campus,” said Spencer Ryan, executive vice president of Alabama PALS.
The press release also noted:
PALS distributed approximately 185,000 bags statewide for the 2019 cleanup, as well as all materials and supplies to all participating cities, counties and volunteer groups. Volunteers interested in participating are encouraged to contact the local coordinator to join an existing cleanup, or to establish their own local cleanup within their respective community.
For more information on the cleanup effort, visit alpals.org.