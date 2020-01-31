Jones on impeachment: ‘President’s team making this such a partisan issue’

Ahead of the U.S. Senate’s expected vote on whether to subpoena witnesses or additional documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) released another video on Twitter featuring his latest thoughts on the proceedings.

Jones once again talked about wanting to hear from witnesses that were not previously heard from by the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, Alabama’s junior senator then transitioned into lamenting about partisanship. This came the day after Jones blamed Trump for “mostly” being the individual responsible for stoking what Jones called a “divided country” in recent years.

Jones in his Friday video said, “The one thing that I would like to say that I’m probably the most disappointed about in this entire process — and for those of you that follow me, you know that when this really first started back in October, I took to the Senate floor to try to tell my colleagues both in the House and the Senate to get out of partisan corners, ‘Don’t go to partisan corners, let’s look at this and give this the constitutional weight that it deserves.’ You know, everybody says that. Democrats say it, Republicans say it. But it’s hard to see the nonpartisanship in this. You know?”

“And I know the president’s team has been accusing Democrats of being the partisans and that this is nothing but a partisan process,” he continued. “But you know, partisanship is a two-way street, just like bipartisanship is. And if you’re going to want someone to be bipartisan, you gotta act that way yourself. And that’s not what we’ve seen.”

“We didn’t see it with House Republicans, we’ve not seen it — I don’t think too much — we’ve seen it some with the Senate,” Jones added. “But certainly with the way that it’s been controlled… and the way that the president’s team is making this such a partisan issue — they’re criticizing the [Democrat-controlled] House for doing the same thing they’re doing. And that’s really unfortunate. And so I wish we could get away from that.”

Watch:

Today we will determine if this is a fair and complete trial when we vote on whether or not to allow additional witnesses and documents to be admitted. And folks, I want to make this clear: the world is watching what we do. I hope my colleagues vote to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/eJrTWJ83JY — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) January 31, 2020

