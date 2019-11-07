Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Kay Ivey announces 16 GOMESA-funded projects for Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday at a press conference that $28 million would be spent on 16 projects, which are supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA).

The 16 projects focus on “land acquisitions, research and recreational access improvements, which are included in the original intent and authorized use of GOMESA funds.”“I am thrilled to be joined today by many of our local leaders to announce 16 projects being funded by GOMESA,” Ivey said.

“Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the almost $28 million will fund projects to beautify this region and ensure safety of those who enjoy the rivers and bay of South Alabama,” she added.

A press release stated, “GOMESA provides for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006.”

With approval from the Governor’s Office, the funds are administered by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Listed of the 16 projects as follows:

  • Middleton Causeway Boat Ramp Improvements: $150,000
  • Administration of GOMESA: $214,220
  • Gulf State Park Recreational Access Enhancements: $4,000,000
  • Equipment and Supplies for Monitoring Harmful Algal Blooms Gulf Coastal Shellfish Growing Areas: $19,849.92
  • Install and Maintenance of a Stream Gage at Fish River on Baldwin County 32: $87,250.00
  • Baldwin County Intracoastal Waterway Boat Ramp Acquisition: $7,500,000
  • Marine Debris and Shoreline Cleanup Program: $1,314,500
  • Coastal Alabama Watershed Enhancement Project: $1,500,000
  • Sediment Geochemistry Investigation of the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta: $216,300
  • Sediment Characterization and Geochemistry Distribution within Mobile Bay and Mississippi Sound, Baldwin and Mobile Counties, Alabama: $755,304
  • Bayou La Batre Boat Ramp: $250,000
  • Dauphin Island Land Acquisition and Boat Ramp Addition: $4,065,000
  • Mobile Bay Western Shore Land Acquisition: $4,400,000
  • Restoration of D’Olive Bay Boat Channel: $800,000
  • Mount Vernon Park Enhancements for Addition to the Birding Trail: $78,000
  • Causeway Land Acquisition, Restoration, and Park Addition: $2,500,000

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

7 Things: AL(dot)com spreading fake news, Sessions to announce Senate run, majority think Trump will win in 2020 and more …

7. Federal judges overstep to strike-down healthcare rule

  • A rule that was set to take effect on November 22 that would have protected medical providers from performing certain medical services, such as abortions, on religious or moral grounds, has now been blocked by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer.
  • Since the rule would’ve allowed the Department of Health and Human Services to revoke federal funding from care centers that didn’t comply with the rule, Engelmayer said, “Wherever the outermost lime where persuasion gives way to coercion lies, the threat to pull all HHS funding here crosses it.”

6. “Anonymous” book makes outrageous claims that are instantly denied

  • The media and their Democrats will treat any attack on Republicans and President Donald Trump as absolute gospel, no matter how far-fetched it is. A book written by an anonymous author claims Vice President Mike Pence was willing to go along with invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.
  • Facts are irrelevant here. Vetting this source is impossible, but if it makes the right people look bad, it will still be portrayed as a scandalous allegation. The attempted coup never happened, and Pence’s team has called the suggestion “fake news.”

5. Pete Buttigieg is now second in Iowa as Joe Biden continues to slip

  • The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is now in a statistical tie with Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden, with all four candidates between 20% and 15%.
  • This isn’t the first poll where Biden finds himself in third or fourth place in Iowa, as he is losing momentum in the early contest while maintaining his frontrunner-ish status in the national polls.

4. The impeachment process is “tainted”

  • While interviewing with AL.com, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in which he described the process as “tainted.”
  • Byrne went on to say that the “resolution that they passed last week is a joke.” He added that after going about impeachment “the wrong way for so many weeks, you can’t un-taint it.”

3. New poll shows Trump could win in 2020

  • New data released by Politico/Morning Consult shows that among registered voters, 56% think Trump will be reelected in 2020, with 27% saying reelection is “very likely” and 29% saying it’s “somewhat likely.”
  • Only 34% of voters responded to the survey saying they didn’t think Trump would be reelected, while 10% of respondents remained unsure. Among Republicans, 85% believe Trump will win in 2020, but only 35% of Democrats and 51% of Independents think he will be reelected.

2. Sessions about to announce his Senate campaign

  • Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday where he is expected to announce that he will enter the race to reclaim his U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
  • The deadline to qualify for the race is 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Sessions would be entering the race as a clear underdog that will now not only need to convince voters to select him over other candidates, but he will also have to fend off attacks from a popular president from his own party.

1. AL.com starts a fake news storm

  • With the upcoming University of Alabama v. LSU game that President Donald Trump will be attending, the University of Alabama Student Government sent an email from SGA vice president Jason Rothfarb to students warning them that “organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”
  • The email also mentioned that there will be added security. While AL.com’s inaccurate piece about the event said that the University of Alabama was trying to keep students from protesting, the real reason for the email is due to recent altercations that have taken place at games.

California’s Kamala Harris raising money for Doug Jones based on Sessions opposition

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign on Wednesday sent out a fundraising email based on former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions preparing to announce a bid to return to the Senate.

While the email solicited funds, it also pledged to split each contribution raised between Harris and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), who currently holds Sessions’ former seat.

“Doug Jones is a great Senator, a strong defender of civil rights, and a fighter for the people of Alabama. Let’s re-elect Doug and make sure Jeff Sessions never sets foot on the Senate floor again,” the fundraising pitch said.

The email, signed by Harris herself, accused Sessions of “decades of systemic racism and bigotry,” criticizing him for his time as attorney general.

Harris claimed, “Sessions was the extremist architect of some of this Administration’s most damaging actions.”

Harris cited Sessions’ hardline anti-illegal immigration stance as a reason for opposing him.

“I fought Jeff Sessions every step of the way, voting against his nomination as Attorney General and calling for his resignation when it became clear he lied under oath to protect the President,” she asserted.

“My friend Doug Jones is a great Senator,” Harris added. “Doug Jones is everything Jeff Sessions is not.”

The email concluded by vaguely thanking donors for stepping up to “defend our democracy and our civil rights.”

Harris also called Sessions an extremist, a phrase that has been used by the Jones campaign on social media and in emails in recent days to bash Sessions’ now-imminent candidacy.

A Wednesday evening Jones campaign email said, “Jeff Sessions is too extreme, too out of touch, and too divisive for Alabama.”

The Jones campaign email called Sessions “hyper-partisan,” adding, “We could go on and on about Sessions’ extreme record. How horrible his record on civil rights is and how divisive he was as Attorney General. You’ll hear a lot about that during this campaign.”

Interestingly, the Jones email used essentially the same wording as the Harris fundraising pitch at one point, remarking, “Let’s make sure Jeff Sessions never sets foot in the U.S. Senate again.”

The Harris fundraising help comes as Californians continue to comprise Jones’ biggest donor base.

In the past three quarters, Jones raised 77%, 88% and 88%, respectively, of his individual itemized contributions from outside the state of Alabama.

New Yorkers have been Jones’ second-largest collective source of funding.

Sessions will enter a crowded primary field led by former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The qualifying deadline for Alabama’s GOP primary is Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Trump confirms Bama-LSU attendance: ‘That’ll be tremendous — two great teams’

At a Republican campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump officially confirmed he will attend the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU this Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While encouraging Louisiana conservatives to participate in early voting, the last day of which is Saturday, Trump briefly commented on the matchup between Bama and the Bayou Bengals.

“This Saturday I’m going to be at a certain game,” he told the raucous crowd, who began chanting “LSU, LSU, LSU.”

“Let’s see, it’s LSU versus a pretty good team from Alabama,” Trump added, with the mention of Nick Saban’s current team drawing loud boos from the crowd.

“And I hear — and I’m a football fan — I hear you have a great quarterback, we’re going to see,” he continued.

This came after LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow this week said of Trump’s planned attendance, “You know, regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool having the president at the game.”

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, [the] president at the game is pretty cool,” Burrow added.

At the rally, Trump also said, “I’m actually going to the game. I said, ‘That’s the game I want to go to.’ So, that’ll be tremendous — two great teams. Two great teams. And I look forward to [it].”

Watch:

RELATED: Saban on Trump attending Bama-LSU game: ‘It’s an honor’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Watch: Galu Tagovailoa reaffirms faith with Church of the Highlands’ Chris Hodges

While it’s a huge weekend coming up for the Crimson Tide football team and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it’s already been a huge week for Tua’s father.

Galu Tagovailoa told me that he reaffirmed his faith just a few days ago by taking part in the Church of the Highlands’ “I Have Decided To Follow Jesus” series.

Pastor Chris Hodges welcomed Galu, his wife (Diane) and other family members as Hodges helped make Sunday special for the Tagovailoa family and others by holding baptisms.

I appreciate Galu for allowing me to post this video (which was originally posted on Instagram by Tua), and I hope that he has a great week.

Watch below or here:

Galu’s next stop: Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch a little football game!

RELATED: Watch: Tua Tagovailoa’s parents pray for their son in reaction to the Bama QB starting on Saturday

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Sessions to appear Thursday on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ expected to announce Senate bid

With former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions set to announce a bid for his old Alabama Senate seat, a source directly familiar confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he will appear Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The popular show is broadcast live each weeknight at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Multiple outlets late Wednesday afternoon reported that Sessions is set to announce his campaign sometime on Thursday.

A source has informed Yellowhammer News that Sessions’ general consultant will be Curt Anderson of On Message, Inc. This was also reported independently by The Hill.

Anderson did not immediately return Yellowhammer’s call requesting confirmation on Wednesday.

The qualifying deadline for Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary is 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday.

Current qualified candidates include former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions’ appearance on the Fox News primetime show Thursday will come at the same time that Donald Trump, Jr. is in Birmingham holding a book signing/meet and greet event.

President Donald Trump is planning on attending the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s home game against LSU this Saturday.

While Sessions was the first prominent elected official across the country to support Trump’s 2016 candidacy, the president soured on Sessions while he was attorney general, leading to his forced resignation last year.

This will certainly be a major focal point of Alabama’s Senate primary, which will become nationalized due to the public nature of the spat.

Sessions’ imminent primary opponents have not been shy to point this out publicly and privately.

On Wednesday evening, Byrne told Yellowhammer News in a statement, “From the Mueller investigation to this impeachment sham, President Trump has been under constant attack. I won’t sit back and watch them destroy our country. Alabama deserves a Senator who will stand with the President and won’t run away and hide from the fight.”

Tuberville previously told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, “He (Sessions) had a chance to help President Trump, and he failed him once. We don’t need him to fail him again.”

“If the voters of Alabama want a career politician as their next U.S. Senator, then they have plenty of choices,” Tuberville also stated. “If they want a political outsider who will actually stand with President Trump and fight the DC establishment when it matters the most, then I am the only choice.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

