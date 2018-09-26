Bill Cosby’s Alabama-based spokesman: ‘They persecuted Jesus and look what happened’

In his comments following Bill Cosby’s sentencing of three-to-10 years in jail for being a “sexually violent predator,” the disgraced comedian’s Birmingham-based spokesman complained about the conduct of the trial and asserted, “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened.”

The spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, is the founder of Purpose PR, which is located in the Magic City. Wyatt is also a native of Bessemer and attended Alabama’s Miles College before working in local television markets in the state.

Wyatt tried to walk back his comparison of Cosby’s trial to that of Jesus by adding, “Not saying that Mr. Cosby is Jesus.”

The Alabama native went on to say that the convicted serial rapist, who was denied bail and whisked off in handcuffs to jail immediately after sentencing “is fine [and] holding up well. Anyone who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

Watch:

Wyatt, earlier in his press availability, claimed Cosby’s conviction was the “most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

