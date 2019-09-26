Huntsville native confirmed as new U.S. Joint Chiefs vice chair

Air Force General John E. Hyten, a native of Huntsville, on Thursday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In a bipartisan 75-22 vote, Hyten became the second-highest ranking military official in the country. A 38-year officer who has served in numerous leadership roles, he most recently has been serving as commander of U.S. Strategic Command.

“We need strong innovative leadership, someone who understands strategy and competition, new war-fighting domains like space and a strong nuclear deterrent,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said before the vote. “We need strategic guidance, someone with firsthand experience. To me there is no doubt that Gen. Hyten is the right man.”

The confirmation was lauded by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

Today the Senate voted to confirm General John Hyten of #Huntsville, AL, to be Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second highest ranking military officer in the @USAirForce. His expertise will be especially helpful as the US continues making space a higher priority. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) September 26, 2019

Shelby and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) both voted in favor of Hyten’s confirmation. He was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump in April.

In a statement, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., commented, “Congratulations to General John Hyten on his Senate confirmation to be the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a visionary leader with an unparalleled strategic perspective that will be very beneficial to the President, the Secretary of Defense and our military as we confront today’s national security challenges. I thank him and his family for their continued commitment to service.”

Hyten is a graduate of Grissom High School in Huntsville.

