Justice Tom Parker calls Kavanaugh allegations ‘a political smear attempt,’ opponent Bob Vance disagrees

While the nation’s gaze is glued on the circus-like confirmation process for United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the candidates to be Alabama’s next state Supreme Court chief justice weighed in with differing opinions.

As reported by CBS 42, Republican nominee and current Associate Justice Tom Parker does not believe that the allegations against Kavanaugh outweigh his presumption of innocence. Parker also is skeptical of the political circumstances and timing around the approximately 35-year-old accusations.

“We need a lot more to go on, than what’s being presented right now. That’s why this appears to be nothing more than a political smear attempt,” Parker stated.

Parker has supported Kavanaugh’s confirmation since he was nominated, explaining, “I campaigned for President Trump across this state on the issue of judicial appointments, we need conservative judges.”

Vance, on the other hand, said that he will not reach a conclusion on the merits of the allegations until testimony is heard and the fact-gathering process plays out.

“I totally disagree with any assertions that anyone, Justice Parker or anyone else, may make – we can’t jump to conclusions,” Vance said.

He added, “We’re talking about a lifetime appointment, to a position with a lot of authority and that will have a great impact on the supreme court.”

While his difference in opinion with Parker is not surprising, Vance’s position signifies a public break with his wife Joyce Vance – a frequent MSNBC talking-head who came out immediately after Ford’s account was published by the Washington Post and said, “[T]here are strong indications already that Ford is telling the truth.”

Brett Kavanaugh cutting off his wife Ashley so she couldn’t answer a question put to her about whether there should be an FBI investigation was everything I needed to know about his attitude towards women. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 25, 2018



Joyce Vance has also suggested that in a “he said, she said” situation, the woman should be believed.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn