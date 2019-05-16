Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama Senate unanimously passes Marsh’s historic education proposal 33 mins ago / News
There are far more vaginas involved in Alabama’s abortion ban than you think 1 hour ago / Opinion
TMC of Huntsville named Boeing’s 2018 Pathfinder Supplier of the Year 2 hours ago / News
Why you should never eat lunch alone 3 hours ago / Sponsored
Jones: ‘Deeply disappointed’ with abortion ban — ‘This bill uses rape victims and victims of incest of all ages, even minors as political pawns’ 4 hours ago / News
Alabama GOP chair celebrates abortion ban becoming law – ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights’ 4 hours ago / Politics
Alabama’s only living Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 99th birthday 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama House approves equal pay legislation 6 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal officially a finalist for Space Command headquarters 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Ivey signs Alabama’s abortion ban, Trump prepares an immigration plan, lottery vote gets closer and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Mo Brooks on the 2020 GOP U.S. Senate primary: ‘I will be voting for Arnold Mooney’ 10 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill to lower minimum age for commercial truck drivers 11 hours ago / News
Episode 10: We appreciate you, Jarrett Stidham 16 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama jobs hang in the balance in dispute over former military facility 20 hours ago / News
Ivey signs nation’s strictest abortion ban into law — ‘Every life is a sacred gift from God’ 23 hours ago / News
Alabama House committee advances bill to clarify that only US citizens have the right to vote 23 hours ago / News
Anniston Army Depot awarded armored vehicle contract, providing big boost to Calhoun County 1 day ago / News
Poarch Band of Creek Indians dispute the Alabama Political Reporter’s claims of federal investigations 1 day ago / News
Shelby honors fallen Alabama police officers 1 day ago / News
Alabama House committee advances lottery bill that would give education 25% of the revenue 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Jones: ‘Deeply disappointed’ with abortion ban — ‘This bill uses rape victims and victims of incest of all ages, even minors as political pawns’

Thursday during a conference call with reporters, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) expressed his disappointment in the abortion law that was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey a day earlier.

Jones blamed gerrymandering in part for the extreme nature of the bill and argued its passage was going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

“I am and have expressed before – I am deeply disappointed with the extremely disappointed with the extreme bill the Alabama Senate and House passed and was signed into law regarding the almost-complete ban on abortions,” Jones said.


“I think this bill frankly is shameful,” he continued. “It is callous. I have said that. I stand by those remarks. We need to call this bill what it is, and even call it what Pat Robertson said it is: extreme. It is the most extreme abortion ban in the country. And it is, in my view a product of what happens when you gerrymander political districts, so people don’t have to be accountable but to the extreme sides of an issue. This bill uses rape victims and victims of incest of all ages, even minors as political pawns.”

“What this bill’s sponsors hope will be an invitation to a legal challenge is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” he said. “The only people who benefit will be lawyers. The bill is unconstitutional as it stands right now, and I believe irresponsible. The most significant thing to me, though is it is a complete shame that the most extreme voices on both sides of such a sensitive issue have been the loudest during this debate. I just don’t think that is representative of what most people in Alabama think or what they want from their government. I think we have to have more serious discussions about these issues, issues that we can try to find common ground on and not just go to our corners. I really hope that our state legislators stop playing politics and start focusing on policies that absolutely strengthen families. As a society, we have to do much more for women. We have to do much more for children. We have to do much more for others. We have to do so much more in our health care space in general in the state of Alabama. And that is being overlooked and overshadowed by what has happened in the last couple of weeks.”

Jones said he had been working on expanding health care options for his constituents and cited his Healthy Mom Act, which has an intended purpose of helping expectant mothers. According to Jones, it would make pregnancy a “qualifying life event,” which is sometimes required to sign up for health insurance.

“Those are the kinds of things we need to be trying to do in this state and in this country to help the health care of all people,” Jones said.

The junior Alabama senator also made a case for the expansion of Medicaid as a means to create better health outcomes.

“I think we ought to be focusing in Alabama on a way we can come together to reduce the number of abortions in the state,” Jones added. “And that is a variety of things including better health outcomes. We are ignoring health and better health in Alabama. Right now, we need to expand Medicaid. We need to do all we can for infant mortality, all we can to help get pediatricians and OB/GYNs into these rural areas, so people don’t have to drive 60 miles to deliver babies. There’s a lot of things we could work together on.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

33 mins ago

Alabama Senate unanimously passes Marsh’s historic education proposal

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed as amended SB 397, a constitutional amendment sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) that would be a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News last week.

Alabama’s public education system was ranked number 50 in the United States in a new report published Tuesday, the same day the Senate’s Committee on Education Policy gave SB 397 a favorable report.

“Our current system is broken,” Marsh has said. “We need systemic changes to our education system and it starts at the top.”

645
Keep reading 645 WORDS

SB 397 would replace the current elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate. The legislation has 20 Senate cosponsors — all Republicans.

The legislation would also abolish the State Superintendent position and replace it with a Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, appointed by the commission and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Marsh advised, “Currently, one of the reasons that education is consistently the most pressing issue for most Alabamians is because our state school board is completely dysfunctional. We have had five State Superintendents in three years. Our teachers and students are the ones who suffer from this the most.”

Additionally, SB 397 would mandate that the newly formed commission replace Common Core in Alabama.

This comes in the wake of Marsh introducing a bill this session to replace Common Core in the state of Alabama. That bill has stalled in the House Education Policy Committee. He also cited the state’s poor educational outcomes and ranking in bringing that Common Core repeal.

SB 398, a bill which ensures the legislative minority caucus would have input in the governor’s appointments to the new commission, was passed Wednesday by the Senate. Marsh said this is an integral part of his overall proposal, along with the constitutional amendment.

SB 397 and SB 398 are now in the hands of the House.

Governor Kay Ivey has come out in adamant support of the proposal. Marsh told reporters at the State House that State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the powerful chair of the House Ways and Means Education Committee, will carry the legislation in that chamber.

As a constitutional amendment, SB 397 (if passed by the Alabama legislature) would need to be approved by the people of the state in a referendum. This would occur on the March 2020 primary election date.

“I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature as well as those with an interest in our education system to get this bill out for a vote of the people. I also want to thank Governor Ivey for her support. The taxpayers want more accountability, stability and improved schools across our state and this is the best way to achieve that goal,” Marsh said.

He has explained that the highest performing state systems across the nation use the form of governance Marsh is proposing.

“Over the past year I have met with every entity involved with public education in the state of Alabama,” Marsh outlined. “We started looking at the states who have the highest ranked education systems and all of them have an appointed school board.”

During the Senate debate’s on SB 397 Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) was a major proponent of the legislation.

Marsh called education “the most important issue in this state.”

The Senate gave the legislation an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 30-0.

After voting the bill out of committee on Tuesday, State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) vocally opposed the bill on the floor, saying the people of Alabama should be able to elect their respective state school board member but that they should not be able to vote on SB 397 via referendum.

However, Figures then did not vote against the bill.

After SB 397 passed the Senate, Ivey released a statement calling on the House to pass the legislation.

“We saw a very strong, bipartisan vote count today in the Senate on SB397 because this is the right thing to do for Alabama’s students,” the governor emphasized. “Today, the Senate took the first step, and I now call on Speaker McCutcheon and the House to prioritize passing this constitutional amendment over the remaining days of the legislative session. The future of our students, teachers and state depend on our action.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

There are far more vaginas involved in Alabama’s abortion ban than you think

There seems to be a lot of misinformation flowing through the state and national media over the recently passed ban on abortion in the state of Alabama. Some of it is being stated as an opinion, but too much of it is being stated as fact.

Is it ignorance? Is it incompetence? Is it willfully misleading the public?

Who knows. I personally think it comes from the media’s use of social media as an echo chamber and their overarching liberal belief system.

Take, for example, this narrative:

243
Keep reading 243 WORDS

At one point, liberals got themselves in such a lather that The Handmaid’s Tale and its oppressive, fictional Republic of Gilead began trending on Twitter.

The hook here is a bunch of white dudes in Alabama are deciding to punish women for getting abortions.

Maybe the media members covering this stuff don’t know how the Alabama legislative system works. Maybe they truly believe if the state Senate does something by itself then it becomes law.

But that’s not true.

The bill originated in the Alabama State House as a bill sponsored by State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur).

While Collins is white, she’s also a woman.

After the bill passed both chambers, it then went the desk of Governor Kay Ivey.

Ivey is also a white woman.

That Alabama is a sexist hellhole hell-bent on controlling women is a pretty silly argument to make when the governor is a woman who crushed her male opponent, Walt Maddox.

But wait, there is more: Alabama’s women are pro-life.

The polling indicates that of the 58% of Alabamians who think abortion should be “illegal in all/most cases,” 51% of the pro-life voters are female.

The narrative that this is a bill driven by just straight white men is just not supported by the facts.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
2 hours ago

TMC of Huntsville named Boeing’s 2018 Pathfinder Supplier of the Year

Huntsville’s Technical Micronics Control (TMC) was named Boeing Company’s 2018 Pathfinder Supplier of the Year last week in Los Angeles, CA.

One of only 13 companies to receive the honor awarded at Boeing’s Annual Global Supplier Conference, TMC has cleaned tubes for Boeing’s Space Launch System since May 2018. The cleaning process has since expanded to include other Space Launch System related hardware used on ground and in flight.

174
Keep reading 174 WORDS

TMC, which is one of more than 12,000 productive Boeing suppliers around the world, was selected for the award based on quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

“Boeing has been our largest customer over the past year, and we were fortunate that they approached us when they did. We are proud of what we do and the processes that we have helped to create,” said Kevin Heronimus, chairman and CEO of Technical Micronics Control, Inc.

Heronimus added, “To be recognized as one of Boeing’s Suppliers of the Year is a true honor and testament to the hard work our team puts forth. We are thankful to Boeing and its support of our company, and we hope to continue supporting Boeing as best as we can in the future.”

TMC, which was founded in 1965 as one of the first precision chemical cleaning companies in America, was also recognized for its outstanding efforts and improvements throughout the year.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
3 hours ago

Why you should never eat lunch alone

This is going to throw a lot of people for a loop.

You like to go eat lunch with your friends, or even by yourself. I get it. I used to skip lunch all the time because I thought I could “get more work done” during that time. And for a lot of people, lunch is your “break time.” But here’s the thing: if you’re in a job right now that you need to take a break from every day, you need to go find another job. Like, now.

If you’re so leveraged financially that you can’t afford to leave your current job, you need to find a way to make more money outside of work hours to be able to do what you want to do. You shouldn’t wake up every morning and think “aw crap, I have to go to work now.”

And you shouldn’t use lunch as a break time. Lunch is opportunity time.

You should be looking for three types of people to fill your lunch hours with someone you want to learn from, someone who can help you generate income and current/potential clients.

During these meetings, you should look to listen. Do you know what’s the number one thing in the world that people love to talk about? Themselves! They know more about that than anything else. I’m no exception; if you ask me about something that I know a lot about, I’ll talk your ears off without a second thought. If the person you’re meeting with loves history, or technology, or sports or whatever else, if you get them talking about that thing, you’ll have won an immediate friend.

Ask open-ended questions, like “can you tell me about (fill in the blank)” or “what happened when,” or “how did this happen.” Give them opportunities to talk that they can take and run with. They’ll appreciate the buy-in on your end and feel more comfortable participating in the conversation.

When you’re with someone you’re trying to learn from, here are a few questions that you absolutely have to ask:

“What are you learning right now?

This is another blog post in and of itself, but everyone should always be learning something. The most successful people adopt that mindset, and asking this question is a great way to figure out how they do that so well.

“What are you reading right now?”

We already have a blog post about what a powerful tool books can be for your business, but it bears repeating. Educate yourself! If you aren’t reading every day, you’re missing out on a world’s worth of business wisdom.

“Who do you know that I should know?”

Embrace the power of referrals. Even if it isn’t a direct lead to new clients, utilizing someone else’s network is an incredibly powerful business tool —  and it might just find you your next lunch date.

Thomas Cox is the owner of Meal Fit a meal-prep and catering service. You can reach him by contacting him here.

1

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama GOP chair celebrates abortion ban becoming law – ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights’

Another prominent Republican woman is emphasizing her support for HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) on Wednesday. Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh (R-AL) has also come out in support of the legislation.

Alabama Republican Party (ALGOP) Chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement following Ivey signing HB 314.

“The legislation passed by the Alabama House of Representatives and State Senate, and now signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey, is a positive step forward in protecting the lives of the unborn, millions of which have been ended since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision in 1973,” Lathan said.

374
Keep reading 374 WORDS

The law will not go into effect as long as Roe v. Wade stands, and even if Roe v. Wade was not currently the law of the land, HB 314 contained a provision stipulating the law becomes effective six months from Wednesday.

“Our legislators have worked tirelessly on this measure in hopes it will be a ‘test case’ that will ultimately lead to SCOTUS reviewing the Roe decision, one which even the lead plaintiff now wants overturned,” Lathan advised.

She continued, “Alabama is a pro-life state. Whenever the issue of ending abortion is put before the voters, it receives overwhelming support. Just this past November when Amendment Two was on the ballot, Alabama spoke up strongly and voted to affirm the sanctity of life.”

Amendment Two passed 59%-41% even though Planned Parenthood and allied out-of-state liberal groups spent approximately $1.5 million in dark money opposition to the November 2018 referendum on Alabama’s statewide general election ballot.

“The Alabama Republican Party thanks our Legislators and Governor for hearing the will of the people and acting upon it,” Lathan emphasized.

“Our nation is a republic,” the ALGOP chair concluded. “Alabama is standing up for ourselves; as our state motto says ‘We Dare Defend Our Rights.’ Our state is willing to have this fight in the Supreme Court of the United States for the 60-plus million aborted Americans, including Alabama babies.”

Ignoring all of the women who supported HB 314 (polling has also shown that Alabama women are more pro-life than the men), Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said regarding the bill’s passage, “I refuse to believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians.”

“Their action is both unconstitutional and shameful. The people of Alabama deserve to be on the #rightsideofhistory – not the side of extremists. Women deserve better,” Jones added.

A recent Kaiser Foundation study concluded that 60% of babies aborted in Alabama are black. In 2018, more babies were aborted in Tuscaloosa than born in the city. A 2016 Lozier Institute report said, “Sixty-three percent of the women seeking abortion in the state were black, although African Americans make up only 31 percent of Alabama’s population of women of childbearing age.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less