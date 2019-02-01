 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Lee Sentell appointed to fifth term as Alabama state tourism director

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Lee Sentell for a fifth term as Alabama’s state tourism director, making him the longest-serving head of tourism after working under three governors, according to Times Daily.

Sentell, whose tourism career has spanned more than 30 years, previously served as the past-president of the Alabama Mountain Lake Tourist Association. He also worked as city editor of The Decatur Daily, marketing director for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and director of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Debbie Wilson, executive director of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, worked with Sentell for two years as the state’s welcome center administrator. She insisted the governor made the right choice.

“He’s a joy to work with and for,” Wilson told the Times Daily. “He’s had great success with state campaigns like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and the ‘U.S. Civil Rights Trail,’ which is very close to his heart. It’s really a thing of beauty to watch how well he can bring people together of all backgrounds.”

Sentell said he “was as surprised as anyone to be a five-term director.”

“I guess it also doesn’t hurt to have a two-time past president of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association in this position,” he added.

Sentell is a native of Ashland and graduated from Auburn University.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Two bodies found weeks after men were missing on coast

Authorities have found two bodies in Gulf waters along the Alabama-Mississippi line weeks after two men were missing while fishing in Mobile Bay.

News outlets report the first body was discovered Thursday along Dauphin Island Parkway south of Mobile.

Around the same time, workers with Mississippi Marine Resources found a body on Petit Bois Island.

Officials have not released any information about the identity of the bodies.

But relatives of at least one of the missing men have been contacted to help with identification.

The Coast Guard says 85-year-old Floyd Nelson and 40-year-old David Stadman have not been seen since they left to go fishing Jan. 8. Their 20-foot fishing boat was located, but there was not any sign of the men.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Huntsville's ban on dog tethering goes into effect in March

The city council of Huntsville, Alabama, has passed an ordinance to ban the tethering of unattended animals, and it goes into effect next month.

News outlets report the ban says owners will be fined several hundred dollars for animal cruelty if unattended animals are left restrained to stationary objects.

The director of Huntsville Animal Services, Karen Sheppard, says the ban was part of a nationwide push to determine if it is fair to leave a dog chained to a fixed spot.

She says “more and more cities are saying no, it’s not.”

The ordinance that banned tethering passed in November and also strengthened other area pet regulations, inlcuding requiring outdoor pets have access to potable water, weatherproof shelter and food.

The ordinance goes into effect March 1.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama rocket maker ULA selected to launch historic Jupiter mission

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, which is assembled in the company’s world-class Decatur facility, was chosen Thursday to launch the “Lucy” mission, which is scheduled to take place in October 2021.

“We could not be more pleased that NASA has selected ULA to launch this amazing planetary science mission,” Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This mission has a once-in-a-lifetime planetary launch window, and Atlas V’s world-leading schedule certainty, coupled with our reliability and performance provided the optimal vehicle for this mission. Our Atlas V rocket has launched 79 times achieving 100 percent mission success, and we look forward to working again with our mission partners to explore our universe.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) Friday applauded ULA’s selection by NASA to help power the first-ever mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

The Atlas V rocket has a strong history in launching planetary missions for NASA, including Mars Science Lab; New Horizons; OSIRIS-REx (the first U.S. mission to return asteroid samples to Earth); and the Solar Dynamics Observatory to study the sun.

Jupiter’s swarms of Trojan asteroids may be remnants of the primordial material that formed the outer planets, and serve as time capsules from the birth of our solar system more than 4 billion years ago. Lucy will be the first space mission in history to study the Trojans. The mission takes its name from the fossilized human ancestor (named “Lucy” by her discoverers) whose skeleton provided unique insight into humanity’s evolution. Over the course of the mission, Lucy will complete a 12-year journey to seven different asteroids.

NASA noted, “No other space mission in history has been launched to as many different destinations in independent orbits around our sun. Lucy will show us, for the first time, the diversity of the primordial bodies that built the planets. Lucy’s discoveries will open new insights into the origins of our Earth and ourselves.”

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the world’s most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered 132 missions to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, unlock the mysteries of our solar system and support life-saving technology.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Byrne 'exploring legislation' ensuring NY/VA abortion bills 'are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child'

One Alabama congressman is considering federal legislation in response to recent state bills passed in New York and Virginia that would allow abortion up to and even past the point of birth in some circumstances.

Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) released a statement saying he is “exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

“I am simply appalled by these barbaric efforts in Virginia and New York to make it legal to take the life of a baby through birth and, according to Governor Northman, after birth,” Byrne said.

He continued, “Every life is precious and worth fighting for, and it is heartbreaking to hear Democrats talking so casually about taking the life of a baby. We cannot sit back and allow this to stand. We must speak out and take action, and I am exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

This came after Byrne appeared on Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor’s daily radio show on WVNN, calling on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to explain his position on the Virginia bill, which is considered more extreme than the New York one.

Jones has since spoken to The Daily Caller, refusing to directly state whether he supports the new measures. However, Jones once again doubled down on his support of late-term abortion.

Partial transcript of Jones’ interview as follows:

JONES: This is what I think about all of this. I think people need to sit down and talk a little bit about what we can do to keep people—women—from having to make very, very difficult choices.

Q: Do support partial birth abortion?

JONES: I support the law as it stands right now and that’s what we’re going to stick with, and I just think that we all need to speak a little bit together and talk about how we can do to…

Q: Do you think New York should have passed that bill?

JONES: I don’t speak for New York.

Q: Do you think Alabama should pass that bill?

JONES: I don’t speak for the state legislature.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Alabama AG Office: Muslim inmate can be executed without chaplain present

Alabama on Thursday said a Christian prison chaplain does not have to be present during next week’s execution of a Muslim inmate who has accused the state of being unwilling to accommodate his religious beliefs in his final moments.

Lawyers with the Alabama attorney general’s office made the offer in a court filing as the state opposes a request to stay the execution on religious grounds.

Dominique Ray, 42, is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7 for the 1995 fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

Ray is seeking a stay, saying the state is violating his religious beliefs by not allowing an imam to take the place of a Christian prison chaplain in the execution chamber.

While a condemned inmate’s spiritual adviser can visit with them before an execution, the state only allows the chaplain and a corrections officer in the room during the lethal injection.

The chaplain will kneel beside the gurney and speak and pray with the inmate at the start of the execution if the inmate requests it. The chaplain otherwise stands against a wall a few away from the gurney.

The state said in the court filing that it would not allow a non-prison employee in the execution chamber due to security reasons, but that the execution could proceed without the Christian chaplain in the room.

Attorneys for Ray wrote in a response that the state’s offer did not settle the concerns, and that a Muslim inmate has the same right as a Christian inmate to have a minister of their faith with them.

Lawyers for the state called Ray’s lawsuit a last-minute strategy to halt the execution.

Ray is also asking to be executed by another method called nitrogen hypoxia, a procedure allowed by state law but that has not been developed yet.

The state gave death row inmates a brief window last year to select nitrogen as their execution method. Dozens of Alabama death row inmates did so, but Ray missed the deadline.

Ray said he initially thought it would violate his religious beliefs to select the method of his death, but said he has since consulted with his imam.

Ray’s lawyers have also sought a new trial, saying prosecutors did not disclose records that showed a key witness was suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia before he testified against Ray.

Harville disappeared from her Selma home in July of 1995. Her decomposing body was found in a field a month later.

Ray was convicted in 1999 after co-defendant Marcus Owden told police that they had picked the girl up for a night out on the town and then raped her.

Owden said Ray cut the girl’s throat and they also took the girl’s purse, which had $6 or $7 in it.

Owden pleaded guilty to murder, testified against Ray and is serving a life sentence without parole.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

