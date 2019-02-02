 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Landowners’ help needed to count gopher tortoises

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division and Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) are on an enlistment drive to help count one of the iconic species in Alabama’s longleaf pine forests, the beloved gopher tortoise.

Considered a keystone species of the longleaf ecosystem, the gopher tortoise is crucial for the survival and health of a variety of animal species, including the federally threatened Eastern indigo snake. In fact, more than 360 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates are known to spend all or a portion of their lives in either active or abandoned gopher tortoise burrows.

The reason the agencies must ask for help to estimate the population is that the vast majority of gopher tortoises live on private land in Alabama as well as throughout most of its range in the Southeast U.S.

The gopher tortoise is already listed as federally threatened in three Alabama counties – Washington, Mobile and Choctaw – and a decision on a possible listing as threatened in other parts of Alabama is expected in 2022. WFF, AFC and other partners are working together to determine if the population is large enough to preclude the gopher tortoise’s listing as federal threatened.

WFF and the AFC teamed with other concerned partners to conduct a series of presentations in south Alabama to encourage landowners to participate in the survey program. These workshops were funded by the American Forest Foundation.

Ericha Shelton-Nix, WFF’s Gopher Tortoise Program Coordinator, said the presentations focused on several issues, including whether gopher tortoises can be protected without further regulation.

“We have surveyed most of the public lands in Alabama managed by the ADCNR,” Shelton-Nix said. “More than 95 percent of gopher tortoise habitat is in private ownership. So, there’s pretty much nothing more we can do as a state agency to catalogue the population of gopher tortoises without private landowners stepping up. We have to know where gopher tortoise populations are and assess the populations to see what the status of the species is. We need to assess the populations on private lands. We discussed conservation efforts taking place across the range. We went over all the conservation efforts taking place in Alabama.”

She added, “The big take-home message is that we as state and federal agencies, and NGOs (non-governmental organizations), have done all we can do without private landowner help.”

Different agencies are offering cost-share for habitat management – incentives for habitat management like prescribed burning. WFF, AFC and other partners have secured grants to provide gopher tortoise surveys on private land free of charge. Several agencies and organizations offer technical assistance on improving habitat.

The verified gopher tortoise populations in Alabama are in the Conecuh National Forest and Fort Rucker near Enterprise, Ala. A follow-up survey is ongoing on Fort Rucker.

“Conecuh has one viable population and Fort Rucker has one,” Shelton-Nix said. “Those are our largest, most contiguous blocks of land with high-priority gopher tortoise soils. It is likely there are others that have yet to be identified in Alabama, but we are working on it.”

Gopher tortoises are mostly limited to deep, sandy soils that make construction of their burrows easier.

The preferred gopher tortoise habitat is open-canopy pine forests with no mid-story growth that allows light to reach the forest floor to promote an abundance of herbaceous ground cover for tortoise forage.

“A species that becomes reproductively mature that late in life, combined with high nesting and hatchling predation rates, creates a long lag time for a tortoise to contribute to a population,” Shelton-Nix said. “In poor habitat, we see small isolated islands, like wildlife openings and roadsides, with only a handful of tortoises. Remember this is a long-lived species. As habitat quality decreases, tortoises will move to areas with food availability. They will survive, but they are not reproducing, therefore, not a viable population. That’s why the social structure is so important.”

The USFWS will consider the three Rs – representation, redundancy and resiliency – during deliberation on the gopher tortoise listing status. Representation covers where it is important to have tortoises on the landscape factored with population level. Redundancy refers to multiple populations that are needed per unit to protect against unit-wide extirpation (local extinction). Resiliency refers to populations large enough to protect against extirpation by catastrophic events.

Shelton-Nix said owners who agree to participate should expect a site visit from biologists to determine suitable habitat.

“We have a limited amount of survey dollars,” Shelton-Nix said. “We need to determine the percentage of suitable soils. We are looking for landowners with 50 or more burrows, so we can be efficient and get the most bang for our bucks.”

If the property is deemed suitable for a survey, the WFF grant will cover the cost of a consultant to conduct a survey, using the Line Transect Distance Sampling method. Each burrow that is found is scoped with video equipment to check for the presence of animals, which helps determine density rate.

Shelton-Nix said the number of burrows doesn’t translate to the number of tortoises.

“Each gopher tortoise can make three to five burrows,” she said. “If someone has 10 burrows on their property, most likely they have two to three tortoises.”

Shelton-Nix said 140 folks attended the four workshops with 30 landowners who were interested in being surveyed.

“We received great feedback,” she said. “But we’re still finding people who didn’t know they are being considered as a threatened species. The gopher tortoise is a very charismatic species, and people who have them love their tortoises.”

The exception are cattle and horse owners who are worried about the burrows.

“There are easy fixes around that,” Shelton-Nix said. “If people call me, we want to help people find solutions to their problems. It is illegal to move them. Another thing unique about gopher tortoises is they have a homing instinct. If you move them, they’re just going to try to go back home and may end up squished on the highway.”

Ray Metzler, who is the AFC’s threatened and endangered species coordinator, said the effort must overcome the concern from citizens when they hear, “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”

“We do have ways to provide the information to the USFWS without actually sharing names and addresses,” Metzler said. “We can just tell them that Landowner A has 175 tortoises in Escambia County with a density of whatever. That’s not intrusive and doesn’t share any private information.”

Metzler said the impact of the USFWS decision on the gopher tortoise can’t be determined right now.

“We don’t know if they (USFWS) would limit activities related to the tortoise,” Metzler said. “There might not be any impacts. We really don’t know. The USFWS won’t say until they review the information provided by the states to make the decision. Our goal is to keep it from being listed.

“We are trying to get more private landowners engaged in the process and hopefully allow us to come to their property and do a survey.”

Metzler hopes to acquire more grant money for more outreach to the affected landowners later this year.

“Our first four meetings led to more landowners finding out about the need for this program,” he said. “We’ve actually been on a few pieces of property that we didn’t know existed, that have good habitat and have some tortoises. If we have a few more meetings, it might lead to a few more properties like that.”

Although current research sets a viable population at 250 animals at a certain density, Metzler thinks support populations could have considerably lower numbers.

“You might have a support population at 50 tortoises,” he said. “There’s probably a lot more properties that have 50 tortoises as opposed to 250 at the appropriate density. And we need to find those properties.”

Visit here for a variety of information, including on the Alabama Tortoise Alliance, which will meet February 28 in Andalusia.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Lee Sentell appointed to fifth term as Alabama state tourism director

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Lee Sentell for a fifth term as Alabama’s state tourism director, making him the longest-serving head of tourism after working under three governors, according to Times Daily.

Sentell, whose tourism career has spanned more than 30 years, previously served as the past-president of the Alabama Mountain Lake Tourist Association. He also worked as city editor of The Decatur Daily, marketing director for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and director of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Debbie Wilson, executive director of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, worked with Sentell for two years as the state’s welcome center administrator. She insisted the governor made the right choice.

“He’s a joy to work with and for,” Wilson told the Times Daily. “He’s had great success with state campaigns like ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and the ‘U.S. Civil Rights Trail,’ which is very close to his heart. It’s really a thing of beauty to watch how well he can bring people together of all backgrounds.”

Sentell said he “was as surprised as anyone to be a five-term director.”

“I guess it also doesn’t hurt to have a two-time past president of the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association in this position,” he added.

Sentell is a native of Ashland and graduated from Auburn University.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
Two bodies found weeks after men were missing on coast

Authorities have found two bodies in Gulf waters along the Alabama-Mississippi line weeks after two men were missing while fishing in Mobile Bay.

News outlets report the first body was discovered Thursday along Dauphin Island Parkway south of Mobile.

Around the same time, workers with Mississippi Marine Resources found a body on Petit Bois Island.

Officials have not released any information about the identity of the bodies.

But relatives of at least one of the missing men have been contacted to help with identification.

The Coast Guard says 85-year-old Floyd Nelson and 40-year-old David Stadman have not been seen since they left to go fishing Jan. 8. Their 20-foot fishing boat was located, but there was not any sign of the men.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
Huntsville’s ban on dog tethering goes into effect in March

The city council of Huntsville, Alabama, has passed an ordinance to ban the tethering of unattended animals, and it goes into effect next month.

News outlets report the ban says owners will be fined several hundred dollars for animal cruelty if unattended animals are left restrained to stationary objects.

The director of Huntsville Animal Services, Karen Sheppard, says the ban was part of a nationwide push to determine if it is fair to leave a dog chained to a fixed spot.

She says “more and more cities are saying no, it’s not.”

The ordinance that banned tethering passed in November and also strengthened other area pet regulations, inlcuding requiring outdoor pets have access to potable water, weatherproof shelter and food.

The ordinance goes into effect March 1.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Show less
Alabama rocket maker ULA selected to launch historic Jupiter mission

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, which is assembled in the company’s world-class Decatur facility, was chosen Thursday to launch the “Lucy” mission, which is scheduled to take place in October 2021.

“We could not be more pleased that NASA has selected ULA to launch this amazing planetary science mission,” Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This mission has a once-in-a-lifetime planetary launch window, and Atlas V’s world-leading schedule certainty, coupled with our reliability and performance provided the optimal vehicle for this mission. Our Atlas V rocket has launched 79 times achieving 100 percent mission success, and we look forward to working again with our mission partners to explore our universe.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) Friday applauded ULA’s selection by NASA to help power the first-ever mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

The Atlas V rocket has a strong history in launching planetary missions for NASA, including Mars Science Lab; New Horizons; OSIRIS-REx (the first U.S. mission to return asteroid samples to Earth); and the Solar Dynamics Observatory to study the sun.

Jupiter’s swarms of Trojan asteroids may be remnants of the primordial material that formed the outer planets, and serve as time capsules from the birth of our solar system more than 4 billion years ago. Lucy will be the first space mission in history to study the Trojans. The mission takes its name from the fossilized human ancestor (named “Lucy” by her discoverers) whose skeleton provided unique insight into humanity’s evolution. Over the course of the mission, Lucy will complete a 12-year journey to seven different asteroids.

NASA noted, “No other space mission in history has been launched to as many different destinations in independent orbits around our sun. Lucy will show us, for the first time, the diversity of the primordial bodies that built the planets. Lucy’s discoveries will open new insights into the origins of our Earth and ourselves.”

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the world’s most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered 132 missions to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, unlock the mysteries of our solar system and support life-saving technology.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Byrne ‘exploring legislation’ ensuring NY/VA abortion bills ‘are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child’

One Alabama congressman is considering federal legislation in response to recent state bills passed in New York and Virginia that would allow abortion up to and even past the point of birth in some circumstances.

Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) released a statement saying he is “exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

“I am simply appalled by these barbaric efforts in Virginia and New York to make it legal to take the life of a baby through birth and, according to Governor Northman, after birth,” Byrne said.

He continued, “Every life is precious and worth fighting for, and it is heartbreaking to hear Democrats talking so casually about taking the life of a baby. We cannot sit back and allow this to stand. We must speak out and take action, and I am exploring legislation to ensure these actions are treated exactly as they are: as the murder of a child.”

This came after Byrne appeared on Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor’s daily radio show on WVNN, calling on Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to explain his position on the Virginia bill, which is considered more extreme than the New York one.

Jones has since spoken to The Daily Caller, refusing to directly state whether he supports the new measures. However, Jones once again doubled down on his support of late-term abortion.

Partial transcript of Jones’ interview as follows:

JONES: This is what I think about all of this. I think people need to sit down and talk a little bit about what we can do to keep people—women—from having to make very, very difficult choices.

Q: Do support partial birth abortion?

JONES: I support the law as it stands right now and that’s what we’re going to stick with, and I just think that we all need to speak a little bit together and talk about how we can do to…

Q: Do you think New York should have passed that bill?

JONES: I don’t speak for New York.

Q: Do you think Alabama should pass that bill?

JONES: I don’t speak for the state legislature.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less