Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Workforce development is ‘very clear need’ that requires attention

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told economic developers today that the state’s success in growing jobs and capital investment is the result of teamwork and more of it will be required to address the workforce challenges ahead.

“Alabama has hit record low unemployment rates and also we have more people working in Alabama than ever before,” Ivey told those gathered at the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s Winter 2019 Conference. “And jobs, y’all, are continuing to pour into our state. So, as we seek out companies to locate and expand in our great state, there remains a very clear need that we’ve got to prepare our men and women for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow.”
Ivey said it is an area that requires attention.

“That’s why enhancing workforce development is vitally important and it’s a priority of mine moving forward,” she said.

“This will be led by Nick Moore and this office will focus solely on aligning our workforce development funding streams with our workforce development programs for Alabamians all across our state,” she said. “This entity within the governor’s office is working to increase our labor force participation to surpass our goal to better equip some 500,000 of our workers with a post-secondary degree, certificate or credential.”

It’s a needed element in a larger strategic plan to enhance workforce development that educators, leaders of business and industry and communities put together, Ivey said.

“I know that together we can get that done,” she said. “Alabama’s workforce efforts will be known worldwide and they will be effective. And, to put it simply, they will be known as the best.”

Ivey used her keynote address as a call to action.

“So today, my friends at EDAA, I charge each of you, each and every one of you, to show the world that Alabama’s workforce is a force to be reckoned with and that Alabama is the place to do business,” she said. “Let’s show companies that the ‘Made in Alabama’ team is one to join because with it, our future will be filled with growth and opportunity for everyone.”

Ivey’s address wasn’t all about the challenges. She did take time to celebrate the successes.

“Throughout my time as governor, we have proven time and time again that success is best found when we work together,” she said.

During her time as governor, Ivey said the state has seen $8 billion in new investment, 16,000 new jobs and several coveted economic development projects announced, along with strides to improve the state’s education system.

“Working together, we are achieving these results,” she said. “But what matters most to Alabamians is what are the next steps. How are we going to build on the success that we’ve had?”

Ivey said she and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield recently met with seven top U.S. site consultants.

“They made it very clear to me that they appreciate the teamwork that they see in our state,” she said. “They further said that they didn’t find that degree of teamwork in many other states.”

That approach has led to a revamping of the state’s incentives program that is paying off, she said. One area seeing a large payoff is the way the state brings economic development to rural areas.

“I’ve often said that we’re only truly successful when we are all successful together,” Ivey said. “That means also striving for economic growth is important for all 67 counties.”

The incentives created by the Jobs Act focus on targeted counties allowing companies to claim more tax breaks for establishing operations in those counties.

“Since I became governor, the targeted counties saw a success rate of over 70 percent by landing 10 economic development projects. This means that nearly $1 billion and some 1,200 new jobs have been created in rural Alabama,” Ivey said.

“The targeted county approach certainly has merit,” she added. “It works, and we need to take advantage of that and continue to be innovative and work hard to be sure that we have economic development of our rural areas as well. Rural economic development is absolutely a top priority of mine. When there is gain in rural Alabama, it’s a gain for the entire state.”

A huge heart for kids who seemingly have been forgotten is what drives Caroline Richey to her passion for service.

Richey, a graduate student, was the first-place winner of the Phi Alpha Honor Society Master of Social Work Scholarship Program this past fall. It is a highly competitive program where eligible students submit a four-part essay describing their involvement in community service, academics, leadership roles and future career goals. Richey’s application was chosen as the best by judges from across the United States.

On Nov. 9, Richey accepted the scholarship along with a plaque and an all-expenses-paid trip to present at the Phi Alpha International Meeting of the International Council in conjunction with the Council on Social Work Education Annual Program Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Richey attributes her win to heavy involvement within her self-started nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart, which seeks to assist homeless Dominican children who suffer from living in poverty and are unable to gain access to basic living necessities such as food, water and clothing.

“My nonprofit has greatly impacted my life, especially regarding my service to others and leadership roles,” Richey said. “I am very grateful that I was able to receive this award and have the opportunity to share with others at the CSWE conference about my nonprofit and other achievements.”

“Caroline has always been humble about her nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart,” said Laurel Hitchcock, Ph.D., associate professor in the UAB Department of Social Work. “I didn’t even learn about it until she was a senior in our BSW program; but looking back now, her experiences with Dominican kids showed through in the classroom and her passion for social justice.”

As for her future social work endeavors, Richey would love to work for an agency that works closely with children living in poverty who have been abused, abandoned and neglected.

“I have always had a servant’s heart and a desire to help others,” Richey said. “I enjoy being able to live out my calling through social work, and I plan to continue growing and developing my nonprofit. I’m always excited to see what the future holds for #Missionaryatheart.”

Richey also credits UAB for playing a large role in her ability to receive the award.

“One of my professors mentioned the possible scholarship opportunity to me,” Richey said. “I really feel that I found my place by obtaining my undergraduate and now graduate degrees from UAB. Many of my achievements have been due to the support received from the Department of Social Work at UAB. They helped push me to be the best that I can be, and I’m very thankful for that.”

“Social work is a profession about helping vulnerable populations meet their basic needs and improve their life circumstances,” Hitchcock said. “The profession is a perfect fit for Caroline, who, at a young age, saw the needs of children in the Dominican Republic and decided to make a difference in their lives.”

Throughout the process, Richey says, she learned many new things about herself.

“What stands out to me the most is that, even though I am young, I have in fact achieved many accomplishments in life,” she said. “All of my hard work was recognized as a result of this award, and I am thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Richey received her bachelor’s degree in social work in 2018 from UAB, where she was also the treasurer for the Student Social Work Organization. She is an advanced standing Master of Social Work student at UAB.

For more information on her nonprofit, #Missionaryatheart, visit http://www.dominicankids.com/.

Not all heroes wear capes. And few take credit for their actions. Just count Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong as the latest example of this.

On Saturday, Strong shared his account of saving a man’s life earlier in the day.

The Republican from the Huntsville area detailed a dramatic turn of events that sprung from something almost every Alabamian can relate to: driving along I-65.

However, what happened on the return leg of his trip led Strong, also a longtime EMT and volunteer firefighter, to conclude, “I saw God at work today in so many ways at mile marker 306 on Interstate 65.”

What happened, in Strong’s own words, as follows:

Traveling I-65 North today returning from a funeral in Birmingham….I saw a vehicle off the side of the road on I-65 South that just did not look right. No one had stopped and it appeared from a distance no one was in the vehicle. Something just told me to exit, go back, and check things out. I quickly realized the vehicle had flipped and landed back on its wheels in a ditch. The wreck had just occurred and gas was pouring out of the vehicle. Another step or two and I could see an unconscious man in the front seat.

Called 911 to get help rolling while getting my trauma bag. As I opened the drivers door… I reached to check for a pulse. The guy had no pulse and was not breathing. By this time (one) man stopped to help me get him out of the vehicle. Started CPR …within minutes I saw Cullman Emergency Medical Services pulling up. Defibrillated the patient, applied Lucas, started IV, pushed cardiac drugs and boom his heart starts beating, regains his color and we have a pulse. He went back into cardiac arrest and was converted again regaining pulse and a good heart rate.

Thankful to the guy that stopped to help me get this 6’3 guy out so we could attempt to save his life… and Cullman EMS for responding so quickly.

As I pulled into my driveway at home still trying to digest what all had occurred this afternoon I got word that he is still alive.

I can not believe it! I saw God at work today in so many ways at mile marker 306 on Interstate 65.
Joshua 1:9

Joshua 1:9 reads, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

In the past, most Republican lawmakers have rejected the idea of expanding Medicaid, citing future costs as the reason for doing so.

However, one veteran GOP lawmaker is sending a different message with this year’s legislative session set to start in just over a month.

In an interview with ABC 33/40, Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) predicted the legislature would take a “closer look” at proposals to expand Medicaid rolls.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep these rural hospitals open and Medicaid is probably the answer to it,” Waggoner told ABC 33/40’s Lauren Walsh in an interview that aired Friday. “So I think we’re going to take a lot closer look at the Medicaid issue this year, expansion Medicaid, than in times past.”

“I think the legislature has got to look out with a very serious eye this fiscal year, or this legislative season,” he added.

Waggoner went on to add if the legislature doesn’t move on Medicaid expansion, more rural hospitals could close.

Days before the 2018 general election, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) rejected overtures for Medicaid expansion.

“I can tell you – we have got a Republican-controlled legislature and they have no appetite to expand Medicaid,” Marsh said in a November 3, 2018 interview with Mobile’s FMTalk 106.5. “Medicaid already gets the bulk of the budget that we have discretion over. We’re trying to control costs. We’re doing a pretty good job with that. We’re going to continue to try to control those costs, and until we get those costs under control, we are not going to expand it.”

In a statement given to ABC 33/40, Gov. Kay Ivey didn’t reject the possibility of Medicaid expansion. However, she did not endorse it, either.

“Before any decisions are made regarding additional services or adding people into the Medicaid program, we must weigh what is most beneficial for the people of Alabama and for the state as a whole. Adequate funding must be ensured to continue providing our current level of services,” Ivey said.

At a campaign event days before the election in Fairhope, Ivey outright rejected her 2018 Democratic Party opponent’s proposal for Medicaid expansion, calling it “misguided.”

On Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) argued for more than a gas tax by itself to find infrastructure.

Singleton told APTV’s Don Dailey other states supplemented a gas tax for road and bridge construction. He mentioned the lottery as a possibility.

The Greene County Democrat added gas taxes disproportionately impact rural areas.

“The thing is, I don’t know what the bill is,” Singleton said. “And I don’t know what the bill will look like at this point in time because they’re telling us it’s not drafted. But the one thing I will say – I looked at Mississippi and other states, and how they were able to be innovative, and not just hitting the taxpayers at the gas tank all at one time. Mississippi involved a lottery in order to pay for roads and bridges. That was the one way in terms of finding other funding mechanisms outside of just going to the tank and just hitting the constituency at the tank. Because when I look at my district, I see some of the rural areas.”

“Gas is already five cents higher than it may be in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa or Montgomery or some other areas. And to hit my people with another five cents in rural poverty-stricken areas – they won’t even have a car to buy gas to ride on the good roads. And so, those are the things we have to balance ourselves out with to make sure find some other innovative ways to be able to fund those roads and bridges without hitting the consumer right at the tank all at once,” he added.

Alabama added more than 44,000 jobs across all industries in 2018 and ended the year by posting in December the highest average weekly earnings ever recorded in the state’s history.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield shared the state’s 2018 economic development successes with fellow economic developers in Hoover Monday while sharing the Alabama Commerce Department’s plans for the new year ahead. The Economic Development Association of Alabama is holding its winter conference this week.

“It reinforces to me what is the ultimate strength of Alabama as a competitor in the economic development arena and that is we work as a team,” Canfield said, citing state and local economic development entities and government leaders, the private sector and universities.

Among the 2018 successes Canfield noted:

• The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota plant under construction in Huntsville is a gamechanger for the state with 4,000 jobs and 300,000 vehicles per year when it reaches full production.
• The state saw $3 billion in new foreign direct investment that accounted for at least 6,000 new or announced jobs last year.
• Shipt’s decision to expand in Birmingham and add 881 new jobs provided a blueprint for how the state can target the tech sector in the innovation  economy.

The Mazda Toyota deal adds to the state’s automotive sector that already includes Mercedes-BenzHondaHyundaiAutocar and dozens of suppliers.
Canfield said the state is on pace to become the second largest auto-producing state in the nation as soon as 2022.

“It’s interesting to note that in every journal, every article that you read today talking about the automotive sector across the United States, you’re going to read that Alabama is the No. 5 state in terms of vehicle production,” Canfield said. “And that’s a great story, isn’t it? Because prior to 1997, we didn’t produce a single vehicle. In 2017 and 2016 – and we don’t have the numbers in for 2018 – but in the two previous years, Alabama hands and Alabama automakers produced over a million vehicles.”

Pointing to a chart using Bloomberg data, Canfield said the state is steadily climbing the rankings compared to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio and will trail only Michigan in a few years.

“We actually believe that based on the numbers that Alabama is most likely the fourth largest vehicle-producing state, Canfield said. “We expect that by 2022, if the numbers hold and the forecast is true, Alabama will take the position as the No. 2 vehicle-producing state in the U.S. and that’s an amazing feat.”

Job growth in the state is outpacing the experts’ projections, Canfield said.

“We gained 44,300 jobs across all industry sectors in 2018,” he said. “Most economists believed we would be doing good and performing well if we added 30,000 jobs.”

So how does the state economy continue to soar? One way is with Airbus building more airplanes.

The company broke ground on a new assembly line in Mobile on Jan. 16 that will bring 432 new jobs as it produces the A220 line of aircraft, joining the A320 family of aircraft produced at its existing plant.

“Having these two lines combined will ultimately make the state of Alabama the No. 5 production location in the globe for commercial large aircraft production,” Canfield said.

With the Airbus project, the state is getting a 278 percent return on its “investment” over the next 20 years based on the incentives the jet maker received.

Focusing ahead, Canfield said “2019 is going to be an important year. We’re going to have to do some things differently as we look to the future. We’re not going to be bashful about that, either.”

Canfield noted the 2020 Census will be important to the state and its economic development efforts. A failure to count the state’s population accurately could cost the state federal dollars and representation, he said.

“If we are undercounted, we will not get correct allocation,” Canfield said.

Canfield said the state wants to build on the tech-sector recruitment successes of Amazon, Facebook and Google and put a greater emphasis on helping homegrown companies like Shipt stay in Alabama and grow. The strategy and program developed for Shipt is the blueprint to do that, he said.

Broad partnerships, university support to drive STEM jobs, AIDT’s expansion beyond manufacturing training and working with local governments and private sector partners like Alabama Power on recruiting talent were some of the elements that made the Shipt project happen, Canfield said.

Other areas that Canfield will emphasize in 2019 include:

• The biotech and life science sector,
• Workforce development,
• Supplier network for Toyota Mazda,
• Rural Alabama,
• Aerospace and
• Forest products.

By the end of the year, Canfield said the Department of Commerce will take a fresh look at its long-term strategy. The first two versions of Accelerate Alabama helped the state add $28.8 billion in new capital investment and 105,000 new or announced jobs between 2012 and 2017.

“I think it’s time to thing about Accelerate Alabama 3.0,” Canfield said.

