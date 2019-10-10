Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’

Why? Well, that is complicated. But, it is so bad on campus that a handful of kids organized a march to the administration’s building and held a die-in to protest the history of racism at the University.

The University of Alabama is incredibly racist. And incredibly terrible. And incredibly awful.

It is so bad that when you walk onto the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, you are transported back to 1955. There are segregated spaces — oh wait, that’s what student protesters seem to want.

Why?

Nobody, not even those marching and demanding “inclusive spaces,” seems to really know the answer to that.

The closest thing to a racial firestorm in recent history at the University of Alabama is the resignation of a dean of students. Some believe it was over some run-of-the-mill liberal Twitter posts about cops and the American flag being “racist.”

But Jamie R. Riley hasn’t even alleged that. In fact, he just disappeared and the University of Alabama has said nothing about it.

Even if the tweets led to his resignation, that still doesn’t mean the campus is racist.

We live in the “cancel culture” where everyone wants to punish their political enemies by impacting their livelihoods and shaming them into silence.

This is terrible for society, but it isn’t racist.

Trust me, if there was actual racism taking place on a college campus in the Deep South, we would all know what those issues were.

But the kids are mad and the University of Alabama feels like they need to do “something.”

They had to offer “something.” Their “something?” An advisory committee.

The administration offered a statement in which they offered this faux solution to try to appease kids that can’t express a solution to a problem they can’t identify.

These advisory committees will discuss issues related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Diversity of what? Equity in what? Inclusion of whom in what?

These are just buzzwords and silliness.

Also, don’t ask the kids protesting.

When asked what this whole thing was all about, senior Mikayla Wyatt answered, “Students are just tired.”

Of what, you might ask.

“We’re tired of administration not taking the situation seriously… tired of not being heard, not being seen and not having the spaces on campus that support minority groups,” she went on to say.

What exactly is the situation that isn’t being taken seriously?

How can you say you aren’t being heard or seen when the administration has made up a solution before you have even identified a problem?

But the kids and the school seem to agree on one thing: “Something” had to be done.

So the university tried to appease these kids, give them their participation trophy and hope they go back to playing with their Snapchat filters.

Instead, all they are doing is emboldening this insanity.

All they are gonna get is more protesting and more yelling that they aren’t doing enough.

Nobody will ever identify the problem. They will never say what they want to solve this supposed problem. The problems will never be solved.

The University of Alabama will continue to be painted as a racist hellhole and more imaginary problems will be created and more “solutions” will be proposed.

Nobody wins when you play this game.

The university needs to realize this and move on, and these kids need to go back to class.

