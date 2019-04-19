Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Electrathon Alabama participants zip toward another fantastic finish at Barber Motorsports Park 11 mins ago / News
Connie Rowe is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 hour ago / News
AG Steve Marshall shuts down alleged ‘human traffickers’ masquerading as massage parlors in north Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Employment records ‘shattered’ after another historic month 4 hours ago / News
Blue Origin will test Alabama-made rocket engines at historic NASA site 4 hours ago / News
Woman killed in Alabama after tree falls on home during severe storms 6 hours ago / News
An Easter message from Representative Chris Pringle 7 hours ago / Sponsored
CIA Director Gina Haspel highlights opioid crisis, praises Auburn University alum’s sacrifice 7 hours ago / News
7 Things: Time to move on from collusion, Alabama reacts to the Mueller report, Mo Brooks not running for Senate and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
CRNAs: Providing safe, affordable anesthesia care in your hometown 11 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Rep. Wes Allen sponsors resolution calling for citizenship questions in 2020 census 12 hours ago / News
South Alabama woman donates kidney to complete stranger (VIDEO) 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama House passes bill making murder of on-duty first responder a capital offense 1 day ago / News
Katie Boyd Britt is a 2019 Woman of Impact 1 day ago / News
ALGOP chair on Mueller report: ‘Shame on all who participated in this deplorable charade’ 1 day ago / Politics
Alabama Power and others observe National Lineman Appreciation Day 1 day ago / News
Mueller report shows why Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself 1 day ago / News
Alabama radio host launches ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ on 101.1 FM 1 day ago / Sponsored
Alabama’s congressional delegation reacts to Mueller report release: ‘Time to investigate the investigators’ 1 day ago / Politics
True or False: Rebuild Alabama tax creates registration fees for regular, non-electric vehicles? 1 day ago / Sponsored
1 hour ago

Connie Rowe is a 2019 Woman of Impact

A woman of faith. A great friend, wife and mother. A powerful legislator. A career law enforcement officer. A trailblazer.

Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper) is many things to many different people around Alabama.

However, throughout all of her roles and responsibilities, intertwined with a multitude of exemplary traits, is the unmistakable fact that Rowe is a leader.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R- Monrovia) remarked to Yellowhammer News, “From her first moments as a member of the Alabama House, Rep. Connie Rowe set herself apart as a leader and as someone whose words would be respected and appreciated by her colleagues. Those same leadership skills allowed her to become the first female police chief in Jasper, Alabama.”

‘Challenges? I think all people face challenges’

Rowe is also someone who embraces challenges and has turned the hurdles that come with being a woman in a historically male career field into opportunities, shattering glass ceilings at every step along the way.

“Challenges? I think all people face challenges in their career paths. Your male colleagues are also subject to the pace and progressiveness of your leadership,” she told Yellowhammer News when asked about some unique obstacles that she has faced in leadership.

Advising that there undoubtedly “are some challenges unique to women working in male-dominated fields like law enforcement and in the political arena,” she shared her outlook on dealing with them.

“In 1984 when I joined Jasper Police Department as a nightshift Patrol Officer, my training officer informed me I had been assigned to him because none of the other seasoned officers wanted to deal with a 21-year-old female rookie,” Rowe reminisced. “He used that circumstance to challenge himself and motivate me. It worked in a positive way for both of us. I acknowledged him the day I was sworn in as Chief of Police for the City of Jasper.”

From a rookie officer no one wanted as a partner to becoming the City of Jasper’s first ever female police chief in 2011, Rowe has come a long way. It was not easy, but with her mentality and trademark toughness, the sky has always been the limit for her ascent.

However, even after she reached the top of her profession, Rowe still had naysayers when running for the Alabama House of Representatives for the first time in 2014.

She said, “Thirty years later on a Saturday morning in 2014, I was campaigning in a rural community for my first election to the House of Representatives and experienced similar sentiment. I approached an older gentleman at a curb market and gave him my best campaign pitch. I kept talking hoping I could change the blank expression on his face. When I finally ran out of words, he continued to stare for a moment then shared with me his vision of where I should be and what I should be worried about.”

“Bless him,” Rowe continued. “He’s somewhere being him, and I’m in Montgomery being me. Again, it worked out well for us both.”

“The point of sharing both of those situations is that they are understandable when a woman emerges in a new arena and that they did not deter me from moving forward,” she emphasized.

Making history time after time

Rowe is proud of some of the “firsts” she has been able to achieve in the state, humbly adding, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time to hold some first female posts. I’m grateful for those opportunities.”

In addition to her Jasper Police Department trailblazing, Rowe was the first female investigator to ever serve the Walker County District Attorney’s Office (14th Judicial Circuit), doing so from 1988-2010.

Then, her election to serve the citizens of House District Thirteen in 2014 broke down another barrier, as did her election as vice chair of the Alabama House Republican Caucus in 2016, which made her the first female in state history to hold a GOP caucus-elected leadership position.

McCutcheon advised, “The respect and admiration that Rep. Rowe commands from her fellow Republicans is evidenced by the fact that she was elected to serve as vice chair of the House Republican Caucus while still a freshman member.”

Perhaps what makes her most proud is the knowledge that more young women will see these types of opportunities as real possibilities for themselves.

Rowe said, “Seeing a woman do something that historically has only been done by a man unlocks that role in the mind of all watching.”

‘A public servant who cares deeply about her constituents’

In the legislature, Rowe – in addition to continuing her service as GOP caucus vice chair – is the vice chair of both the powerful House Rules Committee and the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. She also holds seats on the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, the House State Government Committee and the House Internal Affairs Committee, which is responsible for disciplining members who violate chamber rules and handling other matters related to the body’s operations.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) told Yellowhammer News, “I first came to know Connie Rowe when we served together in the Alabama House, and it has been my honor to bear firsthand witness to her effectiveness as a lawmaker and as a public servant who cares deeply about her constituents.”

One of her biggest lasting legacies in the legislature, Ainsworth said, will be that Rowe “passed landmark legislation that makes it easier for military veterans to gain employment.”

Indeed, her time serving the public has been marked with numerous tangible accomplishments that advanced the safety and wellbeing of the community, both in the state house and in law enforcement.

Ainsworth extolled her “efforts to combat crime, protect the public, and uphold the law,” while highlighting her “tireless” advocacy for victims.

At the end of the day, Rowe said, “I think Jasper Police Department was in better shape the day I left than what I found the day I walked into the building.”

“We developed a well-trained Critical Incident Response Team following Sandy Hook that included deep involvement with the local school system. Another contributing circumstance is that I was also able to prepare and present a case on one of my officers that resulted in his federal prosecution. That resolution eliminated an element of corruption that existed within the department before my tenure began,” she outlined.

Rowe has also been a leading authority on domestic violence related-crimes for decades.

She explained, “Earlier in my law enforcement career, I authored and developed a domestic violence curriculum that is used in all law enforcement academies in the state. From 1988 until 2010, I conducted law enforcement trainings in the public law enforcement academies as well as regional trainings in the subject areas of DV, Sex Crimes and Crime Victims Rights on behalf of the Alabama Peace Officers and Training Commission and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence.”

‘What a wonderful world this would be’

Perhaps the most personally rewarding part of her career journey has been positively influencing those around her, Rowe said.

“Leadership roles give you opportunities to impact the path of others,” she advised. “I think the most important leadership responsibility is to help the people around you develop to their greatest potential. I’ve had that experience while leading a police department and as an elected official. Grabbing the hand of another person and hoisting them up in this world is rewarding. If we all did that continuously, what a wonderful world this would be.”

McCutcheon reflected, “There is no doubt that Connie Rowe is a ‘woman of impact’ because I know she has positively impacted my life and the lives of all of those around her.  She is most definitely deserving of this fine honor.”

And, with all that she has done and continues to do in the public sphere, Rowe has always had her priorities straight: Faith, family and friends.

“I am proud to know Connie Rowe and am humbled to be her friend because she truly personifies the words in Matthew 5:16, which read, ‘…let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven,’” Ainsworth lauded.

“Without a doubt,” Rowe said, her biggest accomplishment in life, “is bringing a child into this world.”

“The miraculous way in which children come into our lives and the responsibility we bear in raising them in this world are, to me, the most important role we serve in as women,” she added.

To all those aspiring girls out there looking to make their own way as a leader, Rowe offered some powerful advice.

“Don’t let the world define you. Define yourself, because even people who love you may not realize who you are capable of being,” she emphasized. “Remember that seeking equality doesn’t mean you want to be treated special and specific to your gender. It, in fact, means the exact opposite.”

Rowe concluded, “Leadership is organic for some and a hard fought battle for others. Find your spot and become relevant to what draws your interest. Leaders are essential at every level of a successful process. And finally, rely upon the fact that God has a plan. Lend yourself to it.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Connie Rowe a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

11 mins ago

Electrathon Alabama participants zip toward another fantastic finish at Barber Motorsports Park

Barber Motorsports Park was filled with the whir of electric vehicles as participants in Electrathon Alabama converged on the park under sunny skies Monday, April 15.

“Each year the competition and participation grow,” said Robin White, Electrathon coordinator and Alabama Power Project Manager.

“We saw 19 high schools and six professional and collegiate teams enter a grand total of 37 cars. We appreciate everyone who participated.”

Electrathon provides both educational and competitive opportunities for students.

228
Keep reading 228 WORDS

One team, Bob Jones High School out of Madison, has participated for the past four years and although they aren’t technically competing with other schools, Electrathon gives them an opportunity to test their vehicles. The students assembled their vehicle without the help of a teacher.

Bob Jones High School boasts national championship wins three years in a row in Greenpower USA competitions.

Adam Bastien is a senior at Bob Jones High and one of the drivers in the Electrathon competition. “We enjoy this competition because it is a well-put-on race with lots of teams,” said Bastien.
Ben Runyon works as the general mechanic for the team.

“Both the coolest and most annoying part of this competition is working with a team,” said Runyon.

More than 350 people turned out for the annual event. Students also enjoyed a plug-in electric car show featuring vehicles from BMW, Chevrolet and Ford.

Electrathon sponsors include Alabama PowerSKY (Skilled Knowledgeable Youth) and Zoom Motorsports and Barber Motorsports Park.

Here’s a look at the winner’s from Electrathon Alabama:

Open Class – Professional/College

1st Place:  #48 University of Southern Florida
2nd Place: #365 Tampa Bay University
3rd Place:  #321 Archer Racing

Electrathon High School

1st Place:   #22 Dothan Technology Center
2nd Place:  #115 Walker County Center of Technology
3rd Place:   #251 Spanish Fort High School

Green Power High School

1st Place:   #5 Bob Jones High School
2nd Place:  #1 Bob Jones High School
3rd Place:   #314 Grissom High School

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall shuts down alleged ‘human traffickers’ masquerading as massage parlors in north Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is proving his staunch commitment to combatting human trafficking in the state.

On Friday, the attorney general’s office announced that the Madison County Circuit Court has granted a request by Marshall for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against a chain of north Alabama massage businesses that he said was actually operating a human-trafficking enterprise.

TY Green’s Massage Therapy, Inc., its owner Yuping Tang, its manager Jiao Liu (who is her daughter) and their four businesses are now barred from conducting business in Alabama by the TRO. The businesses operate in Huntsville under the names “Health Massage and Massage Foot Care” and in Madison and Decatur under the name “Massage Foot Care.”

All assets have been frozen, and a receiver was appointed by the court to take control of the businesses until a preliminary injunction hearing can be held.

411
Keep reading 411 WORDS

This is a historic legal milestone, marking the first civil action taken under the new civil enforcement provision to Alabama’s human- trafficking law. The complaint also alleges violations of Alabama’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“Alabama’s new law provides a valuable tool to more effectively fight human traffickers and restore dignity and freedom to their victims,” Marshall said in a statement. “With this civil action, we were able to respond to the dire urgency of the situation, shut down the trafficking operation, rescue the victims, and preserve assets that can be used to help those who have been harmed.

In his legal complaint, Marshall told the court that “evidence collected during this investigation has revealed that the Defendants are running illicit massage businesses that serve as fronts for a human-trafficking operation. In the Defendants’ organization, the ‘employees’ work incredibly long hours during which at least some of them are expected to engage in sex acts with the businesses’ customers. When the victims are not ‘working,’ they seem to have little freedom of movement, they are transported in groups to and from the Defendants’ businesses and are kept in houses owned by the Defendants where they are left to eat and sleep in terrible conditions. The Defendants, on the other hand, have reaped millions of dollars in revenue from their businesses, and the Attorney General now brings this action in order to put an end to their conduct and protect their victims from further harm.”

This immediate civil court action was crucial, the attorney general explained, to keep the defendants from moving and hiding their victims, as well as to stop disposal or transfer of assets. In addition to financial accounts, the defendants’ business premises and residences have been seized.

Marshall has further asked the court to permanently shut down the defendants’ human-trafficking network and grant monetary damages as restitution for its victims.

Marshall thanked all agencies involved in the investigation of this case, including the following: the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy; the Alabama Departments of Labor and Revenue; the Morgan and Madison county district attorneys’ offices; the Madison, Huntsville and Decatur police departments, the Madison City Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the National Children’s Advocacy Center and the Alabama Fusion Center.

The victims are of Chinese nationality. Information is not available at this time about how many victims there are. For safety reasons, their whereabouts may not be disclosed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Employment records ‘shattered’ after another historic month

The number of people counted as employed in the Yellowhammer State is once again at a record high under Governor Kay Ivey’s Administration.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

“Once again, we’ve shattered employment records in Alabama,” Washington said. “More people are working now than ever before in Alabama’s history. Employers are continuing to post jobs, companies are moving operations, and our existing businesses are expanding, all of which is great news for Alabamians.”

384
Keep reading 384 WORDS

2,132,578 people were counted as employed in March, up from 2,127,676 in February, and up 28,953 from March 2018’s count of 2,103,625.

Additionally, Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, unchanged from February and remaining at a record low, and well below March 2018’s rate of 4.0 percent.

The current rate represents 82,368 unemployed persons, compared to 88,723 in March 2018.

And the good news does not end there.

“We’re seeing great growth in some of our high wage sectors as well,” Washington advised. “Building construction employment has increased by nearly 11 percent over the year, and aerospace parts and manufacturing is right behind it with more than 10 percent growth.”

Building construction employment increased to 21,200 in March, representing a yearly growth of 10.99 percent, while aerospace products and parts manufacturing employment increased to 13,100, representing a yearly growth of 10.08 percent.

Wage and salary employment increased over the year by 33,200. Sectors showing the most over-the-year growth were: leisure and hospitality (+5,900), professional and business services (+5,600) and manufacturing (+4,700), among others.

Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+3,400), the construction sector (+2,500) and the professional and business services sector (+2,000), among others.

Construction sector weekly earnings also showed tremendous growth over-the-month, rising to a record high of $1010.21, representing a $61.39 increase from February, and marking the first time in history this sector’s average earnings exceeded $1000.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.8 percent; Marshall County at 3.2 percent; and Morgan, Madison, and Elmore Counties at 3.3 percent.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.4 percent; Lowndes County at 6.7 percent; and Clarke County at 6.5 percent.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Northport at 2.6 percent; Hoover and Vestavia Hills at 2.7 percent; and Alabaster at 2.8 percent. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 7.5 percent; Prichard at 6.1 percent; and Anniston at 5.3 percent.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Blue Origin will test Alabama-made rocket engines at historic NASA site

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Private space company Blue Origin will refurbish the historic test stands at Marshall Space Flight Center to support testing of the BE-3U and BE-4 rocket engines built at a new Blue Origin facility in Huntsville.

Test Stand 4670 served as a the backbone for Saturn V propulsion testing for the Apollo program, which delivered man to the moon 50 years ago.

“We’re excited to welcome Blue Origin to our growing universe of commercial partners,” Marshall Center Director Jody Singer said. “This agreement ensures the test stand will be used for the purpose it was built.”

312
Keep reading 312 WORDS

Following the Apollo program, Test Stand 4670 was modified to support testing of the space shuttle external tank and main engine systems. The facility, constructed in 1965, has been inactive since 1998.

NASA identified the 300-foot-tall, vertical firing test stand at Marshall as an underutilized facility and posted a notice of availability in 2017 to gauge commercial interest in its use. Blue Origin responded and a team began exploring the proposed partnership.

“This test stand once helped power NASA’s first launches to the Moon, which eventually led to the emergence of an entirely new economic sector – commercial space,” NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard said. “Now, it will have a role in our ongoing commitment to facilitate growth in this sector.”

ALABAMA-BUILT ENGINES

Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, earlier this year began construction on a $200 million manufacturing facility in Huntsville that will manufacture the BE-3U and BE-4 engines.

The BE-4 engine was selected to power United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket, which will be assembled at ULA facility in Decatur, and Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch vehicle. Both are being developed to serve the expanding civil, commercial and national security space markets.

“I am thrilled about this partnership with NASA to acceptance test both BE-4 and BE-3U engines at Test Stand 4670, the historic site for testing the Saturn V first stage and the space shuttle main engines,” said Bob Smith, chief executive officer of Blue Origin.

“Through this agreement, we’ll provide for the refurbishment, restoration and modernization of this piece of American history – and bring the sounds of rocket engines firing back to Huntsville.”

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
6 hours ago

Woman killed in Alabama after tree falls on home during severe storms

Alabama authorities say a woman has been killed after strong storms knocked down a tree onto her mobile home in St Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office tells WVTM that a tree fell on a home on U.S. Highway 231 in Pell City just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

162
Keep reading 162 WORDS

Emergency crews responded and found the woman dead inside. The woman has been identified as 42-year-old Monica Clements.

Authorities said Clements’ 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Sheriff Billy Murray said in a news release that the “Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

A second man has been reported dead in Mississippi due to a storm system moving across the South.

WLBT-TV reports that 24-year-old Kenderick Magee was killed Thursday while driving in the storm.

Amite County Coroner Campbell Sharp says Magee’s car crashed near the rural town of Gillsburg in southwest Mississippi, killing Magee.

Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens tells local media that a driver was killed Thursday afternoon when his car hit a downed tree on a highway south of Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Officials have not released that driver’s name.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer New

Show less