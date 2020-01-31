More Alabama schools take time off because of flu outbreak

Non-partisan watchdog accuses Doug Jones of misusing government resources, calls for investigation
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) on Friday filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for allegedly using official government resources for campaign and political purposes.
The complaint by the non-partisan ethics watchdog maintains that Jones has consistently used his campaign Twitter account to link to his official Senate Twitter account.
FACT highlighted an example from last week, when Jones’ political account tweeted, “Retweeting in a trial break here . . .” while linking to Jones’ official Senate tweet that displayed a video of Jones recorded in his Washington, D.C. Senate office.
The watchdog has identified at least 28 examples, dating back to January 2019, of Jones purportedly using official taxpayer-funded resources for political purposes. The most recent examples largely pertain to the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. FACT maintains that federal law and Senate Ethics rules both prohibit Senators from using official resources—including government buildings, staff, websites or social media accounts—for campaign or political activity. This includes linking to an official website from a campaign website, according to the watchdog.
“In utilizing official resources for his reelection efforts, Senator Jones has misused taxpayer funded resources,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, said in a statement. “FACT hopes that the Senate Select Committee on Ethics will act immediately to investigate Senator Jones’ apparent violations and hold him accountable to their straightforward laws governing official, publicly funded social media accounts.”
Additionally, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is aiding the effort by translating the signs into Spanish.
According to the Junior League the signs will direct callers to submit tips to Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign hotline: (866) 347-2423. They will be available free of charge for any establishment willing to put them up.
Estimates say commercial sex is a $110 million dollar industry in the Birmingham metro area.
“The Junior League cannot stand by and let this happen in our community. We must educate each other on the signs of sex trafficking and learn how to respond when we see something suspicious. We believe that this powerful partnership will be a huge step in directing the public to submit tips to Homeland Security and help put an end to this tragic trade,” Julia Meyers, anti-human trafficking chair for the Junior League of Birmingham, said in a statement.
“When I think about the number of human trafficking victims that could potentially pass through this airport, it breaks my heart and compels me to take whatever action I can to help protect our children,” added Ronald Mathieu, president and CEO of the Birmingham Airport Authority.
He concluded, “We are grateful to partner with the Junior League of Birmingham, as well as local law enforcement, to raise public awareness, identify human trafficking situations and help any victims that may be travelling through the Birmingham airport. We must all work together to confront this crime against humanity and protect our children.”
7 Things: Jones blames Trump for all this division, time to wrap up this impeachment, Byrne calls for a travel ban with China and more …
7. Trump might have to give up some DNA
President Donald Trump’s lawyers have been served with notice that Trump must submit his DNA for testing on March 2 in relation to the E Jean Carroll rape allegations.
Carroll has claimed that Trump raped her in the 1990’s and left DNA on the dress she wore. Testing allegedly has shown there was DNA found on the sleeves of the dress from at least four different people, one of them being male.
6. Huntsville is becoming a tax and spend city
If the amphitheater in MidCity is going to be built, the $35 million for it has to come from somewhere, and Huntsville is considering raising the liquor and lodging tax to pay for the project.
Mayor Tommy Battle is confident that the city will be able to pay off the debt of the project over the next 20 years, and that it can be paid for “without going to any outside sources,” and while some like City Council President Devyn Keith support raising the tax, the Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Warner that raising the tax could deter conventions already coming to the area.
The issue of corrections reform could loom large over the coming legislative session, as Governor Kay Ivey’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy, which was designed to study the issues in Alabama’s prisons, has released its findings.
The groups’ findings include legislative oversight and more spending, going slow on sentencing reform and spending more to reduce recidivism; it is expected the governor is planning to announce a massive prison building project at some point in the near future.
4. Calls to ban travel to China grow
American Airlines pilots want their airline to cancel flights to China, and so does U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). Byrne is calling for the “immediate suspension” of all travel to the United States from China due to the severity of the coronavirus, adding that, “We must always put the health and safety of American people first.”
Byrne also noted in his statement that part of the danger is due to being unable to trust the Chinese government on their containment efforts and that the coronavirus’ “severity and complexity is not yet understood.”
3. Lamar Alexander seals the deal with his “NO” vote on witnesses
Much to the chagrin of the media and their Democrats, U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) has announced that he will be voting “NO” on bringing more witnesses (that the U.S. House did not call) before the U.S. Senate and dragging this ridiculous impeachment circus on further.
Senator Alexander released a statement and noted that he believed the House managers are correct and President Donald Trump made an inappropriate ask of Ukraine; he, however, does not think the president’s actions were impeachable, thus there is no reason to bring in more individuals to testify.
2. Let’s wrap this up
Republican Senators are ready to vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office under the two articles of impeachment brought against him, despite Democrats continuing their attempt to call witnesses.
U.S. Senator John Barrassso (R-WY) said that “the plan is for Friday to vote,” and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) said that they’re pushing to finish the trial Friday if the witness vote goes Republicans’ way. This vote to subpoena witnesses and documents will be held after the trial resumes Friday afternoon.
1. Jones is going to vote to convict, he always was
In his most recent video recap of the impeachment trial in the Senate, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) decided President Donald Trump is the one “mostly” responsible for dividing America.
Jones reviewed Alan Dershowitz’s comments, mainly taking offense to how Dershowitz thinks “he’s always right,” and Jones said that the suggestion to “just go ahead and vote to acquit” is suggesting people “ignore your oath.” Jones put blame on Trump for the division by saying, “we are a divided country that has been stoked in large measure mostly by [Dershowitz’s] client over the last few years.”
Officials break ground on $250M manufacturing expansion in Ragland — ‘Can have sixth, seventh, eighth generations working here’
RAGLAND — The National Cement Company of Alabama joined with state and local officials on Thursday to break ground on the $250 million kiln expansion the company announced in December.
Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield called the expansion the “largest capital investment in the history” of St. Clair County.
Spencer Weitman, president of National Cement, called the event a “big deal for our employees.”
Weitman described how some of the younger workers at the plant are the fourth or fifth generation of their families to work at the plant. “After this, we can have sixth, seventh, eighth generations working here,” he said proudly.
“I shudder to think what would have happened without this expansion,” remarked State Representative Craig Lipscomb (R-Gadsden), whose district encompasses Ragland and the National Cement facility.
The plant is “the lifeblood of Ragland, the heartbeat of the community,” he added.
The National Cement plant on the Ragland site was built in 1910, and the company was acquired by French concrete conglomerate Vicat in 1974. Multiple officials mentioned that in the three years of talks about the expansion, the possibility of the plant moving overseas was broached more than once.
Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County Economic Development Council, told Yellowhammer News that the current form of the plant had been built with decades-old technology, and without investment, it would have become “less viable over time.”
“Any business must reinvest in itself to remain competitive,” he counseled.
During his remarks, Canfield remarked that the expansion meant he was “looking forward to the next 40-50 years of this plant’s history.
Yellowhammer News asked Secretary Canfield what local officials had done correctly with regards to retaining a legacy business. “They all spoke with one voice,” replied Canfield.
“They were focused on the project, communicated well and understood the importance to the economy,” he advised.
In earlier remarks, Canfield joined the other elected officials who took to the podium in praising the efforts of Ragland Mayor Richard Bunt, who was cited as the driving force behind the effort to keep the plant in Alabama. “He was the quarterback,” said Smith.
“This is a great day, I’m so excited for what it means to our great community,” proclaimed Mayor Bunt during his speech.
Britt Hathcox, a local union leader who has 100 of the plants’ employees in his local chapter, said he was happy about the job security the expansion would bring to the employees he works to protect.
“Mainly I’m thankful they’re spending the money here instead of overseas, which they really could’ve,” he continued.
“I’ve worked here for decades. My son works here now, maybe his can, too,” concluded Hathcox.
