5 hours ago

John Merrill to host counterintelligence and security seminar

Secretary of State John Merrill announced Monday that he will observe National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by hosting a cybersecurity seminar.

The seminar, which is set to take place on October 18, will feature Mr. Bill Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. According to an online press release, the program “will educate election officials from all 67 counties on ways to improve economic security and increase our nation’s security against any international actors looking to influence a U.S. election.”

“The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to providing safe and secure elections,” Merrill said. “We will continue to work with various agencies to ensure we are providing the best practices as deemed by the election community.”

Merrill said he also “hopes to increase awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to provide Alabamians with the resources needed to be safe and secure online.”

In addition to conducting election-related cybersecurity training, Merrill released the following suggestions this month to promote a more cyber aware environment statewide:

  • Enable multi-factor authentication to ensure that the only person who has access to your account is you. Update your banking, email, social media and any other service that requires logging in.
  • Before connecting to a public wireless network, be sure to confirm the name of the network and any other necessary information with the appropriate staff to confirm the network is safe and secure.
  • Customize your standard password for different sites to prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to your accounts. Be sure to use different, complex passwords to stay protected.
  • Limit the information you post on social media. Seemingly random details can be used to track someone online and in the physical world. Keep personal information private.
  • If you are unsure who an email is from (even if the name seems familiar), do not respond or click on any links or attachments. Cybercriminals often use phishing tactics to fool users.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

17 mins ago

Steven Reed wins Montgomery mayoral race

Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed will be the next mayor of Alabama’s capital city.

Reed on Tuesday overwhelmingly defeated WCOV Fox 20 owner David Woods in the Montgomery mayoral runoff election.

With all but one precinct reporting, Reed had 67% of the vote. Reed garnered 32,918 votes compared to Woods’ 16,010.

Reed will be sworn into office November 12 and become the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history.

The city will have been incorporated 200 years ago on December 3.

This article will be updated with comment from Reed.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Tombigbee Electric’s broadband project awarded federal grant — ‘Excellent news’

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Tuesday announced that Tombigbee Electric Cooperative’s efforts to bring high-speed internet access to much of rural northwestern Alabama will benefit from a new federal grant award.

Tombigbee, based in Hamilton, AL, will receive a $774,912 ARC grant for the Northwest Alabama Revitalization project.

This project will implement a fiber-optic network providing broadband service to areas of Fayette, Franklin, Lamar, Marion and Winston Counties. The benefits are expected to be widespread, affecting economic development, education, healthcare and overall quality of life.

More than 925 unserved businesses will have the opportunity to obtain Tombigbee’s high-speed broadband service, which is called Freedom Fiber.

Additionally, 30,495 households will potentially benefit from the efforts.

The project capitalizes on an overall expected investment of $60 million from private and public sources and will enable service expansion to 116,000 residents through 2,000 miles of newly constructed fiber over the next three years.

Freedom Fiber will reportedly provide the fastest internet service in the Yellowhammer State, with speeds up to 10 gigs and a minimum speed of 100 megabits-per-second (mbps).

Tuesday’s grant announcement was met with praise by Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL). Shelby and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) have been stalwart leaders on the federal level fighting for increased broadband access across rural America.

RELATED: Rural broadband partnership highlighted at Yellowhammer News Shapers event

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Books-A-Million, Children’s of Alabama honor NICU for fifth annual Superhero Month

Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama are once again coming together to show that not every hero wears a cape.

Through the fifth-annual Superhero Month in October, the partnership this year will honor the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with “The Power of Children’s” initiative.

This endeavor aims to bring encouragement to and foster further bravery in the hospital’s kids and families.

“It’s important to recognize Children’s of Alabama and all of its departments and services that impact the lives of our youngest community members,” Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at Books-A-Million, said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the real superheroes in our daily lives – the resilient patients, families and their doctors. This month’s activities are dedicated to heroic patients who are battling illnesses and injuries and the people who love them,” he emphasized.

To launch the festivities, Books-A-Million hosted a breakfast for patients and families to witness superheroes rappel down the side of the hospital — which is always a special sight to behold.

You can view more photos of superheroes visiting with the real heroes at Children’s here and here.

Books-A-Million also presented two book carts that include adult coloring books to be used by parents when their children are in care. Kids can participate in the Capes, Crowns and Courage Carnival this month and will have the opportunity to wear capes and masks while enjoying activities, crafts and giveaways.

Patients and families can also soar into October with Superhero Movie Days every week, followed by a Superhero Teddy Bear Clinic. Additional activities include Let Your Powers Shine glow party and the Superhero LEGO Party for patients.

The NICU will shine with recognition as the entire hospital will be lit in superhero blue throughout October.

“We are incredibly grateful for Books-A-Million and their continued support of Children’s of Alabama through Superhero Month,” commented Emily Hornak, director of cause marketing and corporate partnerships at Children’s of Alabama. “Superhero Month allows us to celebrate and honor our strong patients, hardworking staff and supportive families. We’re thankful to be in a position where we can highlight the real-life super heroes who heal at our hospital.”

For more information on the Power of Children’s campaign or to donate, click here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Alabama Democrats should stop with the quotas and just have elections

Much like the Democratic Party as a whole, the Alabama Democratic Party is a dumpster fire.

After months of uncertainty, Alabama Democrats finally had a meeting to discuss passing bylaws that the national party has said must be changed in order for the state to have representation at the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

The main issue appears to be how exactly what the demographic makeup of the Alabama Democratic Party should be.

The DNC wants the Alabama Democratic Party to become more “diverse”.

But what does diverse mean?

For most in America, diversity means a mix of races, genders and other things that make us different. Ideally, the diversity of groups will be determined by the coalition of people willfully assembling together to make a group with simial goals and ambitions.

Democrats hate that idea. They insist diversity be forced and manufactured. They also want to be able to set the rules of what “diversity” is.

The bylaws in place currently have a Minority Caucus, which is used to ensure African-American representation on the State Executive Committee.

The national party argued this wasn’t enough because it did not force the party to include other minority groups to be represented.

At Saturday’s meeting, the newly adopted bylaws to ensure “diversity” for Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQ individuals and those with disabilities will on the State Executive Committee.

As a result, the African-American wing of the Alabama Democratic Party is afraid that their influence will wane.

They may be correct because the previous rules were so tilted in their favor that any change will hurt them.

But how ridiculous is it that we are even having these discussions?

Let me propose an idea for the state Democrats and for all of politics in general: Hold your elections and let the chips fall where they may.

If black voters hold a majority, so be it.

If black voters hold all the seats, so be it.

If there is a mix of Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQs and individuals with disabilities, so be it.

If basic white girls with pumpkin spice lattes rule the day, so be it.

If a coalition of transgender asexuals who identify as bullmastiffs with Cambodian heritage is able to win enough seats to control the Alabama Democratic Party, so be it.

Could they do a worse job?

This idea that we need to somehow manufacture and force diversity is contrary to the purpose of electing representatives.

This isn’t about electing representatives. It is about two sides arguing who gets to determine what diversity is, and it should not be taken seriously.

The media and their Democrats have made quotas and forced diversity their top issues. It’s why reparations, made-up gender pay gaps, open borders and fake Native Americans are so important to the message of the national Democrats and so detrimental to state parties in red and purple states.

It has cost Alabama Democrats dearly. The Alabama Republican Party has had a fair number of scandals and failures in the last few years and all the Democrats have gained from that is a caretaker junior senator named Doug Jones, who is all but guaranteed to lose in 2020.

Why? Because real human beings do not really care about this stuff and the Alabama Democratic Party will continue to be an absolute joke if they keep this up.

Most Americans don’t go to the polls wanting black or white leadership, brown or yellow leadership, gay or straight leadership. They just want competent leadership and Alabama Democrats have failed on that count spectacularly.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

ALGOP chair calls on Doug Jones to represent his constituents on impeachment — ‘Alabamians love President Trump’

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan on Tuesday hosted a press conference with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to mark the start of qualifying for the state’s 2020 Republican primary, calling on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to side with his constituents on the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In her remarks, Lathan slammed Democrats for their actions, saying the impeachment efforts are “a despicable display reminiscent of a third-world political coup – not at all what the founding fathers envisioned for our great nation, as the ballot box is the decision maker.”

Trump won over 62% of Alabama’s vote in the 2016 general election.

With this level of support in mind for the president, Lathan wants to know where Jones stands on impeachment, considering his history of opposing Trump on major pieces of legislation and confirmations. This includes Jones voting against Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and in favor of late-term abortions.

“Time and again, Senator Jones has sided with the radical Democrats in his party, whether it’s obstructing President Trump’s policies or voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” Lathan outlined.

“He is a member of the party that had a floor fight over removing the word ‘God’ from their platform,” she continued. “He embraces the party that just two months ago passed a resolution championing ‘religiously unaffiliated’ voters. He knee jerk reacted to the Brett Kavanaugh debacle and voted NO when the majority of Alabamians wanted him to cast a YES vote. He voted NO on the wall funding. Alabamians wanted a YES vote. He voted NO on ending taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood. Our state wanted a YES vote. Senator Jones’ is not voting for the majority of Alabamians, and they will not forget his deafness to their wishes next year.”

Lathan emphasized, “Alabamians love President Trump and they love a fighter! In fact, the Yellowhammer State’s support for the President is tops in the nation again and again, and for good reasons.”

The ALGOP chair encouraged Alabamians to ask Jones to unambiguously state where he stands on the “impeachment charade.”

“We are all watching and will hold him accountable if he joins his party trying to upend our constitution. Losing an election is not a reason for impeachment – a ballot box is the place to make these decisions, not in a kangaroo court of hysterics and anger,” Lathan advised.

She asked whether “Senator Jones [is] with Alabamians… or on another exhausting and wasteful chapter looking to destroying our president.”

“He certainly wasn’t with [Alabamians on] Justice Kavanaugh. Or will he stay with his group – the Squad, the Mob and his teammates of Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden? These are the folks he embraces along with their left of left platform policies… and in one of the reddest states in the nation, their platform is not Alabama,” Lathan stressed.

You can watch Lathan’s full remarks here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

