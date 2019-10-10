Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’

President Donald Trump has once again blasted former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with the Alabama statesman refusing to respond in-kind.

In an interview published Thursday by the Daily Caller, Trump told Sebastian Gorka that “defeating the Deep State” will be “one of the greatest things” he has done as president if all goes according to plan.

“You look at what’s happened to the absolute scum at the top of the FBI. You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” Trump outlined.

“Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster,” the president continued. “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Trump added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”

The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott, a native of Tuscaloosa, reportedly reached Sessions by phone for a reaction on Trump’s latest comments about him.

“I don’t have any comment on that — I just haven’t wanted to get drawn into any of that,” Sessions told Plott.

He noted that he was just enjoying a “beautiful Alabama October day.”

Sessions has consistently refrained from uttering a bad word about Trump, despite the attacks that have been lobbed in the opposite direction.

Most recently, speaking at the Madison County Republican Party’s annual gathering, Sessions praised the president and many of his top agenda items, such as Trump’s effort on trade, immigration and foreign policy.

“That’s why I supported him and why I still do support him,” Sessions said last week. “He is relentlessly and actually honoring the promises he made to the American people.”

Sessions has endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign for 2020.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

This Alabama second-grader honored a true American hero on his school’s ‘Super Hero Day’

I’d like to bring you a beautiful story sent to me by Holly Whitt Sutherland.

Last week, Haleyville City Schools held “Super Hero Day.” While many students dressed up as Superman, Batman and others, a second-grader named Paxton Robertson dressed up as Mark Forester.

Who was Mark Forester?

Raised in Haleyville, Forester was shocked by what he saw back in 2001 on 9/11.

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2006 with a degree in finance, Forester wanted to do more — so he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and insisted that he be sent to the front lines of Afghanistan.

In September 2010, while trying to save a fallen comrade, USAF combat controller Forester was killed by enemy fire.

Today, just over nine years to the day that Forester made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, Paxton made “Super Hero Day” one to remember.

The patriotism exhibited by Forester, a true super hero (who was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart) will never be forgotten by those in Haleyville and across America, while the patriotism shown by Paxton Robertson should be admired and commended.

Both remind me of how proud I am to be an American.

You can learn more about Forester’s legacy here.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

2 hours ago

Lathan: Zeigler’s claim Ivey qualified to run against him for delegate spot ‘absolutely false’

Drama can come when you least expect it in Alabama politics.

On Tuesday, both Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler qualified to run for the Place 1 delegate spot to the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of President Donald J. Trump’s reelection.

Zeigler on Wednesday then sent out a press release claiming, “After Zeigler qualified to run statewide for GOP Delegate Place 1, Kay Ivey signed up to run against him.”

In the release, he personally stated, “Normally, campaigns for convention delegates do not attract public or media interest. This year promises to be different.”

Zeigler concluded, “While Gov. Ivey has qualified to run against me, she has not yet challenged me to a debate.”

The state auditor has since played up this narrative on social media that Ivey was personally opposing him.

However, when Yellowhammer News on Thursday reached out to the Alabama Republican Party to verify his claim that Ivey qualified after him, it was revealed Ivey qualified before him. In fact, her name was publicly posted on the ALGOP qualified delegate list online before Zeigler qualified.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan even went on-record to confirm what occurred.

“Governor Ivey qualified first for the Trump delegate State At-Large, Place 1 position,” she said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “It was posted publicly on our website almost 35 minutes prior to Mr. Zeigler’s qualifying. She filled out both her form and paid the qualifying fee prior to both of Mr. Zeigler’s two transactions.”

“In fact, the Governor qualified first before any other delegate candidate in the state. She challenged no one for a delegate spot. Any other statement or indication that Governor Ivey was challenging him in that delegate position or making this opportunity personal is absolutely false,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

The University of Alabama matches a fake problem with a fake solution to placate the children on their campus

The University of Alabama is incredibly racist. And incredibly terrible. And incredibly awful.

Racist, terrible, awful and just the absolute worst.

Why? Well, that is complicated. But, it is so bad on campus that a handful of kids organized a march to the administration’s building and held a die-in to protest the history of racism at the University.

It is so bad that when you walk onto the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, you are transported back to 1955. There are segregated spaces — oh wait, that’s what student protesters seem to want.

Why?

Nobody, not even those marching and demanding “inclusive spaces,” seems to really know the answer to that.

The closest thing to a racial firestorm in recent history at the University of Alabama is the resignation of a dean of students. Some believe it was over some run-of-the-mill liberal Twitter posts about cops and the American flag being “racist.”

But Jamie R. Riley hasn’t even alleged that. In fact, he just disappeared and the University of Alabama has said nothing about it.

Even if the tweets led to his resignation, that still doesn’t mean the campus is racist.

We live in the “cancel culture” where everyone wants to punish their political enemies by impacting their livelihoods and shaming them into silence.

This is terrible for society, but it isn’t racist.

Trust me, if there was actual racism taking place on a college campus in the Deep South, we would all know what those issues were.

But the kids are mad and the University of Alabama feels like they need to do “something.”

They had to offer “something.” Their “something?” An advisory committee.

The administration offered a statement in which they offered this faux solution to try to appease kids that can’t express a solution to a problem they can’t identify.

These advisory committees will discuss issues related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Diversity of what? Equity in what? Inclusion of whom in what?

These are just buzzwords and silliness.

Also, don’t ask the kids protesting.

When asked what this whole thing was all about, senior Mikayla Wyatt answered, “Students are just tired.”

Of what, you might ask.

“We’re tired of administration not taking the situation seriously… tired of not being heard, not being seen and not having the spaces on campus that support minority groups,” she went on to say.

What exactly is the situation that isn’t being taken seriously?

How can you say you aren’t being heard or seen when the administration has made up a solution before you have even identified a problem?

But the kids and the school seem to agree on one thing: “Something” had to be done.

So the university tried to appease these kids, give them their participation trophy and hope they go back to playing with their Snapchat filters.

Instead, all they are doing is emboldening this insanity.

All they are gonna get is more protesting and more yelling that they aren’t doing enough.

Nobody will ever identify the problem. They will never say what they want to solve this supposed problem. The problems will never be solved.

The University of Alabama will continue to be painted as a racist hellhole and more imaginary problems will be created and more “solutions” will be proposed.

Nobody wins when you play this game.

The university needs to realize this and move on, and these kids need to go back to class.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Mooney to run first TV ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race

Yellowhammer News on Thursday learned that State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) will be the first of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate candidates to go up on television with an advertisement.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the ad buy will be in the six-figures and begin in the next day. The buy will be statewide and run for a week.

Yellowhammer News has also obtained an online link to the ad, which can be viewed below.

The ad, put together by nationally renowned political media guru Fred Davis, centers on Mooney’s Christian faith.

However, the video might be most memorable for one very specific moment.

No spoilers — this is an ad you have to see for yourself to get the full effect.

Watch:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News about the ad, Mooney commented, “The death, burial and resurrection of Christ is the most important thing in my life and guides my whole world view.”

“I want Alabama Christians to know I am the candidate in this race who will stand for them, that they can rely on,” he added.

Taking a look at the race

Mooney is serving his second term in the Alabama House of Representatives, representing parts of Shelby County.

He has been endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund and national conservative leaders like U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and media pundit Mark Levin in the GOP Senate primary. Mooney, who also has the support of Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), qualified with the Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday. Qualifying ends on November 8.

Mooney is in a competitive field of declared candidates, led by former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Due to low name identification, Mooney has been consistently polling within the margin of error of zero in the race.

However, this ad buy signals a strategy to raise his name identification and introduce voters to Mooney as a Christian conservative. With polling at this point in the campaign being driven mainly by name identification, Mooney could move his poll numbers closer to the rest of the pack if the ad buy works as intended.

Moore is — and has been for almost two decades now — running in the evangelical lane, and Mooney could very well want to give those voters a more electable alternative with less baggage.

However, as a fresh face on the statewide stage, he will also hope to brand himself as more than just a strong evangelical, as absorbing some of Moore’s base will not nearly be enough on its own for Mooney to make a runoff.

If the current ad buy is successful, the next hurdle for Mooney will be eating into another occupied lane — namely, the “America First” one that constitutes the biggest internal GOP battlefield right now.

Beyond Mooney’s own campaign, the ad buy could serve as a marker for other candidates to get more aggressive — whether that means a digital ad buy or something else to capture the attention of a significant number of voters.

Tuberville has carved out his place as leader of the GOP field in the race to unseat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the other campaigns are currently jockeying for the second-place position in a runoff.

There are currently 144 days until the March 3 primary, yet much of that time will be over the holiday season in which fundraising and reaching voters gets significantly harder.

The latest finance reports, covering the third fundraising quarter of 2019, are due on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

SCOTUS advances death penalty in Alabama’s first prosecution for murder of unborn child

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made the decision to not review several Alabama death penalty cases, including two for the murders of police officers and another that was the state’s first prosecution for murder of an unborn child.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed SCOTUS denying certiorari in the capital cases of Nathaniel Woods, Mario Woodward, Jessie Phillips, Gregory Hunt, Demetrius Frazier and Cedric Floyd.

In a Wednesday statement, Marshall said, “In each of these cases, a life or lives were tragically and viciously taken and a just sentence of death for the killer was handed down.”

“Police officers were carrying out their duties to protect citizens, as they do every day, and they paid the ultimate price,” he outlined. “A mother and her unborn child, and three more women, were brutally killed. The U.S. Supreme Court this week acted in its role as a last resort of justice, rightfully letting stand the convictions and sentences for these vile crimes.”

Marshall does not just have ties to these cases as attorney general defending the sentences.

On February 27, 2009, Jessie Phillips held his pregnant wife, Erica, in a headlock and pointed a gun to her head. She broke away and ran, but Phillips shot her in the head, killing her.

The crime occurred in Guntersville and was prosecuted by Marshall when he was district attorney of Marshall County.

This case was the first prosecution under Alabama’s state law for murder of an unborn baby. In 2012, Phillips was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

To be clear, this case does not relate to the recently enacted HB 314 — Alabama’s abortion ban law. That law is not currently in effect.

As far as the two cases involving police officers, Nathaniel Woods in 2005 was convicted of capital murder for fatally shooting Birmingham Police Department officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm and Charles R. Bennett and the attempted murder of officer Michael Collins.

Mario Woodward in 2008 was convicted of capital murder for the fatal shooting of Montgomery Police Department Officer Keith Houts.

The U.S. Supreme Court also declined to review the cases of three additional Alabama death row inmates: Hunt, Frazier and Floyd.

Per the attorney general’s office, Hunt brutally murdered Karen Lane in Walker County in 1988. Frazier was found guilty by a Jefferson County jury of the 1991 burglary, rape and murder of Pauline Brown. In 2009, Cedric Floyd murdered his former girlfriend, Tina Jones, during a burglary of her house.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

