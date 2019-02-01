Lee Sentell appointed to fifth term as Alabama state tourism director

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Lee Sentell for a fifth term as Alabama’s state tourism director, making him the longest-serving head of tourism after working under three governors, according to Times Daily.

Sentell, whose tourism career has spanned more than 30 years, previously served as the past-president of the Alabama Mountain Lake Tourist Association. He also worked as city editor of The Decatur Daily, marketing director for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and director of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Debbie Wilson, executive director of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, worked with Sentell for two years as the state’s welcome center administrator. She insisted the governor made the right choice.

“He’s a joy to work with and for,” Wilson told the Times Daily. “He’s had great success with state campaigns like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and the ‘U.S. Civil Rights Trail,’ which is very close to his heart. It’s really a thing of beauty to watch how well he can bring people together of all backgrounds.”

Sentell said he “was as surprised as anyone to be a five-term director.”

“I guess it also doesn’t hurt to have a two-time past president of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association in this position,” he added.

Sentell is a native of Ashland and graduated from Auburn University.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.