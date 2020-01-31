More Alabama schools take time off because of flu outbreak

More Alabama schools are calling off classes because of a flu outbreak.

Two Pickens County schools will reopen on Monday following a two-day shutdown because of the illness.

WIAT-TV reports that teachers and staff members spent Thursday wiping down locks, desks and mopping floors to help disinfect the high school.

The principal at Pickens County High School says 70 students went home sick with flu symptoms Wednesday.

Pickens County is located along the Mississippi line in west Alabama.

Schools are closed in the south Alabama town of Opp because of the flu.

Lamar County schools also shut down because of the illness.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.