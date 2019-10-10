Lathan: Zeigler’s claim Ivey qualified to run against him for delegate spot ‘absolutely false’
Drama can come when you least expect it in Alabama politics.
On Tuesday, both Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler qualified to run for the Place 1 delegate spot to the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of President Donald J. Trump’s reelection.
Zeigler on Wednesday then sent out a press release claiming, “After Zeigler qualified to run statewide for GOP Delegate Place 1, Kay Ivey signed up to run against him.”
In the release, he personally stated, “Normally, campaigns for convention delegates do not attract public or media interest. This year promises to be different.”
Zeigler concluded, “While Gov. Ivey has qualified to run against me, she has not yet challenged me to a debate.”
The state auditor has since played up this narrative on social media that Ivey was personally opposing him.
However, when Yellowhammer News on Thursday reached out to the Alabama Republican Party to verify his claim that Ivey qualified after him, it was revealed Ivey qualified before him. In fact, her name was publicly posted on the ALGOP qualified delegate list online before Zeigler qualified.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan even went on-record to confirm what occurred.
“Governor Ivey qualified first for the Trump delegate State At-Large, Place 1 position,” she said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “It was posted publicly on our website almost 35 minutes prior to Mr. Zeigler’s qualifying. She filled out both her form and paid the qualifying fee prior to both of Mr. Zeigler’s two transactions.”
“In fact, the Governor qualified first before any other delegate candidate in the state. She challenged no one for a delegate spot. Any other statement or indication that Governor Ivey was challenging him in that delegate position or making this opportunity personal is absolutely false,” Lathan concluded.
