Kendra Scott and Yellowhammer team up to support the Auxiliary of Big Oak Ranch

6. President Donald Trump says he will meet with any leader, including Iranian President Rouhani , while North Korea is apparently building missiles

— Furthering how ridiculous this criticism is, the question was beyond legit and yielding real news about border funding was carried by all the major networks.

— Last week, journalists were apoplectic that the president would criticize a CNN reporter who used to work at the Daily Caller. Now, they are criticizing the president and the Daily Caller because they got to ask the president a question during.

7. Journalists, who have whined for two years about attacks on the press, attack the press

— Trump was talking about the potential Iranian meeting and added, “No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

— U.S. intelligence agencies told the Washington Post that satellite images show there is movement at the facility where liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles are made. The same agencies say there is some movement to dismantle engine testing sites.

5. Senator Rand Paul comes around on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. AL Sen. Shelby announces support, too

— After weeks of saying he was undecided on Bret Kavanaugh, Paul has come around following a meeting with the nominee. This is a scenario that has played out before with other Trump nominees.

— With Paul’s statement, the path to confirmation is a bit easier. Now, the only outlier Republicans are Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins.

4. A new nuke plant for Alabama could be a reality in the making

— Forty years and five billion dollars later, the Bellafonte nuclear power plant could produce its first power in five years.

— Once the plant is ready to ramp up construction, it could mean thousands of temporary construction jobs and up to 1,500 permanent jobs in Jackson County over the next decade.

3. Second Amendment debate replaces actual debate in Alabama’s governor race

— In an effort to redefine what anyone thinks a “pro-second Amendment” supporter is, candidate for governor Walk Maddox has accepted the endorsement of the anti-gun rights organization run by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, “Moms Demand Action”.

— Governor Kay Ivey accurately points out that accepting the endorsement of a group that demonizes the NRA and their supporters is a hard sell, saying, “Maddox can continue to try to sell himself as a conservative Democrat, but even Alabama Democrats have historically supported gun rights and received endorsements from the NRA.”

2. Socialism is all the rage for Democrats this year — it’s also very expensive

— A libertarian-leaning university study found that Bernie Sanders’ and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Medicare for all program would cost over 30 trillion dollars over 10 years with no way to pay for it. It will trigger massive cuts elsewhere, as well as huge tax increases.

— The combined net worth of all US billionaires is $2.4 trillion (in 2016). Taking all that money wouldn’t pay for one year of this idea.

1. Rudy Giuliani continues to confuse the world with his statements about Mueller, Russia and President Donald Trump

— In an odd attempt to defend President Trump, Giuliani said not only did the president not collude with Russia, but even if he did, he argued it is not illegal. This is easily spinnable by the president’s enemies as a “shifting of the goalposts.”

— More confusingly, Giuliani told a story about two meetings that happened on the same day, one with Don Jr., then-candidate Trump and Guiliani, while the other is the famous Trump Tower meeting where Russia promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.