Kay Ivey announces 16 GOMESA-funded projects for Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday at a press conference that $28 million would be spent on 16 projects, which are supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GOMESA).

The 16 projects focus on “land acquisitions, research and recreational access improvements, which are included in the original intent and authorized use of GOMESA funds.”“I am thrilled to be joined today by many of our local leaders to announce 16 projects being funded by GOMESA,” Ivey said.

“Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the almost $28 million will fund projects to beautify this region and ensure safety of those who enjoy the rivers and bay of South Alabama,” she added.

A press release stated, “GOMESA provides for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006.”

With approval from the Governor’s Office, the funds are administered by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Listed of the 16 projects as follows:

Middleton Causeway Boat Ramp Improvements: $150,000

Administration of GOMESA: $214,220

Gulf State Park Recreational Access Enhancements: $4,000,000

Equipment and Supplies for Monitoring Harmful Algal Blooms Gulf Coastal Shellfish Growing Areas: $19,849.92

Install and Maintenance of a Stream Gage at Fish River on Baldwin County 32: $87,250.00

Baldwin County Intracoastal Waterway Boat Ramp Acquisition: $7,500,000

Marine Debris and Shoreline Cleanup Program: $1,314,500

Coastal Alabama Watershed Enhancement Project: $1,500,000

Sediment Geochemistry Investigation of the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta: $216,300

Sediment Characterization and Geochemistry Distribution within Mobile Bay and Mississippi Sound, Baldwin and Mobile Counties, Alabama: $755,304

Bayou La Batre Boat Ramp: $250,000

Dauphin Island Land Acquisition and Boat Ramp Addition: $4,065,000

Mobile Bay Western Shore Land Acquisition: $4,400,000

Restoration of D’Olive Bay Boat Channel: $800,000

Mount Vernon Park Enhancements for Addition to the Birding Trail: $78,000

Causeway Land Acquisition, Restoration, and Park Addition: $2,500,000

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.