Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’
President Donald Trump has once again blasted former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with the Alabama statesman refusing to respond in-kind.
In an interview published Thursday by the Daily Caller, Trump told Sebastian Gorka that “defeating the Deep State” will be “one of the greatest things” he has done as president if all goes according to plan.
“You look at what’s happened to the absolute scum at the top of the FBI. You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” Trump outlined.
“Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster,” the president continued. “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”
Trump added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”
The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott, a native of Tuscaloosa, reportedly reached Sessions by phone for a reaction on Trump’s latest comments about him.
“I don’t have any comment on that — I just haven’t wanted to get drawn into any of that,” Sessions told Plott.
He noted that he was just enjoying a “beautiful Alabama October day.”
Sessions has consistently refrained from uttering a bad word about Trump, despite the attacks that have been lobbed in the opposite direction.
Most recently, speaking at the Madison County Republican Party’s annual gathering, Sessions praised the president and many of his top agenda items, such as Trump’s effort on trade, immigration and foreign policy.
“That’s why I supported him and why I still do support him,” Sessions said last week. “He is relentlessly and actually honoring the promises he made to the American people.”
Sessions has endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign for 2020.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn