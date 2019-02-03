 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Keeping competitive advantage for Alabama, infrastructure key targets for economic developers

Alabama’s economic developers say they will support two legislative measures this year that will address significant issues that affect recruitment and retention of industry in the state.

Most pressing is a bill to prevent site consultants from having to register as lobbyists under the state’s ethics laws. A bill was passed in the final hours of last year’s session offered this exemption for one year, but it is scheduled to sunset April 1.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said ethics are important to everyone in economic development, but site consultants must operate with a degree of confidentiality. Not offering that degree of secrecy early in the process will prevent Alabama from being considered for most major projects, he said.

“Confidentiality, particularly in the earliest stages of economic development and working projects, remains important,” Canfield said. “It’s a competitive world out there. Companies, for a variety of reasons, don’t want the world to know when they’re thinking about investing in a new location. There are lots of reasons for that, but the main thing is they don’t want their competitors to know what they are doing.”

Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, said often a site search will not lead to a project coming to fruition. Making the initial search public would not be prudent.

“They don’t want to create undue issues or undue concerns for their existing industries or for their existing workforce,” Searcy said. “They’ve got a responsibility to stockholders that they cannot disclose some things that could impact their stock price.”

The EDAA announced its priorities for the upcoming legislative session at its winter conference in Hoover this week. The 2019 legislative session begins March 5.

Canfield said not being able to guarantee confidentiality will put the state at a competitive disadvantage.

“We’ve been very successful in maintaining that degree of confidentiality,” he said. “We’ve won our fair share of projects. We want to win more. But in order to do that, we’ve got to continue to try to protect the privacy and the confidentiality so that we can move forward with new projects in time.”

Even though confidentiality is crucial at the early stages of a project, Searcy said information is eventually made public when a project is announced.

“Once the project progresses, once they announce, all of the incentives, all of the development agreements are public information,” he said. “So, there is nothing you can’t find out about what was the incentive or the development agreement – what that entails for the state’s investment and what the company is going to do.”

Another proposal the economic development community is supporting is an increase in the gas tax to support infrastructure improvements in the state.

“We’ve had great success in bringing great companies into the state,” Canfield said. “That, in turn, means that there’s an awful lot of products and goods and supplies and raw materials that have to flow in and out of our state. We’ve got to be able to accommodate that by having the best roads and bridges we can.”

Searcy said apart from workforce, infrastructure is the greatest concern companies have when considering sites in the state.

“We’ve been very neglectful in the state for decades and it is starting to impact companies’ consideration of Alabama as a location,” Searcy said. “Until we can show a plan and the resources to execute that plan, then I think we are going to be at a disadvantage in the economic development process.”

VIDEO: A deal with no wall, Bentley/Collier saga has a new twist, Alabama's auditor loves attention and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— With Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) making it clear she is not budging on the wall, what will happen next?

— Will former ALEA head Spencer Collier get any money from his firing by disgraced former Governor Robert Bentley (R)?

— Why is Alabama’s Auditor Jim Zeigler such a polarizing figure?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) to discuss the Bellefonte nuke plant, gas taxes and more.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he explains why the abortion comments made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) were so terrible and unacceptable.

VIDEO: A deal with no wall, Bentley/Collier saga has a new twist, Alabama's auditor loves attention and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, February 3, 2019

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, February 3, 2019

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Workforce development is 'very clear need' that requires attention

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told economic developers today that the state’s success in growing jobs and capital investment is the result of teamwork and more of it will be required to address the workforce challenges ahead.

“Alabama has hit record low unemployment rates and also we have more people working in Alabama than ever before,” Ivey told those gathered at the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s Winter 2019 Conference. “And jobs, y’all, are continuing to pour into our state. So, as we seek out companies to locate and expand in our great state, there remains a very clear need that we’ve got to prepare our men and women for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow.”

Ivey said it is an area that requires attention.

“That’s why enhancing workforce development is vitally important and it’s a priority of mine moving forward,” she said.

“This will be led by Nick Moore and this office will focus solely on aligning our workforce development funding streams with our workforce development programs for Alabamians all across our state,” she said. “This entity within the governor’s office is working to increase our labor force participation to surpass our goal to better equip some 500,000 of our workers with a post-secondary degree, certificate or credential.”

It’s a needed element in a larger strategic plan to enhance workforce development that educators, leaders of business and industry and communities put together, Ivey said.

“I know that together we can get that done,” she said. “Alabama’s workforce efforts will be known worldwide and they will be effective. And, to put it simply, they will be known as the best.”

Ivey used her keynote address as a call to action.

“So today, my friends at EDAA, I charge each of you, each and every one of you, to show the world that Alabama’s workforce is a force to be reckoned with and that Alabama is the place to do business,” she said. “Let’s show companies that the ‘Made in Alabama’ team is one to join because with it, our future will be filled with growth and opportunity for everyone.”

Ivey’s address wasn’t all about the challenges. She did take time to celebrate the successes.

“Throughout my time as governor, we have proven time and time again that success is best found when we work together,” she said.

During her time as governor, Ivey said the state has seen $8 billion in new investment, 16,000 new jobs and several coveted economic development projects announced, along with strides to improve the state’s education system.

“Working together, we are achieving these results,” she said. “But what matters most to Alabamians is what are the next steps. How are we going to build on the success that we’ve had?”

Ivey said she and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield recently met with seven top U.S. site consultants.

“They made it very clear to me that they appreciate the teamwork that they see in our state,” she said. “They further said that they didn’t find that degree of teamwork in many other states.”

That approach has led to a revamping of the state’s incentives program that is paying off, she said. One area seeing a large payoff is the way the state brings economic development to rural areas.

“I’ve often said that we’re only truly successful when we are all successful together,” Ivey said. “That means also striving for economic growth is important for all 67 counties.”

The incentives created by the Jobs Act focus on targeted counties allowing companies to claim more tax breaks for establishing operations in those counties.

“Since I became governor, the targeted counties saw a success rate of over 70 percent by landing 10 economic development projects. This means that nearly $1 billion and some 1,200 new jobs have been created in rural Alabama,” Ivey said.

“The targeted county approach certainly has merit,” she added. “It works, and we need to take advantage of that and continue to be innovative and work hard to be sure that we have economic development of our rural areas as well. Rural economic development is absolutely a top priority of mine. When there is gain in rural Alabama, it’s a gain for the entire state.”

Spreading hope of a future for impoverished children is catalyst for UAB grad student's success

A huge heart for kids who seemingly have been forgotten is what drives Caroline Richey to her passion for service.

Richey, a graduate student, was the first-place winner of the Phi Alpha Honor Society Master of Social Work Scholarship Program this past fall. It is a highly competitive program where eligible students submit a four-part essay describing their involvement in community service, academics, leadership roles and future career goals. Richey’s application was chosen as the best by judges from across the United States.

On Nov. 9, Richey accepted the scholarship along with a plaque and an all-expenses-paid trip to present at the Phi Alpha International Meeting of the International Council in conjunction with the Council on Social Work Education Annual Program Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Richey attributes her win to heavy involvement within her self-started nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart, which seeks to assist homeless Dominican children who suffer from living in poverty and are unable to gain access to basic living necessities such as food, water and clothing.

“My nonprofit has greatly impacted my life, especially regarding my service to others and leadership roles,” Richey said. “I am very grateful that I was able to receive this award and have the opportunity to share with others at the CSWE conference about my nonprofit and other achievements.”

“Caroline has always been humble about her nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart,” said Laurel Hitchcock, Ph.D., associate professor in the UAB Department of Social Work. “I didn’t even learn about it until she was a senior in our BSW program; but looking back now, her experiences with Dominican kids showed through in the classroom and her passion for social justice.”

As for her future social work endeavors, Richey would love to work for an agency that works closely with children living in poverty who have been abused, abandoned and neglected.

“I have always had a servant’s heart and a desire to help others,” Richey said. “I enjoy being able to live out my calling through social work, and I plan to continue growing and developing my nonprofit. I’m always excited to see what the future holds for #Missionaryatheart.”

Richey also credits UAB for playing a large role in her ability to receive the award.

“One of my professors mentioned the possible scholarship opportunity to me,” Richey said. “I really feel that I found my place by obtaining my undergraduate and now graduate degrees from UAB. Many of my achievements have been due to the support received from the Department of Social Work at UAB. They helped push me to be the best that I can be, and I’m very thankful for that.”

“Social work is a profession about helping vulnerable populations meet their basic needs and improve their life circumstances,” Hitchcock said. “The profession is a perfect fit for Caroline, who, at a young age, saw the needs of children in the Dominican Republic and decided to make a difference in their lives.”

Throughout the process, Richey says, she learned many new things about herself.

“What stands out to me the most is that, even though I am young, I have in fact achieved many accomplishments in life,” she said. “All of my hard work was recognized as a result of this award, and I am thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Richey received her bachelor’s degree in social work in 2018 from UAB, where she was also the treasurer for the Student Social Work Organization. She is an advanced standing Master of Social Work student at UAB.

For more information on her nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart, visit http://www.dominicankids.com/.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham's UAB News site.

'I saw God at work today': Madison County Commission chair saves man's life

Not all heroes wear capes. And few take credit for their actions. Just count Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong as the latest example of this.

On Saturday, Strong shared his account of saving a man’s life earlier in the day.

The Republican from the Huntsville area detailed a dramatic turn of events that sprung from something almost every Alabamian can relate to: driving along I-65.

However, what happened on the return leg of his trip led Strong, also a longtime EMT and volunteer firefighter, to conclude, “I saw God at work today in so many ways at mile marker 306 on Interstate 65.”

What happened, in Strong’s own words, as follows:

Traveling I-65 North today returning from a funeral in Birmingham….I saw a vehicle off the side of the road on I-65 South that just did not look right. No one had stopped and it appeared from a distance no one was in the vehicle. Something just told me to exit, go back, and check things out. I quickly realized the vehicle had flipped and landed back on its wheels in a ditch. The wreck had just occurred and gas was pouring out of the vehicle. Another step or two and I could see an unconscious man in the front seat.

Called 911 to get help rolling while getting my trauma bag. As I opened the drivers door… I reached to check for a pulse. The guy had no pulse and was not breathing. By this time (one) man stopped to help me get him out of the vehicle. Started CPR …within minutes I saw Cullman Emergency Medical Services pulling up. Defibrillated the patient, applied Lucas, started IV, pushed cardiac drugs and boom his heart starts beating, regains his color and we have a pulse. He went back into cardiac arrest and was converted again regaining pulse and a good heart rate.

Thankful to the guy that stopped to help me get this 6’3 guy out so we could attempt to save his life… and Cullman EMS for responding so quickly.

As I pulled into my driveway at home still trying to digest what all had occurred this afternoon I got word that he is still alive.

I can not believe it! I saw God at work today in so many ways at mile marker 306 on Interstate 65.
Joshua 1:9

Joshua 1:9 reads, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner: 'We're going to take a lot closer look' at Medicaid expansion this year

In the past, most Republican lawmakers have rejected the idea of expanding Medicaid, citing future costs as the reason for doing so.

However, one veteran GOP lawmaker is sending a different message with this year’s legislative session set to start in just over a month.

In an interview with ABC 33/40, Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) predicted the legislature would take a “closer look” at proposals to expand Medicaid rolls.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep these rural hospitals open and Medicaid is probably the answer to it,” Waggoner told ABC 33/40’s Lauren Walsh in an interview that aired Friday. “So I think we’re going to take a lot closer look at the Medicaid issue this year, expansion Medicaid, than in times past.”

“I think the legislature has got to look out with a very serious eye this fiscal year, or this legislative season,” he added.

Waggoner went on to add if the legislature doesn’t move on Medicaid expansion, more rural hospitals could close.

Days before the 2018 general election, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) rejected overtures for Medicaid expansion.

“I can tell you – we have got a Republican-controlled legislature and they have no appetite to expand Medicaid,” Marsh said in a November 3, 2018 interview with Mobile’s FMTalk 106.5. “Medicaid already gets the bulk of the budget that we have discretion over. We’re trying to control costs. We’re doing a pretty good job with that. We’re going to continue to try to control those costs, and until we get those costs under control, we are not going to expand it.”

In a statement given to ABC 33/40, Gov. Kay Ivey didn’t reject the possibility of Medicaid expansion. However, she did not endorse it, either.

“Before any decisions are made regarding additional services or adding people into the Medicaid program, we must weigh what is most beneficial for the people of Alabama and for the state as a whole. Adequate funding must be ensured to continue providing our current level of services,” Ivey said.

At a campaign event days before the election in Fairhope, Ivey outright rejected her 2018 Democratic Party opponent’s proposal for Medicaid expansion, calling it “misguided.”

